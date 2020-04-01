Successfully reported this slideshow.
Musical instrument
Musical instrument

Musical instrument

  1. 1. pakistani famous musical instrument
  2. 2. ektara musical instrument : Ektara is one-string instrument most often used in traditional music from Bangladesh, Egypt, India and Pakistan.In origin the ektara was a regular string instrument of wandering bards and minstrels from Pakistan and is plucked with one finger.Nowadays the ektara is widely used by folk singer especially by sufi singers in Punjab and Sindh.
  3. 3. how is made ektara : The ektara usually has a stretched single string. An animal skin is over a head made of dried ground wood or coconut. Pressing the two halves of the neck together loosens the string. Ektara made by the artisans of punjab.

