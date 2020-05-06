Ziua Europei

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2020 Cine ştie… răspunde!
DESPRE UE (Noţiuni generale) CAPITALE EUROPENE OBIECTIVE TURISTICE SIMBOLURI EUROPENE PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 100 200 300 4...
DESPRE UE 100 p Ce oraş francez găzduieşte Consiliul European?
DESPRE UE 100 p Răspuns: STRASBOURG
DESPRE UE 200p Câte ţări fac parte în prezent, din U.E.?
DESPRE UE 200 p Răspuns: 28 de ţări
DESPRE UE 300 p La ce dată România a devenit mebră U.E.?
DESPRE UE 300 p Răspuns 1 ianuarie 2007
DESPRE UE 400 p Care este imnul oficial al U.E.?
DESPRE UE 400 p Răspuns:
DESPRE UE 500 p Menționați două obiective ale Uniunii Europene.
DESPRE UE 500 p Răspuns:  menținerea și extinderea păcii instaurate între statele sale membre și vecinii săi;  crearea c...
CAPITALE EUROPENE 100 p Precizaţi capitalele următoarelor state: AUSTRIA şi PORTUGALIA SPANIA şi CEHIA ITALIA şi POLONIA
CAPITALE EUROPENE 100 p Răspuns: VIENA şi LISABONA MADRID şi PRAGA ROMA şi VARŞOVIA
CAPITALE EUROPENE 200 p Care este cel mai vizitat loc din Europa?
Capitale europene 200 p Răspuns: DISNEYLAND,aflat în Paris, Franţa
CAPITALE EUROPENE 300 p Alături de Paris, New York și Milano este cea de-a patra capitală a modei.
CAPITALE EUROPENE 300 p Răspuns: Londra
CAPITALE EUROPENE 400 p Este primul oraș din lume unde a apărut metroul.
Capitale europene 400 p Răspuns: Londra
CAPITALE EUROPENE 500 p În secolul I e.n. era cel mai mare oraș din lume și avea o populație de peste un milion de persoan...
Capitale europene 500 p Răspuns: Roma
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 100 p Muzeu celebru din Paris ce adăposteşte inestimabile opere de artă, printre care și pictura lui L...
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 100 p Răspuns: Muzeul Luvru
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 200 p Cel mai mare lac din Europa Centrală, o adevărată ”mare interioară”, atracţie turistică a Ungari...
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 200 p Răspuns: Lacul Balaton
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 300 p Renumită mănăstire din Moldova, cunoscută pentru picturile sale în tonuri de albastru, culoare u...
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 300 p Răspuns: Voroneţ
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 400 p Oraş faimos din Italia pentru canalele sale traversate de gondole, pentru magia festivalului de ...
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 400 p Răspuns: Veneţia
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 500 p Palat de mare atracţie turistică, în care locuieşte Regina Angliei.
OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 500 p Răspuns: Palatul Buckingham
SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 100 p Ţara lalelelor şi a morilor de vânt
SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 100 p Răspuns: OLANDA
SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 200 p Flori prin care Bulgaria este renumită, esenţa acestora fiind folosită în industria parfumurilor.
SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 200 p Răspuns: TRANDAFIRII
Ţara celor 1000 de lacuri, ţara cea mai împădurită din Europa, ţara lui Moş Crăciun SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 300 p
SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 300 p Răspuns: Finlanda
SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 400 p Monument construit în 1958, ce reprezintă 9 atomi de fier, simbol al oraşului Bruxelles.
SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 400 p Răspuns: Atomium
SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 500 p Celebru ceas situat într-un vechi turn al Londrei
SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 500 p Răspuns: Big Ben
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 100 p
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 100 p Răspuns: Mihai Eminescu
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 200 p Cel mai iubit papă al bisericii catolice, ce a deţinut această funcţie 27 de ani şi a decedat...
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 200 p Răspuns: PAPA IOAN PAUL al II-lea
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 300 p Cel mai de seamă reprezentant al literaturii engleze, autor al operelor Hamlet, Romeo şi Juli...
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 300 p Răspuns: Wiliam Shakespeare
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 400 p Sculptor român, autorul celebrelor lucrări: ”Poarta Sărutului”, ”Coloana Infinitului”, ”Masa ...
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 400 p Răspuns: Constantin Brâncuşi
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 500 p Compozitor german, autorul Simfoniei a IX-a, ”Odă bucuriei”, ce a devenit imnul U.E. în anul ...
PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 500 p Răspuns: Ludwig van Beethoven
Ziua Europei
  1. 1. 2020 Cine ştie… răspunde!
  2. 2. DESPRE UE (Noţiuni generale) CAPITALE EUROPENE OBIECTIVE TURISTICE SIMBOLURI EUROPENE PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 100 200 300 400 500 100 200 300 400 500 100 200 300 500 400 100 200 300 400 500 200 100 300 400 500
  3. 3. DESPRE UE 100 p Ce oraş francez găzduieşte Consiliul European?
  4. 4. DESPRE UE 100 p Răspuns: STRASBOURG
  5. 5. DESPRE UE 200p Câte ţări fac parte în prezent, din U.E.?
  6. 6. DESPRE UE 200 p Răspuns: 28 de ţări
  7. 7. DESPRE UE 300 p La ce dată România a devenit mebră U.E.?
  8. 8. DESPRE UE 300 p Răspuns 1 ianuarie 2007
  9. 9. DESPRE UE 400 p Care este imnul oficial al U.E.?
  10. 10. DESPRE UE 400 p Răspuns:
  11. 11. DESPRE UE 500 p Menționați două obiective ale Uniunii Europene.
  12. 12. DESPRE UE 500 p Răspuns:  menținerea și extinderea păcii instaurate între statele sale membre și vecinii săi;  crearea cadrului necesar cooperării practice între țările europene;  asigurarea securității cetățenilor europeni;  promovarea solidarității economice și sociale;  păstrarea identității și diversității europene în contextul globalizării;  promovarea valorilor europene comune.
  13. 13. CAPITALE EUROPENE 100 p Precizaţi capitalele următoarelor state: AUSTRIA şi PORTUGALIA SPANIA şi CEHIA ITALIA şi POLONIA
  14. 14. CAPITALE EUROPENE 100 p Răspuns: VIENA şi LISABONA MADRID şi PRAGA ROMA şi VARŞOVIA
  15. 15. CAPITALE EUROPENE 200 p Care este cel mai vizitat loc din Europa?
  16. 16. Capitale europene 200 p Răspuns: DISNEYLAND,aflat în Paris, Franţa
  17. 17. CAPITALE EUROPENE 300 p Alături de Paris, New York și Milano este cea de-a patra capitală a modei.
  18. 18. CAPITALE EUROPENE 300 p Răspuns: Londra
  19. 19. CAPITALE EUROPENE 400 p Este primul oraș din lume unde a apărut metroul.
  20. 20. Capitale europene 400 p Răspuns: Londra
  21. 21. CAPITALE EUROPENE 500 p În secolul I e.n. era cel mai mare oraș din lume și avea o populație de peste un milion de persoane.
  22. 22. Capitale europene 500 p Răspuns: Roma
  23. 23. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 100 p Muzeu celebru din Paris ce adăposteşte inestimabile opere de artă, printre care și pictura lui Leonardo da Vinci, numită ”Gioconda” sau ”Mona Lisa”…
  24. 24. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 100 p Răspuns: Muzeul Luvru
  25. 25. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 200 p Cel mai mare lac din Europa Centrală, o adevărată ”mare interioară”, atracţie turistică a Ungariei…
  26. 26. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 200 p Răspuns: Lacul Balaton
  27. 27. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 300 p Renumită mănăstire din Moldova, cunoscută pentru picturile sale în tonuri de albastru, culoare unică în lume.
  28. 28. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 300 p Răspuns: Voroneţ
  29. 29. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 400 p Oraş faimos din Italia pentru canalele sale traversate de gondole, pentru magia festivalului de măşti, pentru bijuteriile din sticlă de Murano, etc.
  30. 30. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 400 p Răspuns: Veneţia
  31. 31. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 500 p Palat de mare atracţie turistică, în care locuieşte Regina Angliei.
  32. 32. OBIECTIVE TURISTICE 500 p Răspuns: Palatul Buckingham
  33. 33. SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 100 p Ţara lalelelor şi a morilor de vânt
  34. 34. SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 100 p Răspuns: OLANDA
  35. 35. SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 200 p Flori prin care Bulgaria este renumită, esenţa acestora fiind folosită în industria parfumurilor.
  36. 36. SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 200 p Răspuns: TRANDAFIRII
  37. 37. Ţara celor 1000 de lacuri, ţara cea mai împădurită din Europa, ţara lui Moş Crăciun SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 300 p
  38. 38. SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 300 p Răspuns: Finlanda
  39. 39. SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 400 p Monument construit în 1958, ce reprezintă 9 atomi de fier, simbol al oraşului Bruxelles.
  40. 40. SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 400 p Răspuns: Atomium
  41. 41. SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 500 p Celebru ceas situat într-un vechi turn al Londrei
  42. 42. SIMBOLURI EUROPENE 500 p Răspuns: Big Ben
  43. 43. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 100 p
  44. 44. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 100 p Răspuns: Mihai Eminescu
  45. 45. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 200 p Cel mai iubit papă al bisericii catolice, ce a deţinut această funcţie 27 de ani şi a decedat în anul 2005.
  46. 46. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 200 p Răspuns: PAPA IOAN PAUL al II-lea
  47. 47. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 300 p Cel mai de seamă reprezentant al literaturii engleze, autor al operelor Hamlet, Romeo şi Julieta, etc.
  48. 48. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 300 p Răspuns: Wiliam Shakespeare
  49. 49. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 400 p Sculptor român, autorul celebrelor lucrări: ”Poarta Sărutului”, ”Coloana Infinitului”, ”Masa Tăcerii”, etc.
  50. 50. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 400 p Răspuns: Constantin Brâncuşi
  51. 51. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 500 p Compozitor german, autorul Simfoniei a IX-a, ”Odă bucuriei”, ce a devenit imnul U.E. în anul 1985.
  52. 52. PERSONALITĂŢI EUROPENE 500 p Răspuns: Ludwig van Beethoven

