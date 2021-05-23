E122e3 f6d2147904904479a148b804d604d382

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Laser visore di colore verde di alta intensità e precisione Green laser-visor of high intensity and precision Grünes Laser...
85
86 Centrafari elettronico con telecamera di NUOVA TECNOLOGIA per una completa analisi dei fari di qualsiasi tipologia e di...
NEWTECHNOLOGY electronicheadlamp setterwithcamera. Foracomplete analysisofheadlights ofanytype andanyvehicle. HBA50Cam Ele...
TOPAUTO,garanzia diinnovazioneequalità InnovationundQualitätsgarantie sceglilatualingua (sololaprimavolta) wählenSieeineSp...
HEADLIGHTBEAMTESTERS H E A D L I G H T 89
  1. 1. Laser visore di colore verde di alta intensità e precisione Green laser-visor of high intensity and precision Grünes Laser-Visier von hoher Intensität und Präzision GREENLASER 84 T03.008.08 T03.008.09 HBA50CamGO Y T I L A U Q /L /L
  2. 2. 85
  3. 3. 86 Centrafari elettronico con telecamera di NUOVA TECNOLOGIA per una completa analisi dei fari di qualsiasi tipologia e di qualsiasi veicolo. HBA50Cam Il progresso tecnologico nell’elettronica avanza rapidamente, ciò che era nuovo 5 anni fa oggi è obsoleto. Per questo che il nostro centrafari HBA50 non ha paragoni con altri prodotti similari progettati negli anni passati. CARATTERISTICHE - display ad alta definizione da 7” per una leggibilità perfetta - fotosensori di nuova generazione per una precisione assoluta nei test - livella elettronica inclusa nel display - rilevazione automatica data, ora, temperatura - rilevazione automatica dell’altezza della camera ottica - controllo continuo della carica della batteria - camera ottica realizzata in acciaio verniciato e alluminio per una maggiore solidità e durata - la colonna è dotata di motore elettrico per il movimento verticale della camera ottica - laser a croce - lente in vetro da 200 mm (optional 230 mm) - porta USB e WIFI per connessione al PC - stampante Adatto al test di fari Halogeni, Xenon, LED di qualsiasi tipo e per qualsiasi Paese. Multilingue, lingue eventualmente mancanti possono essere inserite a richiesta con facilità Protocolli per diverse normative implementabili a richiesta Dimensione e peso: cm 72 x 70 x 174h, kg 60 IT HEADLIGHTBEAMTESTERS H E A D L I G H T T03.008.08 Y T I L A U Q
  4. 4. NEWTECHNOLOGY electronicheadlamp setterwithcamera. Foracomplete analysisofheadlights ofanytype andanyvehicle. HBA50Cam Electronictechnologyadvances rapidly,whatwasnew5yearsago todayisobsolete.Thatiswhyour HBA50hasnocomparisonswith othersimilarproductsdesignedin thepastyears. Technicalcharacteristicsand specifications - HighDefinition7"displayfor perfectreadability - Newgenerationphotosensors forabsoluteprecisionintests - Electroniclevelincludedinthe display - Automaticdate,time, temperaturedetection - Automaticdetectionoftheheight oftheopticalchamber - Continuousmonitoringofbattery charge - Opticalchambermadeofpainted steelandaluminumforincreased strengthanddurability - Thecolumnisequippedwithan electricmotorforthevertical movementoftheopticalchamber - Crosslasers - 200mmglasslens(optional230 mm) - USBandWIFIportforPC connection - Printer SuitableforHalogenheadlights, Xenon,LEDsofanytypeandfor anycountry. Multilingual,possiblymissing languagescanbeeasilyplacedon request Protocolsfordifferentnormsthat canbeimplementedonrequest Dimensionsandweight: cm72x70x174h,kg60 Elektronisches Scheinwerfereinstellgerät mitKameraausgerüstetmit aktualisiertenTechnologieDie einekompletteAnalysealler ArtenvonScheinwerferneines Fahrzeugsermöglicht. HBA50Cam Die Elektronik der technische Fortschritt rasch voran, was 5 Jahre neuwarvoristmittlerweileveraltet FürdieseunsereScheiwerferein GeraetistHBA50vonanderen ähnlichenProdukteninden vergangenenJahrenentwickelt unerreicht. Merkmale - DisplaymitHigh-Definition7“ für perfekteAblesbarkeit - PhotosensorenneueGeneration fürabsoluteGenauigkeitinTests - elektronischeWasserwaage,die inderAnzeige - AutomatischeErkennungDatum, Uhrzeit,Temperatur - AutomatischeErkennungder HöhederoptischenKammer - ständigeKontrolleder Batterieladung - optischeKammerauslackiertem AluminiumundStahlfüreine höhereFestigkeitundHaltbarkeit - dieSäulewirdmiteinem Elektromotorfürdievertikale BewegungderoptischenKammer ausgestattet - Kreuz-Laser - Glaslinsemit200mm(optional 230mm) - USB-AnschlussundWiFifürPC- Anschluss - Drucker Geeignetefuer Halogeni Scheinwerfer,Xenon,LEDLichte allerArtundfürjedesLandzu testen Multilingual,-eventuellfehlende SprachenkoennenmitLeichtigkeit eingeführtwerden Protokollefürverschiedene RegelungenaufAnfrageumgesetzt GrößeundGewicht: 72cmx70x174H,60kg DE EN HEADLIGHTBEAMTESTERS H E A D L I G H T 87 T03.008.09 HBA50CamGO
  5. 5. TOPAUTO,garanzia diinnovazioneequalità InnovationundQualitätsgarantie sceglilatualingua (sololaprimavolta) wählenSieeineSprache (nurbeimerstenMal) scegliiltuosistemadimisura (sololaprimavolta) WählenSieIhrMeßsystem (nurbeimerstenMal) vuoilavorareconpassword olibero?Èunatuascelta MöchtenSiemitPasswörternoder freiarbeiten?SiehabendieWahl istruzionichiare esempliciperunlavororapido klareundeinfacheAnweisungen fürdieschnelleArbeit puoicontrollareogniveicoli, ognitipodifaro,confacilità Moeglichkeit jedesLichtzusteuern mitLeichtigkeit ancheifariantinebbia AuchNebelscheinwerfer HBA50tiindicaognidatoriguardante ilfaroinmenodi2”. HBA50 sagtIhnen,alleDatenüberden Leuchtturminwenigerals2Sekunden Faroanabbagliantenonregolato. Abblendlichtnichteingestellt Faroanabbaglianteregolato Abblendlicht richtigeingestellt Faroabbaglianteregolato Fernlichtrichtigeingestellt Peripiùesigenti Fürdieanspruchsvollsten faroanabbagliante,graficodeltest Abblendlicht,dasPrüfdiagramm faroabbagliante,graficodeltest Scheinwerfer-Fernlicht, dasPrüfdiagramm faroanabbagliante,scalatermica Abblendlicht,thermischeSkala faroabbagliante,scalatermica Scheinwerfer-Fernlicht, thermischeSkala allafinesevuoi puoistamparetutto wennSieamEndewollen, könnenSiealleDatendrucken TOPAUTO,guarantee ofinnovationandquality Chooseyourlanguage (onlythefirsttime) Chooseyourmeasurementsystem (onlythefirsttime) Doyouwanttoworkwith passwordorfree?It'syourchoice Clearandsimple instructionsforquickwork Youcaneasilytesteveryvehicle,every kindofheadlight, Alsoanti-foglights HBA50indicatesanydata regardingtheheadlightinlessthan2". Low-beamheadlightnotadjusted. Lowbeamadjusted Dazzlingheadlightset Forthemostdemanding LOWBEAM, TESTCHART HIGHBEAM, TESTCHART LOWBEAM, THERMALCHART HIGHBEAM, THERMALCHART Finallyifyouwant, youcanprinteverything 88 T03.008.08 Y T I L A U Q
  6. 6. HEADLIGHTBEAMTESTERS H E A D L I G H T 89

