Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
International Women in Colorado
WHY ARE WE HERE TODAY? BETINA MEYER PFLUG FACILITATOR
WE ALL BELIEVE THAT BEING DIFFERENT IS AMAZING
WE ALL HAVE BEEN IN YOUR SHOE S
- International Women in Colorado is not your average networking group, the idea is to have special place where being from...
- We welcome everybody, doesn’t matter your age, if you are introverts or extroverts, if you have kids or not. If you are ...
- Creativity - Innovation - Critical thinking - Problem solving - Teamwork - Collaboration - Effective communication - Con...
- Flexibility - Adaptability - Initiative - Autonomy - Sociability - Intercultural competence - Productivity - Leadership ...
WHY DO WE WANT TO BE INVOLVED WITH NONPROFITS ORGANIZATIONS?
BRING US ONE GOOD NEWS YOU HEARD HAPPEN IN YOUR COUNTRY DURING COVID.
WHAT BROUGHT YOU HERE?
WHOM HAVE YOU BECOME MOVING HERE TO THE USA?
I LOVED IT! WHEN IS THE NEXT EVENT?
NEXT EVENTS: - Online Meeting August 28th 1 pm – 2pm - Online Meeting September 25th 1pm – 2 pm - Nonprofit Visit October ...
Betina Meyer Pflug betina@wity.tech Facilitator
200728 International Women of Colorado
200728 International Women of Colorado
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

200728 International Women of Colorado

41 views

Published on

In this presentation, we have explain the purpose of the group and the next meetings

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

200728 International Women of Colorado

  1. 1. International Women in Colorado
  2. 2. WHY ARE WE HERE TODAY? BETINA MEYER PFLUG FACILITATOR
  3. 3. WE ALL BELIEVE THAT BEING DIFFERENT IS AMAZING
  4. 4. WE ALL HAVE BEEN IN YOUR SHOE S
  5. 5. - International Women in Colorado is not your average networking group, the idea is to have special place where being from another country is normal. - Independent where you come from, there is always a space for personal grow, and the idea is to learn with each other how to be a better person and make a difference in this live. - We are, at this moment here in Colorado. How can we bring everything that we learned in our countries to help others while we are here? That’s the question that you all can answer, because I believe that you all can contribute somehow. THE PURPOSE OF THE GROUP
  6. 6. - We welcome everybody, doesn’t matter your age, if you are introverts or extroverts, if you have kids or not. If you are working or not. - Our group is focused in develop personal skills. - We strive for relationships, and the impact we do by our involvement with nonprofits. Business and partnerships will come, but as a result of our friendships. WHAT MAKES US DIFFERENT?
  7. 7. - Creativity - Innovation - Critical thinking - Problem solving - Teamwork - Collaboration - Effective communication - Concentration capacity - Organization capacity - Willpower and effort PERSONAL SKILLS
  8. 8. - Flexibility - Adaptability - Initiative - Autonomy - Sociability - Intercultural competence - Productivity - Leadership - Responsibility - Emotional intelligence PERSONAL SKILLS
  9. 9. WHY DO WE WANT TO BE INVOLVED WITH NONPROFITS ORGANIZATIONS?
  10. 10. BRING US ONE GOOD NEWS YOU HEARD HAPPEN IN YOUR COUNTRY DURING COVID.
  11. 11. WHAT BROUGHT YOU HERE?
  12. 12. WHOM HAVE YOU BECOME MOVING HERE TO THE USA?
  13. 13. I LOVED IT! WHEN IS THE NEXT EVENT?
  14. 14. NEXT EVENTS: - Online Meeting August 28th 1 pm – 2pm - Online Meeting September 25th 1pm – 2 pm - Nonprofit Visit October 9th 1 pm – 2:30 pm - Lunch and Learn October 23rd 1 pm – 2 pm - Nonprofit Visit November 13th 1pm – 2:30 pm - Lunch and Learn November 27th 1pm – 2pm - Nonprofit Visit December 11th 1pm – 2:30 pm
  15. 15. Betina Meyer Pflug betina@wity.tech Facilitator

×