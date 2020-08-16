Risks of getting pregnant during Covid Pandemic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
33 views

Published on

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. PERCEIVE BEFORE YOU CONCEIVE ILL EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC ON PREGNANCY AND CHILDBIRTH. DELAYED INITIAL GYNECOLOGICAL CONSULTATION. DELAYED PREGNANCY DETECTION. DELAYED START OF FOLIC ACID AND OTHER TABLETS. PERIODIC CHECK-UP SCHEDULES MAY BE UPSET.
  2. 2. MONITORING OF BLOOD PRESSURE AND SUGAR LEVELS MAY BE AFFECTED. SCANNING MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE IN TIME. RISK OF COVID INFECTION TO MOTHER DURING HOSPITAL VISITS. VACCINATION SCHEDULES OF THE NEWBORN MAY BE UPSET.
  3. 3. UNICEF has warned that pregnant mothers and babies born during the pandemic across the world would be threatened by strained health systems and disruption in services.
  4. 4. UNICEF also warned that COVID-19 containment measures can disrupt life-saving health services such as childbirth care, putting millions of pregnant mothers and their babies at great risk.
  5. 5. New mothers and new-borns will be greeted by harsh realities, like lockdowns and curfews, overwhelmed health centres, supply and equipment shortages lack of sufficient skilled birth attendants including midwives as they are redeployed to treat COVID-19 patients.
  6. 6. Expecting mothers would be afraid to go to health centres for fear of getting infected says UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said. This message is for those who are planning to conceive. Those who are already pregnant need not worry.
  7. 7. SHARE WITH YOUNG COUPLES IN YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE. SHARE IF YOU CARE. Disclaimer : This message is for those who are planning to conceive. Those who are already pregnant need not worry. Some of the views expressed here are based on my perception. Apply your mind or consult your doctor before making decisions.

