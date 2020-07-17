черговий огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ОГЛЯД РІШЕНЬ ЄВРОПЕЙСЬКОГО СУДУ З ПРАВ ЛЮДИНИ За період з 06.07.2020 по 10.07.2020 2020/27
2 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (П...
3 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (П...
4 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини у рішенні ЄСПЛ у справі «Schembri and Others v. Malta» (справедлива сатисф...
5 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини про зобов’язання його сплачувати аліменти на його дітей; довідка з місця р...
6 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини неповнолітньої дитини, а також оплачувати проживання, харчування та ліки; ...
7 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини У зв’язку з несплатою суми судового збору за подачу касаційної скарги Верх...
8 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини ставив під сумнів достовірність документів, наданих заявником (див. mutati...
9 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини на спині та лівому коліні. На підставі цих висновків Національне управлінн...
10 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини третього заявника, загинула в результаті зіткнення пасажирського потягу з...
11 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини призначеного судом у межах проваджень, оскільки застосовний закон не дозв...
12 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини батьківських прав у цій справі та дійшов висновку, що X. нібито зловживає...
13 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини відповідно до положень Гаазької конвенції із вимогою повернути дитину до ...
14 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини визнано відповідальним за дифамацію щодо іншого члена парламенту. Констат...
15 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини що заявник є важливою особою для своєї дружини та сина, обидва з яких мал...
16 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини допомогою сучасних засобів зв’язку чи завдяки поїздкам до Швейцарії. ЄСПЛ...
17 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини договір із охоронною компанією, що розміщена у тому ж місті. 16 листопада...
18 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини про звільнення у березні 2010 року не було розглянуто вчасно, та через те...
19 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини з правом Ю. Т. на юридичне визнання його гендерної ідентичності не було з...
20 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини ініціювали провадження в суді м. Турин. До кінця 2007 року суд м. Турин т...
21 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини клопотання про звільнення його від сплати судового збору в розмірі 500 по...
22 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини Назва: CASE OF BRUNNER v. POLAND (Application no. 71021/13) Зміст: Справа...
23 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини адміністративного суду, зазначаючи, що Фонд не вислухав його задля з’ясув...
24 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини Зміст: Справа стосувалася виборчого спору щодо виборів 25 травня 2014 рок...
Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини. Рішення за період з 06.07.2020 по 10.07.2020 / Відпов. за вип.: О. Ю. Тарас...
черговий огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

черговий огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини

27 views

Published on

черговий огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

черговий огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини

  1. 1. ОГЛЯД РІШЕНЬ ЄВРОПЕЙСЬКОГО СУДУ З ПРАВ ЛЮДИНИ За період з 06.07.2020 по 10.07.2020 2020/27
  2. 2. 2 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (Палата) Набуття статусу остаточного відповідно до пункту 2 статті 44 Конвенції про захист прав людини і основоположних свобод (Конвенція). Назва: CASE OF GROS v. SLOVENIA (Application no. 45315/18) Зміст: Справа стосувалася скарги заявника на відмову у доступі до суду для оскарження рішень муніципалітету про класифікацію шляхів, що перетинають його земельну ділянку, як «доріг загального користування». Заявник у справі є громадянином Словенії, 1942 року народження, проживає в м. Кран (Словенія). У 2016 році заявник намагався оскаржити Укази, прийняті муніципалітетом м. Кран, які класифікували дороги, що проходили через дві його земельні ділянки, як «дороги загального користування». Прийняття указів, один з яких набрав чинності з 2004 року, призвело до скасування у 2016 році рішень про денаціоналізацію земельних ділянок, якими розпоряджався заявник та які, як стверджується, належали йому на праві власності. У лютому 2018 року Конституційний суд відхилив його заяву про перегляд Указів як таку, що була подана зі спливом одного року з моменту набрання чинності Указами (об’єктивний строк) або з часу, коли йому стало відомо про негативні наслідки дії Указів (суб’єктивний строк). Суд аргументував це тим, що заявник мав знати про класифікацію доріг, яка бере свій початок із 2000-х років, і не пояснив, чому він не міг дізнатися про класифікацію до ухвалення рішення про скасування денаціоналізації земельних ділянок у 2016 році. Таким чином, заявник не дотримав необхідного строку для звернення зі своєю заявою. Скарга на рішення про скасування денаціоналізації земельних ділянок від 2016 року була задоволена, відповідне провадження у справі все ще триває. Заявник скаржився на відмову у праві на доступ до суду Конституційним судом. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення пункту 1 статті 6 Конвенції (право на справедливий суд).
  3. 3. 3 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (Палата) Набуття статусу остаточного відповідно до пункту 2 статті 44 Конвенції. Назва: CASE OF SCERRI v. MALTA (Application no. 36318/18) Зміст: Справа стосувалася спору з органами державної влади щодо компенсації за експропрійовану земельну ділянку. Обставини справи Четверо заявників у справі є громадянами Мальти. У 2003 році заявникам було запропоновано приблизно 3,471 євро компенсації за земельну ділянку, що була експропрійована у 1961 році та яку Уряд використав у 1993 році для будівництва школи та майданчиків. Заявники заперечували проти оціненої вартості майна, оскільки вважали її занадто низькою та обґрунтованою неправильним твердженням: вони стверджували, що земельна ділянка була віднесена до земель сільськогосподарського призначення, як це було встановлено у 1961 році, тоді як до 2003 року, коли їм було запропоновано компенсаційні виплати, її призначення змінено. Крім того, набагато вищі суми були присуджені за майно, що розташоване поблизу цієї земельної ділянки. У 2009 році Арбітражна рада із земельних питань (Рада) змінила (збільшила) суму компенсації до 20 134 євро з віднесенням такої земельної ділянки все-таки до земель сільськогосподарського призначення. У листопаді 2013 року рішення Ради було залишено без змін. Конституційне провадження Тим часом у травні 2013 року заявники подали конституційну скаргу, посилаючись на статтю 1 Першого протоколу до Конвенції окремо та у поєднанні зі статтею 14 Конвенції та статтею 6 Конвенції. У жовтні 2016 року Цивільний суд (Перша палата) у своїй конституційній компетенції, задовольнив скарги заявників, призначивши значно більший розмір компенсаційних виплат разом із відшкодуванням моральної шкоди. За результатами розгляду апеляційної скарги Конституційний суд у січні 2018 року підтвердив порушення статті 6 Конвенції та присудив 7500 євро відшкодування моральної шкоди у зв’язку із затримкою у виплаті компенсацій; іншу частину рішення скасував, скорегувавши суму компенсації до 26 093 євро на основі керівних принципів
  4. 4. 4 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини у рішенні ЄСПЛ у справі «Schembri and Others v. Malta» (справедлива сатисфакція). Посилаючись, зокрема, на статтю 1 Першого протоколу до Конвенції, заявники скаржилися на компенсацію, яка їм була присуджена. Згідно з пунктом 1 статті 6 Конвенції (право на справедливий суд) вони скаржилися на те, що судді Конституційного суду, які розглядали їхню скаргу, були у тому ж складі, які розглядали їхню цивільну справу в апеляційному порядку у листопаді 2013 року. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення статті 1 Першого протоколу до Конвенції (захист права власності). Порушення пункту 1 статті 6 Конвенції (право на справедливий суд). Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/07/2020 (Комітет) Назва: CASE OF BALKŪNAS v. LITHUANIA (Application no. 75435/17) Зміст: Справа стосувалася відмови Верховного суду частково звільнити заявника від сплати сум судового збору за подачу касаційної скарги у цивільному провадженні чи надати дозвіл на відстрочку спати цих сум. У березні 2011 року М. К. звернувся з цивільним позовом до заявника, вимагаючи повернення суми несплаченого боргу на загальну суму 195 600 литовських латів (приблизно 56 650 євро), а також 5 % річних. Заявник не визнав позов і вказував, що хоча він уклав договір позики з М. К., проте так і не отримав жодних сум коштів за цією угодою. У серпні 2014 року Вільнюський регіональний суд задовольнив позов М. К. у повному обсязі. У вересні 2014 року заявник оскаржив це рішення; крім цього, він клопотав перед судом про часткове звільнення його від сплати судового збору відповідно до положень Цивільного процесуального кодексу. Заявник вказав, що сума судового збору за подачу апеляції була 4912 латів (1422 євро) і що він не мав змоги сплатити його. Заявник отримував заробітну плату в розмірі 455 латів (132 євро), з якої мав сплатити аліменти на утримання своїх дітей та оплатити своє житло, їжу та ліки. Заявник не мав жодного нерухомого майна. Заявник зазначив, що він вже сплатив 500 латів (145 євро) суми судового збору за подачу апеляції, проте не міг сплатити частину, що залишилась. Ним були подані наступні документи: рішення суду
  5. 5. 5 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини про зобов’язання його сплачувати аліменти на його дітей; довідка з місця роботи про розмір заробітної плати та довідка з реєстраційного центру про те, що у заявника немає нерухомого майна. Вільнюський регіональний суд зобов’язав заявника усунути недоліки свого клопотання, оскільки він не продемонстрував належним чином, що його фінансова ситуація є складною. Крім цього, інтереси заявника представляв адвокат, а значить, він міг собі дозволити кваліфіковану правничу допомогу. Суд визнав за необхідне надати заявником докази своїх витрат на проживання, харчування та купівлю ліків. У жовтні 2014 року заявник подав виправлене клопотання про часткове звільнення від сплати судового збору, зазначивши про суми витрат на сплату аліментів, суму боргу за ними; про проблеми зі здоров’ям, на підтвердження чого надав відповідну довідку. Повторив твердження про відсутність нерухомого майна і зазначив, що проживає разом зі своєю матір’ю у її помешканні. У жовтні того ж року суд апеляційної інстанції частково звільнив заявника від сплати судового збору, зобов’язавши останнього сплатити 500 латів (145 євро) замість 4912 латів (1422 євро) судового збору. В серпні 2015 року апеляційний суд скасував рішення суду першої інстанції та направив справу на новий розгляд. Надалі під час повторного розгляду позов М. К. було знову задоволено; заявник оскаржував це рішення, повторно клопотавши про часткове звільнення від сплати судового збору у зв’язку із складним фінансовим становищем. Апеляційний суд задовольняв його прохання, присуджуючи сплату ним 150 євро судового збору замість 1422 євро, і за результатами його повторної скарги скасовував попереднє рішення суду і направляв справу на новий розгляд. Суд першої інстанції, розглядаючи повторно позов М. К., задовольняв його у повному обсязі, рішення про що знову ж таки було оскаржено заявником. Заявник, оскаржуючи це рішення також вказував на часткову можливість сплати судового збору, і суд апеляційної інстанції присуджував йому сплату 150 євро судового збору замість 1422 євро. За результатами третього апеляційного перегляду у 2017 році Вільнюський регіональний суд підтримав попереднє рішення суду першої інстанції. У квітні 2017 року заявник подав касаційну скаргу і клопотав до Верховного суду про часткове звільнення його від сплати судового збору. Як і в попередніх клопотаннях, він зазначав про розмір заробітної плати, з якої мав сплачувати аліменти на утримання
  6. 6. 6 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини неповнолітньої дитини, а також оплачувати проживання, харчування та ліки; зазначив про відсутність нерухомого майна і що він вже сплатив 150 євро судового збору, проте не мав змоги оплатити іншу його частину в розмірі 1272 євро. До клопотання він додав такі ж документи, як і раніше. Своїм рішенням від 22 травня 2017 року Верховний суд констатував відповідність касаційної скарги вимогам Цивільного процесуального кодексу, а отже те, що вона може бути прийнятою до розгляду, проте підкреслив, що заявник не сплатив судовий збір. Верховний суд також вказав, що клопотання про звільнення від сплати судового збору має бути належним чином обґрунтованим та підкріпленим відповідними доказами. Оцінюючи причини та документи, наведені заявником, Верховний суд дійшов висновку про відсутність підстав для його звільнення від сплати судового збору, вказавши про необхідність його сплати у розмірі 1272 євро збору, що залишився, або подати належним чином обґрунтоване клопотання для відстрочки його сплати разом із відповідними доказами. Пізніше заявник подав до Верховного суду клопотання про відстрочку сплати судового збору, повторивши свої попередні твердження і надавши відповідні докази. В червні 2017 року Верховний суд відхилив клопотання заявника вказавши, що сплату судового збору може бути відстрочено на основі реальної фінансової ситуації особи, а не лише виключно на основі коштів, що перебували у власності особи. Під час оцінки можливості особи сплатити судовий збір, суд має взяти до уваги всі особисті активи та їх вартість. Оцінюючи в сукупності відповідні докази, такі як інформація особи про її рухоме і нерухоме майно, грошові кошти та дохід, а також інші обставини, що описують її фінансове становище. Верховний суд дійшов висновку, що інформація, надана заявником, була «фрагментарною» і недостатнім чином доводила його скрутне фінансове становище. Більше того, як убачалося з матеріалів, справи він уклав угоди стосовно значних сум коштів і погодився сплатити значну суму заборгованості по сплаті аліментів. На думку Верховного суду, ці обставини не давали підстав для висновків, що фінансова ситуація заявника була складною, у зв’язку із чим визнав, що заявник має сплатити частину суми судового збору, що залишилась, до 15 червня 2017 року. 12 червня того ж року звернувся із новим клопотанням про часткове звільнення від сплати судового збору чи відстрочку такого, однак Верховний суд відмовив у задоволенні цього клопотання з аналогічних підстав.
  7. 7. 7 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини У зв’язку з несплатою суми судового збору за подачу касаційної скарги Верховний суд відмовив у прийнятті його касаційної скарги до розгляду. Оцінка Суду ЄСПЛ погодився, як було зазначено Урядом, що сума судового збору не була надмірною сама по собі (див. п. 34 вище, на відміну від рішення ЄСПЛ у справі Jedamski and Jedamska v. Poland, no. 73547/01, § 61, 26 липня 2005 року). Проте в цій справі важливим було не те, чи розмір судового збору був надмірним, а чи міг його сплатити заявник (див. п.60 рішення ЄСПЛ у справі Kreuz v. Poland, no. 28249/95, § 60, ECHR 2001-VI) (пункт 43 Рішення). На всіх етапах національного провадження, заявник клопотав про часткове звільнення від сплати судового збору з тих підстав, що розмір його заробітної плати був низьким, в нього немає нерухомого майна, він був зобов’язаний сплачувати аліменти на утримання дитини та оплачувати інші необхідні витрати. На підтвердження таких обставин заявник надав відповідні документи (пункт 44 Рішення). Вільнюський регіональний суд погодився, що заявник достатньо продемонстрував своє складне фінансове становище. Задовольняючи клопотання заявника про звільнення від сплати судового збору втретє, суд також зазначив про відсутність будь-якої інформації, яка б демонструвала покращення фінансової ситуації заявника з часу задоволення попереднього клопотання про звільнення. Верховний суд навпаки відмовив у частковому звільненні заявника від сплати судового збору або її відстрочки, дійшовши висновку про «фрагментарність» поданих заявником документів та неповне відображення фінансового стану (пункт 45 Рішення). ЄСПЛ не може виключити можливості, що Верховний суд, в принципі, може дійти іншого висновку аніж суди попередніх інстанцій щодо звільнення від сплати судового збору. Проте у цій справі, ані Верховний суд у своїх рішеннях, ані Уряд у своїх запереченнях до ЄСПЛ не навели жодних причин, які могли б виправдовувати різну оцінку фінансової ситуації заявника Верховним судом та судами попередніх інстанцій (пункт 47 Рішення). Крім того, хоча Верховний суд дійшов висновку, що подані документи заявником були «фрагментарними», він не вказав із достатньої ясністю / чіткістю, яка додаткова інформація є необхідною для комплексної оцінки його фінансової ситуації. Хоча Верховний суд підкреслив важливість інформації про рухоме і нерухоме майно, грошові кошти та дохід, яка вбачалася з довідок Державного реєстру нерухомості, банків, фонду соціального страхування / реєстраційного центру, вона була надана заявником до Верховного суду і останній не
  8. 8. 8 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини ставив під сумнів достовірність документів, наданих заявником (див. mutatis mutandis, Malahov v. Moldova, no. 32268/02, § 31, 7 червня 2007 року). Верховний суд не пояснив, чому він вважав надану інформацію невідповідною / неналежною чи яка саме інформація відсутня; він не встановив, що фінансовий стан заявника покращився після того, як його було звільнено від сплати судового збору судами нижчих інстанцій (див. mutatis mutandis, Mehmet and Suna Yiğit v. Turkey, no. 52658/99, § 36, 17 липня 2007 року). Таким чином, на думку ЄСПЛ, Верховний суд належно не обґрунтував причин відмови у задоволенні клопотання заявника про часткове звільнення від сплати судового збору чи її відстрочку (пункт 48 Рішення). За таких обставин Суд не може погодитися, що таке обмеження доступу заявника до Верховного суду було необхідним та пропорційним. Таким чином, незалежно від факту, що позови заявника розглядалися судами двох рівнів юрисдикцій, ЄСПЛ дійшов висновку, що відмова Верховного суду у прийнятті його касаційної скарги до розгляду з суто фінансових міркувань порушила саму суть його права на доступ до суду (див. Kniat v. Poland, no. 71731/01, § 46, 26 липня 2005 року) (пункт 49 Рішення). Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення пункту 1 статті 6 Конвенції (право на справедливий суд). Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (Палата) Набуття статусу остаточного відповідно до пункту 2 статті 44 Конвенції. Назва: CASE OF PÓSA v. HUNGARY (Application no. 40885/16) Зміст: Справа стосувалася стверджуваного жорстокого поводження з боку працівників поліції під час арешту заявника. Заявник у справі є громадянином Угорщини, проживає в м. Саторалхаухелі. У жовтні 2011 року підрозділ Антитерористичної групи (далі – Підрозділ) прибув додому до заявника із метою його затримання у межах розслідування грабежу. Заявник стверджував, що під час затримання його тягали по землі, штовхали ногами та били. За результатами судово-медичних експертиз, у нього були виявлені синці на руках і спині; подряпини
  9. 9. 9 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини на спині та лівому коліні. На підставі цих висновків Національне управління розслідування розпочало розслідування щодо ймовірного жорстокого поводження, але у вересні 2012 року прокурор закрив цю справу. Прокурор встановив, що хоча заявник і отримав тілесні ушкодження під час арешту, не можна було встановити, що вони були наслідком учинення умисного правопорушення, а не результатом здійснення законної операції працівниками правоохоронних органів. Прокурор також підкреслив відсутність повного відеозапису арешту, оскільки його було знищено після спливу встановленого законом 30-денного строку. У листопаді 2012 року остаточним рішенням Генеральної прокуратури округу Пешт заявникові було відмовлено у задоволенні його скарги на рішення про закриття справи. Заявник звернувся із заявою про порушення кримінального провадження у формі приватного обвинувачення проти двох співробітників Підрозділу, і в лютому 2015 року суд виправдав обвинувачених. Суд зазначив, що у протоколі відсутній медичний звіт поліції, який зазвичай заповнювався під час затримання підозрюваних, і що повна версія відеозапису не була більше доступною. Суд також встановив, що заявника не було піддано жорстокому поводженню і легкі тілесні ушкодження були заподіяні ненавмисно. Це рішення було підтримане судом апеляційної інстанції в лютому 2016 року. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Відсутність порушення статті 3 Конвенції (заборона катування) у матеріальному аспекті. Порушення статті 3 Конвенції у процесуальному аспекті. Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/07/2020 (Комітет) Назва: CASE OF ALP v. TURKEY (Applications nos. 8469/12 and 14040/12) Зміст: Справа стосувалася стверджуваного порушення прав заявників на доступ до суду у зв’язку із процесуальними обмеженнями, що унеможливлювали внесення змін до своїх вимог в рамках адміністративних проваджень та знецінення у зв’язку із інфляцією сум, присуджених їм по завершенню розгляду цих справ судами. 8 січня 1997 року Ф. А., мати першого та другого заявників і дружина
  10. 10. 10 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини третього заявника, загинула в результаті зіткнення пасажирського потягу з її автомобілем. 28 травня 1997 року заявники, зберігаючи своє право на збільшення у встановленому порядку сум своїх вимог, звернулись із позовами про відшкодування шкоди до Генерального управління державних залізничних доріг (далі – управління) та Муніципалітету до цивільного суду загальної юрисдикції («цивільний суд»). В межах судового розгляду цивільний суд вирішив призначити експертизу для визначення розміру завданої шкоди заявникам і ступеня вини муніципалітету в ДТП. У невстановлену дату експерт надав свої висновки та оцінку майнової шкоди, заподіяної заявникам, до Цивільного суду. Відповідно до експертних висновків ступінь вини Муніципалітету та Управління в ДТП складав 25 %. 29 квітня 1999 року заявники подали заяви про зміну своїх позовних вимог до Цивільного суду, у яких просили збільшити суми своїх первісних позовів у світлі експертних висновків. 15 червня 1999 року Цивільний суд об’єднав ці позови та відхилив їх з підстав відсутності юрисдикції, вказавши, що розгляд їхніх справ належить до компетенції адміністративних судів. Надалі, 15 вересня 1999 року, заявники, зберігаючи своє право на збільшення своїх позовних вимог, подали позови про відшкодування шкоди до адміністративного суду Анкари, вимагаючи компенсацію майнової шкоди в розмірі 1 151 250 000 TRL (старих турецьких лір) та 850 000 000 TRL компенсації моральної шкоди з відсотками, розрахованими з дати ДТП. У межах цього провадження, суд вирішив призначити експертизу для визначення точної суми майнової шкоди, що була завдана заявникам. Висновок експерта було подано 17 липня 2007 року, за яким суму майнової шкоди було оцінено в 37 755,55 TRY (нових турецьких лір). Ушкодження, завдані автомобілю, були оцінені в 265 TRY. Заявники не подавали клопотання до суду про збільшення сум своїх первісних позовних вимог у світлі цього висновку. Рішенням від 27 лютого 2008 року адміністративний суд Анкари присудив заявникам суми за первісними позовами, а саме 1115 TRY компенсації майнової шкоди, 31,25 TRY компенсації заподіяної автомобілю шкоди та 850 TRY компенсації моральної шкоди (загалом еквівалентно 1131 євро на час подій). Суд також зауважив, що вимога стосовно відсотків є застосовною з дати відкриття провадження у справі Цивільним судом – 28 травня 1997 року. Заявники оскаржили це рішення, зазначивши, що вони не мали змоги змінити суми своїх позовних вимог у світлі розрахунків експерта,
  11. 11. 11 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини призначеного судом у межах проваджень, оскільки застосовний закон не дозволяв їм це зробити. Верховний адміністративний суд відхилив скаргу заявників та підтримав рішення суду першої інстанції. 22 червня 2011 року рішення суду першої інстанції набрало законної сили, однак і досі присуджені заявникам суми компенсацій не були виплачені. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення пункту 1 статті 6 Конвенції (право на справедливий суд). Порушення статті 1 Першого протоколу до Конвенції (захист права власності). Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (Палата) Набуття статусу остаточного відповідно до пункту 2 статті 44 Конвенції. Назва: CASE OF VOICA v. ROMANIA (Application no. 9256/19) Зміст: Справа стосувалася скарги заявниці на рішення національного суду, за якими її було зобов’язано повернути своїх дітей до Франції в рамках спільного виконання своїх батьківських обов’язків. Заявниця у справі – громадянка Франції та Румунії, 1982 року народження, яка проживає в м. Бухарест. У вересні 2016 року суд у Франції ухвалив рішення про встановлення спільної опіки заявниці та її колишнього чоловіка X. щодо двох їхніх дітей. Суд встановив, що місцем проживання дітей є місце проживання заявниці, яка на той час проживала у Франції, тоді як колишньому чоловікові надавалося право на спілкування із дітьми. У 2017 році заявниця переїхала до Румунії із дітьми після отримання пропозиції працевлаштування, а X. звернувся до органів державної влади із вимогою про повернення дітей згідно з Конвенцією про цивільно-правові аспекти міжнародного викрадення дітей 1980 року (Гаазька конвенція). У березні 2018 року він подав позов до суду, який його вимоги задовольнив, дійшовши висновку, що постійним місцем проживання дітей є місце проживання у Франції і батьки мали спільно виховувати своїх дітей. Відповідно до французького законодавства місце проживання дітей можна змінити лише за умови спільної згоди обох батьків або, якщо такої згоди не було, на підставі рішення суду. Суд також дослідив рішення суду Франції щодо встановлення
  12. 12. 12 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини батьківських прав у цій справі та дійшов висновку, що X. нібито зловживає своїм правом, але встановив відсутність «серйозного ризику» того, що повернення дітей поставить їх під загрозу заподіяння фізичної або психічної шкоди або іншим шляхом створить для них нетерпиму обстановку відповідно до положень Гаазької конвенції. У серпні 2018 року рішенням апеляційного суду попереднє рішення було залишено без змін. Суди також відхилили заперечення заявниці стосовно виконання рішення про повернення. У жовтні 2019 року апеляційний суд Парижа відхилив апеляційну скаргу заявниці на рішення про встановлення опіки від вересня 2016 року. Суд також встановив місце проживання дітей із батьком у Франції та надав заявниці право на побачення / спілкування з дітьми лише в цій країні. Перш ніж вивезти дітей за кордон, батьки повинні були узгодити це питання між собою. Заявниця оскаржувала незаконність рішень національних судів за різними статтями Конвенції. ЄСПЛ розглянув їх лише за статтею 8 Конвенції. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Відсутність порушення статті 8 Конвенції (право на повагу до приватного і сімейного життя). Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (Палата) Набуття статусу остаточного відповідно до пункту 2 статті 44 Конвенції. Назва: CASE OF MICHNEA v. ROMANIA (Application no. 10395/19) Зміст: Справа стосувалася скарги заявника на румунські суди у зв’язку із розглядом справи про встановлення опіки над дітьми. Заявник, Г. М., є громадянином Румунії, 1974 року народження, який проживає в м. Бресо (Італія). У 2016 році заявник одружився із громадянкою Румунії X., яка пізніше переїхала до нього в Італію, де він проживав і працював із 2006 року. У березні 2017 року у них народилася донька Y., із якою всі вони разом проживали в Італії та яку батьки спільно виховували з дня її народження. У серпні 2017 року дружина заявника вивезла дитину до Румунії без його згоди. У лютому 2018 року заявник подав до суду округу Бухареста позов
  13. 13. 13 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини відповідно до положень Гаазької конвенції із вимогою повернути дитину до Італії. У квітні 2018 року суд першої інстанції задовольнив його позов, але в червні того ж року Апеляційний суд Бухареста скасував це рішення і визнав, що дитина має залишитися у Румунії, де вона зазвичай проживає. Крім того, суд встановив, що право на законне проживання заявник і його дружина мають саме на території Румунії, а не на території Італії, і що їхня квартира в Італії орендована тимчасово. У травні 2018 року за рішенням суду шлюб між подружжям було розірвано, матері надано одноособову опіку над дитиною. Заявник скаржився за статтею 8 Конвенції на відмову національних судів ухвалити рішення про повернення його дитини до Італії. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення статті 8 Конвенції (право на повагу до приватного і сімейного життя). Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (Палата) Набуття статусу остаточного відповідно до пункту 2 статті 44 Конвенції. Назва: CASE OF RASHKIN v. RUSSIA (Application no. 69575/10) Зміст: Справа стосувалася визнання заявника винним у наклепі за твердження під час промови, проголошеної ним під час політичної акції. Заявником у цій справі є Р. – російський громадянин, 1955 року народження, який проживає в м. Саратов. У листопаді 2009 року заявник, на той час депутат парламенту від опозиційної Комуністичної партії, виступив із промовою у м. Саратов на честь відзначення 92-ї річниці Жовтневої революції. Він звинуватив різних політиків у злочинах проти нації, включаючи В., члена парламенту від Саратовської області від правлячої партії. В. звернувся до суду з дифамаційним позовом; у квітні 2010 року суд першої інстанції задовольнив його позов, присудивши на користь В. 1 000 000 рублів компенсації моральної шкоди. В травні 2010 року суд апеляційної інстанції залишив рішення суду першої інстанції без змін. Заявник скаржився за статтею 10 Конвенції на те, що його було
  14. 14. 14 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини визнано відповідальним за дифамацію щодо іншого члена парламенту. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення статті 10 Конвенції (свобода вираження поглядів). Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (Палата) Набуття статусу остаточного відповідно до пункту 2 статті 44 Конвенції. Назва: CASE OF K. A. v. SWITZERLAND (Application no. 62130/15) Зміст: Справа стосувалась відхилення клопотання заявника К. про продовження строку дії його дозволу на проживання та прийняття рішення про тимчасову заборону в’їзду заявника до Швейцарії у зв’язку з його кримінальним засудженням за вчинення злочину у сфері обігу наркотичних речовин. Заявника було видворено зі Швейцарії, де проживали його хворі дружина та син. К. певний час проживав та отримав шкільну освіту в м. Косово до того, як переїхав до Швейцарії та подав заяву про надання притулку у вересні 1996 року. Ця заява була відхилена 20 грудня 1996 року. Після періоду незаконного проживання, 30 квітня 1999 року К. одружився з громадянкою Бангладеш, яка мала дозвіл на проживання в Швейцарії. Після одруження К. отримав дозвіл на проживання з підстави возз’єднання родини. У 2002 року у подружжя народився син. Дитина була поміщена до прийомної сім’ї з 2010 року. 19 листопада 2010 року К. було засуджено за серйозне порушення Федерального закону про небезпечні наркотики та призначено покарання у виді 26 місяців позбавлення волі, з яких 6 місяців строку мають бути відбуті реально, а відбуття інших 20 місяців було відстрочено на 2 роки. Крім цього, стосовно заявника було ухвалено 18 вироків / судових наказів у зв’язку з боргами приватним особам. 6 жовтня 2008 року К. подав заяву про продовження строку дії дозволу на проживання. Встановивши, що строк дії попереднього дозволу сплив, орган влади кантону, розглянувши питання про видачу нового дозволу на проживання, 31 жовтня 2012 року відмовив К. У зв’язку з цим орган влади ухвалив рішення про видворення К. Рішенням від 22 червня 2015 року Федеральний Верховний суд відхилив скаргу К., взявши до уваги статтю 8 Конвенції. Визнаючи,
  15. 15. 15 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини що заявник є важливою особою для своєї дружини та сина, обидва з яких мали хвороби, і що таким чином його присутність для них була важливою, суд зауважив, що він не є особою, яка надає їм необхідну турботу / піклування. Його тривале покарання у виді позбавлення волі означало, що він втратив своє право на отримання дозволу на проживання. 22 червня 2015 року орган влади кантону поінформував К., що з огляду на рішення від 31 жовтня 2012 року та відхилення його скарг йому було надано строк до 22 липня 2015 року для залишення території країни. 8 липня 2015 року К. було відмовлено у в’їзді на територію Швейцарії на 7 років; рішення головним чином ґрунтувалось на тому, що заявник представляє загрозу у зв’язку із вчиненими ним злочинами. 29 липня 2015 року заявник подав скаргу до Федерального адміністративного суду, оскаржуючи заборону в’їзду. 13 жовтня 2015 року Федеральний адміністративний суд відмовив у розгляді його скарги. Оцінка Суду ЄСПЛ підкреслив, що заявника було видворено зі Швейцарії і він приєднався до свого брата в іншій, невстановленій країні. Таким чином, зважаючи на відокремлення заявника від його дружини та сина, мало місце втручання у його право на повагу до сімейного життя. ЄСПЛ підкреслив, що рішення про видворення та заборона в’їзду на територію Швейцарії, накладені на заявника, ґрунтувались на відповідних положеннях закону про інтеграцію іноземців. ЄСПЛ не має сумніву в тому, що таке втручання переслідувало легітимну мету, що у повній мірі є сумісним з Конвенцією, а саме, зокрема, «запобігання заворушенням» та «запобігання злочинам». На час ухвалення Федеральним судом свого рішення від 22 червня 2015 року заявник проживав у Швейцарії майже 19 років і був одружений 16 років. Проте, йому не вдалось інтегруватись у професійне життя. Крім цього, він проживав зі своєю дружиною лише періодично і не проживав зі своїм сином, оскільки останнього було поміщено до прийомної сім’ї у 2010 році. ЄСПЛ визнав, що заявник є важливою особою для своєї дружини, яка страждає на шизофренію, та свого сина, який страждає на розлади аутистичного спектру, і його присутність поруч з ними була важливою. І все ж він не піклувався і не турбувався про них на постійній основі, і контакти з ними, безсумнівно, були менш частими під час періоду відбуття ним покарання у виді ув’язнення. Проте заявник мав можливість підтримувати свої відносини за
  16. 16. 16 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини допомогою сучасних засобів зв’язку чи завдяки поїздкам до Швейцарії. ЄСПЛ дійшов висновку, що національні органи влади, зокрема Федеральний верховний суд, провели належний та переконливий аналіз відповідних фактів та міркувань, а також ретельно збалансували відповідні конкуруючі інтереси. Тому, незважаючи на міцність особистих зв’язків заявника з Швейцарією, національні органи влади могли на законних підставах і з урахуванням поведінки заявника та серйозності вчинених ним правопорушень не продовжувати строк дії його дозволу на проживання та заборонити в’їзд на територію Швейцарії на 7 років, задля цілей запобігання заворушенням та злочинам. З урахуванням цього ЄСПЛ дійшов висновку, що оскаржувані заходи були пропорційними переслідуваним цілям. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Відсутність порушення статті 8 Конвенції (право на повагу до приватного і сімейного життя). Дата прийняття: 07/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 07/10/2020 (Палата) Набуття статусу остаточного відповідно до пункту 2 статті 44 Конвенції. Назва: CASE OF DIMO DIMOV AND OTHERS v. BULGARIA (Application no. 30044/10) Зміст: Справа стосувалася поміщення осіб в установи попереднього ув’язнення та перегляду національними судами законності такого затримання. Заявники у справі – четверо громадян Болгарії, 1976, 1981, 1979 та 1969 років народження відповідно, проживають у м. Стара Загора. На час подій у справі перші три заявника були офіцерами поліції, які у відповідний час працювали у Старозагорському відділі. Четвертий заявник у справі є бізнесменом, який працює у тому ж місті. 9 листопада 2009 року щодо чотирьох заявників було розпочато розслідування за фактом злочинної змови в трьох епізодах вимагання та одного епізоду втручання у процес доказування в кримінальному провадженні. Зокрема, їх було звинувачено в тому, що вони за допомогою погроз змусили декількох власників нічних клубів у м. Стара Загора укласти
  17. 17. 17 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини договір із охоронною компанією, що розміщена у тому ж місті. 16 листопада 2009 року Старозагорський регіональний суд вирішив помістити заявників під варту на час досудового розслідування. Суд апеляційної інстанції підтримав таке рішення. У січні 2010 року четверо заявників звернулись із клопотаннями про звільнення до прокуратури. 1 лютого 2010 року Старозагорський регіональний суд відхилив їх клопотання. 9 лютого 2010 року Апеляційний суд відхилив апеляційні скарги заявників на рішення суду від 1 лютого 2010 року. Всі заявники у справі неодноразово подавали клопотання про звільнення. Рішенням від 12 квітня 2010 року Старозагорський регіональний суд відхилив їхні клопотання. Рішення суду мотивовано тим, що докази в матеріалах справи у своїй сукупності дають змогу дійти висновку про обґрунтованість підозр чотирьом заявникам. 20 квітня 2010 року Апеляційний суд розглянув та відхилив апеляційну скаргу, подану заявниками на рішення від 12 квітня 2010 року. 20 липня 2010 року Пловдивський регіональний суд відхилив нові клопотання заявників про звільнення. Апеляційний суд також відхилив апеляційні скарги заявників на це рішення. 16 листопада 2010 року третього заявника було звільнено рішенням суду від 15 листопада 2010 року. 17 листопада 2010 року перший, другий та четвертий заявники були також звільнені на підставі рішення прокурора у зв’язку зі спливом максимального встановленого строку для досудового тримання під вартою. Надалі кримінальне провадження було розглянуто судами. Після декількох перерв, під час яких справа була повернута прокуратурі для подальшого розслідування, 8 серпня 2014 року спеціалізований кримінальний суд припинив провадження у справі. Посилаючись на пункт 4 статті 5 Конвенції, заявники стверджували, що національні суди не провели ефективної перевірки законності та необхідності їхнього ув’язнення, і що їхні клопотання про звільнення не були розглянуті своєчасно. Посилаючись на пункт 5 статті 5 Конвенції, заявники також вказували, що не мали права на відшкодування збитків за стверджувані порушення їхніх прав. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення пункту 4 статті 5 Конвенції (право на свободу та особисту недоторканність) у зв’язку із відсутністю ефективної процедури перегляду національними судами законності та необхідності тримання під вартою четвертого заявника через те, що одне із його клопотань
  18. 18. 18 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини про звільнення у березні 2010 року не було розглянуто вчасно, та через те, що йому не було дозволено подавати подальші клопотання про звільнення протягом двох місяців. Порушення пункту 5 статті 5 Конвенції стосовно четвертого заявника. Дата прийняття: 09/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 09/10/2020 (Палата) Набуття статусу остаточного відповідно до пункту 2 статті 44 Конвенції. Назва: CASE OF Y.T. v. BULGARIA (Application no. 41701/16) Зміст: Справа стосувалася трансгендера Ю.Т., який намагався змінити свою фізичну зовнішність і прохання якого про зміну статі (з жіночої на чоловічу) були відхилені болгарськими судами. Він стверджував, що зрозумів свою приналежність до чоловічої статі у підлітковому віці, і що жив у суспільстві як чоловік. У реєстрі актів цивільного стану заявника було зазначено як жінку з відповідним жіночим іменем. Із 2008 року заявник проживав спільно з жінкою, яка народила дитину у 2010 році завдяки процедурі штучного запліднення. Ю. Т. та дитина вважали один одного батьком та сином. На фото заявника у виданому в 2011 році документі, що посвідчує особу, він виглядав як чоловік. У 2014 році заявник звернувся до районного суду, вимагаючи змінити його ім’я, по батькові та прізвище в електронних реєстрах актів цивільного стану, разом із зазначенням статі та ідентифікаційного номера; він вважав, що електронний запис у реєстрі не відповідає дійсності. Таке прохання заявника було відхилено районним судом, заявник оскаржив таке рішення до апеляційного суду. Суд апеляційної інстанції не став на сторону заявника та підтримав рішення нижчестоящого суду; апеляційний суд, окрім іншого, зазначав, що хірургічні операції не змінюють справжньої статі особи, а лише його / її зовнішність та морфологію статі. ЄСПЛ в цій справі зауважив, що судові органи встановили, що Ю.Т. розпочав процес зміни статі, змінивши свою зовнішність, і що його ідентифікація в суспільстві та сім’ї була як чоловіка тривалий період часу. Тим не менше, суди дійшли висновку, що суспільний інтерес вимагає, щоб законна зміна статі не була дозволена без вказівки точного характеру такого публічного інтересу, а тому такий інтерес
  19. 19. 19 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини з правом Ю. Т. на юридичне визнання його гендерної ідентичності не було збалансовано. Суд також визначив це як жорсткість в аргументації національних судів, які помістили Ю. Т. на необґрунтований і тривалий період у тривожний стан, в якому він може відчувати вразливість, приниження і тривогу. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення статті 8 Конвенції (право на повагу до приватного і сімейного життя). Дата прийняття: 09/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 09/07/2020 (Комітет) Назва: CASE OF AVELLONE AND OTHERS v. ITALY (Application no. 6561/10) Зміст: Справа стосувалася скарги заявників на те, що стаття 6 Закону № 140/1985, тлумачення якої здійснювалось Законом № 244/2007, становила законодавче втручання у судове провадження, що тривало, у зв’язку із чим було порушено їхнє право на справедливий суд. Всі заявники у справі належать до різних категорій осіб, встановлених законом № 336/1970 (ветерани, ветерани війни – особи з обмеженими можливостями, вдови військових, цивільні потерпілі від війни), або безпосередньо, або є спадкоємцями таких осіб. В силу положень розділу 6 Закону № 140/1985 держава запровадила щомісячне підвищення пенсій особам, які належать до однієї з категорій осіб, передбачених Законом № 336/1970, на суму 30 000 лір (15,49 євро). Після виходу заявників на пенсію Національне агентство із соціального захисту (Агентство) визнало, що всі з них мають право на підвищення пенсії з дати, коли вони мали право претендувати на її отримання. Між 4 лютого 2002 року та 1 березня 2006 року заявники звернулись із декількома адміністративними позовами до Агентства, вимагаючи автоматичного підвищення пенсії із врахуванням розміру прожиткового мінімуму починаючи з року, в якому Закон набрав чинності, а не від дати отримання ними права на пенсію. Агентство відхилило їхні вимоги. Після відхилення адміністративних позовів, між 28 липня 2005 року та 30 березня 2007 року шляхом подачі індивідуальних заяв заявники
  20. 20. 20 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини ініціювали провадження в суді м. Турин. До кінця 2007 року суд м. Турин та Апеляційний суд завжди ухвалювали рішення на користь заявників, зобов’язуючи агентство перерахувати суми в сторону підвищення з року набрання чинності Законом. Таке тлумачення було також підтверджено Касаційним судом у рішенні № 14285/2005 стосовно особи, яка перебуває в такому ж становищі, що і заявники. 1 січня 2008 року Закон № 244/2007 набрав чинності. Стаття 2 (505) цього Закону передбачала автентичне тлумачення статті 6 (3) Закону № 140/1985, за яким останній має трактуватись так, що підвищення, встановлене статтею 6 (1) має бути розраховано з часу надання такого права (після виходу на пенсію). Конституційний суд визнав питання стосовно конституційності цього закону необґрунтованим. Надалі національні суди, розглядаючи справи заявників, застосовували або ці положення закону, або тлумачення Конституційного суду, у зв’язку із чим їхні позови були відхилені. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення пункту 1 статті 6 Конвенції (право на справедливий суд). Дата прийняття: 09/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 09/07/2020 (Комітет) Назва: CASE OF RECHUL v. POLAND (Application no. 69143/12) Зміст: Справа стосувалася скарги заявника за пунктом 1 статті 6 Конвенції щодо: по-перше, порушення його права на доступ до суду у зв’язку із тим, що національний суд відмовив у звільненні його від сплати судового збору за подачу цивільного позову стосовно умов ув’язнення, по-друге, що його право на справедливий суд було порушено, оскільки в межах провадження проти установи виконання покарань суд ухвалив стягнути із заявника суми судових витрат на користь сторони, що виграла справу. У 2011 році заявник звернувся із позовом до Державного казначейства, вимагаючи компенсації шкоди, імовірно заподіяної неналежними умовами утримання у в’язниці з січня по червень 2001 року, що була ним оцінена в 10 000 польських злотих (приблизно 2500 євро на час подій). Одночасно з цим заявник подав до суду
  21. 21. 21 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини клопотання про звільнення його від сплати судового збору в розмірі 500 польських злотих (125 євро). На обґрунтування свого клопотання заявник надав інформацію про доходи, вказав про відсутність накопичень, роботи та наявність боргів, зокрема по аліментам. 4 січня 2012 року суд першої інстанції відхилив клопотання заявника про звільнення від сплати судового збору, зважаючи на те, що лише особи, що не можуть накопичити кошти, можуть вимагати звільнення від сплати судового збору у повному обсязі, а заявник не відповідає цьому критерію. Заявник мав би накопичити кошти для підготовки свого позову про умови його ув’язнення, особливо з урахуванням того, що він перебував на волі з вересня 2004 по липень 2009 року. Суд апеляційної інстанції підтримав висновки суду першої інстанції стосовно звільнення заявника від сплати судового збору, і оскільки заявник не сплатив відповідну суму судового збору, його позов було повернуто. Крім цього, у 2011 році заявник звернувся до суду із позовом до Державного казначейства, вимагаючи компенсації за шкоду, завдану в результаті його ув’язнення з червня 2001 по вересень 2004 року. Він також подав клопотання до суду про звільнення від сплати судового збору, яке було задоволено 8 лютого 2012 року. 17 квітня 2012 року суд першої інстанції відхилив позов заявника про компенсацію у зв’язку із спливом строку позовної давності для цієї вимоги та зобов’язав його сплатити на користь офісу Державного адвоката, який представляв інтереси Державного казначейства, суму судових витрат у розмірі близько 900 євро. Заявник оскаржив це рішення в частині сплати судового збору, проте апеляційний суд відхилив його скаргу, дійшовши висновку, що складне фінансове становище заявника не може розглядатися як виключні обставини в розумінні положень національного процесуального законодавства, у зв’язку із цим його не може бути звільнено від сплати судових витрат на користь адвоката сторони, що виграла справу. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення статті 6 Конвенції (право на справедливий суд). Дата прийняття: 09/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 09/07/2020 (Комітет)
  22. 22. 22 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини Назва: CASE OF BRUNNER v. POLAND (Application no. 71021/13) Зміст: Справа стосувалася скарги заявника на невжиття національними органами влади ефективних заходів для реалізації заявником свого права на побачення з дочкою, і що провадження з виконання рішень судів про надання заявникові такого права тривало надто довго. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення статті 8 Конвенції (право на повагу до приватного і сімейного життя). Дата прийняття: 09/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 09/07/2020 (Комітет) Назва: CASE OF IDŽANOVIĆ v. CROATIA (Application no. 67705/14) Зміст: Справа стосувалася скарги заявника на те, що йому було відмовлено у проведенні усного слухання в адміністративному провадженні, порушеному ним стосовно визнання отриманих ним ушкоджень на робочому місці як виробничої травми та отриманні допомоги / виплати у зв’язку із втратою працездатності. В травні 2010 року заявник звернувся до відділення Фонду страхування здоров’я та праці Хорватії в м. Загреб, вимагаючи визнання отриманих ним травм виробничими та надання відповідних пільг та виплат. Зі слів заявника, він разом з колегами завантажував екскаватор до вантажівки і, згадавши про робочі документи в ньому, піднявся на нього, щоб їх забрати, а коли повертався назад – упав на руку та пошкодив її. Надалі заявник звернувся до Фонду із вимогою про визнання його травми як такої, що пов’язана з виробництвом, та надати страхові виплати. Своїм рішенням від 29 листопада 2010 року Фонд відмовив заявникові у визнанні його травм виробничими та надання відповідних пільг і виплат, дійшовши висновку, що він не повинен був підніматись на спеціалізовану техніку, оскільки це не було одним із його робочих завдань. Своє рішення Фонд обґрунтував поясненнями роботодавця заявника та висновком інспектора з питань праці. 29 грудня 2010 року заявник оскаржив відмову Фонду до Вищого
  23. 23. 23 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини адміністративного суду, зазначаючи, що Фонд не вислухав його задля з’ясування того, чому він піднявся на екскаватор, хоча він і зазначав, що залишив у ньому робочі документи. Заявник також вказував, що його було виключено зі збору доказів у межах провадження в Фонді, знову підкресливши, що Фонд не заслухав його пояснень і вимагав усного судового розгляду. 3 жовтня 2013 року Вищий адміністративний суд відмовив у задоволенні позову заявника, дійшовши висновку про правильність встановлення Фондом фактів у справі. Що стосується усного судового розгляду, суд, з огляду на обставини справи, визнав її усний розгляд невиправданим. Заявник звернувся із конституційною скаргою у зв’язку із порушенням його права на справедливий суд. Своїм рішенням від 20 березня 2014 року Конституційний суд визнав його скаргу неприйнятною. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення пункту 1 статті 6 Конвенції (право на справедливий суд). Дата прийняття: 09/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 09/07/2020 (Комітет) Назва: CASE OF WALCZAK v. POLAND (Application no. 45564/15) Зміст: Справа стосувалася скарги заявника на те, що в період його ув’язнення він був позбавлений особистого контакту зі своєю дружиною значний період часу у зв’язку з відмовою у задоволенні його прохань про побачення з нею. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення статті 8 Конвенції (право на повагу до приватного і сімейного життя). Дата прийняття: 10/07/2020 Дата набуття статусу остаточного: 10/07/2020 (Велика Палата) Назва: CASE OF MUGEMANGANGO v. BELGIUM (Application no. 310/15)
  24. 24. 24 Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини Зміст: Справа стосувалася виборчого спору щодо виборів 25 травня 2014 року. До Суду заявник скаржився на процедуру, проведену Парламентом Валлонії після того, як він оскаржив результати виборів. Заявник стверджував, що Парламент Валлонії, який був єдиним органом влади, що мав компетенцію у розгляді його скарги, діяв як суддя і як сторона, розглядаючи цю скаргу. 25 травня 2014 року заявник взяв участь у виборах до Парламенту Валлонії як основний кандидат по списку однієї з партій, яка перевищила поріг у 5 % в окрузі Шарлеруа (провінція Ено), отримавши 15 554 голоси. Заявника не було обрано до Парламенту Валлонії. В червні 2014 року заявник звернувся із скаргою до Парламенту Валлонії, вимагаючи перегляду 21 385 виборчих бюлетенів, що були визнані незаповненими чи зіпсованими в окрузі Шарлеруа. На підтримку свого клопотання заявник зазначив про низку проблем, що виникли у зв’язку із підрахунком голосів. Комітет з перевірки повноважень Парламенту Валлонії, який визнав скаргу заявника прийнятною та обґрунтованою, запропонував Парламенту Валлонії не схвалювати повноваження кандидатів, обраних у провінції Ено і провести перерахунок виборчих бюлетенів, що були незаповнені та зіпсовані в окрузі Шарлеруа. 13 червня, 43 голосами проти 28, 4 утримались, Парламент Валлонії визнав скаргу заявника прийнятною, проте необґрунтованою, дійшовши висновку, зокрема, про відсутність переконливих доказів порушень під час підрахунку голосів. Заявника було повідомлено про це рішення 24 червня 2014 року. 13 червня 2014 року Парламент Валлонії затвердив повноваження обраних членів без прийняття рішення про перерахунок виборчих бюлетенів. 11 червня 2019 року Палата відмовилась від розгляду цієї справи на користь Великої Палати. Констатоване порушення (стаття): Порушення статті 3 Першого протоколу до Конвенції (право на вільні вибори). Порушення статті 13 Конвенції (право на ефективний засіб правового захисту) у поєднанні зі статтею 3 Першого протоколу до Конвенції.
  25. 25. Огляд рішень Європейського суду з прав людини. Рішення за період з 06.07.2020 по 10.07.2020 / Відпов. за вип.: О. Ю. Тарасенко, Д. П. Мордас, Р. Ш. Бабанли. — Київ, 2020. — Вип. 27. — 24 стор. Застереження: 1. Огляд окремих судових рішень, зокрема й їх переклад, здійснюється працівниками департаменту аналітичної та правової роботи Верховного Суду з використанням матеріалів, розміщених на вебсайтах Європейського суду з прав людини: https://www.echr.coe.int/Pages/home.aspx?p=home, https://hudoc.echr.coe.int. 2. Огляд рішень здійснюється з метою ознайомлення з їх коротким змістом. Для повного розуміння суті висловленої в судовому рішенні правової позиції необхідно ознайомитися з його повним текстом, розміщеним на вебресурсах Європейського суду з прав людини. 3. Інформація має суто допоміжний та довідковий характер та не має на меті висвітлити суть усієї проблематики, яка вирішується відповідними судовими рішеннями.

×