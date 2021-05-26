Successfully reported this slideshow.
2.maila. Problema idatziak 2.maila. PROBLEMA IDATZIEN PROGRAMA: 1. SAIOA 1. Mirenek 12 gozoki zituen. 3 jan ditu. Zenbat i...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 2. SAIOA 1. Jonek 25 komikiak ditu eta Begoñari batzuk oparitzen dizkio. Orain 18 gelditzen baz...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 3. SAIOA 1. Mirenek gaur goizean 10 euroak izan ditu. Arratsaldean bere amak batzuk gehiago ema...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 4. SAIOA 1. Ignaziok ihaz, 25kg. pisatzen zuen. Aurten 5kg. loditu du. Zenbat pisatzen du Ignaz...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 5. SAIOA 1. Elenak, kurtso hasieran, 42kg. Pisatzen zuen. Kurtsoa joan ahala, argaldu egin da e...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 6.SAIOA 1. Nik 12 urte ditut eta 38 euro. Ematen badidate 14 euro gehiago. Zenbat urte ditut? A...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 7. SAIOA 1. Nik 23 ordenagailuko jolasak nituen. Zenbat eukiko ditut orain nire anaiak 9 ematen...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 8. SAIOA 1. NIk 258 euro aurreztuta ditut eta 140 euro balio duen Play Station bat erosten dut ...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 9 9. SAIOA 1. Aste batean 14 jogurt jaten ditut. 7 naturalak badira, zenbat dira marrubizkoak ?...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 10 10. SAIOA 1. Denda bateko erakustokian ________ jogurt natural eta ________ marrubizko jogur...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 11 11. SAIOA 1. Abeletxe batean 243 txerri eta 168 ardi daude. Zenbat animalia daude? ADIERAZPE...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 12 12. SAIOA 1. Lantegi batean 140 emakume eta 260 gizon lan egiten dute. Zenbat pertsonek lan ...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 13 13. SAIOA 1. Nola ordain daiteke 12 € kostatu zaigun panpina? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMA...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 14 14. SAIOA 1. Nikolasek 50 tximeleta dauzka. 10 oparituz gero, Jonek beste tximeleta dauzka. ...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 15 15. SAIOA 1. Arantzak 60 futbol – kromo dauzka eta Sergiok 40. Zenbat kromo erosi behar ditu...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 16 16. SAIOA 1. Marimarrek 135 cm neurtzen ditu eta Andonik 124 cm. Zenbat hazi behar ditu Ando...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 17 17. SAIOA 1. Zoo batean neguan 25 tximino eta 12 zebra zeuden. Udan 10 tximino eta 9 zebra g...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 18 18. SAIOA 1. Aitak 35 urte dauzka. 25 urte gutxiago izanez gero, nik beste izango ditu. Zenb...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 19 19.SAIOA 1. Metroko lehenengo bagoian 12 pertsona daude. Bigarrenean lehenengoan baino 8 per...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 20 20.SAIOA 1. Nagorek 14 bonboi dauzka. Anek Nagorek baino 5 bonboi gutxiago dauzka. Zenbat bo...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 21 21.SAIOA 1. Joserrak 75 kilo pisatzen ditu eta Andonik 15 kilo gutxiago. Zenbat pisatzen dit...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 22 22.SAIOA 1. Txango batean 2 autobus daude. Lehenengoan 48 ikasle daude eta bigarrenean 56. Z...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 23 23.SAIOA 1. Zirkoan 14 lehoi eta 12 elefante daude. Beste batean, 4 lehoi gehiago eta 3 elef...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 24 24.SAIOA 1. Josu eta Rikardo arropa erostera joan dira. Josuk 140 € gastatu ditu eta Rikardo...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 25 25.SAIOA 1. Toñi ____ metrotako etxeorratz batean bizi da eta Kepa ____ metrotako etxean. Ze...
2.maila. Problema idatziak 26 26. SAIOA 1. Imanolek 760 € dauzka eta Amaiak Imanolek baino diru gutxiago. Uste duzu Amaiak...
May. 26, 2021

2.maila .problema idatziak

LH2 Buruketak

  1. 1. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 2.maila. PROBLEMA IDATZIEN PROGRAMA: 1. SAIOA 1. Mirenek 12 gozoki zituen. 3 jan ditu. Zenbat izango ditu orain?. Aukeratu buruketaren erantzuna. a) 12+3= 15 gozoki b) 12-3= 9 gozoki 2. Jonek 5 komiki ditu eta bere amak 6 gehiago oparitzen dizkio. Zenbat komiki ditu orain? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. 3 txikleak eta 5 euro ditu. 2 txikleak jaten baditut. Zenbat euro izango ditu? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. 14 gominolak nituen. Batzuk jan ditut eta oraindik 6 gelditzen zaizkit. Asmatu galdera eta problema ebatzi. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  2. 2. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 2. SAIOA 1. Jonek 25 komikiak ditu eta Begoñari batzuk oparitzen dizkio. Orain 18 gelditzen bazaizkio, zenbat komiki oparitu dio Jonek Begoñari?. Aukeratu erantzuna 25+18= 43 komiki 25-18= 7 komiki 2. Nik 8 urte ditut eta 5 euroak baita ere. 3 euro gehiago ematen ba didate. Zenbat diru ditut? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Juanek 12 gailetak ditu. 4 bere lagunari oparitzen dio. Zenbat gailetak gelditzen zaizkio? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Futboleko pilota bat 8 eurotan erosi dut, eta saiskibaloi bat 6 eurotan. Asmatu problemaren galdera eta ebatzi. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  3. 3. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 3. SAIOA 1. Mirenek gaur goizean 10 euroak izan ditu. Arratsaldean bere amak batzuk gehiago ematen dizkio. Zenbat ditu orain? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Autobus batean, 15 pertsonak doaz. 8 jeisten badira. Zenbat pertsonak gelditzen dira autobusean? a) 15-8= 7 pertsona b) 15+8 =23 pertsona 3. Zigorrek kurtso hasieran 32kg. pisatzen zuen. Kurtsoa joan ahala pisua hartu du eta orain 38kg. pisatzen du. Zenbat kg. loditu du Zigorrek? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. 30euro ditut eta 10 euro zapatilak erosten gastatzen ditut: Asmatu problemaren galdera eta ebatzi. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  4. 4. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 4. SAIOA 1. Ignaziok ihaz, 25kg. pisatzen zuen. Aurten 5kg. loditu du. Zenbat pisatzen du Ignaziok orain?. Aukeratu erantzuna. a) 25-5= 20 kg. b) 25+5= 30 kg. 2. Etxetik 20 euroekin atera naiz, eta 10 euro gastatu ditu zapatilak erosten. Zenbat diru gelditzen zaizkit? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Zenbat diru gastatu dut etxetik irten ba naiz 21 eurorekin eta 9 eurorekin bueltatu banaiz etxera? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Orain autobusean zenbat pertsona doaz? Kenketa egin behar da. Asmatu problema bat eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  5. 5. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 5. SAIOA 1. Elenak, kurtso hasieran, 42kg. Pisatzen zuen. Kurtsoa joan ahala, argaldu egin da eta orain 37kg, pisatzen du. Zenbat kg, galdu du Elenak? Aukeratu erantzuna. a) 42-37= 5 kg. b) 42+37 = 79 kg. 2. Jonek 6 komikiak ditu eta bere aitak 18 gehiago oparitzen dizkio. Zenbat komiki ditu orain? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Nik kutxa bat 25 margoekin nituen. 7 gastatu egin zaizkit. Zenbat gelditzen zaizkit? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Ariadnak , 38 euro kostatzen zuen jostailu bat erosi nahi zuen, baina 24 euro bakarrik zituen. Faltatzen zitzaion dirua bere amari eskatu zion. Asmatu Asmatu problemaren galdera eta ebatzi. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  6. 6. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 6.SAIOA 1. Nik 12 urte ditut eta 38 euro. Ematen badidate 14 euro gehiago. Zenbat urte ditut? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Jessikak 18 gozoki ditu. Batzuk jan ondoren, oraindik 7 gelditzen zaizkio. Zenbat gozoki jan ditu Jessikak? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Peruk 84 argazkiak ditu albunean. Bere amak 12 argazki hartu dizkio ikastolara eramateko. Zenbat argazki gelditzen zaizkio Peruri albunean? Aukeratu erantzuna a) 84-12= 72 argazki b) 84+12 =96 argazki 4. Mirenek kurtso hasieran 145 zm neurtzen zuen. Kurtsoa joan ahala hazi da eta orain 160 zm. Neurtzen du. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  7. 7. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 7. SAIOA 1. Nik 23 ordenagailuko jolasak nituen. Zenbat eukiko ditut orain nire anaiak 9 ematen badizkit? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Anderrek kurtso hasieran 120 zm. Neurtzen zuen. Kurtsoa joan ahala hazi da eta orain 130 zm. Neurtzen du. Zenbat hazi da Ander? Aukeratu erantzuna eta burutu. a) 120+130 = 250 cm b) 130-120 = 10 cm 3. Izarrak 12 gominolak eta 17 bomboi ditu. 3 bomboi eta 6 gominolak jaten baditu. Zenbat bomboi gelditzen zaizkio? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Zenbat diru gastatu du Elisak? Datua: Lehen 18 euro zituen. Asmatu problema bat eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  8. 8. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 8. SAIOA 1. NIk 258 euro aurreztuta ditut eta 140 euro balio duen Play Station bat erosten dut . Zenbat diru gelditzen zaizkit? Aukeratu erantzuna. a) 258+140 = 398 euro b) 258-140 = 118 euro 2. Metroan 251 bidaiariak zihoazen. Hurrengo geltokian bidaiari asko jeitsi ziren eta orain bakarrik 95 bidaiari gelditzen dira metroan. Zenbat bidaiari jeitsi ziren geltoki horretan? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Zuk eta nire artean 10 euro ditugu. Zenbat euro ditugu bakoitzak? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Asmatu problema bat eta ebatzi. Datu: 108-46= Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  9. 9. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 9 9. SAIOA 1. Aste batean 14 jogurt jaten ditut. 7 naturalak badira, zenbat dira marrubizkoak ? Problema ebazten duen eragiketa aukeratu. a) 14 + 7 = 21 marrubizko jogurt b) 14 – 7 = 7 marrubizko jogurt 2. Animaliaren denda batean 16 txakur eta 12 katu daude. Zenbat animalia daude dendan? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Irakasle eta ikasleen artean 210 gara, eta 10 irakasle baino ez gara. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi problema. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Nola ordain daiteke 6 € balio duen jostailu bat? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  10. 10. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 10 10. SAIOA 1. Denda bateko erakustokian ________ jogurt natural eta ________ marrubizko jogurt daude. Zenbat jogurt daude guztira ? Datuak : 160 eta 240. Osatu eta ebatzi. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Aste bakoitzean 10 mandarina eta 6 sagar jaten ditut. Zenbat fruta jaten ditut astero ? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Gorkak 54 € kostatu zaizkion prakak eta 49 € kostatu zaizkion alkondara erosi ditu. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi problema. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Animaliaren denda batean 26 txori daude. 15 perikito badira, zenbat loro daude? Problema ebazten duen eragiketa aukeratu. a) 26 - 15 = 11 loro b) 26 + 15 = 41 loro
  11. 11. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 11 11. SAIOA 1. Abeletxe batean 243 txerri eta 168 ardi daude. Zenbat animalia daude? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Etxean 22 jolas dauzkat. 12 ordenagailurako badira, zenbat dira playrako ? Problema ebazten duen eragiketa aukeratu. a) 22 - 12 = 10 play-jolas b) 22 + 12 = 34 play-jolas 3. Zu eta bion artean 100 € ditugu. Zenbat daukagu bakoitzak? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Zenbat mutil daude ikasgelan? Eragiketa: 25 - 9. Asmatu problema eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  12. 12. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 12 12. SAIOA 1. Lantegi batean 140 emakume eta 260 gizon lan egiten dute. Zenbat pertsonek lan egiten dute lantegi horretan? Problema ebazten duen eragiketa aukeratu. a) 260 – 140 = 120 pertsona b) 140 + 260 = 400 pertsona 2. Asmatu eragiketa honekin ebazten den problema bat: 45 + 36 Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Frutadenda batean laranja eta limoien artean 250 fruta daude. 180 laranja badaude, zenbat limoi daude? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Jostailudenda batean Gabonetan _______ puzzle eta _______ panpin saldu dituzte. Zenbat jostailu saldu dute guztira? Datuak : 75 eta 147. Osatu eta ebatzi. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  13. 13. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 13 13. SAIOA 1. Nola ordain daiteke 12 € kostatu zaigun panpina? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Eskola batean, neska eta mutilen artean, 461 ikasle daude. 211 mutilak badira, zenbat neska daude eskolan? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Abeletxe batean 380 animalia daude ahuntz eta ardien artean. 120 ahuntzak badira, zenbat ardi daude? Problema ebazten duen eragiketa aukeratu: a) 380 - 120 = 260 ahuntz b) 380 + 120 = 500 ardi c) 380 - 120 = 260 ardi 4. Zenbat errotulagailu daukagu ikasgelan? Ebazpena: 150. Asmatu problema bat eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  14. 14. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 14 14. SAIOA 1. Nikolasek 50 tximeleta dauzka. 10 oparituz gero, Jonek beste tximeleta dauzka. Zenbat tximeleta dauzka Jonek? Aukeratu problema ebazten duen eragiketa. a) 50 + 10 = 60 tximeletak b) 50 - 10 = 40 tximeletak c) 50 - 10 = 30 tximeletak 2. Lehenengo mailako klasean 18 ikasle daude. Kurtsoan zehar 5 ikasle berri ailegatzen dira eta orain bigarren mailan beste ikasle daude. Asmatu problemaren galdera eta ibatzi. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Zenbat diru aurreztu behar dut baloi bat erosteko 15 € baditut? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Endikak 11 jostailu dauzka. 6 oparitzen dizkiote eta orain lehengusuak beste jostailu dauzka. Zenbat jostailu dauzka lehengusuak? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  15. 15. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 15 15. SAIOA 1. Arantzak 60 futbol – kromo dauzka eta Sergiok 40. Zenbat kromo erosi behar ditu Sergiok Arantzak beste izateko? Aukeratu erantzun zuzena. a) 60 + 40 = 100 kromo b) 60 – 40 = 20 kromo c) 20 kromo 2. Mirenek 15 erregaliz dauzka. 5 jan eta gero, Sandrak beste dauzka. Zenbat erregaliz dauzka Sandrak? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Andonik iaz _____ kilo pisatzen zituen. Aurten _____ kilo loditu ditu eta orain Koldok beste pisatzen ditu. Zenbat pisatzen ditu Koldok? Datuak : 8 eta 34. Bete eta ebatzi. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Zenbat diru aurreztu behar ditu zapatilak erosteko? Eragiketa : kenketa. Asmatu problema eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  16. 16. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 16 16. SAIOA 1. Marimarrek 135 cm neurtzen ditu eta Andonik 124 cm. Zenbat hazi behar ditu Andonik Marimarrek beste altuera izateko?Aukeratu erantzun zuzena. a) 135 - 124 = 11 zentimetroak b) 135 + 124 = 259 zentimetroak 2. Baserri batean 79 oilo daude. 45 saldu dituzte eta orain txerriak beste daude. Zenbat txerri daude baserrian? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. _____ errotuladore neuzkan. _____ gastatu zaizkit eta orain ahizpak beste dauzkat. Zenbat errotuladore dauzka ahizpak? Datuak: 22 eta 64. Bete eta ebatzi problema. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Zenbat argaldu behar ditu Asierrek Iratxek beste pisatzeko? Asmatu problema eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  17. 17. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 17 17. SAIOA 1. Zoo batean neguan 25 tximino eta 12 zebra zeuden. Udan 10 tximino eta 9 zebra gehiago ekarri dituzte. Orain, oreinak zebrak beste daude. Zenbat orein daude zoon? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Metroko lehenengo bagoian 38 pertsona daude eta bigarrenean 52. - Zenbat pertsona jaitsi behar dira bigarrenetik lehenengoan beste izateko? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? - Zenbat pertsona igo behar dira lehenengo bagoira bigarrenean beste izateko? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Iñigok 41 € dauzka. 37 € gehiago emanez gero, gustatzen zaion jaka eros dezake. Zenbat balio du jakak? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Zenbat pisatzen du Mabelek? Datua: Malenak 24 kilo argaldu ditu. Asmatu problema eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  18. 18. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 18 18. SAIOA 1. Aitak 35 urte dauzka. 25 urte gutxiago izanez gero, nik beste izango ditu. Zenbat urte dauzkat? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Ismaelek iaz 150 cm neurtzen zituen. Aurten, 18 cm hazi ditu eta orain Lolak beste neurtzen ditu. Zenbat neurtzen ditu Lolak ? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Iraiak 18 urte dauzka eta 20 € ko astesaria ematen diote. Mikelek 15 urte dauzka eta 12 € ematen dizkiote. Zenbat euro eman behar dizkiote Mikeli Iraiak beste izateko? ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Lorategian 49 larrosa eta 65 jasmin daude. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi problema. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  19. 19. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 19 19.SAIOA 1. Metroko lehenengo bagoian 12 pertsona daude. Bigarrenean lehenengoan baino 8 pertsona gehiago daude. Zenbat pertsona daude bigarren bagoian? a) 12 – 8 = 4 pertsona b) 12 + 8 = 20 pertsona 2. Anek 12 urte dauzka eta Eiderrek 3 urte. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi problema. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Soniak 12 urte eta 10 € dauzka. Jokinek 11 urte eta 15 €. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi problema. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Astero 14 yogurt jaten ditut eta zuk 7. Zenbat yogurt gehiago jaten ditut nik zuk baino?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  20. 20. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 20 20.SAIOA 1. Nagorek 14 bonboi dauzka. Anek Nagorek baino 5 bonboi gutxiago dauzka. Zenbat bonboi dauzka Anek?. a) 14 – 5 = 9 bonboi b) 14 + 5 = 19 bonboi 2. Metroko lehenengo bagoian 21 pertsona daude. Bigarrenean lehenengoan baino 15 pertsona gehiago daude. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi problema. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. 10 € dauzkat eta ahizpak 7 €. Bakoitzari 3 € gehiago ematen dizkigute. Zenbat euro gutxiago izango ditu ahizpak nik baino?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Katuak 12 kilo pisatzen ditu eta txakurrak 14 kilo gehiago. Zenbat pisatzen ditu txakurrak?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  21. 21. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 21 21.SAIOA 1. Joserrak 75 kilo pisatzen ditu eta Andonik 15 kilo gutxiago. Zenbat pisatzen ditu Andonik?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Susanak 34 € zeuzkan eta balioa erosi zuen. Zenbat euro gutxiago dauzka orain?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Montseri 60 €ko telefono mugikorra erosi diote eta Nikolasi 10 €ko merkeago beste bat. Zenbat balio ditu Nikolasen mugikorrak?. a) 60 – 10 = 50 € b) 60 + 10 = 70 € 4. Zenbat neurtzen ditu Txarok?. Datua: Txaro Nuria baino altuagoa da. Asmatu problema eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  22. 22. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 22 22.SAIOA 1. Txango batean 2 autobus daude. Lehenengoan 48 ikasle daude eta bigarrenean 56. Zenbat ikasle gehiago daude bigarrenean?. a) 56 – 48 = 8 ikasle gutxiago b) 56 – 48 = 8 ikasle gehiago c) 56 + 48 = 104 ikasle 2. Anek 130 cm altuera du eta Mirenek 10 cm gutxiago. Zer altuera du Mirenek?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Xabik ____ kromo erosi ditu. Jokinek ____ erosi ditu. Zenbat kromo gutxiago erosi ditu Jokinek Xabik baino?. Datuak: 12 eta 18. Bete eta ebatzi. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Marinak 15 urte dauzka eta aitak 25 urte gehiago. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  23. 23. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 23 23.SAIOA 1. Zirkoan 14 lehoi eta 12 elefante daude. Beste batean, 4 lehoi gehiago eta 3 elefante gutxiago daude. Zenbat lehoi daude bigarren zirkoan?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Furgonetan 8 pertsona daude eta autobusean 35. Zenbat pertsona gutxiago daude furgonetan autobusean baino?. Zenbat pertsona gehiago daude autobusean furgonetan baino?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Etxean 34 liburu dauzkat. Komiki bilduman liburu baino 15 komiki gehiago dauzkat. Zenbat komiki dauzkat?. a) 34 – 15 = 19 komiki b)34 + 15 = 49 komiki c) 15 komiki 4. Zenbat pisatzen ditu Kristinak?. Eragiketa: kendu. Asmatu problema eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  24. 24. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 24 24.SAIOA 1. Josu eta Rikardo arropa erostera joan dira. Josuk 140 € gastatu ditu eta Rikardok Josuk baino 25 € gutxiago. Zenbat diru gastatu ditu Rikardok?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Bilbaotik Madrileña 400 km daude eta Bartzelonara 200 km gehiago. Zenbat km daude Bilbaotik Bartzelonara?. a) 400 + 200 = 600 km b) 400 – 200 = 200 km c) 200 km 3. Susanak 38 € zeuzkan. 10 € aurkitzen ditu. Zenbat euro gutxiago dauzka orain?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Gurasoen etxean 165 pelikula daude eta nik gurasoek baino 65 pelikula gutxiago dauzkat. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  25. 25. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 25 25.SAIOA 1. Toñi ____ metrotako etxeorratz batean bizi da eta Kepa ____ metrotako etxean. Zein altuera dauzka Keparen etxeak?. Datuak eta soluzioa: 18 eta 75. Bete eta ebatzi. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Eskolan 86 mutil eta 97 neska daude. Zenbat neska gehiago daude?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 3. Basoan 250 pinu eta 50 eukalitu gutxiago daude. Zenbat eukalitu daude basoan?. a) 250 + 50 = 300 eukalitu b) 250 – 50 = 200 eukalitu 4. Zenbat balio dituzte Marioren zapatek?. Eragiketa: batu. Asmatu problema eta ebatzi. Problema: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?
  26. 26. 2.maila. Problema idatziak 26 26. SAIOA 1. Imanolek 760 € dauzka eta Amaiak Imanolek baino diru gutxiago. Uste duzu Amaiak eros dezakeela 750 eurotako ordenagailua?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 2. Borda batean 245 oilo eta 152 untxi daude. Zenbat untxi gutxiago daude oilo baino?. a) 245 + 152 = 397 untxi gutxiago b) 245 - 152 = 93 untxi gutxiago c) 245 – 152= 93 oilo gehiago 3. Lehoi batek 200 kilo pisatzen ditu eta hartzak 350 kilo gehiago. Zenbat pisatzen ditu hartzak?. ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue? 4. Saskibaloi partiduan, Bartzelona taldeak 98 puntu egin ditu eta Real Madril taldeak 16 puntu gutxiago. Asmatu galdera eta ebatzi. Galdera: ADIERAZPEN MATEMATIKOA ETA EMAITZA: Konprobatu duzue?

