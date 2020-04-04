Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fetal Monitor Wireless fetal monitor addresses the following kind of Health problem
• Fetal monitor is also known as Cardiotocographs fetal electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors; fetal heart rate monitors; ultra...
Fetal monitor description: • Fetal monitors are bedside units that contain an observing unit, cables, and electrodes. They...
Wireless fetal monitor: • Wireless fetal monitor is a maternal/fetal monitor that noninvasively measures and displays feta...
• Pregnant women must have to take care of themselves during the gestation period knowing that everything that they come u...
