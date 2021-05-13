Lucrative Business Opportunities in Manufacturing of Carbon Black.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Y-1768
Introduction Carbon black is a consumer product made from thermal decomposition of carbon hydrogen compounds, including detonation, or incomplete combustion of carbon hydrogen compounds.
Carbon black is primarily as soot from partial combustion of hydrocarbons and used as binding agents
Carbon black makes up about a quarter of the weight of a regular automotive tyre.
Uses of Carbon Black Carbon black is a rubber-reinforcing additive that can be used in a wide variety of rubber products.
Carbon black has a high colouring strength as compared to other colourants.
Carbon black is used as a component of magnetic tapes and semiconductors because of its excellent conductive properties.
Manufacturing process Carbon black is made using hydrocarbons such as oil or natural gas as a raw material and the thermal decomposition or partial combustion methods.
Carbon black produced by the furnace process, which is now the most widely used form, is referred to as "furnace black."
Due to its high yield, this method is ideal for mass production and allows for extensive control over properties such as particle size and shape.
This system has yield and environmental problems, and as a result, the furnace process has taken over as the primary mass production method.
Acetylene Black Process: The Acetylene Black Process is a method of producing black acetylene By thermally decomposing acetylene gas, carbon black is obtained.
The Lampblack Method: This method collects soot from fumes produced by burning oils or pine wood to produce carbon black.
Market outlook In 2020, the carbon black market was worth USD 15,495.32 million, and it is expected to develop at a CAGR of about 5.15 percent over the forecast period (2021-2026).
carbon black is one of the most commonly used reinforces in the tyre industry.
Tires and automotive rubber goods, plastics, toners and printing inks, paints and coatings, textile fabrics, and other applications make up the industry.
It's used in a variety of tyre formulations with various rubber forms to customise tyre performance properties.
Machinery Photographs Furnace Black Reactor
Palletization Plant
Note: The values given in Project Financials are in US $
www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org COST OF PROJECT MEANS OF FINANCE Particulars Existing Proposed Total Particulars Exi...
www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org Year Annualised Book Value Debt Dividend Retained Earnings Payout Probable Market Pr...
www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org Year D. S. C. R. Debt / - Deposit s Debt Equity as- Equity Total Net Worth Return on...
www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org BEP BEP - Maximum Utilisation Year 5 Cash BEP (% of Installed Capacity) 44.78% Total...
www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co 1.PROJECT LOCATION • CITY PROFILE & GEOTECHNICAL SITE CHARACTERIZATION • General • A...
www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co 2. INTRODUCTION 3. USES • COMMON USES • REINFORCING CARBON BLACKS • PIGMENT • SURFAC...
www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co 6. HARD GRADE CARBON BLACK (N220) 7.TYPICAL APPLICATIONS • COMPOUND CHARACTERISTICS ...
www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co 11.PROCESS FLOW DIAGRAM 12.SUPPLIERS OF PLANT & MACHINERY 13.SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERI...
Project Financials • Project at a Glance Annexure • Assumptions for Profitability workings ………………………..1 • Plant Economics…...
• Plant & Machinery………………………………………..……..5 Indigenous Machineries Other Machineries (Miscellaneous, Laboratory etc.) • Othe...
• Overheads Required Per Month and Per Annum……….…8 Utilities & Overheads (Power, Water and Fuel Expenses etc.) Royalty and...
 Annexure 1 :: Cost of Project and Means of Finance  Annexure 2 :: Profitability and Net Cash Accruals  Revenue/Income/...
 Annexure 3 :: Assessment of Working Capital requirements  Current Assets  Gross Working Capital  Current Liabilities ...
 Annexure 5 :: Projected Balance Sheets  ROI (Average of Fixed Assets)  RONW (Average of Share Capital)  ROI (Average ...
 Annexure 7 :: Break-Even Analysis  Variable Cost & Expenses  Semi-Variable/Semi-Fixed Expenses  Profit Volume Ratio (...
 Annexure 8 to 11 :: Sensitivity Analysis-Price/Volume  Resultant N.P.B.T  Resultant D.S.C.R  Resultant PV Ratio  Res...
 Annexure 12 :: Shareholding Pattern and Stake Status  Equity Capital  Preference Share Capital  Annexure 13 :: Quanti...
 Annexure 14 :: Product wise Domestic Sales Realisation  Annexure 15 :: Total Raw Material Cost  Annexure 16 :: Raw Mat...
 Annexure 21 :: Employees Expenses  Annexure 22 :: Fuel Expenses  Annexure 23 :: Power/Electricity Expenses  Annexure ...
 Annexure 29 :: Depreciation Charges – as per Books (Total)  Annexure 30 :: Depreciation Charges – as per Books (P & M) ...
Carbon black is a consumer product made from thermal decomposition of carbon hydrogen compounds, including detonation, or incomplete combustion of carbon hydrogen compounds. It has a well-defined morphology and contains few tars or other foreign materials.


  2. Introduction Carbon black is a consumer product made from thermal decomposition of carbon hydrogen compounds, including detonation, or incomplete combustion of carbon hydrogen compounds. It has a well-defined morphology and contains few tars or other foreign materials. Carbon black is a term for a category of deeply black, finely separated sources of amorphous carbon obtained…..
  primarily as soot from partial combustion of hydrocarbons and used as binding agents in vehicle tyres and other rubber products, as well as extremely black pigments with high hiding power in printing ink, paint, and carbon paper. Carbon black is also used in electronic circuits in the form of protective coatings, fabrics, and resistors. As a reinforcing filler, it significantly improves wear and abrasion resistance.
  Carbon black makes up about a quarter of the weight of a regular automotive tyre. Still more carbon black is applied to tyres on vehicles that must avoid building up an electrostatic charge, such as oil trucks and hospital operating carts, to make the rubber electrically conducting.
  Uses of Carbon Black Carbon black is a rubber-reinforcing additive that can be used in a wide variety of rubber products. Significant quantities of carbon black are used for tyres in particular in cars. Carbon black is also used in the soles of shoes, as well as many other materials, to dampen earthquake vibrations.
  Carbon black has a high colouring strength as compared to other colourants. As a result, it's used as newspaper ink, ink- jet toner, and other applications. It can also be used as a pigment in heat- molded plastics, car fenders, and electric wire coatings, among other things.
  Carbon black is used as a component of magnetic tapes and semiconductors because of its excellent conductive properties.
  Manufacturing process Carbon black is made using hydrocarbons such as oil or natural gas as a raw material and the thermal decomposition or partial combustion methods. Carbon black has different properties depending on the production process, so it's divided into different categories.
  Carbon black produced by the furnace process, which is now the most widely used form, is referred to as "furnace black," as opposed to carbon black produced by other methods. The Black Furnace Process: This process produces carbon black by partially combusting petroleum or coal oil as a raw material (feedstock oil) in high-temperature gases.
  Due to its high yield, this method is ideal for mass production and allows for extensive control over properties such as particle size and shape. This is the most popular process for producing carbon black at the moment The Channeling Process: This process produces carbon black by contacting partially combusted fuel, which is made from natural gas as a raw material, with channel steel (H-shaped steel) and collecting the carbon black that results.
  This system has yield and environmental problems, and as a result, the furnace process has taken over as the primary mass production method. However, this process produces carbon black with a large number of functional groups on the surface, which can be used in some painting applications.
  Acetylene Black Process: The Acetylene Black Process is a method of producing black acetylene By thermally decomposing acetylene gas, carbon black is obtained. It is primarily used for electric conductive agents and provides carbon black with higher structures and crystallinity.
  The Lampblack Method: This method collects soot from fumes produced by burning oils or pine wood to produce carbon black. This process, which has been around since before Christ, is not appropriate for mass production. However, since it provides carbon black with a specific hue, it is used as a raw material for ink sticks.
  Market outlook In 2020, the carbon black market was worth USD 15,495.32 million, and it is expected to develop at a CAGR of about 5.15 percent over the forecast period (2021-2026). The market was dominated by the tyres and industrial rubber products application segment, which is expected to expand over the forecast period. Because of its influence on the mechanical and dynamic properties of tyres…
  ….carbon black is one of the most commonly used reinforces in the tyre industry. Incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as coal tar, FCC tar, or ethylene cracking tar produces carbon black. Process form, application, and geography are all used to segment the carbon black market. The market is divided into four types of processes: furnace black, gas black, lamp black, and thermal black.
  Tires and automotive rubber goods, plastics, toners and printing inks, paints and coatings, textile fabrics, and other applications make up the industry. The tyres and automotive rubber products application is the largest segment of the carbon black market, accounting for roughly 75% of total market share. Tires made of carbon black are used in automobiles. It's used as a filler as well as a reinforcing agent for power.
  It's used in a variety of tyre formulations with various rubber forms to customise tyre performance properties. The global tyre production volume reached 16.8 million metric tonnes in 2019, according to IRSG (International Rubber Study Group). Furthermore, from 2.36 billion units in 2019, the total global tyre market volume is forecast to hit 2.75 billion units by 2024.
  Key Players
  Machinery Photographs Furnace Black Reactor
  Palletization Plant
  Note: The values given in Project Financials are in US $
  22. 22. www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org COST OF PROJECT MEANS OF FINANCE Particulars Existing Proposed Total Particulars Existing Proposed Total Land & Site Development Exp. 0.00 2275.00 2275.00Capital 0.00 2062.34 2062.34 Buildings 0.00 1126.00 1126.00Share Premium 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plant & Machineries 0.00 3418.00 3418.00Other Type Share Capital 0.00 0.00 0.00 Motor Vehicles 0.00 50.00 50.00Reserves & Surplus 0.00 0.00 0.00 Office Automation Equipments 0.00 525.50 525.50Cash Subsidy 0.00 0.00 0.00 Technical Knowhow Fees & Exp. 0.00 75.00 75.00Internal Cash Accruals 0.00 0.00 0.00 Franchise & Other Deposits 0.00 0.00 0.00 Long/Medium Term Borrowings 0.00 6187.01 6187.01 Preliminary& Pre-operative Exp 0.00 15.00 15.00Debentures / Bonds 0.00 0.00 0.00 Provision for Contingencies 0.00 312.00 312.00 Unsecured Loans/Deposits 0.00 0.00 0.00 Margin Money - Working Capital 0.00 452.85 452.85 TOTAL 0.00 8249.35 8249.35TOTAL 0.00 8249.35 8249.35
  23. 23. www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org Year Annualised Book Value Debt Dividend Retained Earnings Payout Probable Market Price P/E Ratio Yield Price/ Book Value EPS CEPS Per Share Per Share Per Share No. of Times USD USD USD USD USD % USD % USD % 1-2 612.13 963.64 622.13 2400.00 0.00 100.00 612.13 0.00 612.13 1.00 0.00 2-3 868.15 1171.36 1490.28 1800.00 0.00 100.00 868.15 0.00 868.15 1.00 0.00 3-4 1122.07 1383.88 2612.35 1200.00 0.00 100.00 1122.07 0.00 1122.07 1.00 0.00 4-5 1368.85 1595.14 3981.20 600.00 0.00 100.00 1368.85 0.00 1368.85 1.00 0.00 5-6 1606.27 1802.07 5587.47 0.00 0.00 100.00 1606.27 0.00 1606.27 1.00 0.00
  24. 24. www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org Year D. S. C. R. Debt / - Deposit s Debt Equity as- Equity Total Net Worth Return on Net Worth Profitability Ratio Assets Turnove r Ratio Current Ratio Individual Cumu lative Overall GPM PBT PAT Net Contrib ution P/V Ratio (Number of times) (Number of times) % % % % % % Initial 3.00 3.00 1-2 1.41 1.41 1.49 1.49 2.22 14.11% 8.69% 6.14% 6162.94 29.99% 1.93 0.99 2-3 1.70 1.55 0.73 0.73 1.27 15.72 % 11.28% 7.47% 7157.95 29.86% 2.07 1.28 3-4 2.03 1.70 2.03 0.33 0.33 0.76 16.79 % 13.11% 8.45% 8179.75 29.85% 2.10 1.62 4-5 2.43 1.86 0.12 0.12 0.47 17.50 % 14.39% 9.16% 9201.54 29.85% 2.05 2.00 5-6 2.89 2.03 0.00 0.00 0.29 17.95 % 15.29% 9.67% 10223.3 4 29.85% 1.96 3.14
  25. 25. www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org BEP BEP - Maximum Utilisation Year 5 Cash BEP (% of Installed Capacity) 44.78% Total BEP (% of Installed Capacity) 48.73% IRR, PAYBACK and FACR Internal Rate of Return .. ( In %age ) 25.44% Payback Period of the Project is ( In Years ) 2 Years 3 Months Fixed Assets Coverage Ratio ( No. of times ) 6.591
  26. 26. www.entrepreneurindia.co 1. What is Carbon Black Manufacturing industry ? 2. How has the Carbon Black Manufacturing industry performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years ? 3. What is the Project Feasibility of Carbon Black Manufacturing Plant ? 4. What are the requirements of Working Capital for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing plant ? Major Queries/Questions Answered in the Report? www.niir.org
  27. 27. 5. What is the structure of the Carbon Black Manufacturing Business and who are the key/major players ? 6. What is the total project cost for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing Business? 7. What are the operating costs for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing plant ? 8. What are the machinery and equipment requirements for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing plant ? www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
  28. 28. 9. Who are the Suppliers and Manufacturers of Plant & Machinery for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing plant ? 10. What are the requirements of raw material for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing plant ? 11. Who are the Suppliers and Manufacturers of Raw materials for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing Business? 12. What is the Manufacturing Process of Carbon Black? www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
  29. 29. www.entepreneurindia.co 13. What is the total size of land required for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing plant ? 14. What will be the income and expenditures for Carbon Black Manufacturing Business? 15. What are the Projected Balance Sheets of Carbon Black Manufacturing plant ? 16. What are the requirement of utilities and overheads for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing plant? 17. What is the Built up Area Requirement and cost for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing Business? www.niir.org
  30. 30. 18. What are the Personnel (Manpower) Requirements for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing Business? 19. What are Statistics of Import & Export for Carbon Black? 20. What is the time required to break-even of Carbon Black Manufacturing Business? 21. What is the Break-Even Analysis of Carbon Black Manufacturing plant? 22. What are the Project financials of Carbon Black Manufacturing Business? www.entepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
  31. 31. 23. What are the Profitability Ratios of Carbon Black Manufacturing Project? 24. What is the Sensitivity Analysis- Price/Volume of Carbon Black Manufacturing plant? 25. What are the Projected Pay-Back Period and IRR of Carbon Black Manufacturing plant? 26. What is the Process Flow Sheet Diagram Of Carbon Black Manufacturing project? www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
  32. 32. 28. What are the Market Opportunities for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing plant? 29. What is the Market Study and Assessment for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing Business? 30. What is the Plant Layout for setting up Carbon Black Manufacturing Business? www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
  34. 34. www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co 1.PROJECT LOCATION • CITY PROFILE & GEOTECHNICAL SITE CHARACTERIZATION • General • Agriculture • Geography • Map • Climate Data • Employment • Healthcare • Demographic Profile • Industry • Transportation
  35. 35. www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co 2. INTRODUCTION 3. USES • COMMON USES • REINFORCING CARBON BLACKS • PIGMENT • SURFACE AND SURFACE CHEMISTRY 4.TYPES OF CARBON BLACK 5.PROPERTIES OF CARBON BLACK • PHYSICAL PROPERTIES • CHEMICAL PROPERTIES • PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES
  36. 36. www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co 6. HARD GRADE CARBON BLACK (N220) 7.TYPICAL APPLICATIONS • COMPOUND CHARACTERISTICS 8.EXPORT & IMPORT: ALL COUNTRIES • EXPORT: ALL COUNTRIES • IMPORT: ALL COUNTRIES 9.MANUFACTURING PROCESS • PACKAGING • STORAGE AND HANDLING 10.ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS • LEAKS OR SPILLS • DISPOSAL • TRANSPORTATION
  37. 37. www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co 11.PROCESS FLOW DIAGRAM 12.SUPPLIERS OF PLANT & MACHINERY 13.SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIAL 14.PHOTOGRAPHS/IMAGES FOR REFERENCE • PLANT & MACHINERY PHOTOGRAPHS • RAW MATERIAL PHOTOGRAPHS • PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHS 15.PLANT LAYOUT
  38. 38. Project Financials • Project at a Glance Annexure • Assumptions for Profitability workings ………………………..1 • Plant Economics…………………………………………………..2 • Production Schedule………………………………………………3 • Land & Building……………………………………………….……4 Factory Land & Building Site Development Expenses www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co
  39. 39. • Plant & Machinery………………………………………..……..5 Indigenous Machineries Other Machineries (Miscellaneous, Laboratory etc.) • Other Fixed Assets………………………………..........….......6 Furniture & Fixtures Pre-operative and Preliminary Expenses Technical Knowhow Provision of Contingencies • Working Capital Requirement Per Month……………….…7 Raw Material Packing Material Lab & ETP Chemical Cost Consumable Store www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co
  40. 40. • Overheads Required Per Month and Per Annum……….…8 Utilities & Overheads (Power, Water and Fuel Expenses etc.) Royalty and Other Charges Selling and Distribution Expenses • Salary and Wages …………………………………………....……..9 • Turnover Per Annum ……………………………………….....…10 • Share Capital…………………………………………………….....11 Equity Capital Preference Share Capital www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co
  41. 41.  Annexure 1 :: Cost of Project and Means of Finance  Annexure 2 :: Profitability and Net Cash Accruals  Revenue/Income/Realisation  Expenses/Cost of Products/Services/Items  Gross Profit  Financial Charges  Total Cost of Sales  Net Profit After Taxes  Net Cash Accruals www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
  42. 42.  Annexure 3 :: Assessment of Working Capital requirements  Current Assets  Gross Working Capital  Current Liabilities  Net Working Capital  Working Note for Calculation of Work-in-process  Annexure 4 :: Sources and Disposition of Funds www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
  43. 43.  Annexure 5 :: Projected Balance Sheets  ROI (Average of Fixed Assets)  RONW (Average of Share Capital)  ROI (Average of Total Assets)  Annexure 6 :: Profitability Ratios  D.S.C.R  Earnings Per Share (EPS)  Debt Equity Ratio www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
  44. 44.  Annexure 7 :: Break-Even Analysis  Variable Cost & Expenses  Semi-Variable/Semi-Fixed Expenses  Profit Volume Ratio (PVR)  Fixed Expenses / Cost  B.E.P www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co
  45. 45.  Annexure 8 to 11 :: Sensitivity Analysis-Price/Volume  Resultant N.P.B.T  Resultant D.S.C.R  Resultant PV Ratio  Resultant DER  Resultant ROI  Resultant BEP www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co
  46. 46.  Annexure 12 :: Shareholding Pattern and Stake Status  Equity Capital  Preference Share Capital  Annexure 13 :: Quantitative Details-Output/Sales/Stocks  Determined Capacity P.A of Products/Services  Achievable Efficiency/Yield % of Products/Services/Items  Net Usable Load/Capacity of Products/Services/Items  Expected Sales/ Revenue/ Income of Products/ Services/ Items www.niir.org
  47. 47.  Annexure 14 :: Product wise Domestic Sales Realisation  Annexure 15 :: Total Raw Material Cost  Annexure 16 :: Raw Material Cost per unit  Annexure 17 :: Total Lab & ETP Chemical Cost  Annexure 18 :: Consumables, Store etc.  Annexure 19 :: Packing Material Cost  Annexure 20 :: Packing Material Cost Per Unit www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
  48. 48.  Annexure 21 :: Employees Expenses  Annexure 22 :: Fuel Expenses  Annexure 23 :: Power/Electricity Expenses  Annexure 24 :: Royalty & Other Charges  Annexure 25 :: Repairs & Maintenance Expenses  Annexure 26 :: Other Manufacturing Expenses  Annexure 27 :: Administration Expenses  Annexure 28 :: Selling Expenses www.niir.org www.entrepreneurindia.co
  49. 49.  Annexure 29 :: Depreciation Charges – as per Books (Total)  Annexure 30 :: Depreciation Charges – as per Books (P & M)  Annexure 31 :: Depreciation Charges - as per IT Act WDV (Total)  Annexure 32 :: Depreciation Charges - as per IT Act WDV(P & M)  Annexure 33 :: Interest and Repayment - Term Loans  Annexure 34 :: Tax on Profits  Annexure 35 :: Projected Pay-Back Period and IRR www.entrepreneurindia.co www.niir.org
