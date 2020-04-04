Successfully reported this slideshow.
Día de la Música: Santa Cecilia y la música griega antigua

Santa Cecilia. Instrumentos Grecia Antigua. Mitología. Actualidad.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
  1. 1. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 1 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. Cecilia de Roma, conocida como santa Cecilia (en latín Sancta Caecilia), fue una noble romana, convertida al cristianismo, que ― según la tradición― fue martirizada por su fe entre el año 180 y 230. La Iglesia Católica y la Ortodoxa conmemoran su muerte el 22 de noviembre. En la Iglesia católica, es patrona de la música, de los poetas, de los ciegos. Hacia la mitad del siglo V aparecieron unas Actas de Santa Cecilia en latín. Fueron utilizadas en los prefacios de las misas del Sacramentum Leonianum. Según este texto, Cecilia había sido una virgen de una familia senatorial romana de los Metelos, que se había convertido al cristianismo desde su infancia. Sus padres la dieron en matrimonio a un noble joven pagano, Valerius (Valeriano). Cuando tras la celebración del matrimonio, la pareja se habia retirado a la cámara nupcial, Cecilia dijo a Valeriano que ella habia entregado su virginidad a Dios y que un ángel celosamente guardaba su cuerpo; por consiguiente, Valeriano debia tener el cuidado de no violar su virginidad. Valeriano pidio ver al ángel, después de lo cual Cecilia lo envio junto a la tercera piedra miliaria de la Vía Apia donde debía encontrarse con el papa Urbano I Valeriano obedeció y fue al encuentro de Urbano, el papa lo bautizó y Valeriano regresó como cristiano ante Cecilia. Entonces se apareció un ángel a los dos y los coronó como esposos con rosas y azucenas. Cuando Tiburcio, el hermano de Valeriano, se acercó a ellos, también fue convertido al cristianismo y a partir de entonces vivió con ellos en la misma casa, en completa pureza. El prefecto Turcio Almaquio condenó a ambos hermanos a la muerte. El funcionario del prefecto, Máximo, fue designado para ejecutar la sentencia. Pero se convirtió al cristianismo y sufrió el martirio con los dos hermanos. Cecilia enterró sus restos en una tumba cristiana. Luego la propia Cecilia fue buscada por los funcionarios del prefecto. Fue condenada a morir ahogada en el baño de su propia casa. Como sobrevivió, la pusieron en un recipiente con agua hirviendo, pero también permaneció ilesa en el ardiente cuarto. Por eso el prefecto decidió que la decapitaran allí mismo. El ejecutor dejó caer su espada tres veces pero no pudo separar la cabeza del tronco. Huyó, dejando a la virgen bañada en su propia sangre. Cecilia vivió tres días más, dio limosnas a los pobres y dispuso que después de su muerte su casa debía dedicarse como templo. El obispo Urbano la enterró en la catacumba de Calixto, donde se sepultaban los obispos y los confesores. Cuenta la leyenda que Santa Cecilia cantaba a Dios mientras estaba siendo torturada, de ahí que se la declare patrona de la música. SANTA CECILIA
  2. 2. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 2 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. APOLO Apolo dios de la música es el mejor intérprete de entre dioses y hombres en la Grecia Antigua. Antes de que Hermes le regalara la Lira, Apolo ya era un gran intérprete de la Cítara. La Lira y la Cítara se diferencian en sus dimensiones y en su uso. La cítara está considerada un instrumento más serio. CÍTARA La cítara es el antecedente de la guitarra moderna, el nombre de la cual también proviene de la palabra griega. Imagen de Sebastià Giralt
  3. 3. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 3 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. Imagen de Magdalena Zambrano Poco después de su nacimiento el dios Hermes salió de casa y fue a robar el rebaño de Apolo. Cuando salió de casa, encontró una tortuga con cuyo caparazón fabricó una lira. “Una vez que cortó en sus justas medidas tallos de caña, los atravesó, perforando el dorso, a través de la concha de la tortuga. Alrededor tendió una piel de vaca, con la inteligencia que le es propia, le añadió un codo, los ajustó a ambos con un puente y tensó siete cuerdas de tripa de oveja, armonizadas entre sí” Himno Homérico a Hermes (s. VII a.C.) Hermes compensó a Apolo por el robo del rebaño regalándole la lira que había inventado. LIRA Herederos de la lira como instrumento moderno tenemos el violín, el violoncelo o la viola.
  4. 4. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 4 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. AULÓS Atenea, diosa de la inteligencia práctica, crea el aulós, una fauta doble que se utilizaba en cultos en honor a Dioniso (dios del vino). Después de crear el instrumento Atenea se dio cuenta que le afeaba el rostro al tocarlo y lo arrojó lejos. El aulós es el antecedente del oboe y el clarinete. Recogió el instrumento el sátiro Marsias. Éste retó a Apolo a un certamen musical. Una competición entre la cítara de Apolo y el aulós de Marsias.
  5. 5. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 5 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. Imagen de mmarftrejo El dios Pan se enamoró de la ninfa Siringa, cuando paseaba por los bosques. Un día, Pan la persiguió hasta cercarla en la orilla del río Ladón. La ninfa pidió socorro a las náyades, y estas la transformaron en caña. Pan al percatarse de que el viento silbaba al pasar por la caña supuso que eran los lamentos de la ninfa. Decidió cortar la caña y unió los trozos con cera; construyó así su siringa para tocarla cuando la pasión y el deseo lo poseían. Conservada en la caverna de Diana, después de muerto Pan, se podía comprobar la virginidad de una muchacha con su sonido. SIRINGA
  6. 6. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 6 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. ARPA Imagen de aigialos
  7. 7. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 7 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. CRÓTALOS Imágen de Sebastià Giralt Piezas cóncavas fabricadas en madera y que producían sonidos al ser entrechocadas. Guardan una cierta semejanza con nuestras castañuelas
  8. 8. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 8 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. CÍMBALOS Pareja de pequeños platillos de metal, también de entrechoque.
  9. 9. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 9 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. SISTRO Imágen de Sebastià Giralt Tipo de sonajero que constaba de varias tiras de las que se colgaban pequeños discos de metal y que procedía de Egipto.
  10. 10. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 10 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. Imágen de Sebastià Giralt TÍMPANON
  11. 11. DÍA DE LA MÚSICA 11 Fernando Blaya Cívico Obra bajo licencia Creative Commons Reconocimiento-NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional License. KRÚPALA Sandalias de madera cuya suela estaba hendida y que producía un sonoro tableteo al golpear el suelo con el zapato. Su fnalidad era marcar de una forma clara el ritmo en las danzas.

