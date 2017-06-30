«Россия глазами иностранцев»: мемуарная литература зарубежных авторов 18-20 века Московский педагогический государственный...
Что думают иностранцы о жизни в нашей столице и русской провинции? Как выглядим мы в глазах иностранцев? Сегодня ответы на...
Россия во мгле : пер. с англ. / Герберт Джордж Уэллс . – Москва : Политиздат, 1958. Место хранения: ДОШК Книга выдающегося...
Путешествие в Россию / Т. Готье . – Москва : Мысль, 1988. Место хранения: ЮЗ, ФИЛ, ОПП Классик французской литературы Теоф...
Русский дневник / Д. Стейнбек . – Москва : Мысль, 1989. Место хранения: ЮЗ Книга известного американского писателя Джона С...
Россия первой половины XIX в. глазами иностранцев / Подгот. текстов и вступ. ст. Ю.А.Лимонова . – Л. : Лениздат, 1991. Мес...
Записки / Е. Р. Дашковой. Письма сестер М. и К. Вильмот из России / Е. Р. Дашкова; Под общ. ред. С. С. Дмитриева; Вступ. с...
Иностранцы о древней Москве : Москва XV-XVII веков: Сборник / Сост. М. М. Сухман . – Москва : Столица, 1991. Место хранени...
Секретные записки о России времени царствования Екатерины II и Павла I : Наблюдения француза, жившего при дворе, о придвор...
Николаевская Россия : Пер. с фр. / Маркиз Астольф де Кюстин . – Москва : Терра : Книжная лавка - РТР, 1997. Место хранения...
Т.1 : Россия в 1839 году : [В 2 т.]:Пер.с фр. / А.де Кюстин . – М. : ТЕРРА- Кн.клуб, 2000. Место хранения: ЮЗ, ФИЛ Настоящ...
Т. 2 : Россия в 1839 году : [В 2 т.] : Пер. с фр. / А. де Кюстин . – Москва : Терра- Книжный клуб, 2000 . Место хранения: ...
Москва 1937 / Л. Фейхтвангер . – Москва : Захаров, 2001. Место хранения: ФИЛ, ЮЗ Фейхтвангер принадлежит к числу тех немно...
Спасибо за внимание! Дорогие читатели, надеемся выставка была Вам полезна, предлагаем ознакомиться с русскоязычным сайтом ...
Россия глазами иностранцев

Россия глазами иностранцев

Россия глазами иностранцев

  1. 1. «Россия глазами иностранцев»: мемуарная литература зарубежных авторов 18-20 века Московский педагогический государственный университет На выставке представлены издания из фонда библиотеки
  2. 2. Что думают иностранцы о жизни в нашей столице и русской провинции? Как выглядим мы в глазах иностранцев? Сегодня ответы на эти вопросы легко найти в Интернете. Однако иностранные путешественники, дипломаты и купцы бывали на Руси и в России задолго до появления компьютеров и Интернета. Мемуары, записки и путевые этюды прошлого являются бесценными документами об ушедших эпохах. Многие из них опубликованы и доступны широкому кругу читателей. Приглашаем читателей в увлекательное путешествие в прошлое России. На выставке представлены дневники и заметки сделанные иностранными гражданами деятелями науки и культуры. Цель выставки- познакомить с записками путешественников о России. Издания на выставке представлены в порядке выхода в печать. Литература охватывает период с 1958 по 2001 г.
  3. 3. Россия во мгле : пер. с англ. / Герберт Джордж Уэллс . – Москва : Политиздат, 1958. Место хранения: ДОШК Книга выдающегося английского романиста Герберта Уэллса "Россия во мгле", написанная почти сорок лет назад, остается одним из интереснейших литературных документов нашей эпохи.
  4. 4. Путешествие в Россию / Т. Готье . – Москва : Мысль, 1988. Место хранения: ЮЗ, ФИЛ, ОПП Классик французской литературы Теофиль Готье (1811 - 1872) дважды посетил Россию. В Москве и Петербурге он был зимой 1858/59 г. Летом 1861 г. писатель проплыл на теплоходе от Твери до Нижнего Новгорода. Данная книга - поэтическое и красочное изложение впечатлений Т. Готье о его путешествиях в Россию.
  5. 5. Русский дневник / Д. Стейнбек . – Москва : Мысль, 1989. Место хранения: ЮЗ Книга известного американского писателя Джона Стейнбека "Русский дневник" написана в 1947 году после его путешествия по Советскому Союзу. Очень точно, с деталями быта и подробностями встреч Стейнбек воспроизводит свое путешествие по стране (Москва - Сталинград - Украина - Грузия).
  6. 6. Россия первой половины XIX в. глазами иностранцев / Подгот. текстов и вступ. ст. Ю.А.Лимонова . – Л. : Лениздат, 1991. Место хранения: ЮЗ, ОПП В сборник вошли воспоминания баронессы де Сталь, записки иностранцев, участников Отечественной войны 1812 года, сочинение французского писателя Астольфа де Кюстина "Россия в 1839 году" и "Дневник путешествия по России в 1839 году" полковника Фридриха Гагерна.
  7. 7. Записки / Е. Р. Дашковой. Письма сестер М. и К. Вильмот из России / Е. Р. Дашкова; Под общ. ред. С. С. Дмитриева; Вступ. ст. Г. А. Веселой и С. С. Дмитриева;– Москва : Советская Россия, 1991. Место хранения: ЮЗ, ФИЛ, МУЗ "Записки" являются богатым источником по политической истории, по истории русской культуры второй половины XVIII века, воссоздают бытовой фон эпохи, написаны живо и увлекательно. Они дополнены письмами и дневниковыми записями друзей Е.Р.Дашковой - К. и М. Вильмот - сестер-ирландок, живших у нее в 1803-1808 годах. Вступительная статья кандидата исторических наук Г.А.Веселовой и профессора С.С.Дмитриева.
  8. 8. Иностранцы о древней Москве : Москва XV-XVII веков: Сборник / Сост. М. М. Сухман . – Москва : Столица, 1991. Место хранения: ХИМ, ФИЛ, Музей Москвы Семьдесят свидетельств очевидцев XV - XVII столетий, ранее не собранных воедино и извлеченных составителем М. М. Сухманом из редких и малодоступных изданий, дают объемную картину истории и нравов Москвы средних веков.
  9. 9. Секретные записки о России времени царствования Екатерины II и Павла I : Наблюдения француза, жившего при дворе, о придворных нравах, демонстрирующие незаурядную наблюдательность и осведомленность / Ш.Массон . – М. : Новое лит.обозрение, 1996 Место хранения: ЮЗ Воспоминания француза, который провел ряд лет при дворе Екатерины II и Павла I, содержат закулисную хронику русской придворной жизни того времени. Демонстрируя незаурядную наблюдательность и осведомленность, автор дал яркие характеристики императрицы и ее сына, их фаворитов и придворных. Независимость суждений и нелицеприятность выводов делают книгу уникальным мемуарным источником.
  10. 10. Николаевская Россия : Пер. с фр. / Маркиз Астольф де Кюстин . – Москва : Терра : Книжная лавка - РТР, 1997. Место хранения: ЮЗ, ФИЛ Бескрайняя и загадочная Московия с давних пор привлекла европейских искателей приключений. Одним из них был французский путешественник и литератор Астольф де Кюстин (1790-1857), посетивший в 1839 году, по приглашению Николая I, Россию. Его впечатления легли в основу книги "Николаевская Россия", выпущенной в 1849 году во Франции. Перевод с французского Я.Гессена и Л.Домгера.
  11. 11. Т.1 : Россия в 1839 году : [В 2 т.]:Пер.с фр. / А.де Кюстин . – М. : ТЕРРА- Кн.клуб, 2000. Место хранения: ЮЗ, ФИЛ Настоящее издание - первый полный перевод на русский язык знаменитой книги маркиза де Кюстина, до этого печатавшейся в России лишь в отрывках или пересказах. Перевод сопровождается подробным комментарием, разъясняющим культурно-исторические, литературные и политические реалии.
  12. 12. Т. 2 : Россия в 1839 году : [В 2 т.] : Пер. с фр. / А. де Кюстин . – Москва : Терра- Книжный клуб, 2000 . Место хранения: ЮЗ, ФИЛ Во втором томе своих записок Астольф де Кюстин продолжает рассказ о поездке по России: описывает посещение Ярославля, Нижнего Новгорода и подводит итоги своего путешествия.
  13. 13. Москва 1937 / Л. Фейхтвангер . – Москва : Захаров, 2001. Место хранения: ФИЛ, ЮЗ Фейхтвангер принадлежит к числу тех немногих некоммунистических писателей на Западе, которые не боятся правды, не сложили оружия перед фашизмом, а продолжают борьбу с ним. В то время, когда буржуазные разбойники пера, в угоду капитализму и фашизму, состязаются в фабрикации отравленной лжи и клеветы против СССР, Фейхтвангер старается доискаться объективной правды об СССР и понять его особенности.
  14. 14. Спасибо за внимание! Дорогие читатели, надеемся выставка была Вам полезна, предлагаем ознакомиться с русскоязычным сайтом на котором представлены цитаты известных иностранных деятелей культуры, политики, науки о России: http://lovemyrus.ru/index.php/tsitaty-o- rossii/106-citaty Выставку подготовил главный библиограф СБО Цыцурина Г.Ф. тел.: (495) 438-18-46 email: lib_spr_kgf@mpgu.edu

