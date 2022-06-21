How can your Practice Overcome Front Desk Burnout.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 21, 2022
Medical practices nationwide are facing hurdle after hurdle when it comes to front office staff burnout. Overcoming these obstacles requires pinpointing the causative factors and narrowing down practical solutions that’ll create a stress-free front office. Ignoring the reality of staff burnout will only lead to frustration, staff shortage, dissatisfied patients, and financial setbacks.

Thousands of medical practices have successfully eradicated front office fatigue by automating administrative operations via digital solutions. We’ll have an inside look at what digital solutions offer, how they work, and what to expect.

  1. 1. How can your Medical Practice Overcome Front Desk Burnout?
  2. 2. Does your Medical Practice struggle with front office exhaustion that leads to Frustration and stress 1 Financial setbacks 2 Dissatisfied Patients 3 Negative work sentiment 4 Staff shortage 5
  3. 3. An Athenahealth study hit this point on the mark “Front office staff reported more negative sentiment toward their workplace” than the back-office staff or management.1 Source: 1Athenahealth study
  4. 4. What 3 Main Factors Cause Front Desk Burnout? Traditional Patient Intake Forms Manual Appointment Reminders Inadequate Patient Communication What’s the #1 solution? Streamlining operations with Digital innovation. Let’s go through how it works…
  5. 5. 1 Patient Intake Forms Paper forms create a heavy load on your front desk Long waiting time on patients to fill out paperwork Disorganized storage system Running after patients for missing signatures Illegible handwriting Searching for lost charts Administrative burdens Exhaustion and patient dissatisfaction High staff turnover rate
  6. 6. Collecting or scrambling through paper forms Manually inserting patient demographics into the computer Deciphering illegible handwriting Running after patients for missing signatures Searching for lost charts Keeping forms organized Shredding files With Paperless intake forms, your front office can finally say goodbye to Paperless forms resolve these challenges, cutting down 35% of documentation time
  7. 7. Paperless Intake forms have served as a key magnet in improving front office satisfaction and efficiency Customizable, branded forms are available in Digital Systems. Patients can remotely complete all online forms, along with capturing: Patients e-sign and submit, all before the visit Directly integrates into Athenahealth EHR system Slows the spread of viral transmission Reduces waiting room time Decreases staff burnout - no manual labor IDs Insurance cards Photos Medication list Creates environmentally friendly practices Cuts down on paper-related expenses Provides convenience for patients Benefits of paperless forms include
  8. 8. 2 Appointment Reminders Are you finding that your front desk is spending hours on the phone trying to juggle appointment reminders, and all the other daily tasks at once?
  9. 9. Pre-scheduled reminders received by patients via text/email Send Intake Forms with Reminders Patient Confirms Appointment & Provider Instantly Receives Confirmation Response Integration with Athenahealth Fully Secured & HIPAA Compliant Lighten their load and eliminate staff exhaustion with Automated appointment reminders No More Phone Tag with Patients Improves Customer Satisfaction Customizable Appointment Reminders
  10. 10. 3 Patient Communication Benefits of 2-Way SMS Answer Patients’ Questions Appointment Reminders & receive confirmation replies Rescheduling Appointments Request Insurance Card, ID & Documents Why keep your staff tied to the phone when your office can connect better via Instant 2-Way SMS? Billing reminders / Invoices Send and receive attachments Recovery care instructions Important Notifications Send Educational Resources Relevant medication info
  11. 11. mConsent will optimize your operations with How to get started Paperless Intake Forms Automated Appointment Reminders 2-Way SMS And so much more Join over 5000 practices that have successfully made the transition to becoming top-of-the-line in efficiency and productivity with mConsent software
  12. 12. Contact us to Learn More www.mconsent.net

