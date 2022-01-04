CMMC 2.0 | What the changes mean for organizations in the DIB

The improved CMMC 2.0 introduced multiple changes to the audit assurance process. What are those changes and what steps should you take to ensure the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)? This deck describes the implications of the newly released Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, also known as CMMC 2.0, for businesses in the Defense Industrial Base, how SMBs can take the necessary steps to ensure they protect CUI, and how to tie all aspects of the CMMC 2.0 audit assurance process into centralized Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform. Watch the full webinar recording here: https://youtu.be/_szOCV1rp8s