Nintendo Investment Thesis before Switch Launch 20171116

Nintendo (7974 JP / NTDOY) before Switch launch Yui Nausicaa 2017/2/21, Last update 2017/11/16 Reminder: this is an intell...
Thesis Nintendo Switch Concerns/risks • Less powerful and less price competitive than other home console competitors • Sof...
Revenue/profit contribution • Has experimented different gaming styles w/ different monetization methods • Mario Run: huge...
Nintendo Switch Shrinking market sizeFeatures: Hybrid X Jon-Con Other players in the market Software lineup has been expan...
Platform, network and product diffusion 1st Party 3rd Party Nintendo Switch Player Start-upor Chicken-eggproblem Software ...
Fiscal year 7-Mar 8-Mar 9-Mar 10-Mar 11-Mar eps 1.45 2.5 2.79 2.46 0.93 Fiscal year 12-Mar 13-Mar 14-Mar 15-Mar 16-Mar eps...
Diffusion and total addressable marketAconceptualcausalloopdiagram Total Addressable Market : Methods to Estimate a Compan...
0 20 40 60 80 100 120 4Q06 2Q07 4Q07 2Q08 4Q08 2Q09 4Q09 2Q10 4Q10 2Q11 4Q11 2Q12 4Q12 2Q13 4Q13 2Q14 4Q14 2Q15 4Q15 Milli...
Model Type p* q* Lifecycle Note Wii Home 0.027 0.186 End Wii U Home 0.000 0.236 End Weak p DS Handheld 0.009 0.207 End 3DS...
Stuffs not discussed in detail Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/2/26 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo....
Home-based Mobile-based Game console Spec Tech Teardown Game Even look into NVDA Software lineup BOTW, GOTY??? AAA… Positi...
Valuation in concept Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/3/10 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
“Peripherals” “Console” gaming Online service Nindies Subscription Console Software 1st Party 3rd Party Mobile gaming IP p...
Mobility & sharing: real life example Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/3/8 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@...
Mobility & sharing: higher contact rate with user experience Next step: local network effect…
Tracking Yui Nausicaa Last update 2017/11/16 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
Initial sales result
Weekly traction: Sell-through Japan only, as of Sep 2, 2017 Find anything interesting? Source: ? 300000 1300000 2300000 33...
Why does 3DS’ pattern look different from those of others? 300000 1300000 2300000 3300000 4300000 5300000 6300000 JP Cumul...
Incorporate potential production boost for holiday season 3,481,632 4,156,316 300000 1300000 2300000 3300000 4300000 53000...
For those who love numbers (as of 2017/11/16) Est. JP share 24% Global Cumulative Noticeable SW Week Ending Week # Forecas...
Attach Rate Breakdown as of 3Q17 FY End Mar 31, 2017 Calendar Year 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 Cum. SW Sales (M) Guidance (Ne...
Global traction: different sources NX shipment Software Note Nintendo_target 2m by end of Mar17 Rumor_target 2.5m+ by end ...
Global traction: ratios
Google trend comparison as of 2017/4/9 E3 Holiday season
Chart Yui Nausicaa Last update 2017/3/29 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
For those who love charts • If Nintendo does nothing and stays at 25000 Yen, MA25 will reach MA75 on 3/29 • Information an...
Fund flow from specific firm Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/3/23 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
LT confidence enhancement from established investor Next day: mkt participants taking profit? ADR was relatively strong Co...
Beginning of TAM consensus revision Yui Nausicaa 2017/3/18, Last update 4/6 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yui...
WSJ as the first one to report the “production expansion” • Apr17-Mar18  Production plan: 8m->16m at least  Suggesting N...
DIGITIMES gets information from TW supply chain makers Potential supplier and assembler • Hon Hai Precision Industry • Mis...
Fomalhaut estimates Nintendo Switch to sell 30M by 2018
Color from retailer Yui Nausicaa 2017/3/24, Last Update 2017/3/30 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@y...
GameStop's (GME) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
GameStop's (GME) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
GameStop's (GME) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript Note: Vu should be Wii U
Game Digital’s (GMD) Interim Results – Presentation
Before earnings release Yui Nausicaa 2017/4/15 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
@yuinausicaa pinned tweets
@yuinausicaa pinned tweets
@yuinausicaa pinned tweets
Tools used Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/3/10 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
For those who are interested in business theory Note: Nintendo is NOT a value investing target for me
Performance 2/21-6/30 Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/6/30 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
23,135 39,320
Nintendo Investment Thesis before Switch Launch 20171116

An updated slides to original because re-upload doesn't work at slideshare

Nintendo Investment Thesis before Switch Launch 20171116

  1. 1. Nintendo (7974 JP / NTDOY) before Switch launch Yui Nausicaa 2017/2/21, Last update 2017/11/16 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com Updates: Feb.26; Mar.8,10,13, 14,15,16,18,23,24,25 29,30; Apr.6,9,29; May 7, 15; Jun.30; Sep. 2, 4, 10,15, 24 Oct. 5, 19; Nov. 3, 11,16
  2. 2. Thesis Nintendo Switch Concerns/risks • Less powerful and less price competitive than other home console competitors • Software lineup at launch • Shrinking game console market • Production/supply issue • Bet on Nintendo Switch • The stage of first year install base buildup is very rewarding for financial investors • Improvements in smart device business after the release of FEH Tracking • 3 play modes with Joy-Con -> new user experience • The mobility and physical interaction-> local network effect • Unit per household might be higher than those of other home consoles • Software lineup expansion since mid-January • Better third party software support • Better pipeline mgmt • TVCMs target demographic groups suitable for initial adopters • Nintendo: 2M shipment in 1Q17 • Won’t sell at loss • Users’ feedback • Hardware and software sell- through • Information about supply/production • Re-estimate TAM once results come in Other • Boom/bust? Why Nintendo
  3. 3. Revenue/profit contribution • Has experimented different gaming styles w/ different monetization methods • Mario Run: huge downloads but less favorable conversion • FEH has decent downloads and grossing in JP and US -> show capability to utilize its IP • 2-3 games on smart devices per year Console Type Life cycle Install base (M) Plan Concern Switch Hybrid About to start ??? Difussion 3DS Handheld PostMain/Later 65.3 Extension Wii U Home About to end 13.56 Phase out FC/NES Home End NM Fullfil demand Cannibalization • Product still has room to diffuse • Large install base to distribute software Stable rev stream w/ growth potential SmartdevicebizGameconsolebiz 1-3QFY16 1-3QFY17 YoY 20.5 6.5 -68.3% amiibo Figure Sell-In (M units) • Need time to destock? • Might be fueled by BotW
  4. 4. Nintendo Switch Shrinking market sizeFeatures: Hybrid X Jon-Con Other players in the market Software lineup has been expanding 3 play modes Development Dev kits: $450 Sharing/social/face-to-face Potential demand side network effect driven by “local network” Switch: less powerful and probably less price competitive than other home console competitors
  5. 5. Platform, network and product diffusion 1st Party 3rd Party Nintendo Switch Player Start-upor Chicken-eggproblem Software NX NXNX NX NX Global & virtual Local & physical due to mobility Connectivity Custom acquisition and initial diffusion Young adults • Reasonable to choose this demographic group as initial adopter • TVCMs are aligned with diffusion plan Age Things to do 0. Start-up problem 1. Install base build-up 2. Software distribution Characteristics unseen on other home consoles 1. Higher penetration per house hold . In other words, the average number of NX might be higher than those of other home consoles with statistical significance 2. Higher contact rate in diffusion due to mobility 3. Additional demand side network effect due to physical interaction in local network Gaming console is a platform 1. Nintendo is a platform builder/governor 2. Control of hardware is key What is the most lucrative part in the market for financial investors of a gaming platform builder?
  6. 6. Fiscal year 7-Mar 8-Mar 9-Mar 10-Mar 11-Mar eps 1.45 2.5 2.79 2.46 0.93 Fiscal year 12-Mar 13-Mar 14-Mar 15-Mar 16-Mar eps -0.51 0.07 -0.22 0.37 0.15 Nintendo's eps w/o non-recurring items Probably not for value investorThe build-up of install base in first year looks lucrative Difficult to estimate • Heavily depends on product cycle • Requires assumptions such as TAM, adoption pattern , tie ratio … for console business and MAU, ARPPU, paying user… for mobile gaming • Switch just about to launch and mobile gaming just about to take off : might be too early • DCF-based or earnings multiple-based valuation method, timeframe will be relatively long Installment Year1: lucrative and less risky to bet on the success of NX Built up installed base or platform => gaining shares from other home console s Avg eps last 10 years 0.999 P/E 20.0x =Earnings power value 19.98 +Net cash per shr 6.78 Equity value per shr 26.76 Obsession w/ valuation? Some analysts maintain detailed models. Multiple expansion / trading “at premium”
  7. 7. Diffusion and total addressable marketAconceptualcausalloopdiagram Total Addressable Market : Methods to Estimate a Company’s Potential Sales by Mauboussin and Callahan Asimpleway:Bassmodel
  8. 8. 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 4Q06 2Q07 4Q07 2Q08 4Q08 2Q09 4Q09 2Q10 4Q10 2Q11 4Q11 2Q12 4Q12 2Q13 4Q13 2Q14 4Q14 2Q15 4Q15 Millioninstalledbase Wii Model Training Wii installed base Estimate Wii installed base 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 4Q12 1Q13 2Q13 3Q13 4Q13 1Q14 2Q14 3Q14 4Q14 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 Millioninstalledbase Wii U Model Training Wii U installed base Estimate Wii U installed base 0 50 100 150 200 4Q04 3Q05 2Q06 1Q07 4Q07 3Q08 2Q09 1Q10 4Q10 3Q11 2Q12 1Q13 4Q13 3Q14 Millioninstalledbase DS Model Training DS installed base Estimate DS installed base 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Millioninstalledbase 3DS Model Training 3DS installed base Estimate 3DS installed base Home console Handheld console Internal reference model to estimate p & q
  9. 9. Model Type p* q* Lifecycle Note Wii Home 0.027 0.186 End Wii U Home 0.000 0.236 End Weak p DS Handheld 0.009 0.207 End 3DS Handheld 0.042 0.048 PostMain/Later TAM 80m assumed Switch Hybrid 0.03 0.20 Initial stage Arbitrary p q Seed 1Q17 2m Forecast by Nintendo p 0.03 q 0.20 Assumptions in the model * Assume no supply issue Benchmark TAM 1st year 2nd year Growth Wii U 13 4.2 3.4 -19.5% 20 5 5.1 2.2% 40 7.2 9.6 33.8% 60 9.3 14.0 50.5% 80 11.5 18.3 59.3% Wii 100 13.6 22.6 66.3% 125 16.2 28.0 72.7% PS2 155 19.4 34.4 77.4% 200 24.1 44.0 82.7% Current street estimates implied TAM range Implied TAM 1st year 8-10m 45-65m By end of 2020 40m 47.5m Analyst forecasts Some results Insights from this exercise Post-investment management: tracking • If traction of NX to be : 2m/3m/3m/5m in 1Q/2Q/3Q/4Q17 -> very promising • Local network effect might be detected by exponential growth and weak seasonality • One year might be enough to determine TAM • Key risk: supply/production issue • Get actual result to check p, q and TAM • Get user experience feedback and check social part of news about NX after launch • Focus on information about supply/production if any • If it delivers better than expect, be prepared for a boom-bust cycle
  10. 10. Stuffs not discussed in detail Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/2/26 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  11. 11. Home-based Mobile-based Game console Spec Tech Teardown Game Even look into NVDA Software lineup BOTW, GOTY??? AAA… Positioning/Customer acquisition & reactivation Non- console Supply-chain Budget Number of developer Product performance Time High-end Low-end Performance demand/supply & constrain on software development AdvertisingPricing Competitors Most popular: tech/game/pricing
  12. 12. Valuation in concept Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/3/10 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  13. 13. “Peripherals” “Console” gaming Online service Nindies Subscription Console Software 1st Party 3rd Party Mobile gaming IP portfolio NWC Intangible “Idle” “cash” NPPE LT-Investment Talent Brand & history Fan base AccountingvalueEconomicvalue “Normalized”valueofoperatingasset Other opportunities (just for example) Growth opportunity from underlying biz Valuefrom“future”(strategic) Valuepalyw/call So… What’s the value of Nintendo??? • Valuation for this company is difficult if possible • Target price is possible, just check with your favorite analyst • No TP for this thesis but a target horizon • Some might try to estimate private market value, liquidation value or rebuild value. Nice exercise if you think those events will happen in the foreseeable future or you have a way to unlock the value … • Value estimated above (liquidation value…) should only be used as upside potential rather than downside protection ( might become a value trap) Mkt price close to or below NAV: value investment for patient capital provider
  14. 14. Mobility & sharing: real life example Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/3/8 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  15. 15. Mobility & sharing: higher contact rate with user experience Next step: local network effect…
  16. 16. Tracking Yui Nausicaa Last update 2017/11/16 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  17. 17. Initial sales result
  18. 18. Weekly traction: Sell-through Japan only, as of Sep 2, 2017 Find anything interesting? Source: ? 300000 1300000 2300000 3300000 4300000 5300000 6300000 JP Cumulative sell-through Switch PS4 WiiU 3DS VITA Wii NS Ln Pred NS Week 26 If forecasted as linear
  19. 19. Why does 3DS’ pattern look different from those of others? 300000 1300000 2300000 3300000 4300000 5300000 6300000 JP Cumulative sell-through Switch 3DS NS Ln Pred 3DS launched on 2011/2/26 Holiday season: Nov. 2011- Mid Jan. 2012
  20. 20. Incorporate potential production boost for holiday season 3,481,632 4,156,316 300000 1300000 2300000 3300000 4300000 5300000 JP Cumulative sell-through Switch 3DS NS Ln Pred NS Ln Pred w/ Holiday Adj 3DS launched on 2011/2/26 NS launched on 2017/3/3 If NS follows 3DS’ pattern & supply constraints mitigated Holiday season It seems 18mm is not just a bs number… As of September 4, 2017 Timing NS Cum. Unit Sold (MM) JP units (MM) JP Share(%) Jun 2017 4.7 1.12 24% Dec 2017 14.6 3.48 24% Week 52 17.4 4.16 24%
  21. 21. For those who love numbers (as of 2017/11/16) Est. JP share 24% Global Cumulative Noticeable SW Week Ending Week # Forecast Actual A-F Forecast Actual A-F Forecast 2017/8/27 Week 26 69,654 2017/9/3 Week 27 47,854 50,074 2,220 1,573,354 1,575,574 2,220 6,602,467 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 2017/9/10 Week 28 47,854 45,439 (2,415) 1,621,208 1,621,013 (195) 6,803,283 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 2017/9/17 Week 29 47,854 44,052 (3,802) 1,669,062 1,665,065 (3,997) 7,004,098 2017/9/24 Week 30 47,854 43,426 (4,428) 1,716,916 1,708,491 (8,425) 7,204,914 NBA 2K18 / Pokken Tournament DX 2017/10/1 Week 31 47,854 73,231 25,377 1,764,770 1,781,722 16,952 7,405,730 FIFA 18 / Golf Story 2017/10/8 Week 32 47,854 38,204 (9,650) 1,812,624 1,819,926 7,302 7,606,545 Stardew Valley 2017/10/15 Week 33 47,854 40,803 (7,051) 1,860,477 1,860,729 252 7,807,361 2017/10/22 Week 34 47,854 31,092 (16,762) 1,908,331 1,891,821 (16,510) 8,008,176 Fire Emblem Warriors 2017/10/29 Week 35 47,854 126,701 78,847 1,956,185 2,018,522 62,337 8,208,992 Super Mario Odyssey 2017/11/5 Week 36 47,854 64,387 16,533 2,004,039 2,082,909 78,870 8,409,807 2017/11/12 Week 37 99,272 79,958 (19,314) 2,103,311 2,162,867 59,556 8,826,393 Sonic Forces / Warriors x3 2017/11/19 Week 38 69,596 2,172,907 9,118,449 Skyrim 2017/11/26 Week 39 68,271 2,241,178 9,404,942 2017/12/3 Week 40 85,189 2,326,366 9,762,430 XC2 2017/12/10 Week 41 167,417 2,493,783 10,464,983 2017/12/17 Week 42 292,594 2,786,377 11,692,831 2017/12/24 Week 43 300,118 3,086,495 12,952,256 2017/12/31 Week 44 395,137 3,481,632 14,610,420 2018/1/7 Week 45 157,554 3,639,187 15,271,586 2018/1/14 Week 46 199,164 3,838,351 16,107,366 2018/1/21 Week 47 78,696 3,917,047 16,437,606 2018/1/28 Week 48 47,854 3,964,901 16,638,422 2018/2/4 Week 49 47,854 4,012,754 16,839,237 2018/2/11 Week 50 47,854 4,060,608 17,040,053 2018/2/18 Week 51 47,854 4,108,462 17,240,869 2018/2/25 Week 52 47,854 4,156,316 17,441,684 2018/3/4 Week 53 47,854 4,204,170 17,642,500 JP Weekly Sell-through JP Cumulative
  22. 22. Attach Rate Breakdown as of 3Q17 FY End Mar 31, 2017 Calendar Year 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 Cum. SW Sales (M) Guidance (New) Zelda 2.76 3.92 4.7 1-2 Switch N/A (to Others) 1.22 1.37 MK8 Deluxe 3.54 4.42 ARMS 1.18 1.35 Splatoon 2 3.61 Mario + Rabbids N/A (to Others) Mario Odyssey Others 2.7 3.74 12.03 Cum. SW Sales (M) 5.46 13.6 27.48 55.46 Cum. HW Sales (M) 2.74 4.71 7.63 16.74 Cum. Attach Rate 1.99x 2.89x 3.60x 3.31x Zelda 1.01x 0.83x 0.62x 1-2 Switch N/A (to Others) 0.26x 0.18x MK8 Deluxe 0.75x 0.58x ARMS 0.25x 0.18x Splatoon 2 0.47x Mario + Rabbids N/A (to Others) Mario Odyssey Others 0.99x 0.79x 1.58x <- Due to Mario + Rabbis Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018
  23. 23. Global traction: different sources NX shipment Software Note Nintendo_target 2m by end of Mar17 Rumor_target 2.5m+ by end of Mar17 IHS Markit 2.4-2.6m by end of Mar17 Nintendo_actual 2.74m 5.46m by end of Mar17 Nintendo_target 10m 35m during Apr17-Mar18 NX sell-through Zelda Date in press Source SuperData_1 1.5m 1.34m 2017/3/14 gamesindustry.biz SuperData_2 2.4m 2017/4/14 venturebeat.com Ace Research Institue 2.3m 2017/4/14 WSJ IHS Markit 2.3m 2017/4/26 IHS NX shipment Software Note Nintendo_actual 1.2m 2.86m by end of Mar17 NX sell-through Zelda Date in press Sourse NPD 906K 925K 2017/4/13 businesswire.com NX shipment Software Note Nintendo_actual 600K 890K by end of Mar17 NX sell-through Note Sourse Famitus 555.6K Cum. Week 5 Famitsu US traction Japan traction Global traction
  24. 24. Global traction: ratios
  25. 25. Google trend comparison as of 2017/4/9 E3 Holiday season
  26. 26. Chart Yui Nausicaa Last update 2017/3/29 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  27. 27. For those who love charts • If Nintendo does nothing and stays at 25000 Yen, MA25 will reach MA75 on 3/29 • Information and events during this period that might make price depart from 25000 Yen: • Sell-through • Management interview • Splatoon 2 Global TestFire 3/24-26 • Restock at My Nintendo Store 3/27 Revisit after 3/29
  28. 28. Fund flow from specific firm Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/3/23 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  29. 29. LT confidence enhancement from established investor Next day: mkt participants taking profit? ADR was relatively strong Comment • Large long position from active management firm (are they?) is generally positive • As they need more time to accumulate and then to distribute, they are more likely to focus on longer term • The stock should be well researched (hopefully) before building meaningful position so it might be an opportunity to free ride their work • However, large position might be viewed as stock price driver before disclosing so stock price might be volatile once specific manager’s position is reported. This might attract more buyers or signals short term profit taking opportunity to sellers
  30. 30. Beginning of TAM consensus revision Yui Nausicaa 2017/3/18, Last update 4/6 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  31. 31. WSJ as the first one to report the “production expansion” • Apr17-Mar18  Production plan: 8m->16m at least  Suggesting Nintendo believes to sell significantly more than 10m in this period  First year 10m is regarded a threshold  Production plan beats most analysts’ expectation • Mar17 shipment might be 2.5m or more Takeaway Comment • “First year”(depending on definition) estimation ranges from 5m-10m clustering around 8m-10m • First year sales consensus gets moved by this news. After incorporating positive sell-through and business briefing in April, consensus will quickly gravitate to a new one. Might be described as following the Wii path and eventually leading to TAM consensus revision • Information sources -> first year consensus -> TAM consensus. Upward revision is more likely but should focus on actual execution and adoption
  32. 32. DIGITIMES gets information from TW supply chain makers Potential supplier and assembler • Hon Hai Precision Industry • Misumi Electronics • Hosiden • Advanced Semiconductor Engineering • Jentech • Delta Electronics • Nanya PCB • Foxlink • Realtek • Alps Electronic • Richwave • STMicroelectronics • Cypress Semiconductor • Macronix • Nvidia • JDI • Toshiba • Samsung • Maxim • Broadcom • MegaChips Corporation • Pericom Semiconductor (Diodes) • Texas Instruments
  33. 33. Fomalhaut estimates Nintendo Switch to sell 30M by 2018
  34. 34. Color from retailer Yui Nausicaa 2017/3/24, Last Update 2017/3/30 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  35. 35. GameStop's (GME) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
  36. 36. GameStop's (GME) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
  37. 37. GameStop's (GME) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript Note: Vu should be Wii U
  38. 38. Game Digital’s (GMD) Interim Results – Presentation
  39. 39. Before earnings release Yui Nausicaa 2017/4/15 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  40. 40. @yuinausicaa pinned tweets
  41. 41. @yuinausicaa pinned tweets
  42. 42. @yuinausicaa pinned tweets
  43. 43. Tools used Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/3/10 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  44. 44. For those who are interested in business theory Note: Nintendo is NOT a value investing target for me
  45. 45. Performance 2/21-6/30 Yui Nausicaa Update 2017/6/30 Reminder: this is an intellectual exercise yuinausicaa@yahoo.com
  46. 46. 23,135 39,320

