The completion of Infrastructure Financing Trends in Africa – 2016 marks another milestone for the Infrastructure Consortium for Africa (ICA) in its consistent reporting of the mobilisation of financial resources to facilitate the development of the continent’s transport, water and sanitation, energy and ICT sectors. This report identifies key trends and looks to explain the processes and dynamics driving and restraining them and highlights emerging trends. This ICA flagship report was prepared by the ICA secretariat consisting of Mohamed Hassan, Callixte Kambanda, Katsuya Kasai, Banda Lufeyo, Mohamed Tani, and Dhaker Boubaker in co-operation with Cross-border Information consisting of Lauren Andrews, David Burles, Nick Carn, Mark Ford, Irina Gaubinger, Daniel Haines, David Slater and Ajay Ubhi who were commissioned by the ICA secretariat. https://public.sif-source.org/mdbs-infra-news/ica-report-identifies-impact-of-funding-on-africas-infrastructure-development/