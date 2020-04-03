Successfully reported this slideshow.
MONA
POLLETS
PLOMES
OUS
XOCOLATA
LACASITOS
Vocabulari mona de Pasqua
Vocabulari adreçat a l'alumnat d'Educació Infantil.

  1. 1. MONA
  2. 2. POLLETS
  3. 3. PLOMES
  4. 4. OUS
  5. 5. XOCOLATA
  6. 6. LACASITOS

