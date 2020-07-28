Webinaruca m sanchez_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Actividades educativas por webconferencia: planificar y comunicar ante la cámara María Sánchez González www.cibermarikiya....
Sobre mí María Sánchez González www.cibermarikiya.com | @cibermarikiya |m.sanchezgonzalez@gmail.com #InnovaciónUNIA #Perio...
Objetivo Aportar ideas y ejemplos sobre posibles usos educativos de webconferencia así como claves para planificar activid...
¡Compartiendo experiencias! ¿Habéis usado videoconferencia en alguna de las situaciones anteriores? ¡Tras el COVID-19 segu...
Webconferencia NO es (Video)streaming Sistema de grabación de clases Aunque también se puede emplear para emitir en tiempo...
Características ▪ Organización por salas virtuales y acceso a éstas vía navegador web (URL). ▪ Versiones/apps para móviles...
Taxonomía de herramientas *Elaboración propia (original en Sánchez, 2020) Al alcance de cualquier usuario de forma gratuit...
Más allá de sesiones expositivas: posibles usos de la webconferencia en docencia universitaria
Potencial de la webconferencia en educación Carácter multimedia y telepresencia En e-learning, humaniza la formación onlin...
• Online o semipresenciales • Virtualizados/as de forma táctica (COVID-19) • Presenciales (apoyo a la docencia presencial)...
Ideas para programas online o semipresenciales ▪ Retransmisión de sesiones presenciales en vivo, ante programas con doble ...
Ideas para virtualización táctica (COVID-19) ▪ ¡Aula virtual! Entorno donde impartir lecciones magistrales o hacer exposic...
Caso práctico: #ecap1920 en #periodismoUMA Sesiones expositivas de contenidos | Exposiciones de los estudiantes en sesione...
El previo: aspectos clave para planificar actividades por webconferencia con éxito
Rasgos básicos de actividad TEMÁTICA, ENFOQUE, TONO… DURACIÓN Y HORARIO (*inclusivos si son en abierto, respetando tu hora...
Tecnología y formato ESCOGER HERRAMIENTA (*priorizando siempre las de mi Universidad). FORMATO DE ACTIVIDAD Y CONFIGURACIÓ...
Recursos humanos ¡NO SOLO TECNOLOGÍA! Las personas Si es una actividad docente, quizás estés solo, o a lo sumo con algún i...
Aspectos legales ¡ASPECTOS LEGALES! ¿Voy a habilitar un formulario de inscripción y recabar datos? Incluir aviso legal y c...
Plan de difusión ¡DIFUSIÓN, ESENCIAL! Especialmente cuando son ABIERTAS/ MASIVAS…. Algunas ideas: ▪Integrarlos en planes d...
Gestión de participantes INSCRIPCIÓN, INSTRUCCIONES Y ATENCIÓN PREVIA A PARTICIPANTES ▪ Facilitar la inscripción, cuando s...
Gestión de ponentes COORDINACIÓN/ INSTRUCCIONES A PONENTES ▪ Selección en base a su conocimiento y experiencia en este tip...
Medición de resultados SISTEMA DE SEGUIMIENTO Y EVALUACIÓN DE RESULTADOS. ¡MEJORA CONTINUA! ▪ Prever un sistema sencillo d...
Organizar una webconferencia implica, de la forma en que hemos visto, prestar atención a varias dimensiones (Sánchez, 2020...
Pero, ¿y si además eres ponente? ASPECTOS COMUNICACIONALES: Consejos técnicos sobre el escenario, plano, tipo de cámara y ...
Más info y RA Acceso y descarga gratuita vía: https://www.cibermarikiya.com/proyectos/e-book-sobre-webconferencia-en- educ...
El directo: aspectos clave para situarse y comunicar ante la cámara
Lo primero, ultima esquema y tiempos ▪ La DURACIÓN, en función del tipo de sesión y del público: ▪ Para actividades exposi...
Sé digital, didáctic@ e interactivo ▪ HUYE de la MERA EXPOSICIÓN: ▪ Presenta los contenidos de forma visual e interactiva....
Prepara tu material y conciénciate ▪ KIT TÉCNICO BÁSICO. Micro adecuado para webconferencia (lavalier=de solapa, diadema…)...
Controla todas las cuestiones visuales ATUENDO: ▪ Mejor arreglado informal (ej. Camisa o chaqueta sin corbata). ▪ Evita es...
Naturalidad, cercanía y captación de atención con tu discurso LENGUAJE: ▪ Usa un lenguaje más directo, preciso y sencillo ...
Recursos retóricos aplicables a webconferencia (y a vídeos online) ▪ Reforzar la información y nuestra credibilidad con fu...
La voz y su uso, lo más importante para que llegue el mensaje Respiración, fuerza del aire en cuerdas vocales VOLUMEN (alt...
Más info y RA Rodero, E. (2019) "Estrategias para comunicar ante la cámara". Programa de #webinarsUNIA, curso 2019-20. UNI...
Cuida netiqueta y otros detalles, más aún si hay interacción en la webconferencia ▪ Procura hablar normalmente, sin gritar...
En resumen… Planificar considerando tanto el contenido como la forma considerando que estamos ante una modalidad de aprend...
¡Muchas gracias! ¿Preguntas? María Sánchez González www.cibermarikiya.com @cibermarikiya m.sanchezgonzalez@gmail.com Sánch...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Webinaruca m sanchez_2020

20 views

Published on

Presentación empleada en seminario virtual "Actividades educativas por webconferencia: planificar y comunicar ante la cámara". Universidad de Cádiz, 21 de julio de 2020.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Webinaruca m sanchez_2020

  1. 1. Actividades educativas por webconferencia: planificar y comunicar ante la cámara María Sánchez González www.cibermarikiya.com @cibermarikiya | m.sanchezgonzalez@gmail.com Webinar para profesorado de UCA, 21 de julio de 2020. Vicerrectorado de Digitalización e Infraestructuras y el Vicerrectorado de Profesorado. Universidad de Cádiz
  2. 2. Sobre mí María Sánchez González www.cibermarikiya.com | @cibermarikiya |m.sanchezgonzalez@gmail.com #InnovaciónUNIA #PeriodismoUMA #DatabeersMLG...
  3. 3. Objetivo Aportar ideas y ejemplos sobre posibles usos educativos de webconferencia así como claves para planificar actividades de este tipo y comunicar de forma eficaz ante la pantalla. 1. Más allá de sesiones expositivas: posibles usos de la webconferencia en docencia universitaria. 2. El previo. Aspectos clave para planificar actividades por webconferencia con éxito. 3. El directo. Aspectos clave para situarse y comunicar ante la cámara de forma efectiva. Contenidos
  4. 4. ¡Compartiendo experiencias! ¿Habéis usado videoconferencia en alguna de las situaciones anteriores? ¡Tras el COVID-19 seguro que sí (virtualización táctica) pero, ¿y antes?, ¿y en programas virtuales? ¿con qué herramienta y para qué contexto?, ¿para qué? ¿qué tal fue vuestra experiencia? (errores, aciertos…)
  5. 5. Webconferencia NO es (Video)streaming Sistema de grabación de clases Aunque también se puede emplear para emitir en tiempo real… ¡¡Incorpora muchas más posibilidades!! Puede usarse para autograbarse impartiendo una sesión y luego compartirla online… ¡¡pero nos perderemos el potencial del directo!! Fuente: UNIA Fuente: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHzt2vtz2ws
  6. 6. Características ▪ Organización por salas virtuales y acceso a éstas vía navegador web (URL). ▪ Versiones/apps para móviles. ▪ Conexión multipunto (múltiples usuarios desde distintos lugares). ▪ No suelen necesitar la instalación de ningún software cliente en el ordenador (*excepciones). ▪ Normalmente sólo requieren que los usuarios tengan conexión a Internet, sistema de audio, micro y webcam (*en el caso de los estudiantes, si tienen que intervenir hablando y queremos que aparezcan). ▪ Funcionalidades que simplifican tradicionales problemas técnicos (ej. eliminación de eco). ▪ Herramientas como chat y opciones para compartir pantalla/ presentaciones (en algunos casos, otras más avanzadas, como encuestas; personalización gráfica y visibilidad y disposición de los distintos menús/ módulos…). ▪ Opción de grabación de sesiones (*al menos las más orientadas a educación).
  7. 7. Taxonomía de herramientas *Elaboración propia (original en Sánchez, 2020) Al alcance de cualquier usuario de forma gratuita, sencillas y útiles en educación según usos/casos. Entre éstas, Skype, Hangout, Zoom, Webex o Jitsi Meet (de código abierto). 1 GRATUITAS Y GENERALISTAS Servicios que algunas universidades ponen al alcance de su comunidad (o personal),p.ej. Google Hangout Meet, o que el propio usuario puede contratar. Con menos límite que las versiones gratuitas en cuanto a tiempo, personalización… 2 VERSIONES EDU/ PREMIUM DE GRATUITAS A veces las anteriores, u otras (p.ej. Zoom, Collaborate, Big Blue Botton…) están integradas como actividades en plataformas como Moodle, Blackboard… lo que dan mayor autonomía al docente. 3 INTEGRADAS EN CAMPUS VIRTUAL Sistemas como Microsoft Teams o Adobe Connect (licencias según salas y capacidad) de los que disponen algunas universidades. Requieren cierto aprendizaje inicial, pero mayor versatilidad para ciertas actividades. 4 SERVICIOS EXTERNOS UCA
  8. 8. Más allá de sesiones expositivas: posibles usos de la webconferencia en docencia universitaria
  9. 9. Potencial de la webconferencia en educación Carácter multimedia y telepresencia En e-learning, humaniza la formación online y ofrece experiencias cercanas, permite combatir problemas como suplantación de identidad (en pruebas, exposiciones…) En enseñanza presencial, nos permite “invitar” a expertos de fuera, conectar con los alumnos más allá del aula (ej. Tutorías)… Naturaleza interactiva y colaborativa Interacción entre participantes (voz, chat…); compartir documentos a través de pantalla que pueden editarse en tiempo real; etc. Control de acceso y autenticación Elegir si se desea la autenticación de un usuario o restringir el acceso a la sala; etc. Opciones para facilitar la moderación Independientemente de los permisos asignados, durante el directo podemos controlar micros y cámaras de asistentes, subir rol en algunos sistemas… On the record= contenidos audiovisuales Genera contenidos que pueden visualizarse a posteriori (si grabamos). Publicación online y/o enlazado desde plataformas de E-A virtual Según los casos la grabación se almacena en la nube o en local, pero el formato de salida es un vídeo que puede enlazarse desde el campus virtual directamente o vía Youtube/ Vimeo. 1 2 3 4 5 6
  10. 10. • Online o semipresenciales • Virtualizados/as de forma táctica (COVID-19) • Presenciales (apoyo a la docencia presencial) ¡Muchas posibilidades en casi todos los aspectos: exposiciones; actividades; tutorías; evaluación! Posibles usos en la universidad > COMO HERRAMIENTA PARA LA ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE EN PROGRAMAS/ ASIGNATURAS… > COMO ENTORNO A TRAVÉS DEL CUAL ACONTECEN PROGRAMAS FORMATIVOS SÍNCRONOS, A VECES EN ABIERTO Docencia • Seminarios/ debates de actualidad con varios expertos y moderador/a (divulgación) • Webinars monográficos a cargo de un ponente experto (formación permanente) • … Actos académicos/ Investigación Gestión▪ Realización de videoentrevistas, grupos de discusión y otras técnicas de e-research. ▪ Encuentros digitales para la promoción de proyectos, búsqueda de aliados… ▪ Organización de congresos, jornadas… virtuales (exposiciones por videoconferencia). ▪ Reuniones internas de investigadores. ▪ Lectura de tesis doctorales. ▪ … ▪ Telereuniones y encuentros. ▪ Trabajo síncrono en documentos en la nube. ▪ Formación de profesorado/ PAS. ▪ …
  11. 11. Ideas para programas online o semipresenciales ▪ Retransmisión de sesiones presenciales en vivo, ante programas con doble modalidad (alumnos asistentes/ no asistentes). ▪ Píldoras o resúmenes explicativos en directo (o grabados) de los contenidos. ▪ Impartición de charlas de expertos invitados (¡“traer” al programa a personas que están lejos!). ▪ Organización de cursos introductorios, a modo de “nanomoocs” o seminarios monográficos, o de carácter complementario. ▪ Realización de tutorías periódicas, síncronas y “face to face”, como complemento a otras vías clásicas (emails, foros…). ▪ Desarrollo de actividades colaborativas o en grupo de distinto tipo integradas en el programa. ▪ Exposición de trabajos y proyectos en programas donde los alumnos estén dispersos geográficamente (ej. TFG, TFM…). VENTAJA: Prever y planificar su uso con la institución, como parte del plan de trabajo y sistema de evaluación (guías docentes). Ejemplo de lectura de proyectos de posgrado en la UNIA por videoconferencia. Fuente: https://www.unia.es/innovacion/
  12. 12. Ideas para virtualización táctica (COVID-19) ▪ ¡Aula virtual! Entorno donde impartir lecciones magistrales o hacer exposiciones de contenido a distancia y en directo con los estudiantes como asistentes (modalidad virtual). ▪ Clases bimodales, con la mitad del alumnado en el aula y la otra mitad a distancia y, en su caso, grabación (modelo semipresencial). ▪ Seminarios online/ actividades complementarias (charlas o conferencias con expertos invitados previstas, e incluso webinars en abierto). ▪ Espacio para trasladar a la red actividades grupales y colaborativas (debates, exposiciones de estudiantes, casos prácticos…, en este caso ellos con micro y cámara). ▪ Sesiones de tutorías online (atención personalizada, acceso síncrono a documentos…) ▪ Herramienta para la evaluación final online, como apoyo/ sustitutivo de otras herramientas (ej. Pruebas videovigiladas con cuestionarios/tareas en campus virtual) o para plantear defensa de proyectos, exámenes orales… VENTAJA: Poner en marcha nuevas actividades/ metodologías… ¡Aprendizaje e innovación que puede luego trasladarse y mantenerse, como apoyo a la docencia presencial en la “nueva normalidad”! (muchos ya lo veníamos haciendo) Ejemplo de masterclass dentro de la asignatura Tipografía y Grafismo Digital de #PeriodismoUMA, 2015-16, con Encarni Hinojosa como invitada por webconferencia y alumnado y docente conectados desde el aula. Fuente: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7A0- 5_vcjo&feature=emb_title
  13. 13. Caso práctico: #ecap1920 en #periodismoUMA Sesiones expositivas de contenidos | Exposiciones de los estudiantes en sesiones prácticas, previa asignación de orden y normas (*práctica ya prevista en evaluación continua) | Puesta en común de casos prácticos previamente trabajados | Sesiones colaborativas sobre proyecto de desarrollo DAFO-CAME (Cov-Inf) ¡Usar documentos colaborativos en pantalla, etc. puede enriquecer la sesión! Todas las grabaciones compartidas tras el directo a través del campus virtual (link directo desde la nube cuando usé Hangout Meet). Evaluación final: webconferencia como complemento para mantener sistema previsto para no asistentes (examen teórico-práctico) ¡Alternativa creativa al proctoring!
  14. 14. El previo: aspectos clave para planificar actividades por webconferencia con éxito
  15. 15. Rasgos básicos de actividad TEMÁTICA, ENFOQUE, TONO… DURACIÓN Y HORARIO (*inclusivos si son en abierto, respetando tu horario si es docencia…). DESTINATARIOS (*alumnos vs comunidad específica o público en general). CREDENCIALES/ CERTIFICACIÓN DE PARTICIPACIÓN (*si son actividades autónomas). SEGUIMIENTO DE ASISTENCIA Y PARTICIPACIÓN (*si son actividades de aprendizaje en una asignatura/ programa determinado u otras que lo requieran). FEEDBACK/ VALORACIÓN DE PARTICIPANTES.
  16. 16. Tecnología y formato ESCOGER HERRAMIENTA (*priorizando siempre las de mi Universidad). FORMATO DE ACTIVIDAD Y CONFIGURACIÓN DE LA SALA (*Preguntas clave a responder según tipo de actividad). -¿Cómo será la estructura de la sesión, qué bloques? bienvenida, transcurso y cierre (si es necesario, hacer guion). -¿Cuándo y a través de qué medio intervendrán los estudiantes/ participantes? (sopesar si pueden prescindir de cámara y audio, evitará problemas técnicos), ¿necesitan clave de acceso o pueden acceder como invitados? -¿Qué otras funcionalidades de la sala necesito? (ej. Chat), ¿y qué otras herramientas/ materiales? (presentación, documentos colaborativos, banner/ imagen del programa…).
  17. 17. Recursos humanos ¡NO SOLO TECNOLOGÍA! Las personas Si es una actividad docente, quizás estés solo, o a lo sumo con algún invitado, pero algunas (ej. Webinars) requieren de un equipo más amplio… ROLES EN EL DIRECTO: moderador; presentador/es (=expositor/a); administrador/ técnico… ¡Y los asistentes/ participantes! (invitados cuando son audiencia “pasiva”). OTRAS FUNCIONES a cubrir según proyectos: difusión del programa; información y gestión de inscripciones; asistencia técnica ante incidencias de acceso…
  18. 18. Aspectos legales ¡ASPECTOS LEGALES! ¿Voy a habilitar un formulario de inscripción y recabar datos? Incluir aviso legal y cumplimiento de normativa de protección de datos. ¿Voy a grabar la sesión y luego se va a publicar? - Aviso a participantes. - Información y solicitud de autorización por escrito de ponentes (modelo de contrato de cesión derechos de imagen).
  19. 19. Plan de difusión ¡DIFUSIÓN, ESENCIAL! Especialmente cuando son ABIERTAS/ MASIVAS…. Algunas ideas: ▪Integrarlos en planes de comunicación de universidad, departamento… (comunicación institucional), pero también hacer uso de redes propias y especializadas. ▪Elaborar material informativo convencional (ej. Notas de prensa, comunicados internos, cartas de invitación…) ▪¡Y sobre todo, online! ¡Las redes sociales, aliadas! ▪ Crear material visual (ej. Posters, carteles…) para moverlas online. ▪ Determinar hashtags y usarlos con correspondientes menciones en redes.
  20. 20. Gestión de participantes INSCRIPCIÓN, INSTRUCCIONES Y ATENCIÓN PREVIA A PARTICIPANTES ▪ Facilitar la inscripción, cuando se requiera ,y en cualquier caso, el acceso. ▪ Preparar y remitir un email con toda las indicaciones: día y hora, URL de acceso e instrucciones para acceder, estructura de actividad y netiqueta (cuándo y cómo intervenir), insistiéndoles en que prueben a acceder al aula. Con antelación suficiente (¡agendar actividad!). Posterior recordatorio (1-2 días antes y/o el mismo día, ¡más aún cuando sean gratuitas!) ▪ Ofrecer contacto para cuestiones técnicas antes y durante. ▪ Acompañar de tutoriales y otros recursos de apoyo técnico (idea: publicarlos en abierto y enlazarlos).
  21. 21. Gestión de ponentes COORDINACIÓN/ INSTRUCCIONES A PONENTES ▪ Selección en base a su conocimiento y experiencia en este tipo de actividades, o asesoramiento/ formación. ▪ Envío de instrucciones previas acerca de duración, formato… (y en su caso remuneración) ▪ Cuando vayan a ser grabadas personas y luego publicada la grabación, pedir consentimiento (derechos de imagen). ▪ ¿Cosas del directo? ¡Realizar una prueba antes y desde el mismo equipo desde el que vaya a conectarse en directo, para despejar dudas, quitar miedos, dejar configurada la sala… ▪ ¡Y compartid en red para generar expectación!
  22. 22. Medición de resultados SISTEMA DE SEGUIMIENTO Y EVALUACIÓN DE RESULTADOS. ¡MEJORA CONTINUA! ▪ Prever un sistema sencillo de valoración de la actividad (realización/ extracción de resultados). ▪ Puede compartirse incluso desde la misma sala (chat) o remitirse por email o a través del campus virtual a posteriori. ▪ Algunas herramientas para realizarlo: Google Drive, encuestas personalizadas de Moodle, etc.
  23. 23. Organizar una webconferencia implica, de la forma en que hemos visto, prestar atención a varias dimensiones (Sánchez, 2020): ASPECTOS TÉCNICOS: todo debe estar controlado antes, pero el directo puede fallar. Piensa un plan b (ej. Tener preparadas salas con herramientas distintas, dejarles si no se puede impartir en directo la grabación…). ASPECTOS METODOLÓGICOS. No se trata de trasladar la clase presencial, la actividad colaborativa… a virtual, sino de replantearla, y evaluar luego cómo ha funcionado. ASPECTOS LEGALES: protección de datos, grabación… Y si se trata de una actividad en abierto… ¡la DIFUSIÓN ONLINE, más allá de a tus estudiantes, es esencial! En resumen
  24. 24. Pero, ¿y si además eres ponente? ASPECTOS COMUNICACIONALES: Consejos técnicos sobre el escenario, plano, tipo de cámara y micro… Lenguaje verbal y no verbal: ¡oratoria digital! Uso de materiales y recursos para “enganchar” a los participantes Entrenamiento y pruebas previas frente a la cámara … ¡¡Siguiente bloque!!
  25. 25. Más info y RA Acceso y descarga gratuita vía: https://www.cibermarikiya.com/proyectos/e-book-sobre-webconferencia-en- educacion-potencial-usos-herramientas-y-organizacion-de-actividades-2020/ Sánchez González, María (2020). Webconferencia en educación: potencial, posibles usos, herramientas y organización de actividades. Guías prácticas. www.cibermarikiya.com | @cibermarikiya
  26. 26. El directo: aspectos clave para situarse y comunicar ante la cámara
  27. 27. Lo primero, ultima esquema y tiempos ▪ La DURACIÓN, en función del tipo de sesión y del público: ▪ Para actividades expositivas, no demasiada duración (si son colaborativas, el tiempo vuela). No sólo porque “satura” sino piensa también en la grabación posterior… ▪ La atención (y más aún en millenials) decae en 20 minutos (lo que dura un capítulo de una webserie). ▪ Si tienen cierta extensión, divide por BLOQUES y contempla “RECURSOS” didácticos, de comunicación no verbal… para mantener la atención. ▪ Contempla un tiempo para la INTERACCIÓN, en todo caso (ej. Turno de preguntas al final), y deja tiempo de sobra, sobre todo ante actividades “abiertas”. ▪ Dedica unos minutos al inicio a COMPARTIR ESQUEMA y NETIQUETA, o inclúyelo como aviso en la sala. ¡Ayudará a los participantes a situarse! ▪ Ensaya el discurso (y guioniza) para evitar dar rodeos en directo e irte de tiempo.
  28. 28. Sé digital, didáctic@ e interactivo ▪ HUYE de la MERA EXPOSICIÓN: ▪ Presenta los contenidos de forma visual e interactiva. ▪ Si son extensos, ve haciendo preguntas cerradas para que los participantes interaccionen vía chat. ▪ “Gamifica” con test interactivos en vivo. ▪ … ▪ Si limitas la participación de asistentes vía chat, haz que se sientan escuchados y DALES PROTAGONISMO (ej. Nombrar a autores de preguntas al responderlas, en webinars masivos). ▪ Si tu actividad se desarrolla en varios bloques (ej. Arranque y presentación/ exposición de contenidos/ ronda de preguntas y comentarios) conviene IR MODIFICANDO LA CONFIGURACIÓN DE LA SALA PARA DESTACAR ELEMENTOS correspondientes (ej. Cámara, chat, presentación…). Hay sistemas que permiten incluso guardar diseños como plantillas y cargarlos así rápidamente en el directo (ej. Adobe Connect)
  29. 29. Prepara tu material y conciénciate ▪ KIT TÉCNICO BÁSICO. Micro adecuado para webconferencia (lavalier=de solapa, diadema…) y auriculares para evitar ecos. ▪ Prepara y PRUEBA previamente el contenido y el equipo y FAMILIARÍZATE con la interfaz y las herramientas de la sala. Cuidado si quieres mostrar pantalla, vídeos que tengan sonido… ▪ CONTROLA EL MIEDO ESCÉNICO. Algunas técnicas (*adaptado de Castro, 2020 y otros): ▪ Pensamiento positivo: sabes del tema, lo has ensayado, el público no es hostil… ▪ Aunque controles el tema, hazte si es necesario un guion. ▪ Muestra, en tu discurso, la pasión y entusiasmo que sientes por exponer y por la materia. ▪ Sonrisa= herramienta poderosa. ▪ El humor, medido y preparado, otro recurso. ▪ ¡Si es necesario, graba una prueba!
  30. 30. Controla todas las cuestiones visuales ATUENDO: ▪ Mejor arreglado informal (ej. Camisa o chaqueta sin corbata). ▪ Evita estampados en la ropa que hagan tramados así como brillos (colgantes, pendientes…): “look presentadora de tv” (tonos lisos). ESCENARIO: Busca un lugar con buena luz, fondo neutro…, coloca la cámara y comprueba que estés “cómodo/a”. PLANO Y POSICIÓN ante la cámara: ▪ Lo mejor, un primer plano con “aire”. ▪ Torso abierto (cuerpo alineado con cabeza y postura expansiva que invite a sumarse) y totalmente de frente =comunicadores carismáticos (Castro, 2020). ▪ Cámara a la altura de los ojos y lo más cerca posible de la pantalla. ▪ Evita que tu micro tenga interferencias/ ruido en el directo (tocar papeles, golpearlo, roce con ropa...).
  31. 31. Naturalidad, cercanía y captación de atención con tu discurso LENGUAJE: ▪ Usa un lenguaje más directo, preciso y sencillo que en entornos físicos. ▪ Las palabras e ideas en positivo se entienden mejor. ▪ Frases cortas (¡15 palabras!), sin perífrasis ni interrumpir ideas. ▪ Los “pequeños silencios” o interrupciones son normales en directo. GESTOS: ▪ Mirada directa: el contacto ocular es otra herramienta de comunicación. ▪ La gente prefiere gestos con las manos y la cara, sobre todo cuando la voz va baja de intensidad. ▪ Emplea emblemas, gestos descriptivos (señalar; 1º, 2 y 3º…) y gestos prosódicos cuando no interfieran en el mensaje (refuerzo). (*ideas tomadas de seminarios sobre Oratoria digital, Mar Castro, 2020; y sobre comunicación eficaz ante la cámara, Emma Rodero, 2019)
  32. 32. Recursos retóricos aplicables a webconferencia (y a vídeos online) ▪ Reforzar la información y nuestra credibilidad con fuentes de autoridad y evidencias. ▪ Anáfora: repetición de la misma estructura al inicio (“Juntos…”/ “Juntos…”). ▪ Integración: ponerse en el lugar del otro e integrarlo (“Muchos de vosotros seguro que…”). ▪ Apelaciones a audiencia: (“Imagina que…”). ▪ Anticipación: preparar antes de dar los datos principales (“Luego os diré…”). ▪ Preguntas retóricas (“¿Sabías qué…?”). ▪ Storytelling (historias), descripciones, anécdotas… para generar imágenes mentales (“El día que hice mi primer webinar…”). ▪ Redundancia: repetir ideas principales para anclarlas, y porque repetir es creer (Regla del 3= incorporar idea en 3 fases distintas en argumentación). ▪ Metáforas, símiles, ejemplos… (*ideas tomadas de seminario sobre Comunicación ante la cámara, Emma Rodero, 2019)
  33. 33. La voz y su uso, lo más importante para que llegue el mensaje Respiración, fuerza del aire en cuerdas vocales VOLUMEN (alto vs bajo) Credibilidad y seguridad= intensidad energética (sin sobrepasarnos y “saturar”) Parámetros de la voz que comunican (“el nuevo protagonismo de la oralidad”) y que podemos “entrenar” para ser más persuasivos/as, llamar la atención sobre ciertas ideas… Vibración de las fuerzas vocales TONO (grave vs agudo) Atractivo= tono grave Credibilidad= empezar oración en agudo y terminar en grave (técnica de locutores) Sonido de cuerdas vocales + caja de resonancia TIMBRE (cerrado vs abierto) Credibilidad= abrir bien la boca y hacer que nuestra voz resuene (*se recomiendan ejercicios previos a la sesión, como en teatro: ¡calentar músculos!) Velocidad a la que se transmite el mensaje RITMO (lento vs rápido) Mayor inteligencia y dinamismo= hablar algo más rápido de lo habitual. Contraste de ritmo= mayor atención. Lo más importante, más lento. (*ideas tomadas de seminario sobre Comunicación ante la cámara, Emma Rodero, 2019)
  34. 34. Más info y RA Rodero, E. (2019) "Estrategias para comunicar ante la cámara". Programa de #webinarsUNIA, curso 2019-20. UNIA. https://dspace.unia.es/handle/ 10334/4194 Además de claves para persuadir con la voz, tips para estructurar vídeos de forma atractiva y recursos retóricos también aplicables a webinars
  35. 35. Cuida netiqueta y otros detalles, más aún si hay interacción en la webconferencia ▪ Procura hablar normalmente, sin gritar o golpear el micro para saber si está activo. ▪ Indica claramente cuándo se has terminado de hablar y estás esperando réplica/ preguntas.... ▪ Considera que puede haber un pequeño retardo (medio segundo) en la recepción de imagen y sonido en el otro extremo, y tenerlo en cuenta al participar en la discusión. ▪ En videoconferencias multipunto, quien no tiene la palabra debe silenciar su micrófono (modo mute). (*ideas tomadas de González Fernández, 2009, vía Sánchez González, 2020) ¡Y muestra una actitud positiva, de escucha activa! “Abraza con palabras” (Teresa Viejo, 2020)
  36. 36. En resumen… Planificar considerando tanto el contenido como la forma considerando que estamos ante una modalidad de aprendizaje en red basado en la telepresencia y donde las distancias “se acortan” frente al aula física: ¡Importante, aún más en directo, manejar los tiempos! ¡Como en e-learning, la base es un buen material y recursos adaptados a la comunicación en red! ¡Todo lo que esté en pantalla, también tú, comunica! ¡Mide tu discurso y entrena tu voz, tu expresión, tus gestos y la comunicación no verbal frente a la cámara! Tu marca personal: singularidad, carisma, enfoque propios… ¡haz tu webconferencia únic@!
  37. 37. ¡Muchas gracias! ¿Preguntas? María Sánchez González www.cibermarikiya.com @cibermarikiya m.sanchezgonzalez@gmail.com Sánchez González, María (2020). “Actividades educativas por webconferencia: planificar y comunicar ante la cámara”. Seminario virtual para profesorado de Universidad de Cádiz, 21 de julio de 2020. *Presentación de elaboración propia, con contenido adaptado de trabajos anteriores. *Plantilla adaptada del modelo de la UAH. * Vectores tomados de Freepik/ Flaticon. Imágenes de Pixabay.

×