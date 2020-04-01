Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OCARINA BY:Carlos
The ocarina is a small keyless wind instrument descended from primitive whistles made of mud or bone. ocarina of mud ocaro...
ORIGIN OF THE OCARINA For some, the ocarina dates back to Pre-Hispanic America, where it has been archeologically document...
THANKS FOR WHACHING
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ocarina

26 views

Published on

Carlos

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ocarina

  1. 1. OCARINA BY:Carlos
  2. 2. The ocarina is a small keyless wind instrument descended from primitive whistles made of mud or bone. ocarina of mud ocarona of bone
  3. 3. ORIGIN OF THE OCARINA For some, the ocarina dates back to Pre-Hispanic America, where it has been archeologically documented in several cultures such as the Mayan culture, that is, in Mexico, Belize and Guatemala; usually made of clay of the clay type, hollow in the center and of different sizes, does not exceed fifteen centimeters, is approximately the length of the hand. It is a common instrument in Bolivia
  4. 4. THANKS FOR WHACHING

×