21.1. harakteristiki chip set

  1. 1. 1 Характеристики на ChipSet. Функционални възможности на дънната платка в зависимост от ChipSet . Видове архитектури на ChipSet на фирмата Intel. Архитектура Северен – Южен мост (North=south Bridge) 1. Характеристики на ChipSet Наборът чипове(чипсетът) се състои от множество електронни градивни елементи и осигурява връзката между различните компоненти, например: CPU, RAM – памет, входно- изходни устройства и включваните разширителни карти чрез шината. Този набор от компоненти диктува изпълнимите параметри като кешово пространство, тип CPU и т.н. Под управлението на процесора чипсетът е отговорен за всички процеси в РС. Затова и те се наричат “мостови чипове”, защото осигуряват мост между системната шина и различните периферни шини, например PCI, AGP, ISA USB. Intel и някои други производители на схемни набори започват да добавят повече възможности към най-новите си схемни набори, включително и вграждане на функция на графичен ускорител. Първите дънни платки бяха с по няколкостотин градивни елементи. Поради силно напредналата полупроводникова технология вече на дънните платки се намират относително малко градивни елементи, които интегрират множество функции. Докато първите модели РС са се състояли от множество отделни електронни елементи, днес те са интегрирани в няколко чипа, наричани набор чипове или чипсети. Различните чипсетове чрез съответната настройка на BIOS се съвместяват със софтуера. Преди да се появят чипсетите освен процесора на дънните платки имало цял куп други интегрални схеми, които вършели тяхната работа. Пример за такъв компютър бил първия IBM PC - на неговото дъно имало около 60 интегрални схеми, които освен, че изисквали много място, което се отразявало на размера на платката, но и повишавали цената както на самата платка, така и на изработката и. Всички компютри преди него също били изградени така. Говорим за годината 81-ва. Няколко години по-късно се появил и първият чипсет - през 1986-та. Той бил предназначен за процесора 286 и бил произведен от компанията Chips&Technologies и се състоял от един единствен чип. Т.е. благодарение на него дъната базирани на него за 286 съдържали само него, процесора, оперативната памет, постоянната памет и конекторите за вход и изход. Това позволило дъната да намалят размера си двойно, а и цената също паднала. Този чипсет, се наричал 82С206 и станал наистина популярен. Идеята за него вдъхновила другите компании и чипсетите затрупали пазара - за различни процесори, платформи и компютри се появили едно- и двучипови чипсети, които понижили цените. Chips&Technologies не завладели пазара, но години след това тя била изключително известна на пазара за видео чипове и чипсети за лаптопи. Това, което започна с 286, последователно се разви при следващите поколения – резултат: множество различни набори чипове на различни производители, които хардуерно са много различни. За 486 се предлагат редица варианти на набори чипове. С набора чипове за Pentium, Intel наложи фактически стандарт Triton Chipset. Чипсетът на обикновен високо разпределителен Pentium поддържа EDO и SDRAM, конвейрна пакетна кеш памет, PCI локална шина, AGP порт, управление на мощтността плюс други функции за периферните устройства.
  2. 2. 2 2. Функционални възможности на дънната платка в зависимост от ChipSet Параметрите и характеристиките на дънната платка в много голяма степен се определят от схемния набор (чипсета). Чипсетът е основата на дънната платка. Той съдържа интерфейси към процесорната шина (Front-side bus или FSB), контролерите за паметта, контролерите за шините, контролерите за вход/изход и други. Ако процесорът в компютърната система може да се оприличи на двигателя на един автомобил, то чипсетът е трансмисията, ходовата част и купето. В компютърната система чипсетът осъществява връзката на микропроцесора с всичко останало. Чипсетът на дънната платка определя общата производителност на системата. Той се състои се от един или няколко интегрални схеми (чипове). Те насочват потока от информация и определят какви устройства могат да бъдат поддържани от компютърната система. Чипсетът определя скоростта на системната шина, шината за паметта и графичната шина, както и капацитета и типа на поддържаната памет. Първоначално за управление на обмена на информация между отделните устройства са използвани множество чипове, монтирани на дънната платка. През 1986 година компанията Chips and Technologies представя своя чип 82С206, който се явява главен елемент на първия чипсет за дънни платки. Той включва функции на тактов генератор, контролер на шината, системен таймер, два контролера на прекъсванията, два DMA контролера, както и СМОS часовник. Идеята за интегриран чипсет бързо бе копирана от други производители и в скоро време се разви мощна индустрия за производство на чипсети. Схемния набор е този, който определя дали един компютър може да или не да поддържа няколко процесора, памет от тип RDRAM, стандарт AGP 4x за видеокарта или интерфейс за твърд диск ATA/66. Поради тази своя важна характеристика, схемните набори са важен отличителен белег между различните компютри. Типът на схемния набор е също една от основните отличителни характеристики между различните типове дънни платки. Това е важно, ако искате да надстроявате вашата дънна платка, или искате сами да изградите собствена компютърна система. Типът на схемния набор, използван в компютъра, много рядко се споменава в рекламата за компютъра, но вие можете да разберете дали се споменава за такова нещо, ако видите наименования от рода на 82440BX, 82440ZX, 810, 820 и 850, които са популярни схемни набори създадени от Intel. Първите два се споменават с техните съкратени наименования 440ВX и 440ZX. При дънните платки типа на чиповете определя до голяма степен скороста и възможностите им. Тъй като не могат да се комбинират елементи от различни чипсети, той е една от най- важните характеристики на дънната платка. 3. Видове архитектури на ChipSet на фирмата Intel
  3. 3. 3 Intel разработва схемния набор като разделя неговите функции на две групи. Една група функции се интегрират в микросхема, наречена Northbridge (Северен мост), а другата група функции се интегрира в микросхема наречена Southbridge (Южен мост). Тези две микросхеми се свързват помежду си посредством стандартната шина PCI. В съвременните РС връзката между CPU и оперативната памет се осъществява посредством по- бърза и широка шина за данни отколкото шината PCI. Тази бърза шина се нарича вътрешна (системна) шина или главна (host) шина. CPU не може непосредствено да се включва към отделните модули памет. За това са необходими буфери и декодери за адресите на паметта. По същия начин той не може да се свързва и с шината PCI. Електронните схеми, използвани за решаване на задачите за свързване на CPU с паметта и шините, се наричат свързваща логика на дънната платка и са интегрирани в голяма интегрална схема Северен мост (Northbridge). В процеса на разработката на тази микросхема възникнала идеята да се реализира поддръжката и на една допълнителна бързодействаща шина за данни със специално предназначение. Тази шина е наречена усъвършенстван графичен порт (Advanced Graphics Port – AGP). Шината AGP е нова шина, способна да работи с честотата на вътрешната шина на дънната платка и има същото количество линии за пренос на данни. Тя осъществява връзката на схемата Northbridge със слота на графическия ускорител (видеокарта). В този случай, върху платката на графическия ускорител се вгражда банка с локална памет, до която има достъп ускорителят и се използва като буфер за подготовка на изображението върху дисплея. Микросхемата Южен мост се намира на другия край на PCI шината и в него са интегрирани голяма част от контролерите на входно-изходните устройства. В него се намира също така и контролерът за ISA шината, а също така и CMOS RAM памет и системният часовник на компютъра. Типична архитектура с мостова организация на схемните набори е показана на фиг. 2.6 за компютърни системи с Pentium II и Celeron микропроцесори. В схемата Южен мост е вградена цялата интерфейсна логика за предаване на информация от шината PCI на значително по-бавната шина ISA (8.33 MHz) и на другите интерфейси. Към Южният мост се включват контролерите на дисковите запомнящи устройства, клавиатурата и посочващото устройство (мишка), паралелният порт и няколко стандартни последователни портове. Тази микросхема осигурява и поддръжката на универсалните серийни портове (USB). Разделянето на схемния набор на две електронни схеми Northbridge и Southbridge позволява на Intel (съществуват и схемни набори само с една микросхема) да осигури една интересна допълнителна възможност. Тя се състои в това, че към РС може да бъде свързан допълнителен РС (например Laptop), посредством специална стиковъчна станция (интерфейс). Другото предимство на този начин на конфигуриране на схемния набор е възможността тези схеми да бъдат произвеждани от различни производители. Северния мост се свързва директно с процесора чрез т.нар. FSB (Front Side Bus). Контролерът на паметта се намира в северния мост, което осигурява на процесора бърз достъп до паметта. Северният мост също е свързан и с AGP или PCI Express контролера. Южният мост е по – бавен от северния и информацията от процесора трябва първо да мине през северния мост, преди да достигне южния. През южния мост към процесора се свързват останалите шини като PCI, USB, IDE, SATA и пр.
  4. 4. 4 Изборът на чипсет зависи от избора на CPU, тъй като чипсетите са оптимизирани за работа с определен процесор. Чипсетът е неразделна част от дънната платка, така че той не може да бъде сменян или upgrade-ван.
  5. 5. 5 През годините 1998-1999 нови разработки залегнаха в производството на AMDи Intel. Бяха представено нови архитектури, базирани върху Memory Controller Hub (MCH, памет-контролер хъб или център)вместо традиционния северен мост. А вместо южния мост се разработи I/O Controller Nub (ICH , входно-изходен контролер хъб). Тук се използват названията на Intel. AMD и VIA наричат двата чиипа с други имена, но принципът е същият.Двете схеми не се свързват помежду си с PCI шината, а със специализиран интерфейс, който е два пъти по-бърз от PCI шината (66 MHz). Дизайнът с хъбов интерфейс е много икономичен, тъй като ширината на шината за данни е само 8 бита. За реализацията на този интерфейс са необходими само 15 сигнала за разлика от 64–те сигнала на 32-битовия PCI интерфейса. Това означава по-малко писти на дънната платка, по-малко шум и грешки при синхронизацията, а чиповете имат по-малко изводи и са по-изгодни за производство.Първият чипсет с тази архитектура на Intel беше наречен i 810. МСН е контролер, който се намира между процесора, RAM и AGP. Регулира потока от данни към и от оперативната памет. Хъбовата конструкция има някои сериозни предимства пред стандартната мостова организация на чипсетите: - Хъбовата организация осигурява по-бърз трансфер на данните. Той е учетворен 4х (с 4 трансфера за един такт) и въпреки по-малката ширина на шината (8 бита) е с двойно по-голям трансфер от PCI. - Намалява се натоварването на PCI шината. Хъбовият интерфейс е независим от PCI и не споделя ресурсите с него. Това осигурява по-голяма производителност на всички устройства свързани с PCI шината и облекчава работата на Super I/O чипа. - Намалява се опроводяването на дънната платка. С това се повишава сигурността на трансфера на данните. Новата архитектура се използва в процесорите Pentium 4 и Athlon .Няма кой знае каква разлика дали чипсетите използват хъбове или мостове.
  6. 6. 6 Днес има два типа чипсети - едночипови и двучипови. Едночиповите, са запазена марка главно на фирмата SiS.. Дънните платки с двучипови чипсети са изградени с т.н. архитектура със северен и южен мост. В интерес на истината тя има три компонента в повечето случаи. Двата чипа на чипсета и едно удоволствие наречено SuperIO чип. Единият чип от чипсета се нарича Северен мост - той свързва процесора и неговата шина със по-бързите шини на компютъра - тази на паметта и PCI и AGP шините (в днешно време и PCI). В него се съдържат примерно контролерите на паметта, контролерите на PCI шината при някои дъна и видеоконтролера. Вторият чип се нарича Южен мост - той е свързан директно към PCI шината и я свързва с по-бавната ISA шина, ако има такава на дъното. Дори и да няма това не значи, че липсва този чип. Той също съдържа интерфейсите за твърдите дискове, за оптичните устройства и за USB порта. Третият чип - SuperIO чипа често не се брои за част от чипсета и не е нужно да се специален за всеки процесор или чипсета. Той дори често се произвежда от отделни компании. Той е свързан към ISA шината и създава интерфейс между нея и паралелните, серийните портове и този за клавиатурата и мишката.
  7. 7. 7 4. Архитектура Северен – Южен мост (North=south Bridge) Северният мост е единия от двата огромни чипа, инсталирани на дъното. Към него са свързани директно централният процесор, оперативната памет, видеокартата, и разбира се, южният мост. Интерфейсите, чрез които той комуникира с процесора и видеокартата, се наричат съответно FSB (Front Side Bus) и AGP (или PCI Express x16). Оперативната памет е свързана с моста посредством контролер на паметта. При процесорите, предназначени за Socket 754, 939 и 940, контролерът е интегриран директно в корпусите им, а не в северния мост. Както сами може да видите от приложеното изображение, централният процесор не адресира директно паметта или видеокартата, а осъществява тази функция чрез самия мост на чипсета. Поради тази причина северният мост играе важна роля в производителността на системата. Ако правим съпоставка между два северни моста и единият от тях има по-добър контролер на паметта, то системата, “дирижирана” от него, ще предлага доста по-голяма производителност. Поради директно интегрирания контролер на паметта в процесорите от серията Athlon 64 различните чипсети оказват слабо влияние върху производителността на системата като цяло. За любителите на екстремния овърклок ще споменем, че непосредствено от възможностите и характеристиките на северния мост силно зависи до каква степен може да “изпържите” настолното PC. По тази причина, когато закупувате дъно за овърклок, освен неговата марка от съществено значение е и производителят на интегрирания й чипсет. Южен мост Нарича се още I/O Controller Hub (входно-изходен контролер) и представлява вторият по-голям чип, който е разположен на дънната платка. Той е директно свързан към северния мост и е отговорен за производителността на входно-изходните устройства и допълнителните вградени функции на дъното. С други думи, той е отговорен за производителността на наличните портове за твърди дискове (PATA и SATA) и USB портовете; той контролира функциите на вградената звукова и мрежова карта; също така към него са директно свързани PCI и новата PCI Express шина; освен с тях южният мост е свързан още към BIOS, ROM паметта и Super I/O чипа. Функцията на Super I/O чипа е осигуряване на директна комуникация между южния мост и устройствата, свързани към PS/2, паралелния и серийния порт. Той е отговорен и за директното адресиране на наличните флопидискови устройства в системата. Сами може да направите извода, че южният мост не е толкова критичен за производителността на системата, колкото северният мост. На практика, ограниченията в системата, които той поставя, се отнасят до максималния брой USB портове, наличен интерфейс за връзка с твърдия диск и т.н. Как се свързват двата моста Когато за първи път се заговори за мостова архитектура на чипсетите, те използваха за връзка наличната лента на PCI шината. Проблемът бе очевиден, тъй като максималната пропускателна способност от 132 MB/s щеше да бъде споделяна между всички устройства, прикачени към нея, и
  8. 8. 8 тези, свързани към южния мост. Все пак за времето, когато максималната скорост на трансфер на данни при твърдите дискове бе едва 16 MB/s, подобно решение бе повече от приемливо. На практика идеята бе дори при едновременен обмен на данни между всички устройства в системата пропускателната способност от 132 МВ/s да бъде повече от достатъчна за задоволяване нуждите на системата в подобни екстремални ситуации. С появата на по-нови видеоускорители идеята да се споделя една-единствена PCI шина за цялата комуникация между устройствата в компютъра срещна огромна съпротива от страна на производителите. Проблемът идваше от факта, че ускорителите, сами по себе си, са способни да развият трансфер на данни, по-голям от наличната лента на PCI шината. Това доведе до производството на добре познатия ни AGP слот, който веднага бе директно свързан към северния мост. Така бе решен първият проблем с ограничаването на производителността от мостовата архитектура. След бързите ускорители се появиха и първите по-бързи твърди дискове, които отново показаха, че пропускателната способност на PCI шината е повече от тясна и недостатъчна за максималния им теоретичен трансфер на данни. На практика едно ATA/133 устройство със своята максимална пропускателна способност от 133 МВ/s е напълно способно “да запуши” всякакъв течащ трансфер по PCI лентата. Крайното решение, което производителите взеха, бе PCI шината да бъде свързана към южния мост (както споменахме по-горе в изложението за южния мост), а той от своя страна да комуникира със северния по специална високоскоростна лента. Тази архитектура е запазена и до днешни дни, като нейната максимална пропускателна способност зависи от конкретния модел на чипсета (Intel 925X предлага максимална скорост на обмен от 2 GB/s). Всеки производител дава различни наименования на шината за обмен на данни
  9. 9. 9 Intel 82371SB south bridge

