Validity of manual This manual applies to the following machine / front attachment: Designation Type Serial number from to...
Diesel engine Applies to: Caterpillar C-13 Perkins 2206D Work preparation Tool: ► Suitable lifting device Load-bearing cap...
Value CCN Remark / designation 1 1400 kg Diesel engine 2 M021 Electric starting motor (M021) Electric starting motor (M021...
► Collect and store lubricants and fuels in suitable containers and dispose of them properly. Removing CAUTION Contact wit...
Version up to serial no. ... Version from serial no. ... ► Remove hoses (1) and (2). ► Remove cable bands (3). ► Remove ho...
WARNING Lifting of heavy parts. Death or serious injury. ► Use lifting device of sufficient capacity. ► Use reliable lifti...
► Remove pipe (1) and plug the openings tightly. ► Unscrew hose at (1). ► Unscrew clamps (1). ► Remove pipes (2) and (3) a...
► Unscrew clamp (1). ► Remove hoses (2) to (4) and plug the openings tightly. ► Unlock and disconnect connector (1). ► Rem...
► Remove hose (1) and plug the openings tightly. ► Remove hoses (1 - 4). ► Unlock and disconnect connector (1). 8/23Diesel...
► Remove wiring loom (1) from the engine. ► Unscrew earth strip at (1). ► Remove the main drive universal drive shaft (2)....
► Remove hoses (1) and (2). ► Unscrew clamp (3). ► Remove hose (1) and plug the openings tightly. ► Remove cable (2) from ...
WARNING Lifting heavy components. Risk of death or serious injury. ► Use a lifting tool with a sufficient bearing load. ► ...
► Unscrew bolt (1). ► Unscrew bolt (1). ► Lift the diesel engine out of the machine. Important! When lifting the diesel en...
Installing Observe the specifications in the overview! Diesel engine Observe the specified tightening torques! It is impor...
WARNING Lifting heavy components. Risk of death or serious injury. ► Use a lifting tool with a sufficient bearing load. ► ...
► Tighten bolt (1). ► Tighten the bolts (1). ► Fit mud guard (1). 15/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/a...
► Fit hose (1). ► Install and fix cable (2) on the engine. ► Fit the hose (1). ► Fit the hoses (2). ► Screw on clamp (3). ...
Universal drive shaft main drive ► Install and fix wiring loom (1) on the engine. ► Connect and lock connector (1). 17/23D...
  1. 1. Validity of manual This manual applies to the following machine / front attachment: Designation Type Serial number from to XERION TRAC 5000 - 4000 782 78200011 – XERION TRAC VC 5000 - 4000 782 78200011 – 1/1Gültigkeit der Anleitung 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/1.1.1/161707/001/EN
  2. 2. Diesel engine Applies to: Caterpillar C-13 Perkins 2206D Work preparation Tool: ► Suitable lifting device Load-bearing capacity 1400 kg min. ► Suitable lifting gears (ropes and shackles) with appropriate load-bearing capacity. ► Oil collecting tank ► Coolant collecting tank ► Plugs (different sizes) for closing oil lines. Special tool Pinch off hose line (only flexible hoses up to 35 mm diameter max.) Special tool (I) Pcs. 1 Hose clamp 00 0181 867 0 1 Technical specifications 1/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  3. 3. Value CCN Remark / designation 1 1400 kg Diesel engine 2 M021 Electric starting motor (M021) Electric starting motor (M021) 3 G002 Alternator (G002) Alternator (G002 / G003) 4 G003 Alternator (G003) Alternator (G002 / G003) 5 Belt (R1) Belt (R1) 6 Air conditioner compressor (SANDEN / TCCI compressor SD 7 H 15) Air conditioner compressor 7 2083 Fan drive pump (2083) Fan drive pump (2083) Tightening torques not specified, see section on tightening torques NOTICE Lubricants and fuels end up in the environment. Environmental pollution 2/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  4. 4. ► Collect and store lubricants and fuels in suitable containers and dispose of them properly. Removing CAUTION Contact with very hot liquids or machine parts. Risk of burns ► Wear suitable protective clothing. ► Allow liquids or machine parts to cool. ► Follow the instructions in the operator's manual. ► Let the diesel engine cool down. ► Disconnect the battery isolating switch. ► Disconnect the battery. ► Drain the coolant. ► Drain the engine oil. ► Remove the front wheels. ► Remove alternators (G002) and (G003). Alternator (G002 / G003) ► Remove electric starting motor (M021). Electric starting motor (M021) ► Remove air filter. Air filter ► Withdraw the air conditioner refrigerant. Air conditioner - General ► Remove filter receiver drier. Filter dryer ► Remove the engine bonnet. Engine bonnet ► Note: As the air conditioner is drained, the air conditioner condenser can be disconnected at the hose connectors only and remain bolted to the engine bonnet. 3/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  5. 5. Version up to serial no. ... Version from serial no. ... ► Remove hoses (1) and (2). ► Remove cable bands (3). ► Remove hoses (4) and (5) at their respective end, do not remove them from the compensating tank. ► Unscrew the compensating tank (6). ► Remove pipe (1) and plug the openings tightly. 4/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  6. 6. WARNING Lifting of heavy parts. Death or serious injury. ► Use lifting device of sufficient capacity. ► Use reliable lifting device. ► Use lifting device on solid and level ground. ► Attach lifting device to the intended or a suitable position of the component. ► Remove the engine bonnet frame (1). ► To do this, the following components may have to be slackened off or dismounted from the frame: Heater hose, air conditioner hose, fuel line, cables, bonnet socket, fuel filter and the sheet metal behind the engine. ► Weight of frame: approx. 60 kg ► Remove pipe (1) and plug the openings tightly. 5/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  7. 7. ► Remove pipe (1) and plug the openings tightly. ► Unscrew hose at (1). ► Unscrew clamps (1). ► Remove pipes (2) and (3) and close openings tightly. 6/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  8. 8. ► Unscrew clamp (1). ► Remove hoses (2) to (4) and plug the openings tightly. ► Unlock and disconnect connector (1). ► Remove cable (1) from all cable bands. ► Remove fuel filter (2). ► Important! Do not unscrew hoses from fuel filter. 7/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  9. 9. ► Remove hose (1) and plug the openings tightly. ► Remove hoses (1 - 4). ► Unlock and disconnect connector (1). 8/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  10. 10. ► Remove wiring loom (1) from the engine. ► Unscrew earth strip at (1). ► Remove the main drive universal drive shaft (2). Universal drive shaft main drive 9/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  11. 11. ► Remove hoses (1) and (2). ► Unscrew clamp (3). ► Remove hose (1) and plug the openings tightly. ► Remove cable (2) from the engine. ► Remove mud guard (1). 10/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  12. 12. WARNING Lifting heavy components. Risk of death or serious injury. ► Use a lifting tool with a sufficient bearing load. ► Use a lifting tool that operates reliably. ► Use the lifting tool on solid and even ground. ► Attach the lifting tool to the component at the intended or a suitable position. ► Only use faultless and sufficiently dimensioned lifting accessories. ► Protect lifting accessories against sharp corners and edges, for example using protectors. ► Suspend diesel engine in a suitable lifting device at the suspension points (1) intended for this purpose. Weight of diesel engine: around 1400 kg ► Unscrew bolts (1). 11/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  13. 13. ► Unscrew bolt (1). ► Unscrew bolt (1). ► Lift the diesel engine out of the machine. Important! When lifting the diesel engine, avoid damaging any hoses and cables. Collect and dispose of any leaking coolant. 12/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  14. 14. Installing Observe the specifications in the overview! Diesel engine Observe the specified tightening torques! It is important to follow the installation instructions in the repair handbook for the diesel engine in question. ► Preparing a parts change and release information when installing a new diesel engine: ► Note down the engine number of the new diesel engine. ► Open CLAAS Extra.Net / Service Online (1). ► Write the parts change and release information for the machine. ► Before installing the diesel engine, check all hoses and cables as well as the engine suspension points and cable connectors for damage and, if necessary, replace them. ► Plug all engine openings tightly in order to prevent the ingress of dirt. 13/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  15. 15. WARNING Lifting heavy components. Risk of death or serious injury. ► Use a lifting tool with a sufficient bearing load. ► Use a lifting tool that operates reliably. ► Use the lifting tool on solid and even ground. ► Attach the lifting tool to the component at the intended or a suitable position. ► Only use faultless and sufficiently dimensioned lifting accessories. ► Protect lifting accessories against sharp corners and edges, for example using protectors. ► Suspend diesel engine in a suitable lifting device at the suspension points (1) intended for this purpose. Weight of diesel engine: around 1400 kg ► Lift the diesel engine into the machine. Important! When inserting the diesel engine, avoid damaging any hoses and cables. Ensure that the engine is centred in the chassis frame. Ensure that the engine has no contact with the chassis frame or other vehicle parts. ► Tighten bolt (1). 14/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  16. 16. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  17. 17. ► Tighten bolt (1). ► Tighten the bolts (1). ► Fit mud guard (1). 15/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  18. 18. ► Fit hose (1). ► Install and fix cable (2) on the engine. ► Fit the hose (1). ► Fit the hoses (2). ► Screw on clamp (3). ► Fasten earthing strap at (1). ► Install the main drive universal drive shaft (2). 16/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...
  19. 19. Universal drive shaft main drive ► Install and fix wiring loom (1) on the engine. ► Connect and lock connector (1). 17/23Dieselmotor 2020/3/26http://localhost:8081/webtic/app/Module/295/005/en/5.1.2/142103/004/EN/Tar...

