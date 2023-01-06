Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
This paper aims to examine the themes of five extant pansoris, Korean traditional music. Therefore, this
study collected the lyrics of the five works, including Chunhyangga, Simcheongga, Heungboga,
Jeokbyeokga, and Sugungga. This study examined the theme of each pansori using thematic analysis of the
collected data. According to the results of this study, the themes of the five works could be summarized as
love, loyalty, filial piety, moderation, and Confucianism and humor. This study has the significance of
deriving a common theme through thematic analysis of the lyrics of five extant pansoris.
