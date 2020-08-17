Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 15 16 1817 8 9 7 1 2 3 5 4 6 Ref 2 Page 2
MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 ENGINE INSTALLATION 2 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 1681...
MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 8 8 7 6 6 5 5 4 4 12 11 11 9 10 13 13 14 1 1 2 2 3 3 Ref 4 Page 4
MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 ENGINE INSTALLATION - SOUTH AFRICA ONLY 4 Item Part Number Qty Descrip...
MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 2 7 19 20 4 12 5 23 21 22 3 17 16 24 18 26 25 6 27 28 11 10 13 15 1 14 8 9 Ref 6 Page 6
MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 CYLINDER BLOCK - PETROL 6 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments PE...
MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 7 10 8 9 12 11 16 16 15 14 17 13 1 21 6 22 24 23 25 2 3 19 18 20 5 4 Ref 8 Page 8
MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 CRANKSHAFT, PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS - AD3.152 ENGINE 8 Item Part N...
MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 CRANKSHAFT, PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS - AD3.152 ENGINE 8 Item Part N...
MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 10 9 19 8 7 6 2 18 21 20 12 11 17 14 13 3 4 5 1 15 16 Ref 12 Page 12
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 CYLINDER HEAD - AD3.152 ENGINE 12 Item Part Number Qty Description Com...
MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 31 30 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 33 34 25 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 5 6 2 3 4 35 29 26 28 27 1 ...
MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 ROCKER SHAFT - AD3.152 ENGINE 14 Item Part Number Qty Description Comm...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Massey ferguson mf 250 tractor (gb) service parts catalogue manual (part number 819685)

28 views

Published on

This is a very practical manual

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Massey ferguson mf 250 tractor (gb) service parts catalogue manual (part number 819685)

  1. 1. MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 15 16 1817 8 9 7 1 2 3 5 4 6 Ref 2 Page 2
  2. 2. MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 ENGINE INSTALLATION 2 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 1681522M91 1 Engine PEL - CE31089 2 353701X1 1 Screw Unc 7/16"-14 X 35 3 353707X1 1 Screw Unc 7/16"-14 X 54 4 353707X1 1 Screw Unc 7/16"-14 X 54 5 353707X1 1 Screw Unc 7/16"-14 X 54 6 353711X1 8 Bolt Unc 7/16"-14X67/28 7 825302M1 2 Dowel 8 1687531M1 1 V Belt 13X11 9 828123M2 1 Bearing Assy 15 1884738M1 1 Fan 16 1884777M1 1 Fan 17 353518X1 4 Screw Unf 5/16"-24 X 22 18 885476M2 2 Tab Washer 24 1674971M91 1 Fan For France only or any text in French only 25 378810X1 4 Bolt Unf 5/16"-24X18/15 26 353446X1 4 Lock Washer Ref 2 Page 2
  3. 3. MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 8 8 7 6 6 5 5 4 4 12 11 11 9 10 13 13 14 1 1 2 2 3 3 Ref 4 Page 4
  4. 4. MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 ENGINE INSTALLATION - SOUTH AFRICA ONLY 4 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments SOUTH AFRICA ONLY 1 353707X1 2 Screw Unc 2 825302M1 1 Dowel 3 353711X1 8 Bolt Unc 4 825302M1 1 Dowel 5 353707X1 1 Screw Unc 6 353712X1 1 Bolt Unc 7 353432X1 1 Lock Washer 8 353579X1 1 Bolt Unf 9 353432X1 1 Lock Washer 10 353426X1 1 Nut Unf 11 353712X1 1 Bolt Unc 12 353432X1 1 Lock Washer 13 353701X1 1 Screw Unc 14 828123M1 1 Bearing Assy Ref 4 Page 4
  5. 5. MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 2 7 19 20 4 12 5 23 21 22 3 17 16 24 18 26 25 6 27 28 11 10 13 15 1 14 8 9 Ref 6 Page 6
  6. 6. MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 CYLINDER BLOCK - PETROL 6 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments PETROL 1 ZZ 50172 1 Kit,Cyl.Block Repairs and replaces 41423506 Repairs and replaces 61442 Repairs and replaces 41423425 2 31358323 3 Liner (1) (A) 2 31358345 X Liner (B) 31358384 X Liner 0.010"0,25MM O/S 2 31358357 X Liner 0.030"0,76MM O/S 3 0650710 1 Plug (1) 4 0650664 1 Plug (1) 5 0650710 4 Plug (1) Repairs and replaces 0650563 6 32417163 2 Plug (1) Repairs and replaces 32417115 7 33141124 1 Plug (1) 8 33137408 6 Thimble (1) 9 32181441 6 Screw (1) 10 33137408 2 Thimble (1) 11 32181442 2 Screw (1) 12 2485A204 1 Plug (1) 13 2415608 2 O Ring 14 0650566 2 Plug 15 32114471 1 Plug 16 32114471 1 Plug 17 32526512 1 Stud 18 32161114 1 Plug 19 33157142 2 Plug 20 33157143 2 Plug 21 4142V002 1 Housing Repairs and replaces 37424611 22 2418F475 1 Seal (21) Repairs and replaces 2415391 23 33826111 1 Joint 24 0350015 2 Dowel 25 0746255 9 Setscrew 26 0920003 9 Washer 27 0470682 1 Adaptor 28 0650594 1 Plug (A) PRESS FIT (B) SLIP FIT Ref 6 Page 6
  7. 7. MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 7 10 8 9 12 11 16 16 15 14 17 13 1 21 6 22 24 23 25 2 3 19 18 20 5 4 Ref 8 Page 8
  8. 8. MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 CRANKSHAFT, PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS - AD3.152 ENGINE 8 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments AD3.152 ENGINE 1 ZZ 90078 1 Kit, Crankshaft Repairs and replaces ZZ90122 Repairs and replaces U5BG0027 Repairs and replaces ZZ90019 2 1 Crankshaft (1) Not serviced, order REF.1 3 68084 X Kit, Bearing (A) 68084A X Kit, Bearing (A) Thickness (-)0.25MM Thickness (-)0.010" 3 68084B X Kit, Bearing (A) Thickness (-)0.50MM Thickness (-)0.020" 3 68084C X Kit, Bearing (A) Thickness (-)0.75MM Thickness (-)0.030" 4 31137211 2 Thrust Washer (1) 31137212 X Washer Thickness (+)0.19MM Thickness (+)0.0075" 5 31137221 2 Thrust Washer (1) 31137222 X Washer Thickness (+)0.19MM Thickness (+)0.0075" 6 85036 1 Kit, Bearing (1) (A) 6 85036A X Kit, Bearing (A) Thickness (-)0.25MM Thickness (-)0.010" 6 85036B X Kit, Bearing (A) Thickness (-)0.50MM Thickness (-)0.020" 6 85036C X Kit, Bearing (A) Thickness (-)0.75MM Thickness (-)0.030" 7 ZZ 90010 1 Kit, Conrod Repairs and replaces 91051 Repairs and replaces M7BJ0014 8 1 Conrod (7) Not serviced, order REF.7 9 1 Cap (7) Not serviced, order REF.7 10 31134151 1 Bush (7) 11 0095250 2 Bolt (7) 12 33221327 2 Nut (7) 13 68302 3 Kit, Piston (B) 89214 3 Kit, Piston (C) 14 1 Piston (13) Not serviced, order REF.13 15 1 Pin (13) Not serviced, order REF.13 16 0170001 2 Circlip (13) 17 41158065 3 Kit, Piston Ring 18 0410132 1 Gear,Crankshaft Number of teeth/spines 25 19 33176308 1 Flange (D) 20 0330811 1 Spacer 21 36271704 1 Woodruff Key 22 31328242 2 Weight (E) 23 2185189 4 Screw 24 31731515 2 Washer 25 31731516 2 Washer (A) PRE-FINISHED (B) UNTOPPED (C) PRE-TOPPED (D) Ref 8 Page 8
  9. 9. MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 CRANKSHAFT, PISTONS AND CONNECTING RODS - AD3.152 ENGINE 8 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments USE 33176137/2415343 (E) REPLACES 31328241 IN ENGINE SETS ONLY(QTY 2). Ref 8 Page 8
  10. 10. MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 10 9 19 8 7 6 2 18 21 20 12 11 17 14 13 3 4 5 1 15 16 Ref 12 Page 12
  11. 11. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  12. 12. MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 CYLINDER HEAD - AD3.152 ENGINE 12 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments AD3.152 ENGINE 1 ZZ 80082 1 Kit, Cyl. Head Repairs and replaces ZZ80025 Repairs and replaces A5BD2722 Repairs and replaces A5BD1969 2 2431154 2 Plug (1) 3 31431281 3 Valve Inlet (1) (B) 3 31431681 3 Valve Inlet (1) 4 31431591 3 Valve Exhaust (1) (B) 4 3142A081 3 Valve Exhaust (1) Repairs and replaces 31431011 Repairs and replaces 31431761 5 33124428 3 Insert 6 33261723 6 Guide (1) 7 33415133 6 Washer (1) 8 0780006 6 Spring (1) 9 33423148 6 Cap (1) Repairs and replaces 0150008 10 0230001 6 Cotter (1) (A) 11 0940809 1 Plate (1) 12 0490485 1 Joint (1) 13 0746255 6 Setscrew (1) 14 0920053 6 Washer (1) 15 3681E015 1 Gasket Repairs and replaces 3681E006 Repairs and replaces 36812127 16 32524132 2 Stud Up to Serial or Engine Number U727260K 32524132 1 Stud From Serial or Engine Number U727261K 17 33221315 2 Nut Up to Serial or Engine Number U727260K 33221329 1 Nut From Serial or Engine Number U727261K 18 32181447 4 Screw Up to Serial or Engine Number U727260K 32181457 5 Screw From Serial or Engine Number U727261K 19 32181446 9 Screw Up to Serial or Engine Number U727260K 32181458 9 Screw From Serial or Engine Number U727261K 20 32524148 3 Stud 21 33221315 3 Nut Up to Serial or Engine Number U727260K 33221329 3 Nut From Serial or Engine Number U727261K (A) SERVICED IN PAIRS (B) USED ONLY WITH 68128 Ref 12 Page 12
  13. 13. MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 31 30 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 33 34 25 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 5 6 2 3 4 35 29 26 28 27 1 32 Ref 14 Page 14
  14. 14. MASSEY FERGUSON MF 250 TRACTOR (GB) - 819685 819685 ROCKER SHAFT - AD3.152 ENGINE 14 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments AD3.152 ENGINE 1 4115R805 1 Rocker Shaft Ass Repairs and replaces 4115R803 Repairs and replaces 41151306 Repairs and replaces 83135 2 ZZ 90047 1 Rocker Shaft (1) (A) Repairs and replaces 53843 2 ZZ 90047 1 Rocker Shaft (1) (B) Repairs and replaces U7LR0002 3 1 Shaft (2) Not serviced, order REF.2 4 0650507 2 Plug (2) 5 0170033 1 Circlip (1) 6 0101138 1 Bracket (1) (C) 7 3737A091 1 Lever (1) Right Hand 3737A081 3737A041 8 0780005 1 Spring (1) 9 3737A091 1 Lever (1) Right Hand Repairs and replaces 3737A081 Repairs and replaces 3737A041 10 0330505 1 Spacer (1) 11 37521212 1 Bracket (1) (B) 12 2112A066 1 Pin (1) (B) 13 0330505 1 Spacer (1) 14 3737A101 1 Lever (1) Left Hand Repairs and replaces 3737A071 Repairs and replaces 3737A031 15 0780175 1 Spring (1) 16 35568352 1 Pipe,Oil (1) 17 3737A091 1 Lever (1) Right Hand Repairs and replaces 3737A081 Repairs and replaces 3737A041 18 0330505 1 Spacer (1) 19 0101138 1 Bracket (1) 20 0330505 1 Spacer (1) 21 3737A101 1 Lever (1) Left Hand Repairs and replaces 3737A071 Repairs and replaces 3737A031 22 0780005 1 Spring (1) 23 3737A101 1 Lever (1) Left Hand Repairs and replaces 3737A071 Repairs and replaces 3737A031 24 0101138 1 Bracket (1) 25 0170033 1 Circlip (1) 26 0860012 6 Tappet 27 32151116 6 Screw Repairs and replaces 0720677 28 0576052 6 Nut 29 2214209 2 Stud 30 2211283 2 Nut 31 0920004 2 Washer 32 32754435 2 Stud 33 2211283 2 Nut 34 0920004 2 Washer 35 0206002 1 Union (A) USED ONLY WITH 83135 AND 52824 Ref 14 Page 14

×