Education
47 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Crud 2

Crud 2 - toko online

Crud 2

  1. 1. CRUD Membuat Toko Online
  2. 2. Siapkan file .htaccess
  3. 3. Config • Autoload
  4. 4. Konfigurasi
  5. 5. Config • Config.php
  6. 6. Config • Routes.php
  7. 7. Controller dashboard.php
  8. 8. Views SB Admin 2 adalah template UI web yang dilengkapi dengan berbagai komponen pendukung untuk membuat suatu layout website admin yang prefessional. 1. Login Session untuk contoh penggunaan session 2. Main Controller sampel pembuatan controller berikutnya 3. Control indikator lokasi halaman pada sidebar langsung dari controllernya 4. Control Tittle halaman langsung dari controllernya 5. Split view layout berdasarkan main content, navbar, sidebar, footer dsb 6. Berbagai template datatable, cards, button, form dan masih banyak lagi
  9. 9. • Copy kan template ke folder asset
  10. 10. Views
  11. 11. View

