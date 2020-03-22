Điều trị và dự phòng mất ngủ không do bệnh lý

Successfully reported this slideshow.
18 CÁCH GIÚP HẠN CHẾ MẤT NGỦ dr.thien@yahoo.com
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 1 Đi ngủ và thức dậy đúng giờ, kể cả các ngày nghỉ cuối tuần (giúp cơ thể thiết lập lại đồng hồ sinh học).
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 2 Chỉ ngủ khi cảm thấy buồn ngủ.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 3 Hạn chế ánh sáng và tiếng ồn.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 4 Giữ nhiệt độ phòng ngủ thích hợp (nhiệt độ cao dễ làm giấc ngủ bị rối loạn).
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 5 Tập thể dục hàng ngày (nhưng không nên sau 7 giờ tối). Tập thẻ dục đều đặn giúp bạn ngủ sâu hơn.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 6 Lên kế hoạch rời khỏi và về nhà đúng giờ mỗi ngày.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 7 Tránh ngủ trưa quá nhiều. Thực tế ngày nào không ngủ trưa, ban đêm bạn sẽ thấy buồn ngủ nhiều hơn.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 8 Tránh uống cà phê và các chất có chứa caffeine, nếu uống thì nên hạn chế uống vào ban đêm.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 9 Tránh uống quá nhiều nước vào ban đêm (đề phòng đi tiểu nhiều lần khiến bạn mất ngủ).
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 10 Tránh uống rượu vào ban đêm, mặc dù rượu khiến bạn đi vào giấc ngủ nhanh hơn nhưng nó lại làm gián đoạn g...
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 11 Tránh hút thuốc. Nghiện thuốc và đột ngột ngưng thuốc có thể khiến bạn mất ngủ.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 12 Thử dùng một bữa ăn nhẹ gần lúc đi ngủ bởi vì đói có thể làm giấc ngủ rối loạn (nhưng không đề nghị cho c...
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 13 Thư giãn trước khi ngủ bằng nhạc nhẹ, yoga, hoặc đọc gì bạn thích (không nên đọc bằng điện thoại).
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 14 Tránh tiếp xúc với ánh sáng phát ra từ điện thoại, TV, máy vi tính, videos game, … trước khi đi ngủ.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 15 Tranh thủ giải quyết sớm các vấn đề của công việc, gia đình vào ban ngày hoặc đầu hôm.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 16 Chỉ dùng phòng ngủ để ngủ và cho các hoạt động tình dục. Không ăn, đọc, xem TV trong phòng ngủ.
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 17 Nếu sau 20 phút vẫn không ngủ được, hãy lập tức ra khỏi giường và làm gì đó cho đến khi buồn ngủ, đừng cố...
NGUYÊN TẮC SỐ 18 Đừng nhìn đồng hồ hay điện thoại nếu bạn chợt thức giấc. Không đem điện thoại lên giường ngủ.
Đối với mất ngủ không do bệnh lý, có thể chỉ cần những phương pháp trên đã giúp bạn ngủ được. Đối với nhiều người, chỉ cần...
Tài liệu tham khảo: 1. Jacqueline Burchum LR. Lehne's Pharmacology for Nursing Care: Saunders; 2018.
Bài viết chỉ dành cho mục đích thư giãn, không dùng vào điều trị.
Điều trị và dự phòng mất ngủ không do bệnh lý

Những nguyên tắc đơn giản giúp bạn dễ đi vào giấc ngủ hơn.

Published in: Health & Medicine
Điều trị và dự phòng mất ngủ không do bệnh lý

