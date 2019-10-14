다음 통합검색 로딩 속도 개선 삽질기

Successfully reported this slideshow.
다음 통합검색 로딩 속도 개선다음 통합검색 로딩 속도 개선 카카오 @김정윤
#검색 #탭 검색 다음 검색
담당 업무담당 업무
Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 담당 업무담당 업무
Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 서비스 공통 JS 개발(Polyﬁll, Libirary, Module...) 담당 업무담당 업무
Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 서비스 공통 JS 개발(Polyﬁll, Libirary, Module...) 서비스 JS 개발(News.js, Blog.js, Ima...
Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 서비스 공통 JS 개발(Polyﬁll, Libirary, Module...) 서비스 JS 개발(News.js, Blog.js, Ima...
Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 서비스 공통 JS 개발(Polyﬁll, Libirary, Module...) 서비스 JS 개발(News.js, Blog.js, Ima...
Web PerformanceWeb Performance OptimizationOptimization
로딩 속도가 중요한 이유로딩 속도가 중요한 이유
업체 성능 결과 Pinterest 인지 대기 시간 40% 개선 검색엔진 트래픽 15% 증가 가입 전환율 15% 증가 COOK 평균 로드 시간 850ms 개선 전환율 7%증가 이탈율 7% 감소 페이지당 세션 10% 증가 ...
측정할 수 없으면 개선할 수 없다측정할 수 없으면 개선할 수 없다
MeasurementMeasurement
MeasurementMeasurement ManagementManagement
MeasurementMeasurement ManagementManagement ImprovementImprovement
ToolsTools
PageSpeed InsightsPageSpeed Insights
LighthouseLighthouse
WebPageTestWebPageTest
ProblemProblem
WebPageTestWebPageTest 2018.11.26 / Dulles, VA - Chrome - 4G / q=아이유
DAUMDAUM DOMContentLoaded 8.007s onLoad 10.352s
NAVERNAVER DOMContentLoaded 4.268s onLoad 4.362s
OS(AOS, iOS, 기타) 필터가 없음 네트워크(4G, 3G, 2G, wi-ﬁ) 필터가 없음 1분 단위 평균으로 너무 많은 데이터가 쌓임 최근 6개월 데이터만 적재 일주일 이상의 로그 확인 불가 기존 랜더링 대시보드...
MSA(MicroService Architecture)MSA(MicroService Architecture) 다양한 개별 검색 서비스를 통합해서 노출
MSA(MicroService Architecture)MSA(MicroService Architecture) 다양한 개별 검색 서비스를 통합해서 노출
HTTP/2 최적화HTTP/2 최적화
GoalGoal
ToDo ListToDo List ToDo 기대 효과 모니터링 툴 개발 로딩 속도 개선 측정 Validator 개발 가이드 준수 여부 체크 Image Lazyloading 적용 Request 감소 JS 동적 로딩 적용 ...
Monitoring ToolMonitoring Tool
Real User MonitoringReal User Monitoring
Performance Timing APIPerformance Timing API
performance.timingperformance.timing
Rendering LogRendering Log // performance timing { "rendering": { "browser": "chrome", "os": "mac", "connection": { "effec...
Navigation TimelineNavigation Timeline Category Timing browser navigationStart ~ requestStart network requestStart ~ respo...
performance.getEntriesperformance.getEntries
// resource count { "rendering": { "resource": { "count": { "timing": { "afterDomLoad": { "script": 0, "css": 0, "image": ...
Timing-Allow-OriginTiming-Allow-Origin CDN과 같은 외부 리소스의 경우 를 지원해야만 request 사이즈를 가져올 수 있습니다. Timing-Allow-Origin Header
Synthetic User MonitoringSynthetic User Monitoring
WebPageTestWebPageTest
WebPageTest AutomationWebPageTest Automation
RESTful APIsRESTful APIs
/** * Test URLs **/ module.exports = { 'daum': [ {'title': 'weather', 'keyword': '날씨', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/s...
Agent DiagramAgent Diagram
Site DiagramSite Diagram
ValidatorValidator
SF.OverlordSF.Overlord validate dev tool
SF.OverlordSF.Overlord 오류 리포팅 마크업 오류 체크 마크업 주석 체크 CDN 경로 오류 체크 JS 동적로딩 체크 Image Lazyloading 체크 validate dev tool
SF.OverlordSF.Overlord 오류 리포팅 마크업 오류 체크 마크업 주석 체크 CDN 경로 오류 체크 JS 동적로딩 체크 Image Lazyloading 체크 가이드 제공 validate dev tool
Global CDNGlobal CDN with. Moneywith. Money
Global CDN 적용Global CDN 적용 Coverage: 3% DOMContentLoaded: 8.007s onLoad: 10.352s 기존
Global CDN 적용Global CDN 적용 Coverage: 3% DOMContentLoaded: 8.007s onLoad: 10.352s Coverage: 98% DOMContentLoaded: 4.788s on...
with. Intersection Observer APIwith. Intersection Observer API LazyLoad ModulesLazyLoad Modules
getBoundClientRect()getBoundClientRect() function isInViewport(element) { const bounding = element.getBoundingClientRect()...
IntersectionObserver()IntersectionObserver() const io = new IntersectionObserver(function(entries, observer) { entries.for...
https://codepen.io/bowaxwing/embed/QWWbJJm?height=300&theme-id=20849&default- tab=result
https://github.com/w3c/IntersectionObserver/tree/master/polyﬁll
SF.viewportSF.viewport IntersectionObserver API를 사용한 viewport observer module // Image Lazyload // element(s)가 뷰포트에 들어오면 S...
WebPWebP
“ WebP is a modern image format that provides superior lossless and lossy compression for images on the web. Using WebP, w...
손실/무손실 압축 지원 투명(알파채널) 지원 애니메이션 지원 png대비 26% 적은 용량 JPEG대비 25~34% 적은 용량 구글이 제안한 신규 웹용 이미지 포맷 A new image format for the webA...
Browser supportBrowser support
Using WebP in HTMLUsing WebP in HTML <picture> <source srcset="some-image.webp" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="other...
Detecting WebPDetecting WebP const {SF = {}} = window; SF.isWebP = false; const supportWebp = () => { const $deferred = $....
SF.loadImageSF.loadImage SF.viewport를 이용한 Image Lazyloding 모듈 WebP를 지원하는 환경에선 WebP로 변환하여 로딩
SF.loadImageSF.loadImage with Safari
SF.loadImageSF.loadImage with Chrome
Resource HintsResource Hints
미리 로드미리 로드<link rel="preload" as="script" href="super-important.js"> <link rel="preload" as="style" href="critical.css"> <...
Resource Hints: preconnectResource Hints: preconnect
Resource Hints: preconnectResource Hints: preconnect
공통 CSS 분리 및 최적화공통 CSS 분리 및 최적화
공통 CSS 분리 및 최적화공통 CSS 분리 및 최적화 이전 m_common.css(106/588kb) 이후 m_common.css(45/205kb) m_engine.css(10.1/57.2kb) {service} .c...
ResultResult
다음 통합검색다음 통합검색AOS/Chrome/4g(1/5~8/1)
다음 통합검색다음 통합검색AOS/Chrome/4g(1/5~8/1)
다음 통합검색다음 통합검색AOS/Chrome/4g(1/5~8/1)
다음 통합검색다음 통합검색AOS/Chrome/4g(1/5~8/1)
속도 개선 이전속도 개선 이전Dulles,VA/Chrome/4g
속도 개선 이전속도 개선 이전 DOMContentLoaded 8.007s onLoad 10.352s Dulles,VA/Chrome/4g
속도 개선 이후속도 개선 이후Dulles,VA/Chrome/4g
속도 개선 이후속도 개선 이후 DOMContentLoaded 4.788s onLoad 5.406s Dulles,VA/Chrome/4g
Thank YouThank You
  1. 1. 다음 통합검색 로딩 속도 개선다음 통합검색 로딩 속도 개선 카카오 @김정윤
  2. 2. #검색 #탭 검색 다음 검색
  3. 3. 담당 업무담당 업무
  4. 4. Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 담당 업무담당 업무
  5. 5. Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 서비스 공통 JS 개발(Polyﬁll, Libirary, Module...) 담당 업무담당 업무
  6. 6. Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 서비스 공통 JS 개발(Polyﬁll, Libirary, Module...) 서비스 JS 개발(News.js, Blog.js, Image.js...) 담당 업무담당 업무
  7. 7. Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 서비스 공통 JS 개발(Polyﬁll, Libirary, Module...) 서비스 JS 개발(News.js, Blog.js, Image.js...) Static Resource Deploy(CSS, JS, Image...) 담당 업무담당 업무
  8. 8. Frontend Guide(Convention, Linting, Testing...) 서비스 공통 JS 개발(Polyﬁll, Libirary, Module...) 서비스 JS 개발(News.js, Blog.js, Image.js...) Static Resource Deploy(CSS, JS, Image...) Web Performance Optimization 담당 업무담당 업무
  9. 9. Web PerformanceWeb Performance OptimizationOptimization
  10. 10. 로딩 속도가 중요한 이유로딩 속도가 중요한 이유
  11. 11. 업체 성능 결과 Pinterest 인지 대기 시간 40% 개선 검색엔진 트래픽 15% 증가 가입 전환율 15% 증가 COOK 평균 로드 시간 850ms 개선 전환율 7%증가 이탈율 7% 감소 페이지당 세션 10% 증가 AutoAnything 평균 로드 시간 50% 개선 판매랑 12~13% 증가 로딩 속도 개선 사례로딩 속도 개선 사례
  12. 12. 측정할 수 없으면 개선할 수 없다측정할 수 없으면 개선할 수 없다
  13. 13. MeasurementMeasurement
  14. 14. MeasurementMeasurement ManagementManagement
  15. 15. MeasurementMeasurement ManagementManagement ImprovementImprovement
  16. 16. ToolsTools
  17. 17. PageSpeed InsightsPageSpeed Insights
  18. 18. LighthouseLighthouse
  19. 19. WebPageTestWebPageTest
  20. 20. ProblemProblem
  21. 21. WebPageTestWebPageTest 2018.11.26 / Dulles, VA - Chrome - 4G / q=아이유
  22. 22. DAUMDAUM DOMContentLoaded 8.007s onLoad 10.352s
  23. 23. NAVERNAVER DOMContentLoaded 4.268s onLoad 4.362s
  24. 24. OS(AOS, iOS, 기타) 필터가 없음 네트워크(4G, 3G, 2G, wi-ﬁ) 필터가 없음 1분 단위 평균으로 너무 많은 데이터가 쌓임 최근 6개월 데이터만 적재 일주일 이상의 로그 확인 불가 기존 랜더링 대시보드의 문제점기존 랜더링 대시보드의 문제점
  25. 25. MSA(MicroService Architecture)MSA(MicroService Architecture) 다양한 개별 검색 서비스를 통합해서 노출
  26. 26. MSA(MicroService Architecture)MSA(MicroService Architecture) 다양한 개별 검색 서비스를 통합해서 노출
  27. 27. HTTP/2 최적화HTTP/2 최적화
  28. 28. GoalGoal
  29. 29. ToDo ListToDo List ToDo 기대 효과 모니터링 툴 개발 로딩 속도 개선 측정 Validator 개발 가이드 준수 여부 체크 Image Lazyloading 적용 Request 감소 JS 동적 로딩 적용 Request 감소 WebP 이미지 적용 Size 감소 HTML Compress 적용 Size 감소 Resource Hints 적용 HTTP/2 대응 공통 CSS 분리 HTTP/2 대응 Global CDN 적용 Global 사용자 대응
  30. 30. Monitoring ToolMonitoring Tool
  31. 31. Real User MonitoringReal User Monitoring
  32. 32. Performance Timing APIPerformance Timing API
  33. 33. performance.timingperformance.timing
  34. 34. Rendering LogRendering Log // performance timing { "rendering": { "browser": "chrome", "os": "mac", "connection": { "effective": "4g" }, "navigation": { "timing": { "navigationStart": 1570595771462, "redirectEnd": 0, "requestStart": 1570595771508, "responseEnd": 1570595772827, "domLoading": 1570595772844, "domContentLoadedEventStart": 1570595774215, "domContentLoadedEventEnd": 1570595774245, "domComplete": 1570595774535, "loadEventStart": 1570595774535, "loadEventEnd": 1570595775417 } } } } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24
  35. 35. Navigation TimelineNavigation Timeline Category Timing browser navigationStart ~ requestStart network requestStart ~ responseEnd domLoad domLoading ~ domContentLoadedEventStart domContentLoaded domContentLoadedEventStart ~ domContentLoadedEventEnd domComplete domContentLoadedEventEnd ~ loadEventStart onload loadEventStart ~ loadEventEnd
  36. 36. performance.getEntriesperformance.getEntries
  37. 37. // resource count { "rendering": { "resource": { "count": { "timing": { "afterDomLoad": { "script": 0, "css": 0, "image": 4, "xhr": 0, "media": 0, "other": 0 }, "beforeDomLoad": { "script": 10, "css": 1, "image": 16, "xhr": 0, "media": 0, "other": 0 } } } } } } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 // resource size { "rendering": { "resource": { "size": { "timing": { "afterDomLoad": { "script": 0, "css": 0, "image": 58.9619140625, "xhr": 0, "media": 0, "other": 0 }, "beforeDomLoad": { "script": 206.8740234375, "css": 2.921875, "image": 102.533203125, "xhr": 0, "media": 0, "other": 0 } } } } } } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 Rendering LogRendering Log
  38. 38. Timing-Allow-OriginTiming-Allow-Origin CDN과 같은 외부 리소스의 경우 를 지원해야만 request 사이즈를 가져올 수 있습니다. Timing-Allow-Origin Header
  39. 39. Synthetic User MonitoringSynthetic User Monitoring
  40. 40. WebPageTestWebPageTest
  41. 41. WebPageTest AutomationWebPageTest Automation
  42. 42. RESTful APIsRESTful APIs
  43. 43. /** * Test URLs **/ module.exports = { 'daum': [ {'title': 'weather', 'keyword': '날씨', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'dust', 'keyword': '미세먼지', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'exchange', 'keyword': '환율', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'fortune', 'keyword': '운세', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'baseball', 'keyword': '프로야구', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'movie', 'keyword': '영화', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'tv', 'keyword': 'tv 편성표', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'map', 'keyword': '지도', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'subway', 'keyword': '지하철노선도', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'iu', 'keyword': '아이유', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'weather', 'keyword': '날씨', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'dust', 'keyword': '미세먼지', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'exchange', 'keyword': '환율', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'fortune', 'keyword': '운세', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'baseball', 'keyword': '프로야구', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'movie', 'keyword': '영화', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'tv', 'keyword': 'tv 편성표', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'map', 'keyword': '지도', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'subway', 'keyword': '지하철노선도', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'iu', 'keyword': '아이유', 'url': 'https://m.search.daum.net/search?w=tot&q=', 'connectivity': '3G'} ], 'naver': [ {'title': 'weather', 'keyword': '날씨', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'dust', 'keyword': '미세먼지', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'exchange', 'keyword': '환율', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'fortune', 'keyword': '운세', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'baseball', 'keyword': '프로야구', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'movie', 'keyword': '영화', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'tv', 'keyword': 'tv 편성표', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'map', 'keyword': '지도', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'subway', 'keyword': '지하철노선도', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'iu', 'keyword': '아이유', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '4G'}, {'title': 'weather', 'keyword': '날씨', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'dust', 'keyword': '미세먼지', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'exchange', 'keyword': '환율', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'fortune', 'keyword': '운세', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'baseball', 'keyword': '프로야구', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'movie', 'keyword': '영화', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'tv', 'keyword': 'tv 편성표', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'map', 'keyword': '지도', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'subway', 'keyword': '지하철노선도', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'}, {'title': 'iu', 'keyword': '아이유', 'url': 'https://m.search.naver.com/search.naver?query=', 'connectivity': '3G'} ] }; 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51
  44. 44. Agent DiagramAgent Diagram
  45. 45. Site DiagramSite Diagram
  46. 46. ValidatorValidator
  47. 47. SF.OverlordSF.Overlord validate dev tool
  48. 48. SF.OverlordSF.Overlord 오류 리포팅 마크업 오류 체크 마크업 주석 체크 CDN 경로 오류 체크 JS 동적로딩 체크 Image Lazyloading 체크 validate dev tool
  49. 49. SF.OverlordSF.Overlord 오류 리포팅 마크업 오류 체크 마크업 주석 체크 CDN 경로 오류 체크 JS 동적로딩 체크 Image Lazyloading 체크 가이드 제공 validate dev tool
  50. 50. Global CDNGlobal CDN with. Moneywith. Money
  51. 51. Global CDN 적용Global CDN 적용 Coverage: 3% DOMContentLoaded: 8.007s onLoad: 10.352s 기존
  52. 52. Global CDN 적용Global CDN 적용 Coverage: 3% DOMContentLoaded: 8.007s onLoad: 10.352s Coverage: 98% DOMContentLoaded: 4.788s onLoad: 5.306s 기존 개선
  53. 53. with. Intersection Observer APIwith. Intersection Observer API LazyLoad ModulesLazyLoad Modules
  54. 54. getBoundClientRect()getBoundClientRect() function isInViewport(element) { const bounding = element.getBoundingClientRect(); return ( bounding.top >= 0 && bounding.left >= 0 && bounding.bottom <= (window.innerHeight || document.documentElement.clientHeight) && bounding.right <= (window.innerWidth || document.documentElement.clientWidth) ); } const domElements = document.querySelectorAll('.my-elems'); document.addEventListener('scroll', () => { domElements.forEach(domElem => { if (isInviewport(domElem)) { // Do something } }); }); 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
  55. 55. IntersectionObserver()IntersectionObserver() const io = new IntersectionObserver(function(entries, observer) { entries.forEach(entry => { const { isIntersecting } = entry; if (isIntersecting) { // Do something with your entry. observer.unobserve(entry.target); } }); }); const domElements = document.querySelectorAll('.my-elems'); domElements.forEach(domElem => { io.observe(domElem); }); 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16
  56. 56. https://codepen.io/bowaxwing/embed/QWWbJJm?height=300&theme-id=20849&default- tab=result
  57. 57. https://github.com/w3c/IntersectionObserver/tree/master/polyﬁll
  58. 58. SF.viewportSF.viewport IntersectionObserver API를 사용한 viewport observer module // Image Lazyload // element(s)가 뷰포트에 들어오면 SF.loadImage를 실행하여 entry{target}을 로드한다. SF.viewport('element(s)', function(entry, status) { SF.loadImage(entry); }); // 동영상 제어 // viewport에 들어오면 동영상을 재생하고, 나가면 동영상을 일시정지한다 var player = document.getElementById('videoTag'); SF.viewport('element(s)', function(entry, status) { if (status === 'enter') { player.play(); } else if(status === 'exit') { player.pause(); } }); // JS Lazyload // element가 뷰포트에 들어오면 'xxx.js'를 로드한다. // 로드할 'xxx.js' 내부 로직에는 window onload/DOMContentLoaded 콜백 사용을 권장하지 않는다. SF.viewport('element', function() { SF.loadJS({ url: 'xxx.js', done: function() { // do something } }); }); 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29
  59. 59. WebPWebP
  60. 60. “ WebP is a modern image format that provides superior lossless and lossy compression for images on the web. Using WebP, webmasters and web developers can create smaller, richer images that make the web faster.   WebP lossless images are  in size compared to PNGs. WebP lossy images are  than comparable JPEG images at equivalent  quality index.   Lossless WebP supports transparency (also known as alpha channel) at a cost of just . For cases when lossy RGB compression is acceptable, lossy WebP also supports transparency, typically providing 3× smaller ﬁle sizes compared to PNG. 26% smaller 25-34% smaller SSIM 22% additional bytes What is WebP? Why should I use it?What is WebP? Why should I use it?
  61. 61. 손실/무손실 압축 지원 투명(알파채널) 지원 애니메이션 지원 png대비 26% 적은 용량 JPEG대비 25~34% 적은 용량 구글이 제안한 신규 웹용 이미지 포맷 A new image format for the webA new image format for the web
  62. 62. Browser supportBrowser support
  63. 63. Using WebP in HTMLUsing WebP in HTML <picture> <source srcset="some-image.webp" type="image/webp" /> <source srcset="other-image.jpg" type="image/jpeg" /> <img src="other-image.jpg" /> </picture> 1 2 3 4 5
  64. 64. Detecting WebPDetecting WebP const {SF = {}} = window; SF.isWebP = false; const supportWebp = () => { const $deferred = $.Deferred(); const img = new Image(); img.onload = () => { $deferred.resolve(); }; img.onerror = () => { $deferred.reject(); }; img.src = '' return $deferred.promise(); }; supportWebp().then(() => { SF.isWebP = true; }); 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21
  65. 65. SF.loadImageSF.loadImage SF.viewport를 이용한 Image Lazyloding 모듈 WebP를 지원하는 환경에선 WebP로 변환하여 로딩
  66. 66. SF.loadImageSF.loadImage with Safari
  67. 67. SF.loadImageSF.loadImage with Chrome
  68. 68. Resource HintsResource Hints
  69. 69. 미리 로드미리 로드<link rel="preload" as="script" href="super-important.js"> <link rel="preload" as="style" href="critical.css"> <link rel="preload" as="font" crossorigin="crossorigin" type="font/woff2" href="myfont.woff2"> 1 2 3 미리 연결미리 연결<link rel="preconnect" href="https://example.com">1 미리 가져오기미리 가져오기<link rel="prefetch" href="page-2.html">1
  70. 70. Resource Hints: preconnectResource Hints: preconnect
  71. 71. Resource Hints: preconnectResource Hints: preconnect
  72. 72. 공통 CSS 분리 및 최적화공통 CSS 분리 및 최적화
  73. 73. 공통 CSS 분리 및 최적화공통 CSS 분리 및 최적화 이전 m_common.css(106/588kb) 이후 m_common.css(45/205kb) m_engine.css(10.1/57.2kb) {service} .css
  74. 74. ResultResult
  75. 75. 다음 통합검색다음 통합검색AOS/Chrome/4g(1/5~8/1)
  76. 76. 다음 통합검색다음 통합검색AOS/Chrome/4g(1/5~8/1)
  77. 77. 다음 통합검색다음 통합검색AOS/Chrome/4g(1/5~8/1)
  78. 78. 다음 통합검색다음 통합검색AOS/Chrome/4g(1/5~8/1)
  79. 79. 속도 개선 이전속도 개선 이전Dulles,VA/Chrome/4g
  80. 80. 속도 개선 이전속도 개선 이전 DOMContentLoaded 8.007s onLoad 10.352s Dulles,VA/Chrome/4g
  81. 81. 속도 개선 이후속도 개선 이후Dulles,VA/Chrome/4g
  82. 82. 속도 개선 이후속도 개선 이후 DOMContentLoaded 4.788s onLoad 5.406s Dulles,VA/Chrome/4g
  83. 83. Thank YouThank You

