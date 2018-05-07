Successfully reported this slideshow.
143-Adult Orthodontics Clear Aligners Awatef SHAAR (BAU-LB), Orthodontist. Mohamad ABOULNASER- Orthodontist, BAU, Connecti...
Clear Aligners • Clear aligners are an alternative to traditional braces and are designed to help guide teeth into their p...
Clear Aligners • Aligners are worn for at least 20 hours a day to reach the desired maximum effectiveness. Each aligner is...
Clear Aligners • Advantages of orthodontic treatment with clear aligners • Clear aligners are a great alternative for pati...
Clear Aligners • Advantages of orthodontic treatment with clear aligners
Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR Clear Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Oussama SANDID - MohamadABOUALNASER Clear Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Oussama SANDID - MohamadABOUALNASER Clear Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
Adult Orthodontics- Aligners BIBLIOGRAPHY 1.Boyd, R.L.; Miller, R.J.; and Vlaskalic, V.:The Invisalign system in adult ort...
  143-Adult Orthodontics Clear Aligners Awatef SHAAR (BAU-LB), Orthodontist. Mohamad ABOULNASER- Orthodontist, BAU, Connecticut, USA. Oussama SANDID- Orthodontist, D.C.D., D.U.O, C.E.S.B.B, C.E.S.O.D.F , S.Q.O.D.F, Paris. France.
  Clear Aligners • Clear aligners are an alternative to traditional braces and are designed to help guide teeth into their proper position. Similar to braces, clear aligners usea gradual force to control tooth movement, but without metal wires or brackets. The aligners are made of a strong plastic material and are fabricated to fit each individual's mouth. If a series of aligners are needed, each aligner moves the teeth in incraments until the desired movement is achieved
  Clear Aligners • Aligners are worn for at least 20 hours a day to reach the desired maximum effectiveness. Each aligner is worn for three weeks before changing to the next one. The length of treatment with aligners depends upon the severity of each case. Typically, aligner treatment can be as short as three weeks or as long as six months. Overall, aligners offer a much shorter treatment than traditional braces.
  Clear Aligners • Advantages of orthodontic treatment with clear aligners • Clear aligners are a great alternative for patients who want a straighter smile, but do not want to wear traditional metal braces. • Clear aligners are removable so it is easier for you to brush and floss after meals • Clear aligners are easier to keepclean • Clear aligners are comfortable and less likely to irritate your gums and cheeks • Clear aligners can prevent tooth wear from grindin
  Clear Aligners • Advantages of orthodontic treatment with clear aligners
  6. 6. Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR Clear Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  7. 7. Oussama SANDID - MohamadABOUALNASER Clear Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  8. 8. Oussama SANDID - MohamadABOUALNASER Clear Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  9. 9. Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  10. 10. Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  11. 11. Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  12. 12. Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  13. 13. Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  14. 14. Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  15. 15. Adult Orthodontics- Aligners Oussama SANDID- Mohamad ABOUALNASER- AwatefSHAAR
  Adult Orthodontics- Aligners BIBLIOGRAPHY 1.Boyd, R.L.; Miller, R.J.; and Vlaskalic, V.:The Invisalign system in adult orthodontics: Mild crowding and space closure cases, J. Clin. Orthod. 34:203-212,2000. 2.Boyd, R.L. and Vlaskalic, V.:Threedimensional diagnosis and orthodontic treatment of complex malocclusions with the Invisalign appliance, Semin. Orthod. 7:274-293,2001. 3.Chenin, D.; Trosien, A.H.; Fong, P.F.;Miller, R.; and Lee, R.S.: Orthodontic treatment with a series of removable ap - pliances, J. Am. Dent. Assoc. 134:1232- 1239,2003. 4.Womack, W.R.;Ahn, J.H.; Ammari, Z.; and Castillo, A.: A new approach to correction of crowding, Am. J. Orthod. 122:310-316, 2002. 5.Bishop, A.; Womack, W.R.;and Derakh - shan, M.: An esthetic and removable orthodontic treatment option for patients: Invisalign, Dent. Assist. 71:14-17,2002. 6.Miller, R.J.; Duong, T.T.:and Derakh - shan, M.: Lower incisor extraction treatment with the Invisalign system, J. Clin. Orthod. 36:95-102,2002. 7.Womack, R.: Clinical report, Clin. Rep. Tech.Invisalign 1:6-11,2005. 8.Turatti, G.; Womack, R.; and Bracco, P.:Incisor intrusion with Invisalign treatment, J. Clin. Orthod. 40:171- 174, 2006.

