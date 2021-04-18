Family time20210418

Successfully reported this slideshow.
我們家的美好時刻
每週日晚上的美好時刻 詩歌讚美 每人分享本週覺得最美好的事 爸爸的每週偉人名言分享 分享對每位家人的一個讚美 提出這個禮拜希望被禱告的事情 輪流禱告
詩歌讚美
分享本週覺得 最美好的事
每週名言分享 The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. H...
分享對每位家 人的一個讚美
讚美的力量真的很巨大，大到可以改變一個人的命運。 你的讚美就是別人的貴人。 每個人都不吝讚美之詞，真誠的讚美鼓勵身邊人， 用一雙發現美的眼睛，多看看家人朋友的閃光點， 對家人朋友多點鼓勵和感恩。給別人帶來力量和光 明的同時，也能讓自己的生活更加...
提出這個禮拜 希望被禱告的事情
特別代禱 為奶奶未來在服事上的選擇代禱 求神帶領他並給予她 更多的勇氣與智慧
特別代禱 為兩位小朋友的期中考 還有樂恩考化仁國中體育班 求上帝給兩個孩子足夠體力與智慧
「我再告訴你們，你們在地上，如果 有兩個人同心合意地祈求，無論求甚 麼，我的天父一定為你們成全。因為， 凡有兩三個人奉我的名聚集的地方， 我就在他們中間。」 馬太福音18：19-20
Apr. 18, 2021

每週家庭靈修時間

