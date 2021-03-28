Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Личноста во групата и во општеството К В И З V одд
1. Што е личност? К В И З Што е Македонија: град, село, држава?
2.Кои се формални групи? К В И З
3.За кои групи велиме дека се неформални? К В И З
4. Што е социјализација? К В И З
5. Кога започнува процесот на социјализација? К В И З
6. За која личност велиме дека е недоволно социјализирана? К В И З
7. Како се однесува недоволно социјализирана личност? К В И З
8.Што значи да бидеш солидарен? К В И З
9. Објасни го зборот егоизам! К В И З
10.Зошто некои деца се егоисти? К В И З
11. Која е причината за егоизам? К В И З
12.Што е семејство? К В И З
13. Како треба да функционира едно семејство? К В И З
14. Кои се основните фактори на социјализација? К В И З
15. Како влијае групата врсници врз формирање на личноста? К В И З
16. Зошто училиштето е значаен фактор за социјализирање на личноста? К В И З
17. Објасни какво е влијанието на мас-медиумите врз социјализацијата? К В И З
18. Кој е најважниот фактор на социјализација? Зошто? К В И З
19.Што е девијација? К В И З
20. Која е причината за девијантното однесување? К В И З
21. Што е тоа СОС телефон? К В И З
22. Што би направил доколку твојот најдобар другар девијантно се однесува? К В И З
23. Како е уреден животот во општествената средина? К В И З
24. Што овозможуваат правилата? ? К В И З
25. Што се тоа санкции? К В И З
27.Објасни ја еднаквоста и рамноправноста во човековите права. К В И З
28.Зошто велиме дека Декларацијата за човекови права е универзална? К В И З
29.Што е тоа конфликт? К В И З
30. Кога имаме конфликт? К В И З
31. Каков може да биде конфликтот? К В И З
32. Наброј ги методите за разрешување на конфликтите и објасни ги! К В И З
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Licnosta vo-grupata-i-vo-opstestvoto kviz

14 views

Published on

Општество5

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Licnosta vo-grupata-i-vo-opstestvoto kviz

  1. 1. Личноста во групата и во општеството К В И З V одд
  2. 2. 1. Што е личност? К В И З Што е Македонија: град, село, држава?
  3. 3. 2.Кои се формални групи? К В И З
  4. 4. 3.За кои групи велиме дека се неформални? К В И З
  5. 5. 4. Што е социјализација? К В И З
  6. 6. 5. Кога започнува процесот на социјализација? К В И З
  7. 7. 6. За која личност велиме дека е недоволно социјализирана? К В И З
  8. 8. 7. Како се однесува недоволно социјализирана личност? К В И З
  9. 9. 8.Што значи да бидеш солидарен? К В И З
  10. 10. 9. Објасни го зборот егоизам! К В И З
  11. 11. 10.Зошто некои деца се егоисти? К В И З
  12. 12. 11. Која е причината за егоизам? К В И З
  13. 13. 12.Што е семејство? К В И З
  14. 14. 13. Како треба да функционира едно семејство? К В И З
  15. 15. 14. Кои се основните фактори на социјализација? К В И З
  16. 16. 15. Како влијае групата врсници врз формирање на личноста? К В И З
  17. 17. 16. Зошто училиштето е значаен фактор за социјализирање на личноста? К В И З
  18. 18. 17. Објасни какво е влијанието на мас-медиумите врз социјализацијата? К В И З
  19. 19. 18. Кој е најважниот фактор на социјализација? Зошто? К В И З
  20. 20. 19.Што е девијација? К В И З
  21. 21. 20. Која е причината за девијантното однесување? К В И З
  22. 22. 21. Што е тоа СОС телефон? К В И З
  23. 23. 22. Што би направил доколку твојот најдобар другар девијантно се однесува? К В И З
  24. 24. 23. Како е уреден животот во општествената средина? К В И З
  25. 25. 24. Што овозможуваат правилата? ? К В И З
  26. 26. 25. Што се тоа санкции? К В И З
  27. 27. 27.Објасни ја еднаквоста и рамноправноста во човековите права. К В И З
  28. 28. 28.Зошто велиме дека Декларацијата за човекови права е универзална? К В И З
  29. 29. 29.Што е тоа конфликт? К В И З
  30. 30. 30. Кога имаме конфликт? К В И З
  31. 31. 31. Каков може да биде конфликтот? К В И З
  32. 32. 32. Наброј ги методите за разрешување на конфликтите и објасни ги! К В И З

×