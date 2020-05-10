Telugu - Tamil Cinema Quiz

Successfully reported this slideshow.
-ேகா$ First ever bilingual quiz on Telugu & Tamil cinema on Questions in Telugu and Tamil only! fb.me/tack0n 10 May, 5PM (...
AVM సమర ణ 2007 ద న తం క య చ వ క తన ఎ . . ర చంద మ త ఏమ ం ? 2007 ஆm ஆ'( ஏ*எm ,-வனm தயா2tத இnதp படt9l ;ேரா மரணt9l இ?n@ A'( வ?...
జ - ப9l MGR ( ) NTR (VவாH)
1955 వ న ఈ ం తం ంధ ఉద మం, గం, మత చ , అ మ ద న ప సమస ల ం అక డక ప వన వ . ఈ ఒక త తన మ ట మగ పట ఆ క సం ష పవరన క ంచబ ం . అ ట మ 20...
జ - ப9l ఆ టల అ స మ iPjm எKறாl iPயா@ Cslயmமா Gm
త ంచం :(from song) ణ ఏ ర. స శ . ం అ స మ హ .... ల మ న ఆనంద ంచ ర... వయ ల ప ర, మ న న .. త ధ ర ర.. సల సల ర న ప వ ద ఇ ,త త తపనల...
జ - ப9l చంద ( ట) சn9ரia (ரா ரா பாடl)
1969 ద న ఆ మక అ మల ళ 1977, 78 ల మ తమళo న క ం . త ( ళ జమ ర ) కమ స న , ( లక ం ) ఎవ రం ట ? 1969 இl ெவWயான மைலயாள 9ைரpபடm அPைம...
జ - ப9l రజ ం ரHnகாnt
4 ల ఉన 1957 ద న ఓ తం ట చం ం ం . , వలం 10-15 క ల త ర మ అడ న న సమ సమయం క ం గ ట జయ క ం . 100 ఏళ ర య చ త అ తమ ఎం న ఏ మ ట ం మనం...
జ - ப9l బ மாயாபஜாr ஆஹா இKப ,ல*nேல
2005 ఏ తం అ తన మ ట ఈ ప ల క ం ? இnத இர'( இடUகWTm படmEPkகpபOட 2005 ஆm ஆ'( 9ைரpபடt9K ெதாbldOப உt9 ,ைறnத அnத பாடl எ@ எK- •றfm?...
జ - ப9l అప ట க'|m க'|m ேநாkaயா அn,யK
అ ం 1944 బ జ న ఒక ం ప రం న ఒక 1996 ద న ఒక తం సం న ం . వలం 51 క ల క న ఈ స ఎ యడం అ ష న ప న . ఏ తం స శం ఇ ? ஆசாt €nt வாெனா$ 1...
జ - ப9l ర చంద మ కమ హస క ం స శం. இn9யK 9ைரpபடt9l கமlஹாச{m ேநதாH Zபாz சn9ரேபாs சn9t@k ெகாllRm காOV https://www.youtube.com/w...
1989 వ న ఒక ఖ న వ ప తం . . చకవ దగర ఉం . జ తం అ ధ నప ఈ స శం మ ఈ తం ఎలప ం . ఏ తం, వ , మ స శం? 1989 9ைரpபடt9K Cக ikaயமான ஒ_ைற...
జ - ப9l వ Udayam Cycle chain scene
1991 జ న ఈ అపహరణ మ నఃకల క 1992 ద న ఏ రణ ం ? 1991 கடtதலாl E2kகpபO( A'(m ேசrnத இnத ேஜாPK வாDkைக ,கDf எnத 1992 9ைரpபடt9_G கைத...
జ - ப9l ேராஜா
ఈ ప శం ఒక ఆ న క ర ల ఉండడం వల ఉ ‘ డ ’ అ . ఇ ఈ సలం మ కథ ఉ . అవ పక న ఈ ప శం ం మనం ఎం ? ஆ_கா( நவாEK G9ைர லாயm ஆக இnதp பG9 இ?nத...
జ - ப9l డం కం అ ఇక డ ం వ ం ேகாடmபாkகm ேகா$fO எKற ெபயr தCD Vnமா*_G இதனாl வnத@
ఆలం అర ( ం ,1931), భక ప ద ( ,1932), స క ణం (త , 1934) ఆ ష ద 1931 వ న తం క ప కత ఏ ? ஆலm அரா (இn9, 1931), பkத Eரஹலதா (ெதTUG,...
జ - ப9l ట ద త మ తం iதl ெதTUG ம_-m தCD Vnமா
2008 ద న తం శ వంత న పం క ం న ఖ న అం మ ఘటం ఉన త ఒక త త అక డ సంభ న ప ం ం . జ తం ఈ సంఘటన జ న , మ స న ం నప క వ ంతవర ఏమం మన వ య...
జ - ப9l ద వ రం । தசாவதாரm । ZனாC
ఇ ర (Faraday Cage). అయ ంతతరం ల వ ం ప కర . 2012 ద న ఏ స ద ఈ ఉప ం ఓ నవ క త ఉపద వ ? பாரேட •'( ( Faraday cage) எனpப(m அnத க'(E...
జ - ப9l శ పం *sவ†பm
అ ం ం న ఏ వ ం , , మ త ళ( స) ష ద ల న ం న అ భవం కల ? அkaேனn G(mபtைதc சாrnத எnத நபr தCD ெதTUG ம_-m €n9 ஆaய ‡K- ெமாbகWTm… iதலா...
జ - ப9l అ ఎ . . ప அkaேநn எl. *. Eரசாt
న ం ఏ సంబం ం న ? ேமேல தரpபOட இர'( படUகைள ெதாடry ப(t@க. 15
జ - ப9l య நாயகK
కమ స ప చయం య 1978 . లచంద దర కత o ఈ క ంచబ ం . అ హ జయం ం న ఈ డ ం అవసరం ం అ త దల . ఏ ? 1978ஆm ஆ'( ெதTUG Vnமா உலகt9_G கமlஹாசைன...
జ - ப9l మ చ త மேராச2tரா
ద ఈ క టక సం తం ఓ గం లహ అ మకరణం మ , మ ఓ త క ప ం ట సంబం ం న ఓ సం త ధ ం . గ శ న ం న అ ల ఇ ఒక . ఏ (1988) మ క య ఎవ ? iத$l இnதp ...
జ - ப9l ద ణ | రం ?tர•ணா | Vரpƒ*
ల ం న మం ఉన త ప త ఉ 1129 ప ర దతత . అ 2015 ద న ఒక త త ఆ క అ మ ఊర దతత . క ఈ ం ఇ ం ం ," ప న మం స స ఆదర మ జన ంచ ఈ తం ం ం ." ఏ ...
జ - ப9l మం Selvandhan
1989 వ న రం - బస అల న , జయ ం త త న ం . త ఇ ర ం మ అమల న ం , రం త అ త ం . ఏ ? 1989 ெவWயான இnத Vரpƒ* படt9l வாw‰ *ஜயசாn9K அmமா...
జ - ப9l అత య అ மாpEllைள
ఆ నక ఉన కథ ఏ . ఆ న ఎవ ? మ ం ల క ఓ ప ఖ జంట ంచం . இn9ய பcைச GtதpபOட இ?kGm இnத படt9l EKனw எKன? ேமேல ெகா(kகpபO(llள இ? படUகைள ை...
జ - ப9l సమంత- తన | ఏమ சமnதா -நாக ைசதKயா *'ைணtதா'P வ?வாயா. YMC is the acronym for Yem Maya Chesave(Telugu name of the movie...
Thankyou! Questions - Vishnu Tamil Translation - Md. Ansar Telugu Translation & host - Vishnu Tamil host - K V Raja and a ...
Telugu - Tamil Cinema Quiz

34 views

Published on

First-ever bilingual quiz in Telugu and Tamil on the Telugu and Tamil Cinema!
By TackOn (fb.me/tack0n)

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
Telugu - Tamil Cinema Quiz

  2. 2. AVM సమర ణ 2007 ద న తం క య చ వ క తన ఎ . . ర చంద మ త ఏమ ం ? 2007 ஆm ஆ'( ஏ*எm ,-வனm தயா2tத இnதp படt9l ;ேரா மரணt9l இ?n@ A'( வ?வாr. தCD ப9pEl தனkG எm H ர*cசn9ரK எKற ெபயr NOPk ெகாllRm அnத ;ேரா ெதTUG ப9pEl தனkG எKன ெபயr NO(வாr? 1
  3. 3. జ - ப9l MGR ( ) NTR (VவாH)
  4. 4. 1955 వ న ఈ ం తం ంధ ఉద మం, గం, మత చ , అ మ ద న ప సమస ల ం అక డక ప వన వ . ఈ ఒక త తన మ ట మగ పట ఆ క సం ష పవరన క ంచబ ం . అ ట మ 2001 వ న మ తం న క ం . ట మ ం ల ంచం . 1955 இl ெவWயான இnதp படm *ஷாலாn9ரா ேபாராOடm, மத Zதn9ரm ேவைலKைம ஊழl ப_` ேபZaற@. இpபடt9l இடm ெப_ற காலtதாl அbயாத காதl பாட$l ெப'கll ஆ'கRடK நடn@ெகாllRm dOபமான உறf ேம_ேகாll காOடpபO( படm EPkகpபOட@. அேத பாடl 2001l ெவWயான ெப2ய ெதTUG ெவ_`p படt9l ம- ெவWg( ெசyயpபOட@. எKன படm ,எKன பாடl. 2
  5. 5. జ - ப9l ఆ టల అ స మ iPjm எKறாl iPயா@ Cslயmமா Gm
  6. 6. త ంచం :(from song) ణ ఏ ర. స శ . ం అ స మ హ .... ల మ న ఆనంద ంచ ర... వయ ల ప ర, మ న న .. త ధ ర ర.. సల సల ర న ప వ ద ఇ ,త త తపనల శ ర . ఏ బంధ ఇ ఏ బంధ , ఏ జన బం ల మగంద . ఏ స ప ఇ ఏ స ప నయ ల నడయ స ప . రహ వ ధల నవ ఈ తడబ త కన . మ వల మ మ ట వ. ఇ క ఎ గ మన ల కల క. సరస ల రస తగ క. గ ల ర . ల ల మగ ల యగ... ల ெதTUG Vnமாைவ அைடயாளm காணfm:(from song) நாK உKைன ேதP, வnேதK ,னfk ெகா'டாP. மpசm நாPட எKைனjm ைக ெதாட ெதாைகjm ேதா$K ேமl ஆட!... நாll i_றm q @Uக தCD நUைக இைட ேத(m வராேதாVவேயாகm தாK. க'ணா q ெம@வாக, அைனதாேல அைனயேதா வணமாnK நமl ேமாகm தாK.... வPjm ஈர s*K ேதK @W ப?Gm ெபா@ ராஜா uைல தாK. தvfm மா@ ெமlல ,K மP ேத(ேதா. தல தல தல தல என இnத, ப?வm உKைன எ'w 9னm ஒ? 9னm ஒ?, சபல9l 9Pப@. ேதைர ேதவேன... எK பnதேமா இ@ ,K பnதாேமா ஏD ெஜKம பnத9K, ெதாடராGm. எK yzபேமா இ@ ேதK yzபேமா எ'ணUகll கலnதாTm, y@ yzபேமா. *ரகim *லக{m வா வா, எK தைலவ{m தvவ{m q வா. ப?வ@ மனெசா'| அைழkக, ெப' வனெதா? ைமயTற ெதாடவா. இn இறவnl த@imEய மன@'ைண கலn9ட. சரசi *றn9ட *ராகim தnn9ட. இளைமK இwமகll ெதாட ெதாட y9r *ட. இைடெவW மைறn9UG. ம?மைற பழaட. q தாK நாK தாK ேசர!... ல... Question is correct! 3
  7. 7. జ - ப9l చంద ( ట) சn9ரia (ரா ரா பாடl)
  8. 8. 1969 ద న ఆ మక అ మల ళ 1977, 78 ల మ తమళo న క ం . త ( ళ జమ ర ) కమ స న , ( లక ం ) ఎవ రం ట ? 1969 இl ெவWயான மைலயாள 9ைரpபடm அPைமகll , 1977இl ,ழlகll ,ஜமாaற@ எKற தைலpEl கமlஹாசைன நாயகனாக ைவt@ ெவWயான@. 1978 l ெதTUal Vலkகmமா ெசpE'P எK- ம- ஆkகm ெசyயpபOட அnத படt9l நாயகனாக அ`iகமானவr யாr? 4
  9. 9. జ - ப9l రజ ం ரHnகாnt
  10. 10. 4 ల ఉన 1957 ద న ఓ తం ట చం ం ం . , వలం 10-15 క ల త ర మ అడ న న సమ సమయం క ం గ ట జయ క ం . 100 ఏళ ర య చ త అ తమ ఎం న ఏ మ ట ం మనం ? 1957 இl ெவWயான இnத நாKG ,Cட பாடl ivவ@m iv ,ல*K ஒWl ெஜா$kGm. ஆனாl மாrகs பrO$ இnத பாடைல பt@ ப9ைனn@ ெநாPகll அைடயாr ந9l அn9 மாைலTm *ஜயா s~Pேயா*K ஒ? V`ய அைறTm படm EPt9?pபாr. இn9ய Vnமா*K தைல Vறnத படமாக மkகளாl ேதrnெத(kகpபOட படim , அ9l இடmெப_ற பாடTm எ@ எK- •றfm? 5
  11. 11. జ - ப9l బ மாயாபஜாr ஆஹா இKப ,ல*nேல
  12. 12. 2005 ఏ తం అ తన మ ట ఈ ప ల క ం ? இnத இர'( இடUகWTm படmEPkகpபOட 2005 ஆm ஆ'( 9ைரpபடt9K ெதாbldOப உt9 ,ைறnத அnத பாடl எ@ எK- •றfm? లం శయం ఒకప ప న లయం ேகாலாலmsr *மான ,ைலயm ேநாkaயா ,-வனt9K பைழய தைலைமயகm 6
  13. 13. జ - ப9l అప ట க'|m க'|m ேநாkaயா அn,யK
  14. 14. అ ం 1944 బ జ న ఒక ం ప రం న ఒక 1996 ద న ఒక తం సం న ం . వలం 51 క ల క న ఈ స ఎ యడం అ ష న ప న . ఏ తం స శం ఇ ? ஆசாt €nt வாெனா$ 1944 ஆm ஆ'( ஒ? •Pேயாைவ ெவWOட@. 1996 ஆm ஆ'( ெவWயான ஒ? Cகpெப2ய ெவ_` படt9_காக ெதாGkகpபOட அnத •Pேயா 51 *னாPகll மO(ேம அnதpபடt9l வ?m. ஆனாl அnதpபடt9K aராஃEk Pைசனr, அnத 1944 காOVதாK Cகfm கPனமான@ எKaறாr. எnத படt9l எnத காOVைய ப_`p ேபZaேறாm? 7
  15. 15. జ - ப9l ర చంద మ కమ హస క ం స శం. இn9யK 9ைரpபடt9l கமlஹாச{m ேநதாH Zபாz சn9ரேபாs சn9t@k ெகாllRm காOV https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=jRbdAbdCQJ4&feature=emb_title https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=SWcq85wBNas&feature=emb_t itle
  16. 16. 1989 వ న ఒక ఖ న వ ప తం . . చకవ దగర ఉం . జ తం అ ధ నప ఈ స శం మ ఈ తం ఎలప ం . ఏ తం, వ , మ స శం? 1989 9ைரpபடt9K Cக ikaயமான ஒ_ைற ெபா?ll இpேபா@ ேஜ. P. சkகரவrt9K வசm உllள@. ,ஜ வாDkைகl சாt9யம_ற@ எKறாTm, இnத காOVjm படim பல ஆ'(களாajm ெதTUG Vnமாைவ பா9kaKறன . எKன படm, ெபா?ll ம_-m காOV? 8
  17. 17. జ - ப9l వ Udayam Cycle chain scene
  18. 18. 1991 జ న ఈ అపహరణ మ నఃకల క 1992 ద న ఏ రణ ం ? 1991 கடtதலாl E2kகpபO( A'(m ேசrnத இnத ேஜாPK வாDkைக ,கDf எnத 1992 9ைரpபடt9_G கைதkக?வாக அைமnத@? 9
  19. 19. జ - ப9l ேராஜா
  20. 20. ఈ ప శం ఒక ఆ న క ర ల ఉండడం వల ఉ ‘ డ ’ అ . ఇ ఈ సలం మ కథ ఉ . అవ పక న ఈ ప శం ం మనం ఎం ? ஆ_கா( நவாEK G9ைர லாயm ஆக இnதp பG9 இ?nத@. G9ைரkG €n9l ேகாடா எK- ெபயr. அnதp பG9K ெபய?kG இர'( ேவ- காரணUகRm ெசாlலpப(aற@. இnதk ேகll* இnத Vnமா *னாP-*னா ேபாOPl எத_காக இடmெப-aற@? 10
  21. 21. జ - ப9l డం కం అ ఇక డ ం వ ం ேகாடmபாkகm ேகா$fO எKற ெபயr தCD Vnமா*_G இதனாl வnத@
  22. 22. ఆలం అర ( ం ,1931), భక ప ద ( ,1932), స క ణం (త , 1934) ఆ ష ద 1931 వ న తం క ప కత ఏ ? ஆலm அரா (இn9, 1931), பkத Eரஹலதா (ெதTUG, 1932), ƒnவாச கlயாணm (தCD, 1934) ஆaயைவ அnத ெமாbகWl iதl ேபZm படUகளாக இ?nதன. 1931 ஆm ஆ'( ெவWயான காWதாs 9ைரpபடt9K ikaயt@வm எKன? 11
  23. 23. జ - ப9l ట ద త మ తం iதl ெதTUG ம_-m தCD Vnமா
  24. 24. 2008 ద న తం శ వంత న పం క ం న ఖ న అం మ ఘటం ఉన త ఒక త త అక డ సంభ న ప ం ం . జ తం ఈ సంఘటన జ న , మ స న ం నప క వ ంతవర ఏమం మన వ య . ఏ తం మ సంఘటన? 2008 படt9K இnத ேபரbf காOV Cகfm சk9 வாynத த'„r பmy ெசOகைள ைவt@ படமாkகp பOட@. இnதp படt9l நPtத கதாபாt9ரUகWl ஒ?வr மO(ேம இnத ேபரbf ப_` அ`n@ இ?pபாr. ,ஜ வாDkைகl இnத ,கDf நடnத ேபா@ நm யா?kGm இைதp ப_` ெத2யா@. அ(tதநாll 9 இn@ பt92kைகl இ@ ெவWவnதேபா@ தாK நமkG அதK ெபயr ெத2யவnத@. எKன படm எKன காOV. 12
  25. 25. జ - ப9l ద వ రం । தசாவதாரm । ZனாC
  26. 26. ఇ ర (Faraday Cage). అయ ంతతరం ల వ ం ప కర . 2012 ద న ఏ స ద ఈ ఉప ం ఓ నవ క త ఉపద వ ? பாரேட •'( ( Faraday cage) எனpப(m அnத க'(EPpy CKகாnத அைலகll உllேள வராமl த(kகk•Pய@ ஆGm. 2012l ெவWயான எnத சrcைசkG2ய படt9l நாயகK இதைனp பயKப(t9 ேபரb*$?n@ மkகைள காpபா_-வார?… 13
  27. 27. జ - ப9l శ పం *sவ†பm
  28. 28. అ ం ం న ఏ వ ం , , మ త ళ( స) ష ద ల న ం న అ భవం కల ? அkaேனn G(mபtைதc சாrnத எnத நபr தCD ெதTUG ம_-m €n9 ஆaய ‡K- ெமாbகWTm… iதலாக ெவWவnத ேபZm படUகWTm… நPt@llளாr 14
  29. 29. జ - ப9l అ ఎ . . ప அkaேநn எl. *. Eரசாt
  30. 30. న ం ఏ సంబం ం న ? ேமேல தரpபOட இர'( படUகைள ெதாடry ப(t@க. 15
  31. 31. జ - ப9l య நாயகK
  32. 32. కమ స ప చయం య 1978 . లచంద దర కత o ఈ క ంచబ ం . అ హ జయం ం న ఈ డ ం అవసరం ం అ త దల . ఏ ? 1978ஆm ஆ'( ெதTUG Vnமா உலகt9_G கமlஹாசைன அ`iகpப(t@வத_காக பாலcசnதr இnத படtைத இயkaனாr. இnத படt9K மாெப?m ெவ_` காரணமாக தCDநாOPTm ெதTUaேலேய ெவWயாa ெவ_` ெப_ற@ எnத படm 16
  33. 33. జ - ப9l మ చ త மேராச2tரா
  34. 34. ద ఈ క టక సం తం ఓ గం లహ అ మకరణం మ , మ ఓ త క ప ం ట సంబం ం న ఓ సం త ధ ం . గ శ న ం న అ ల ఇ ఒక . ఏ (1988) మ క య ఎవ ? iத$l இnதp படt9_G கrநாடக இைசK yகDெப_ற ராகமான Eலஹ2 எK- ெபய2ட 9OடCOடனr. ஆனாl VவnK ேகாபtைத Eர9ப$kGm இைசkக?*K ெபயr NOடpபOட@. ெஜCn கேணசK நPtத அ2தான படUகWl இ@ ஒK-. தCbl கமலஹாசK நPt@ உKனாl iPjm தmE எK- ˆேமk ெசyயpபOட Cகpெப2ய ெவ_`pபடம. ெதTUG படt9K ெபயr எKன நPகr யாr.… 17
  35. 35. జ - ப9l ద ణ | రం ?tர•ணா | Vரpƒ*
  36. 36. ల ం న మం ఉన త ప త ఉ 1129 ప ర దతత . అ 2015 ద న ఒక త త ఆ క అ మ ఊర దతత . క ఈ ం ఇ ం ం ," ప న మం స స ఆదర మ జన ంచ ఈ తం ం ం ." ఏ తం? ெதTUG மா,லUகWl 1129 aராமUகைள அரZ உயர9கா2கll தt@ எ(tதனr. 2015-l ெவWயான இnத ெவ_`p படt@kGp EறG ஒ? நPக2K ரVகrகll ேமTm பல aராமUகைள தtெத(kக ஆரmEtதனr. ெடkகாK ெஹராlO பt92ைக இ@ மt9ய அரZ ெகா'( வnத 9Oடt9K ேதாl* எK- G`pE(aற@1. 18
  37. 37. జ - ப9l మం Selvandhan
  38. 38. 1989 వ న రం - బస అల న , జయ ం త త న ం . త ఇ ర ం మ అమల న ం , రం త అ త ం . ఏ ? 1989 ெவWயான இnத Vரpƒ* படt9l வாw‰ *ஜயசாn9K அmமாவாக நPt9?pபாr. இnத படm தCbl ˆேமk ெசyயpபOடேபா@ ரHnjm… அமலாfm நPtதனr Vரpƒ* கfரv கதாபாt9ரt9l ேதாK` இ?pபார. 19
  39. 39. జ - ப9l అత య అ மாpEllைள
  40. 40. ఆ నక ఉన కథ ఏ . ఆ న ఎవ ? మ ం ల క ఓ ప ఖ జంట ంచం . இn9ய பcைச GtதpபOட இ?kGm இnத படt9l EKனw எKன? ேமேல ெகா(kகpபO(llள இ? படUகைள ைவt@ ெதTUக-u தCD Vnமா*l yகDெப_ற இnத காதl ேஜாPைய க'(EPkகவ fm? t 20
  41. 41. జ - ப9l సమంత- తన | ఏమ சமnதா -நாக ைசதKயா *'ைணtதா'P வ?வாயா. YMC is the acronym for Yem Maya Chesave(Telugu name of the movie, meaning: What Magic have you done). | Trivia: At the end the couple marries in Telugu version, not the same in Tamil
  42. 42. Thankyou! Questions - Vishnu Tamil Translation - Md. Ansar Telugu Translation & host - Vishnu Tamil host - K V Raja and a special thanks to Sai Karthik

