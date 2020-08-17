Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA02-016-A 22 23 31 24 24 14 21 15 17 37 27 136 25 30 29 26 28 16...
Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Engine Installation - With Alternator "45 Amp" ...
Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Engine Installation - With Alternator "45 Amp" ...
MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XC35-003-A 1 8 6 2 3 7 11 13 12 9 5 10 4 Ref XC353003-1 Page 010-...
Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Alternator - ISKRA - 120 Amp Page010-0035 Item ...
MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XC51-001-A 6 16 15 4 1 5 10 10 11 9 83 2 7 14 13 12 Ref XC513001-...
Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Starter - ISKRA - 3 KW Page010-0040 Item Part N...
MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA10-009-B 1 1 1 925 10 11 12 13 14 24 15 2 23 3 21 224 20 19 18 ...
Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Cylinder Block - "BLUE" - See Section 10-15 For...
MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA11-012-B 5 23 84 2 1 11 7 10 10 3 9 6 13 12 14 15 16 21 20 17 1...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Crankshaft, Pistons And Connecting Rods - M.F 4...
MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA11-007-C 5 11 74 2 1 8 10 10 3 9 6 1312 14 15 16 2021 22 17 19 ...
Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Crankshaft, Pistons And Connecting Rods - M.F 4...
MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA12-002-A 19 18 17 16 15 242114 25 20 26 22 5 6 4 3 7 828 2 1 9 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Massey ferguson 4235 tractors ( - k37009) service parts catalogue manual (part number 819917)

23 views

Published on

This is a very practical manual

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Massey ferguson 4235 tractors ( - k37009) service parts catalogue manual (part number 819917)

  1. 1. MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA02-016-A 22 23 31 24 24 14 21 15 17 37 27 136 25 30 29 26 28 16 38 3 34 20 13 12 32 4 33 9 8 7 10 6 3511 18 19 5 2 Ref XA023016-1 Page 010-0015
  2. 2. Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Engine Installation - With Alternator "45 Amp" & "80 Amp" Page010-0015 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3819790M91 1 Engine [I] MF 4225 "BLUE" PEL - LM31320 3819792M91 1 Engine [B,I] MF 4225 "BLUE" PEL - LM31325 3819791M91 1 Engine [A,I] MF 4225 "BLUE" PEL - LM31290 3819793M91 1 Engine [A,B,I] MF 4225 "BLUE" PEL - LM31324 3819794M92 1 Engine [I] MF 4235 "BLUE" PEL - LM31319 3819796M92 1 Engine [B,I] MF 4235 "BLUE" PEL - LM31327 3819795M92 1 Engine [A,I] MF 4235 "BLUE" PEL - LM31291 3819797M92 1 Engine [A,B,I] MF 4235 "BLUE" PEL - LM31326 3819798M92 1 Engine [I] MF 4240 "BLUE" PEL - LM31295 2 4222707M91 1 Short Engine "BLUE" 3 828123M2 1 Bearing Assy 4 3615542M3 1 Support 5 353501X1 2 Screw Unf 1/4-28 X 1/2" 6 3808704M1 1 V Belt 3808705M1 1 Kit, Belt [A] MF 4225-4235 3810420M1 1 Kit, Belt [A,B] MF 4225-4235 1688988M1 1 V Belt [B] MF 4225-4235 7 3808701M1 1 Spacer A = 77,2MM 4224232M1 1 Extension A = 13,7MM 8 1695933M1 1 Fan [B] MF 4225-4235 3814373M1 1 Fan MF 4225 DIAMETER 16" (406MM) 9 375703X1 4 Washer 5/16" 10 354226X1 4 Bolt Unf 5/16"-24 354497X1 4 Bolt Unf [B] MF 4225-4235 5/16-24 X 3.1/4" 353523X1 4 Bolt Unf 5/16-24 X 1.1/4" 11 3808702M1 1 Fan 12 3824305M91 1 Bracket 13 390734X1 2 Washer M10 14 1 Alternator [E,G] 80A SEE PAGE - REFERENCE NUMBER 010-0030/1 1 Alternator [D,E,C] 45A SEE PAGE - REFERENCE NUMBER 010-0025/1 15 3904367M1 1 Fan (14) 16 3823657M1 1 Pulley [G] AV10 /28.5 17 3904370M91 1 Kit, Nut (14)
  3. 3. Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Engine Installation - With Alternator "45 Amp" & "80 Amp" Page010-0015 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 18 3817057M1 2 Hose Clip MF 4235 LM31291-LM31319 LM31326-LM31327 18 3817057M1 2 Hose Clip MF 4240 LM31295 19 3824106M1 1 Hose MF 4235 LM31291-LM31319 LM31326-LM31327 LENGHT 650MM 19 3824106M1 1 Hose MF 4240 LM 31295 LENGHT 650MM 20 3821397M1 1 O Ring 21 3807617M2 1 Bracket 22 339387X1 1 Screw Metric M8 X 30 23 391039X1 1 Washer Metric 8 24 339169X1 3 Nut M8 25 339337X1 1 Hex. Sock. Screw M8 X 30 26 390972X1 2 Washer Metric M8 27 339010X1 1 Bolt Metric M8 X 40 28 391005X1 1 Stud M10 X 25 29 390734X1 1 Washer 10 30 339402X1 1 Nut M10 31 736045M1 1 Lever [B] (1) 32 4222720M1 3 Stud [B] (1) 33 3637221M1 3 Nut [B] (1) 34 3009492X1 2 Hex. Sock. Screw M10 X 25 35 518826M1 1 Union MF 4235 LM31291-LM31319 LM31326-LM31327 35 518826M1 1 Union MF 4240 LM31295 36 3823659M1 1 Spacer [D,C] THICKNESS 7MM 37 3823660M1 1 Spacer [D,C] THICKNESS 5,5MM 38 3823655M1 1 Pulley [D] AV13 /16,5 FOOTNOTE [A] WITH AIR CONDITIONING FOOTNOTE [B] FOR HIGH VISIBILITY TRACTOR FOOTNOTE [C] VALID EQUALLY FOR JAPANESE MARKET FOOTNOTE [D] FOOTSTEP TRACTOR FOOTNOTE [E] ORDER DETAIL FOOTNOTE [F] ORDER ASSEMBLY FOOTNOTE [G] TRACTOR WITH CAB FOOTNOTE [I] OIL FILTER AND FLYWHEEL ARE NOT INCLUDE IN THE ENG INE ASSEMBLY
  4. 4. MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XC35-003-A 1 8 6 2 3 7 11 13 12 9 5 10 4 Ref XC353003-1 Page 010-0035
  5. 5. Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Alternator - ISKRA - 120 Amp Page010-0035 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3823654M2 1 Alternator AAK5189 14V 120A 2 1 Nose (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 3 3904379M91 1 Kit, Bearing (2) 4 1 Stator (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 5 3904380M91 1 Kit, Bolt (1) 6 1 Rotor (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 7 3904381M91 1 Kit, Nut (1) 8 3904382M91 1 Kit, Bearing (1) 9 3903829M91 1 Rectifier (1) REPLACE AND REPAIR.OLD INTERCHANGEABLE WITH NEW 3904383M91 10 1 Rear Cover Assy. (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 11 3904384M1 1 Cover (1) 12 3904385M91 1 Regulator (1) 13 1 Kit, Brush (12) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 12
  6. 6. MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XC51-001-A 6 16 15 4 1 5 10 10 11 9 83 2 7 14 13 12 Ref XC513001-1 Page 010-0040
  7. 7. Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Starter - ISKRA - 3 KW Page010-0040 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3821818M91 1 Startermotor [A] AZF 4520 12V 2 1 Housing (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 3 3903761M1 1 Bearing (2) 4 3904359M91 1 Kit, Solenoid (1) 5 3904360M1 1 Drive Gear (1) 6 3904361M91 1 Kit, Lever (1) 7 1 Reducer (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 8 1 Rotor (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 9 3904362M91 1 Kit, Bearing (1) 10 3904363M91 1 Parts Pack (1) 11 1 Stator (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 12 3904364M91 1 Holder (1) 13 3904365M91 1 Kit, Brush (12) 14 1 Cover (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 15 3786093M1 1 Protector 16 3786092M1 1 Nut M10 FOOTNOTE [A] THE APPROPRIATE SAFETY DECALS MUST BE ORDERED AND FITTED TO THIS PART
  8. 8. MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA10-009-B 1 1 1 925 10 11 12 13 14 24 15 2 23 3 21 224 20 19 18 26 2717 16 28 7 5 6 8 Ref XA103009-1 Page 010-0060
  9. 9. Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Cylinder Block - "BLUE" - See Section 10-15 For PERKINS Build List Page010-0060 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 4222308M91 1 Cylinder Block 2 4222012M1 2 Plug (1) 3 363819X1 2 Plug (1) 4 4222017M1 1 Bush (1) 5 1476108X1 10 Screw (1) 6 733072M1 10 Ring (1) 7 376616X1 4 Bush (1) 8 348281X1 4 Screw (1) 9 4224555M1 1 Washer (1) 10 376180X1 1 Plug (1) 11 746259M1 2 Plug (1) 12 4222043M1 1 Plug (1) 13 1476282X1 1 Plug (1) 14 3637333M1 4 Liner [A] (1) 3637334M1 X Liner [B] 15 736868M1 1 Plug (1) 16 3641736M1 1 Plug (1) DIAMETER 25,971+/-0,063MM 17 731354M1 5 Plug (1) DIAMETER 32,397+/-0,114MM 18 731996M1 1 Plug 19 4223587M1 1 Joint 20 4224532M1 1 Housing 21 376670X1 1 Plug 22 3641756M1 2 Screw 23 731947M1 2 Dowel 24 3637011M1 12 Screw M8 X 25 25 4224501M1 1 Head Gasket REPLACE AND REPAIR.OLD NOT INTERCHANGEABLE WITH NEW 4222534M1 26 748416M1 1 Plate 27 3638696M1 1 Joint 28 3641755M1 2 Screw M8 X 16 FOOTNOTE [A] PRESS FIT FOOTNOTE [B] SLIP FIT
  10. 10. MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA11-012-B 5 23 84 2 1 11 7 10 10 3 9 6 13 12 14 15 16 21 20 17 19 18 24 22 Ref XA113012-1 Page 010-0065
  11. 11. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  12. 12. Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Crankshaft, Pistons And Connecting Rods - M.F 4225-4235 - "BLUE" - See Section 10-15 For PERKINS Build List Page010-0065 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3637034M91 4 Kit, Conrod 2 1 Conrod (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 3 1 Cap (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 4 733767M1 1 Bush (1) 5 4222485M1 2 Screw (1) 1/2-20 X 3 6 3637030M1 2 Nut (1) 7 4222821M1 2 Sleeve (1) 8 3641254M91 4 Kit, Piston 9 1 Pin (8) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 8 10 376131X1 2 Clip (8) 11 1 Piston (8) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 8 12 3637401M91 1 Kit, Crankshaft 13 736950M91 1 Kit, Bearing [A] (12) 736951M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,25MM 736952M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,50MM 736953M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,75MM 14 747128M1 2 Thrust Washer (12) 735742M1 X Washer THICKNESS (+) 0,19MM 15 1 Crankshaft (12) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 12 16 735168M91 1 Kit, Bearing [A] (12) 735169M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,25MM 735170M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,50MM 735171M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,75MM 17 747129M1 2 Thrust Washer (12) 735743M1 X Washer THICKNESS (+) 0,19MM 18 3638115M1 1 Thrust Block (12) 19 3638113M1 3 Screw (12) 20 734749M1 1 Gear 21 70905845 1 Key 22 747631M1 1 Pulley,Crank [B] 23 4222053M91 4 Kit, Piston Ring 24 3638098M1 1 Pulley FOOTNOTE [A] PRE-FINISHED FOOTNOTE [B] WITH AIR CONDITIONING
  13. 13. MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA11-007-C 5 11 74 2 1 8 10 10 3 9 6 1312 14 15 16 2021 22 17 19 18 Ref XA113007-1 Page 010-0070
  14. 14. Massey Ferguson 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 819917 Crankshaft, Pistons And Connecting Rods - M.F 4240 Page010-0070 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3637034M91 4 Kit, Conrod 2 1 Conrod (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 3 1 Cap (1) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 1 4 733767M1 1 Bush (1) 5 4222485M1 2 Screw (1) 1/2-20 X 3 6 3637030M1 2 Nut (1) 7 3641254M91 4 Kit, Piston 8 1 Piston (7) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 7 9 1 Pin (7) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 7 10 376131X1 2 Clip (7) 11 4222053M91 4 Kit, Piston Ring 12 3637401M91 1 Kit, Crankshaft 13 736950M91 1 Kit, Bearing [A] (12) 736951M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,25MM 736952M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,50MM 736953M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,75MM 14 747128M1 2 Thrust Washer (12) 735742M1 X Washer THICKNESS (+) 0,19MM 15 1 Crankshaft (12) NOT SERVICED, ORDER REF. 12 16 735168M91 1 Kit, Bearing [A] (12) 735169M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,25MM 735170M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,50MM 735171M91 X Kit, Bearing [A] THICKNESS (-) 0,75MM 17 747129M1 2 Thrust Washer (12) 735743M1 X Washer THICKNESS (+) 0,19MM 18 3638115M1 1 Thrust Block (12) 19 3638113M1 3 Screw (12) 20 734749M1 1 Gear 21 70905845 1 Key 22 3638098M1 1 Pulley FOOTNOTE [A] PRE-FINISHED
  15. 15. MF 4225 / 4235 / 4240 TRACTORS - |---> K37009 - 819917 3-XA12-002-A 19 18 17 16 15 242114 25 20 26 22 5 6 4 3 7 828 2 1 9 1027 11 13 12 23 Ref XA123002-1 Page 010-0075

×