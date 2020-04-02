Security's DevOps Transformation

-
Most application security efforts are misguided and ineffective. Why? Because while many security practitioners have a good understanding of how to find application vulnerabilities and exploit them, they often don't understand how software development teams work, especially in Agile/DevOps organizations. This leads to flawed programs. If we want to build secure applications, we have to meet development teams where they are by embedding security into their processes.
