З 02 по 26 жовтня 2017 року був проведений І етап Всеукраїнських учнівських олімпіад з 20 базових дисциплін серед учнів 3 ...
Призерами трьох та більше олімпіад стали: № з/п П.І. учня клас призові місця І ІІ ІІІ 1 Кащук Вероніка 3 – А 1 2 2 2 Суппе...
На підставі протоколів олімпіад та аналізу їх результатів були визначені переможці І (шкільного) етапу Всеукраїнських учні...
Шевченківський конкурс

Шевченківський конкурс

  1. 1. З 02 по 26 жовтня 2017 року був проведений І етап Всеукраїнських учнівських олімпіад з 20 базових дисциплін серед учнів 3 – 11 класів. Під час підготовки та проведення олімпіад були визначені учні, що виявляють інтерес до вивчення окремих предметів. В олімпіаді прийняли участь рекордна кількість школярів 3 – 11 класів – 127 (39,2%), що дає більші можливості пошуку обдарованих та здібних до вивчення окремих предметів дітей, а саме: клас кількість учнів, що прийняли участь в олімпіадах разом за ступенями порівняно з минулим роком стали призерами олімпіад 3 – А 12 36 (54,5%) + 34,1% 21 (58,3%)3 – Б 10 4 14 5 – А 5 67 (44%) + 10,1% 43 (63,8%) 5 – Б 12 6 – А 4 6 – Б 5 7 11 8 13 9 14 10 10 22 (68,8%) + 6,9% 16 (72,7%) 11 12 65 учнів 6 – 11 класів виборювали право представляти школу в районному турі учнівських олімпіад. Серед найактивніших, традиційно, виявилися учні 9 класу (кл. керівник Лобач О.В.) участь в олімпіадах прийняли 14 (46,6%) учнів, 10 класу (кл. керівник Олійник Л.Я. 10 (66,6%) учнів прийняли участь в олімпіаді та 11 класу (кл. керівник Грішко О.В.) учасниками олімпіад сталили 12 (70,5%) учнів. Високу активність виявили учні на олімпіадах з природознавства та біології, історії, хімії, економіки, української мови та літератури, правознавства (додаток 1). Призерами олімпіад стали 43 учні 6 – 11 класів (40,4%), показник попередніх років відповідно 33,1%, 33,6%, 25,8%, 31,9%, 27%, 20%. Однак, слід зазначити низькі показники результативності, а саме, відсутність переможців і призерів олімпіад з наступних предметів: • астрономія, інформатика.
  2. 2. Призерами трьох та більше олімпіад стали: № з/п П.І. учня клас призові місця І ІІ ІІІ 1 Кащук Вероніка 3 – А 1 2 2 2 Суппер Дар’я 4 2 1 2 3 Кузнєцова Анастасія 4 2 1 4 Гусейнов Рустам 5 – Б 1 1 1 5 Сподобаєва Анастасія 6 – А 3 6 Липський Олександр 6 – А 1 2 7 Лобач Віктор 7 5 8 Малєєв Єгор 7 3 3 9 Цвєткова Катерина 7 1 1 10 Курочка Катерина 8 1 3 1 11 Рижа Катерина 8 2 3 12 Гурська Єлизавета 9 1 2 1 13 Пасічна Олександра 9 1 4 14 Машихіна Світлана 9 1 2 15 Проданець Варвара 9 1 2 16 Могиленко Анастасія 10 1 2 1 17 Кузнєцов Володимир 10 3 1 18 Гонтарьова Аліса 10 3 19 Ловцева Вероніка 11 1 1 2 20 Антошина Марія 11 2 1 21 Мироненко Аліна 11 3
  3. 3. На підставі протоколів олімпіад та аналізу їх результатів були визначені переможці І (шкільного) етапу Всеукраїнських учнівських олімпіад 2017 – 2018 навчального року: з української мови 3 клас Кащук Вероніку, 5 клас Кисельову Олену, 6 клас Сподобаєву Анастасію, 7 клас Лобача Віктора, 11 клас Ловцеву Вероніку, з російської мови 3 клас Пахна Кирила, Яценка Тимура 4 клас Веліказову Христину, Суппер Дар’ю, з англійської мови 8 клас Лень Стефінію, 9 клас Гурську Єлизавету, 10 клас Буркаль Анастасію, з зарубіжної літератури 6 клас Сподобаєву Анастасію, 10 клас Могиленко Анастасію, 11 клас Александрову Ольгу, з математики 3 клас Дроздь Христину, 4 клас Суппер Дар’ю, 5 клас Гусейнова Рустама, 6 клас Сподобаєву Анастасію, 7 клас Лобача Віктора, з історії 6 клас Липського Олександра, Подустова Максима, 7 клас Айдаєву Софію, з правознавства 10 клас Кузнєцова Володимира, з природознавства 3 клас Прохорову Віталіну, 4 клас Матулевич Ксенію з біології 7 клас Лобача Віктора, з географії 7 клас Лобача Віктора, 8 клас Курочку Катерину, 9 клас Моісеєнко Михайла, 10 клас Могиленко Анастасію, з хімії 7 клас Лобача Віктора, з екології 11 клас Монашова Максима, з трудового навчання 3 клас Назарову Валерію, 9 клас Моїсеєнка Михайла, 10 клас Кузнєцова Володимира, з інформ. технологій 9 клас Веліказова Руслана.

