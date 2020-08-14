Job avenues for metallurgical engg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome Career Guidance for Metallurgical Engineering
Job Avenues வேலைக்கான ேழிகள்
Career Options After Engineering 1) Higher Studies 2) Public Service Undertakings 3) Management 4) Entrepreneurship 5) Cam...
Trending jobs in 2020 1. Data Science & Machine Learning 2. Automation & Robotics Engineer 3. Petroleum Engineer 4. Civil ...
Below are 14 common types of engineering careers  Industrial engineer  Biomedical engineer  Environmental engineer  Ma...
Some job profiles for metallurgical engineer are  Scientist  Professor  Researcher  Metallurgist  Welding Engineer  ...
Reality https://www.aicte-india.org/sites/default/files/India%20Skill%20Report-2019.pdf
Industry Industry 4.0 https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/in/Documents/public-sector/in-ps-ashe-2017-noexp.pdf
Industry 4.0 Cognitive Abilities ICT Content Skills Complex Problem Solving Technical Skills Resource Management
THINK & MANAGE THINK – Try Hard Invite New Knowledge THINK - Thinking Hard Inspires New Knowledge Manage புதிய அறிலே அலழக்...
Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXeBg4Ct_VU
Competency Competency = Skills + Knowledge + Abilities திறன்கள் + அறிும + திறலமகள் ஆற்றல் உலையதாக இருத்தல்
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-7102/9/1/4
