Apr. 15, 2022
Impact of Covid-19 on Family Planning Services.pptx.pdf

Apr. 15, 2022
Healthcare

Prepared by :
Ghada Elhady
Associate Professor of Public Health, Preventive and Social Medicine- Cairo University- Egypt

Prepared by :
Ghada Elhady
Associate Professor of Public Health, Preventive and Social Medicine- Cairo University- Egypt

Healthcare

Impact of Covid-19 on Family Planning Services.pptx.pdf

  1. 1. IMPACT OF C VID-19 PANDEMIC ON FAMILY PLANNING Ghada Wahby Elhady Assistant Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine Faculty of Medicine, Cairo University
  2. 2. OUTLINE: ➢ Background: ➢ Public Health Importance of Family Planning (FP) ➢ Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on FP: A. Adverse impact on: - Supply of service - Demand for service - Fertility preferences B. Positive impact ➢ Conclusion ➢ Recommendations: A. At policy level B. At programmatic level C. At facility operational level
  3. 3. On 30 January 2020 COVID-19: A Public Health Emergency BACKGROUND: Egypt was among the five countries reporting the highest number of cases in Africa. Response to COVID 19 across countries had been similar: • Setting up of Pandemic Task forces, • Lockdown of cities and settlements, Closure of Schools, Markets and Businesses • Travel Bans and Social distancing • Personal Hygiene and Community Hygiene • Testing • Isolation and Quarantines, • Search for drugs and vaccine
  4. 4. • The pandemic affected all countries; especially the low and middle income countries (LMIC); including Egypt • And all sectors; especially the Health Sector leading to affection of all essential health care services • While prompt response was initiated for different areas of the health sector by governments, there an argument on whether reproductive health and family planning (FP) has received appropriate response during the pandemic. COVID-19: A Public Health Emergency BACKGROUND:
  5. 5. CONCEPT: Family planning allows individuals and couples to anticipate and attain their desired number of children and the spacing and timing of their births. It is achieved through use of contraceptive methods and the treatment of involuntary infertility (WHO, 2000). Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: BACKGROUND: Population 102,750,000 CAPMAS, Dec 2021
  6. 6. 2020 TFR CBR 24.8 BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Where were we BEFORE COVID- 19? Sources: EDHS 1988, 1992, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2008 and 2014 and ELMPS 2018 , 2020 NPCS Fertility Trends: - Total Fertility Rate (TFR) - Crude Birth Rate (CBR) - Age-Specific Fertility Rates (ASFR)
  7. 7. 2020 TFR CBR 24.8 BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Where were we BEFORE COVID- 19? Sources: EDHS 1988, 1992, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2008 and 2014 and ELMPS 2018 , 2020 NPCS Fertility Trends: - Total Fertility Rate (TFR) - Crude Birth Rate (CBR) - Age-Specific Fertility Rates
  8. 8. BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Where were we BEFORE COVID- 19? https://www.cairn-int.info/article-E_POPSOC_551_0001--why-has-fertility-been-increasing-in.htm DHS Fertility Trends: - Total Fertility Rate (TFR) - Crude Birth Rate (CBR) - Age-Specific Fertility Rates
  9. 9. BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Where were we BEFORE COVID- 19? https://www.cairn-int.info/article-E_POPSOC_551_0001--why-has-fertility-been-increasing-in.htm EDHS Fertility Trends: - Total Fertility Rate (TFR) - Crude Birth Rate (CBR) - Age-Specific Fertility Rates (ASFR)
  10. 10. BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Why fertility was on the rise 2008-2014? 63.3 9.9 7 59.9 16.7 11.9 51.5 27.4 14.5 IUD OCs Injectables EDHS 2005 EDHS 2008 EDHS 2014 10 9 13 2005 2008 2014 Unmet Needs for FP 32 26 30 2005 2008 2014 Method Discontinuation Rtae Method-Mix profile Contraceptive Use Rate Why fertility was on the rise 2008-2014? - Contraceptive Use Rate - Method-Mix profile - Discontinuation Rate - Unmet Needs for FP - Exposure to FP message - Poverty Rate - Child Morbidity - Fertility Preferences - Youth bulge in the 80s
  11. 11. BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Where were we BEFORE COVID-19? Why fertility was on the rise 2008-2014? - Contraceptive Use Rate - Method-Mix profile - Discontinuation Rate - Unmet Needs for FP - Exposure to FP message - Poverty Rate - Child Morbidity - Fertility Preferences - Youth bulge in the 80s
  12. 12. BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Where were we BEFORE COVID-19? Why fertility was on the rise 2008-2014? - Contraceptive Use Rate - Method-Mix profile - Discontinuation Rate - Unmet Needs for FP - Exposure to FP message - Poverty Rate - Child Morbidity - Fertility Preferences - Youth bulge in the 80s 2.3 2.4 2.8 3 2005 2008 2014 2020 Fertility Preferences in Egypt NPC EDHS
  13. 13. 2020 TFR CBR 24.8 BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Where were we BEFORE COVID-19? Sources: EDHS 1988, 1992, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2008 and 2014 and ELMPS 2018 , 2020 Why fertility was on the rise 2008-2014? - Contraceptive Use Rate - Method-Mix profile - Discontinuation Rate - Unmet Needs for FP - Exposure to FP message - Poverty Rate - Child Morbidity - Fertility Preferences - Youth bulge in the 80s
  14. 14. 2020 TFR CBR 24.8 BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Where were we BEFORE COVID-19? Sources: EDHS 1988, 1992, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2008 and 2014 and ELMPS 2018 , 2020 NPCS Why fertility declined 2014 - 2019? - Contraceptive Use Rate (CUR) ?? - Little decline in the rate of marriage since 2014 In spite of: - Poverty Rate
  15. 15. BACKGROUND: Family Planning Program (FPP) in Egypt: Where were we before COVID-19? CHALLENGES: related to the lack of SUSTAINABILITY elements for FP services: I. FINANCIAL: External donations* II. POLITICAL: Support does exist. However, turnover of the population sector/council leadership and affiliations III. INSTITUTIONAL: Training, supervision, technology of FP methods (especially the long-term effective) IV. DEMAND: Keeping the client choice
  16. 16. PUBLIC HEALTH IMPORTANCE OF FP
  17. 17. Public Health Importance: Impact on Economy and Sustainable Development: FP is essential for provision of employment , education and social services opportunities (SDGs 1, 2, and 3). Lack of Proper FP services is threatening to Egypt’s inhabitants’ development especially in the context of a faltering economy Severity: Unintended pregnancy and improper births spacing also linked to increased maternal morbidity and mortality, as well as rising numbers of unsafe abortions. Adolescent girls are particularly vulnerable to the health consequences of pregnancy and delivery, as early childbearing can have negative effects on girls’ healthy development into adulthood and on their educational and employment prospects. Seriousness: Because It affects maternal and child health outcomes
  18. 18. Public Health Importance: Magnitude: ▪ Among the 1.9 billion Women of Reproductive Age group (15-49 years) worldwide, 270 million have UNFP. ▪ The proportion of the need for family planning satisfied by modern methods, SDG indicator 3.7.1, has stagnated globally at around 77% from 2015 to 2020 but increased from 55% to 58% in the Africa region. Use of contraception advances the human right of people to determine the number and spacing of their children. ▪ Overpopulation are among Egypt’s most pressing health and development challenges. According to the (CAPMAS), Egypt is home to 102 million individuals, making it the most populous country in the Middle East and North Africa. At present, a new baby is born in Egypt roughly every 13.9 seconds (new enterers to labor market), according to CAPMAS estimates. Trend: Fertility is increasing 2008 to 2014 and among all social and geographical groups. After 2014, TFR decreased, yet, fertility preferences increased but this needs to be well evaluated to address high fertility motives if found. As well, UNFP IS increasing (EDHAS 2014)
  19. 19. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FP A) ADVERSE IMPACT B) POSITIVE IMPACT
  20. 20. ADVERSE IMPACT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FP: Source: Global Financing Facility (GFF), Country Brief India: Preserve Essential Health Services during the COVID-19 Pandemic
  21. 21. ADVERSE IMPACT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FP: Source: Global Financing Facility (GFF), Country Brief India: Preserve Essential Health Services during the COVID-19 Pandemic
  22. 22. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FP FERTILITY PREFERENCES High Income Countries Low and Middle Income Countries Examples: Canada, USA Examples: Some countries in Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia
  23. 23. 2.3 2.4 2.8 3 2005 2008 2014 2020 Fertility Preferences NPC EDHS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FP EGYTP
  24. 24. POSITIVE IMPACT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FP: Awareness via MEDIA Mobile Teams and community-based HCW brought services closer to communities, reaching women where they live. Increased demand on long-term FP methods e.g. IUD Increased DONATIONS for Reproductive Health and FP IPC Training of 1000s HCPs to overcome fears Counselling via Telehealth saved energy and improved demand for counselling
  25. 25. CONCLUSION
  26. 26. CONCLUSION FPP evaluation and improvement is essential for achieving Egypt’s SDGs. Egypt already had challenges to the FPP before COVID-19 pandemic due to lack of SUSTAINABILITY elements for FP services; namely: Financial, Political, Institutional, and Demand. Most probably, those challenges were aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  27. 27. RECOMMENDATIONS
  28. 28. Policy Level: Aim at lowering High Fertility Motives and improve Fertility Preferences 1. Achieve women economic empowerment e.g. employment opportunities 2. Improve women educational level 3. Increase awareness about FP 4. Children labor ban laws 5. Improve child health RECOMMENDATIONS Programmatic Level: Aim at Improving FP Method-Mix to reduce DR, UNFP and failure rates: 1. Accurate data collection strategies 2. Improve FP method manufacturing technology to make long-acting effective and safe FP methods such as IUD available 3. Public-Private Partnership 4. Working to attract physician 5. Benefit from the FP nurse role and low TOR 6. Reduce turn over of NPC leadership Operational H. Facility Level: Aim at capacity building of HCPs through proper training in: 1. Contraceptives technical aspects and IUD insertion and removal 2. Proper FP counselling 3. Upgraded SOP 4. Effective (Focused) supervision and OJT 5. Moral motivation 6. Effective MIS and Monitoring and Evaluation 7. Benefit from the nurse role esp. in remote areas SOP: stander of practice. OJT: on-the-job-training
  29. 29. THANK YOU
  30. 30. REFERENCES: 1. Ghada Nasr Radwan Eastern Mediterranean Health Journal | Past issues | Volume 26 2020 | Volume 26 issue 7 | Epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 in Egypt. Short research communication 2. Anne Goujon, Zakarya Al Zalak, «Why has fertility been increasing in Egypt?», Population & Societies 2018/1 (No 551) , p. 1-4 3. https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/egypt-population/ [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 4. Huda book (2018) ISSN 2191-5466 ISSN 2191-5474 (electronic). Springer Briefs in Political Science ISBN 978-3-319-59643-3 ISBN 978-3 319-59644-0 (eBook). DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-59644-0 Library of Congress Control Number: 2017942802 5. https://theforum.erf.org.eg/2019/10/14/future-egypts-population-opportunities- challenges/#:~:text=Historically%2C%20Egypt%20had%20experienced%20a,creating%20 a%20demographic%20'echo’. [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 6. EDHS 2005 7. source: UNICEF supplies 3 annual report 2020. file:///C:/Users/ghada/Downloads/UNFPA_Supplies_Annual_Report_2020_Highlights_of_ Key_Progress.pdf [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 8. file:///C:/Users/ghada/Downloads/insights%20on%20promoting%20healthy%20behaviors %20and%20curbing%20population%20growth%20in%20egypt.pdf [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 9. UNICEF. 2021. Early childbearing can have severe consequences for adolescent girls. [online] Available at: https://data.unicef.org/topic/child-health/adolescent-health/ [Accessed 24 January 2022]. 10. Egypt’s population at home reached 102 million, Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, 2021, https://sis.gov.eg/Story/156142/CAPMAS-Egyptspopulation-at-home- reached-102-million?lang=en-us. [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 11. EDHS 2008, 2014 12. https://blogs.worldbank.org/arabvoices/unemployment-may-lead-new-youth-bulge-Egypt 13. file:///C:/Users/ghada/Downloads/exectives_english_aug20.pdf [Accessed 20 March 2022]. Ghada Nasr Radwan1 Eastern Mediterranean Health Journal | Past issues | Volume 26 2020 | Volume 26 issue 7 | Epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 in Egypt. Short research communication 15. The World Health Organization (WHO), 2020. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact- sheets/detail/family-planning-contraception [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 15. file:///C:/Users/ghada/Downloads/PSA%20Final.pdf [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 16. Krafft, Caroline, Ragui Assaad, and Caitlyn Keo. "The Evolution of Labor Supply in Egypt from 1988-2018: A Gendered Analysis." Economic Research Forum (ERF), 2019. https://erf.org.eg/app/uploads/2019/10/1358-updated.pdf. [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 17. https://www.ippf.org/blogs/contraception-and-covid-19-disrupted-supply-and-access [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 18. https://idronline.org/the-impact-of-covid-19-on-reproductive-health-services/ [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 19. https://www.globalfinancingfacility.org/country-briefs-preserve-essential-health-services- during-covid-19-pandemic [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 20. https://www.globalfinancingfacility.org/CoVid19 [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 21. https://www.rti.org/insights/family-planning-services-phillipines-covid-19 [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 22. Emery, Tom & Koops, Judith C., 2021. "The Impact of COVID-19 on Fertility behavior and Intentions in the Republic of Moldova," SocArXiv fcqd9, Center for Open Science. [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 23. https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/45-28-0001/2021001/article/00041-eng.htm [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 24. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on family planning services. Taylor Stanton, Deborah Bateson. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34419994/ [Accessed 20 March 2022]. 25. http://www.europeanjournalofmidwifery.eu/Impact-of-COVID-19-on-family- planning,137484,0,2.html [Accessed 20 March 2022]. Professor Lanre Olaniyan: Family Planning, COVID-19 Pandemic and Progress Towards Achieving the SDGs. Family Planning, COVID19 Pandemic and progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. OLANREWAJU OLANIYAN HEALTH POLICY TRAINING AND RESEARCH PROGRAMME (HPTRP) DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMICS UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN IBADAN, NIGERIA https://www.who.int/health-topics/contraception#tab=tab_1 Wahby G, Sabry H, Abdel-Razik M, Salem MR, EL Aguizy F. Egypt Family Planning Method Mix Indicates Shifting toward Hormonal Contraceptives. Open Access Maced J Med Sci [Internet]. 2021 Nov. 24 [cited 2022 Mar. 25];9(E):1279-87. Available from: https://oamjms.eu/index.php/mjms/article/view/7512

