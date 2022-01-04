Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agenda • Intent of CMMC | Protect CUI • Getting through the Audit • Solutions to support the intent
Intent of CMMC 2.0 Data Protection CUI Protection & Flow Manage the Audit Process 1 2 3 What changed? • Level 2 Aligned w/...
A small-to-medium defense company used PreVeil to meet 109 out of the 110 NIST 800-171 controls in a rigorous Department o...
& CUI Security & Protection SPRS Score, Evidence and Audit Management
Demo (3-5 mins)
Ignyte Platform Demo (3-5 mins)
Q&A Session CMMC 2.0 Framework Overview Have more questions after the event? Contact us www.ignyteplatform.com max@ignytep...
Company Assets Identities Hardware & Apps Emails, Documents, etc. Network Servers & Databases Cloud Storage Compliance & A...
CMMC 2.0 | What the changes mean for organizations in the DIB
62 views

The improved CMMC 2.0 introduced multiple changes to the audit assurance process. What are those changes and what steps should you take to ensure the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)?

This deck describes the implications of the newly released Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, also known as CMMC 2.0, for businesses in the Defense Industrial Base, how SMBs can take the necessary steps to ensure they protect CUI, and how to tie all aspects of the CMMC 2.0 audit assurance process into centralized Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform.

Watch the full webinar recording here: https://youtu.be/_szOCV1rp8s

CMMC 2.0 | What the changes mean for organizations in the DIB

  Sanjeev is a technology entrepreneur with a track record of building successful businesses. He is the co-founder of PreVeil, an end-to-end encrypted cloud file sharing and email platform that is used by hundreds of defense companies for compliance with DFARS 7012, NIST 800-171 and ITAR. Prior to PreVeil, he founded Airvana and led it from a start-up to a publicly-traded company. He earned a BS in EE from the Delhi College of Engineering, an MS in EE from University of Rhode Island and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. Max is a former U.S Air Force data security & compliance officer. After a successful 15 year career as an enterprise risk leader, he founded Ignyte Assurance Platform, a full-scale audit automation cyber risk company powered by a transformative GRC software engine. Ignyte has signed PLA with Air Force to share its risk assurance technology and improve government vulnerability detection software. Earlier this year, Ignyte became an accredited ISO/IEC 17020:2012 inspection body, and now, it's pending approval to become one of the top 5 fully certified C3PAOs with top-level clearance. Meet our speakers Max Aulakh, MBA, CISSP, PMP, ITIL-F CEO I Ignyte Assurance Platform Sanjeev Verma Co-Founder & Chairman I PreVeil
  Agenda • Intent of CMMC | Protect CUI • Getting through the Audit • Solutions to support the intent
  Intent of CMMC 2.0 Data Protection CUI Protection & Flow Manage the Audit Process 1 2 3 What changed? • Level 2 Aligned w/110 Controls (NIST SP 800-171 Controls) • Time Bounds POA&Ms • Requires 3rd Party Audits or Self Attestation • Requires Executive Self Attestation
  A small-to-medium defense company used PreVeil to meet 109 out of the 110 NIST 800-171 controls in a rigorous Department of Defense DIBCAC audit. CMMC & NIST 800-171 Audit Process " For Midway Swiss Turn, it was not so much an IT decision but rather a strategic business step. Ignyte offered us a way to make sure that we've tightened everything up, feeling confident for the audit. " Jayme Rahz CEO I Midway Swiss Turn, Inc.
  5. 5. & CUI Security & Protection SPRS Score, Evidence and Audit Management
  6. 6. Demo (3-5 mins)
  7. 7. Ignyte Platform Demo (3-5 mins)
  Q&A Session CMMC 2.0 Framework Overview
  9. 9. Company Assets Identities Hardware & Apps Emails, Documents, etc. Network Servers & Databases Cloud Storage Compliance & Audit Management Asset & Vulnerability Management Supplier Management Policy Management SCAP & Security Results Business Outcome Increase Federal Sales Audit & Compliance Work with more Primes Government-approved Cloud Storage CUI Protection Contract Management Protected CUI Ignyte’s Implementation of CMMC 2.0

The improved CMMC 2.0 introduced multiple changes to the audit assurance process. What are those changes and what steps should you take to ensure the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)? This deck describes the implications of the newly released Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, also known as CMMC 2.0, for businesses in the Defense Industrial Base, how SMBs can take the necessary steps to ensure they protect CUI, and how to tie all aspects of the CMMC 2.0 audit assurance process into centralized Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform. Watch the full webinar recording here: https://youtu.be/_szOCV1rp8s

