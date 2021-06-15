Successfully reported this slideshow.
VAT in Lithuania A presentation brought to you by CompanyFormationLithuania.com
VAT in Lithuania is an indirect tax, charged to all entities that sell goods and services on the Lithuanian market.
Rules applicable to VAT were last amended in 2002, when the Value Added Tax Act was modified.
Companies have to register for VAT if they obtain a certain yearly income. VAT registration is mandatory when an entity ha...
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania stipulates when an entity is required to register for the payment of ...
The requirement to register for VAT is not applicable only to companies registered in Lithuania, but also to foreign compa...
If foreign companies are liable to VAT payment, they will need to apply for a non-resident VAT number, issued by the Lithu...
If a company in Lithuania deals with intra-community acquisitions, the VAT registration will become mandatory at a thresho...
The standard VAT rate in Lithuania is of 21%. . Pharmaceuticals products are charged at a rate of 5% Transport and tourism...
There are numerous cases in which a company is liable to VAT in Lithuania, such as in the case of selling goods on the loc...
Thank You for Your Attention! For more details, please contact us at: www.companyformationlithuania.com clients@lawyerslit...
VAT in Lithuania

  1. 1. VAT in Lithuania A presentation brought to you by CompanyFormationLithuania.com
  2. 2. VAT in Lithuania is an indirect tax, charged to all entities that sell goods and services on the Lithuanian market.
  3. 3. Rules applicable to VAT were last amended in 2002, when the Value Added Tax Act was modified.
  4. 4. Companies have to register for VAT if they obtain a certain yearly income. VAT registration is mandatory when an entity has an income above EUR 45,000/year.
  5. 5. The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania stipulates when an entity is required to register for the payment of VAT.
  6. 6. The requirement to register for VAT is not applicable only to companies registered in Lithuania, but also to foreign companies which sell goods and services in this country.
  7. 7. If foreign companies are liable to VAT payment, they will need to apply for a non-resident VAT number, issued by the Lithuanian tax authorities.
  8. 8. If a company in Lithuania deals with intra-community acquisitions, the VAT registration will become mandatory at a threshold of EUR 14,000.
  9. 9. The standard VAT rate in Lithuania is of 21%. . Pharmaceuticals products are charged at a rate of 5% Transport and tourism are charged at a VAT rate of 9%. International transportation is charged with a 0% VAT.
  10. 10. There are numerous cases in which a company is liable to VAT in Lithuania, such as in the case of selling goods on the local market, or when importing goods here from outside the EU. Our specialist can present all situations prescribed by the national law.
  11. 11. Thank You for Your Attention! For more details, please contact us at: www.companyformationlithuania.com clients@lawyerslithuania.com

