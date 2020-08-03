Clase 12 CDI

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CÁLCULO DIFERENCIAL E INTEGRAL UNIDAD 3: APLICACIONES EN INGENIERÍA Marcelo Fernando Valdiviezo Condolo Primero ‘B’ Carrer...
INTEGRAL DEFINIDA
SEGUNDO TEOREMA FUNDAMENTAL DEL CÁLCULO TEOREMA: Segundo Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo
DEMOSTRACIÓN Para x en el intervalo [a, b], defínase . Entonces el Primer Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo establece que G’...
EJEMPLO Demuestre que es una constante( ), b a kdx k b a k= − ( ) ( )es una antiderivada deF x kx f x k= = ( ) ( ) ( ) b ...
EJEMPLO Demuestre que 2 2 2 2 b a b a xdx = − ( ) ( ) 2 es una antiderivada de 2 x F x f x x= = ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 2 b a b a x...
EJEMPLO Evalúe ( ) 2 2 1 4 6x x dx − − Mediante el uso del Segundo Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo ( ) 2 22 2 3 1 1 4 6 2...
EL MÉTODO DE SUSTITUCIÓN TEOREMA: Regla de sustitución para integrales indefinidas ( )( ) ( )( ) ( ) ( )( ) ( )' ' 'xD F g...
EJEMPLO Evalúe ( )Sin 3x dx 3 3 u x du dx = = ( ) ( ) 1 Sin 3 Sin 3 3 3 du u x dx x dx=  ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 1 1 Sin Cos Cos ...
EJEMPLO Evalúe 3 4 11x x dx+ 4 3 11 4 u x du x dx = + = ( ) ( ) 1 3 4 4 321 11 11 4 4 x x dx x x dx+ = +  ( ) 3 4 21 11...
EJEMPLO Evalúe ( ) ( ) 4 3 0 Sin 2 Cos 2x x dx   ( ) ( ) Sin 2 2Cos 2 u x du x dx = = ( )44 Sin 21 2 4 8 xu C C= + = + (...
EL MÉTODO DE SUSTITUCIÓN TEOREMA: Regla de sustitución para integrales definidas ( )( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) g b ...
EJEMPLO Evalúe ( ) 1 22 0 1 2 6 x dx x x + + +  ( ) ( ) 2 2 6 2 2 2 1 u x x du x dx x dx = + + = + = + 0 6 1 9 x u x u = ...
INTEGRACIÓN NUMÉRICA Suma de Riemann Suponga que f está definida en [a, b] y que dividimos ese intervalo en n sub-interval...
EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio ...
EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio ...
EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio ...
EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio ...
EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio ...
MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
ANÁLISIS DEL ERROR TEOREMA
PREGUNTAS
Segundo Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo

  1. 1. CÁLCULO DIFERENCIAL E INTEGRAL UNIDAD 3: APLICACIONES EN INGENIERÍA Marcelo Fernando Valdiviezo Condolo Primero ‘B’ Carrera de Telecomunicaciones
  2. 2. INTEGRAL DEFINIDA
  3. 3. SEGUNDO TEOREMA FUNDAMENTAL DEL CÁLCULO TEOREMA: Segundo Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo
  4. 4. DEMOSTRACIÓN Para x en el intervalo [a, b], defínase . Entonces el Primer Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo establece que G’(x) = f(x) para toda x en (a, b). Lo que implica que G es una antiderivada de f; pero F es también una antiderivada de f, por consiguiente como F’(x) = G’(x) las funciones F y G difieren por una constante. Así para toda x en (a, b) ( ) ( ) x a G x f t dt=  ( ) ( )F x G x C= + ( ) ( )F a G a C= + ( ) ( )F b G b C= + F y G continuas en el intervalo [a, b] ( ) ( ) 0, a a G a f t dt= = tenemos ( ) ( ) 0F a G a C C C= + = + = Por lo tanto ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) b a F b F a G b C C G b f t dt− = + − = =   
  5. 5. EJEMPLO Demuestre que es una constante( ), b a kdx k b a k= − ( ) ( )es una antiderivada deF x kx f x k= = ( ) ( ) ( ) b a kdx F b F a kb ka k b a= − = − = −
  6. 6. EJEMPLO Demuestre que 2 2 2 2 b a b a xdx = − ( ) ( ) 2 es una antiderivada de 2 x F x f x x= = ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 2 b a b a xdx F b F a= − = −
  7. 7. EJEMPLO Evalúe ( ) 2 2 1 4 6x x dx − − Mediante el uso del Segundo Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo ( ) 2 22 2 3 1 1 4 6 2 2x x dx x x − −  − = −  ( ) ( )8 16 2 2 12= − − + = − Aplicando la Linealidad ( ) 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 4 6 4 6x x dx xdx x dx − − − − = −   2 22 3 1 1 4 6 2 3 x x − −     = −        4 1 8 1 4 6 2 2 3 3     = − − +        12= −
  8. 8. EL MÉTODO DE SUSTITUCIÓN TEOREMA: Regla de sustitución para integrales indefinidas ( )( ) ( )( ) ( ) ( )( ) ( )' ' 'xD F g x C F g x g x f g x g x + = = 
  9. 9. EJEMPLO Evalúe ( )Sin 3x dx 3 3 u x du dx = = ( ) ( ) 1 Sin 3 Sin 3 3 3 du u x dx x dx=  ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 1 1 Sin Cos Cos 3 3 3 3 u du u C x C= − + = − +
  10. 10. EJEMPLO Evalúe 3 4 11x x dx+ 4 3 11 4 u x du x dx = + = ( ) ( ) 1 3 4 4 321 11 11 4 4 x x dx x x dx+ = +  ( ) 3 4 21 11 6 x C= + + ( ) 31 22 1 1 4 6 u du u C= +
  11. 11. EJEMPLO Evalúe ( ) ( ) 4 3 0 Sin 2 Cos 2x x dx   ( ) ( ) Sin 2 2Cos 2 u x du x dx = = ( )44 Sin 21 2 4 8 xu C C= + = + ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )( ) 3 3 31 1 Sin 2 Cos 2 Sin 2 2Cos 2 2 2 u du x x dx x x dx u du    = =        ( ) ( ) ( )4 44 3 0 0 Sin 2 1 1 Sin 2 Cos 2 0 8 8 8 x x x dx    = = − =    
  12. 12. EL MÉTODO DE SUSTITUCIÓN TEOREMA: Regla de sustitución para integrales definidas ( )( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) g b g b g ag a f u du F u F g b F g a= = −   ( )( ) ( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) ( )( )' b a f g x g x dx F g x F g b F g a = = −  ( )( ) ( ) ( )( )'f g x g x dx F g x C= +
  13. 13. EJEMPLO Evalúe ( ) 1 22 0 1 2 6 x dx x x + + +  ( ) ( ) 2 2 6 2 2 2 1 u x x du x dx x dx = + + = + = + 0 6 1 9 x u x u = → = = → = ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 1 2 22 2 0 0 2 11 1 22 6 2 6 xx dx dx x x x x ++ = + + + +   99 2 66 1 1 1 2 2 u du u −   = = −    1 1 1 18 12 36   = − − − =   
  14. 14. INTEGRACIÓN NUMÉRICA Suma de Riemann Suponga que f está definida en [a, b] y que dividimos ese intervalo en n sub-intervalos mas pequeños con puntos extremos . Entonces la Suma de Riemann está definida como:0 1 1n na x x x x b−=     = ( ) 1 n i i i f x x =   1:Algún punto en el intervalo ,i i ix x x− 1i i ix x x − = − ( )ix b a n = − Partición Regular :ix
  15. 15. EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio con n = 4 3 1 4 xdx− ( ) 4 , Tenemos 1, 3 4f x x a b y n= − = = = 0.5 b a n − = ( ) ( )0 01.0 1.0 4 1 1.7321x f x f= = = −  ( ) ( )1 11.5 1.5 4 1.5 1.5811x f x f= = = −  ( ) ( )2 22.0 2.0 4 2 1.4142x f x f= = = −  ( ) ( )3 32.5 2.5 4 2.5 1.2247x f x f= = = −  ( ) ( )4 43.0 3.0 4 3 1.0000x f x f= = = − =
  16. 16. EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio con n = 4 3 1 4 xdx− 3 1 4 Suma de Riemann del punto izquierdoxdx−  ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )0 1 2 3 b a f x f x f x f x n − = + + +   ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5f f f f= + + +    0.5 1.7321 1.5811 1.4142 1.2247 + + + 2.9761
  17. 17. EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio con n = 4 3 1 4 xdx− 3 1 4 Suma de Riemann del punto derechoxdx−  ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )1 2 3 4 b a f x f x f x f x n − = + + +   ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )0.5 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0f f f f= + + +    0.5 1.5811 1.4142 1.2247 1.0000 + + + 2.6100
  18. 18. EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio con n = 4 3 1 4 xdx− 3 1 4 Suma de Riemann del punto medioxdx−  0 1 2 3 3 41 2 2 2 2 2 x x x x x xx xb a f f f f n  + + + +−        = + + +                ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )0.5 1.25 1.75 2.25 2.75f f f f= + + +    0.5 1.6583 1.5000 1.3229 1.1180 + + + 2.7996
  19. 19. EJEMPLO Aproxime la integral definida , use las sumas de Riemann del punto izquierdo, del punto derecho y del punto medio con n = 4 3 1 4 xdx− Aplicando Segundo Teorema Fundamental del Cálculo
  20. 20. MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
  21. 21. MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
  22. 22. MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
  23. 23. MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
  24. 24. MÉTOOS PARA APROXIMAR ( ) b a f x dx
  25. 25. ANÁLISIS DEL ERROR TEOREMA
  26. 26. PREGUNTAS

×