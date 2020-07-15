Презентация для клиентов - Июль 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
bePaid ПРОСТЫЕ ПЛАТЕЖИ ДЛЯ БИЗНЕСА 24/7 до 97,7%Конверсия платежей  ИНТЕРНЕТ-ЭКВАЙРИНГ ЕРИП Apple Pay
О bePaid платежный сервис для бизнеса 15 лет создаем технологии для простого и безопасного приема интернет-платежей Просты...
Команда bePaid  поддержка интернет-продавца и его покупателей/клиентов Опытный СТО (Сhief Тechnical Оfficer): управление р...
Услуги для бизнеса Подключение бизнеса к Интернет-эквайрингу: приему платежей по банковским картам через интернет Возможно...
Простое подключение  и прием платежей Простое подключение Персональный менеджер, подготовка и подача документов, аудит сай...
Возможности  для любого бизнеса - Максимальная конверсия платежей до 97,7%  - Обработка карт из любой страны - Возможность...
bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Технические возможности  7 Технические возможности Визуализация интернет-эквайринг 
1. Платежная страница одинаково простая в использовании - на стационарных... и мобильных устройствах bePaid Платежная стра...
2. Виджет оплаты в iFrame с 3-D Secure  оплата прямо на сайте продавца, без перенаправления bePaid Виджет оплаты    9Прост...
Виджет оплаты в iFrame с 3-D Secure  Внешний вид виджета можно сделать в едином стиле с веб-сайтом: настроить шрифт, его ц...
Виджет оплаты в iFrame с 3-D Secure  оплата прямо на сайте продавца, без перенаправления bePaid Виджет оплаты   11Простые ...
Нужно выбрать готовый модуль для своей CMS и просто установить его, следуя инструкции -  3. Готовые интеграционные модули ...
4. Готовые решения для магазинов без CMS Встроенный модуль приема платежей bePaid в сайтах-конструкторах  bePaid Простая и...
5. Интеграции с CRM Для выставления счета из карточек сделки bePaid Простая интеграция    14Простые платежи для бизнеса Дл...
6. Личный кабинет: ручное выставление счетов для бизнеса без автоматизации продаж на сайте  Простое выставление счетов-ссы...
7. Личный кабинет: настройка плана подписок  рекуррентные платежи - автоматическое списание денег с карты  bePaid Личный к...
8. Личный кабинет: отмена платежа/возврат  Полные/частичные возвраты денег на карту  покупателя в 2 клика bePaid Личный ка...
9. Личный кабинет: учетные записи  Определенные права определенным сотрудникам bePaid Личный кабинет: учетные записи   18П...
10. Прием оплаты в мобильном приложении  Платежная форма внутри приложения под ios и android bePaid Оплата в мобильном при...
11. Уведомление об оплате  На указанный e-mail и в систему продавца bePaid Уведомление об оплате   20Простые платежи для б...
bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Дополнительные возможности   21 Технические возможности Визуализация ЕРИП 
1. Единый личный кабинет  для приема платежей по картам и через ЕРИП bePaid Единый личный кабинет    22Простые платежи для...
2. Одна платежная страница для ЕРИП и автоматическая генерация счета в ЕРИП на сайте -  bePaid Единая платежная форма    2...
3. Виджет оплаты в iFrame c QR-кодом для быстрой оплаты в мобильных приложениях банков bePaid Виджет оплаты    24Простые п...
4. Готовые интеграционные модули для тех, кому нужна автоматизация продаж с сайта -  bePaid Простая интеграция    25Просты...
4. Готовые решения для магазинов без CMS Встроенный модуль приема платежей bePaid в сайтах-конструкторах  bePaid Простая и...
bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Apple Pay  27 Технические возможности Apple Pay Визуализация
1. Простое подключение в личном кабинете  для всех клиентов в рамках действующего договора с bePaid bePaid Apple Pay   28П...
bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Дополнительные возможности   29 Защита от мошенничества для бизнеса Визуализация 3-D Se...
Инструменты защиты от мошенничества комплексный подход и предотвращение 99,9% мошеннических атак Первая линия защиты - 3-D...
3-D Secure: настройки для продавца  верификация владельца карты bePaid Уведомление об оплате   31Простые платежи для бизне...
beProtected: настройки для продавца анти-фрод система bePaid Уведомление об оплате   32Простые платежи для бизнеса
Как проходит проверка на фрод Интернет-продавец Антифрод-система  Банк-эквайер Инициирует запрос на оплату и отправляет ег...
Безопасные платежи: система защиты для каждого бизнеса Увеличение конверсии платежей Индивидуально настроенные параметры п...
Больше, чем платежный сервис для бизнеса Особые схемы взаимодействия кому нужно больше Консультации по законодательству Па...
Нам доверяют  Более 2840 компаний и индивидуальных предпринимателей уверены в нас Нам доверяют     36bePaid Простые платеж...
Как связаться с нами +375 29 664-00-24 +375 17 277-01-18  На сайте: www.bepaid.by Позвоните: Напишите: Через социальные се...
  1. 1. bePaid ПРОСТЫЕ ПЛАТЕЖИ ДЛЯ БИЗНЕСА 24/7 до 97,7%Конверсия платежей  ИНТЕРНЕТ-ЭКВАЙРИНГ ЕРИП Apple Pay
  2. 2. О bePaid платежный сервис для бизнеса 15 лет создаем технологии для простого и безопасного приема интернет-платежей Простые платежи для бизнесаbePaid bePaid - официальный cервис-провайдер  VISA, MasterCard,  БЕЛКАРТ, официальный агрегатор ЕРИП. Система bePaid соответствует международному стандарту безопасности PCI DSS Level 1   от простых разработчиков платежной системы до профессионалов рынка, чьи продукты и услуги продаются в странах Евросоюза и СНГ: begateway.com, ecomcharge.com О bePaid   2
  3. 3. Команда bePaid  поддержка интернет-продавца и его покупателей/клиентов Опытный СТО (Сhief Тechnical Оfficer): управление разработкой и технической поддержкой платежной платформы прохождение сертификаций: PCI DSS Собственный отдел IT- разработки: разработка и поддержание платформы в рабочем состоянии на 99,999% бесплатная разработка модулей оплат для простой интеграции (для популярных и известных CMS) Внимательный отдел обслуживания партнеров и клиентов: консультация специалистов интернет-продавца по работе платформы и подключению сбор и подача документов интернет-продавца в Банк и ЕРИП аудит сайта интернет-продавца, контроль выполнения требований законодательства и платежных систем регистрация интернет-продавца в системе и создание личного кабинета обучение интернет-продавца работе в системе консультационная поддержка покупателей  bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Команда  3 Техническая поддержка 24х7 : техническая поддержка интернет-продавца и его покупателей круглосуточно, без выходных и праздничных дней.
  4. 4. Услуги для бизнеса Подключение бизнеса к Интернет-эквайрингу: приему платежей по банковским картам через интернет Возможность для бизнеса принимать к оплате карты ЛЮБОГО БАНКА из ЛЮБОЙ СТРАНЫ  мира в рублях и валюте:  VISA, MasterCard, БЕЛКАРТ Подключение бизнеса к ЕРИП: выставление счетов в системе АИС "Расчет" прием платежей на сайте или без него Возможность для бизнеса выставлять счета в ЕРИП. Покупатели оплачивают счет  через интернет-банкинг,  мобильный-банк, в киосках самообслуживания или наличными в кассе банка.  Автоматическое создание номера счета в ЕРИП в мобильном приложении и на сайте. bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Услуги  4 BYN, RUB, EUR, USD Карты рассрочек: Халва, Карта покупок, Магнит, Черепаха, SMART карта и др.  Подключение бизнеса к приему платежей через Apple Pay Простая покупка в одно касание в интернет-магазине или мобильном приложении без ввода карточных данных и верификацией покупателя через Touch ID или Face ID.
  5. 5. Простое подключение  и прием платежей Простое подключение Персональный менеджер, подготовка и подача документов, аудит сайта, консультации по законодательству Простая интеграция Простой прием Готовые модули для CMS и понятный API для интеграции в web-проекты, SDK для интеграции в мобильные приложения Простая платежная форма для покупателей, возвраты одной кнопкой, обработка карт из любой страны, удобный личный кабинет bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Простое подключение    5 Наши партнеры:  НКФО ЕРИП, Apple Pay, банки-эквайеры из Беларуси, стран СНГ и ЕС. Тариф уточняйте у менеджера
  6. 6. Возможности  для любого бизнеса - Максимальная конверсия платежей до 97,7%  - Обработка карт из любой страны - Возможность привязки/ хранения карт для - Регулярные платежи, автоматическое  - Выставления  счетов на оплату по email - Полные/частичные возвраты на карту - Безопасность платежей, настраиваемая - Аналитика платежей и автоматическая отчетность - Простая интеграция и готовые модули для CMS - Удобный и функциональный личный кабинет - Собственный дизайн платежного окна - Техподдержка 24х7 ИНТЕРНЕТ-ЭКВАЙРИНГ ЕРИП проведения платежей в один клик система предотвращения мошенничества - Автоматическая генерация номера в ЕРИП на- Платежное окно в iFrame прямо на сайте  - Три даты отслеживания платежа: создание счета,  оплата и зачисление на р/с - Загрузка собственного реестра платежей - Мгновенное уведомление об оплате bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Возможности    6 с 3-D Secure внутри виджета, без перенаправлений  - Виджет оплаты в iFrame c 3-D Secure        внутри, без перенаправлений списание сайте Apple Pay - Мгновенная оплата товаров и услуг в онлайн- магазине одним касанием в Mac, iPhone и iPad - Деньги списываются с банковской карты из Apple Wallet покупателя - Не нужен отдельный договор. Услуга предоставляется всем клиентам bePaid по умолчанию
  7. 7. bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Технические возможности  7 Технические возможности Визуализация интернет-эквайринг 
  8. 8. 1. Платежная страница одинаково простая в использовании - на стационарных... и мобильных устройствах bePaid Платежная страница    8Простые платежи для бизнеса
  9. 9. 2. Виджет оплаты в iFrame с 3-D Secure  оплата прямо на сайте продавца, без перенаправления bePaid Виджет оплаты    9Простые платежи для бизнеса Покупатель остается на сайте продавца и производит оплату в безопасном платежном окне, предоставляемым bePaid. Страница банка для ввода пароля 3-D Secure открывается также в безопасном iFrame. Без потери контакта с сайтом продавца. Требуется интеграция с сиcтемой bePaid!
  10. 10. Виджет оплаты в iFrame с 3-D Secure  Внешний вид виджета можно сделать в едином стиле с веб-сайтом: настроить шрифт, его цвет и размер; цвет бэкграунда; цвет фона; изменить текст на кнопке оплаты bePaid Виджет оплаты   10Простые платежи для бизнеса
  11. 11. Виджет оплаты в iFrame с 3-D Secure  оплата прямо на сайте продавца, без перенаправления bePaid Виджет оплаты   11Простые платежи для бизнеса
  12. 12. Нужно выбрать готовый модуль для своей CMS и просто установить его, следуя инструкции -  3. Готовые интеграционные модули для тех, кому нужна автоматизация продаж с сайта -  и никаких затрат А если модуль для CMS отсутствует, обратитесь к нам. Все модули смотрите тут: https://bepaid.by/dev bePaid Простая интеграция    12Простые платежи для бизнеса
  13. 13. 4. Готовые решения для магазинов без CMS Встроенный модуль приема платежей bePaid в сайтах-конструкторах  bePaid Простая интеграция    13Простые платежи для бизнеса Создайте сайт с помощью конструктора, с которым мы проинтегрированы. Заключите с нами договор и принимайте платежи.
  14. 14. 5. Интеграции с CRM Для выставления счета из карточек сделки bePaid Простая интеграция    14Простые платежи для бизнеса Для установки виджетов необходимо зарегистрироваться в указанных CRM и подключиться к платному плану. Найдите виджет bePaid и следуйте инструкции по установке.
  15. 15. 6. Личный кабинет: ручное выставление счетов для бизнеса без автоматизации продаж на сайте  Простое выставление счетов-ссылок  на оплату по e-mail, viber, messenger, skype и т.д. 1. Продавец Формирует счет в личном кабинете 2. Копирует сгенерированную ссылку.  Отправляет ее покупателю или  прячет через админку сайта  под кнопку "Купить" рядом с товаром или услугой 3. Покупатель кликает, попадает на  платежную страницу б окно и оплачивает счет bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Личный кабинет: выставление счетов    15
  16. 16. 7. Личный кабинет: настройка плана подписок  рекуррентные платежи - автоматическое списание денег с карты  bePaid Личный кабинет: управление подписками 16Простые платежи для бизнеса
  17. 17. 8. Личный кабинет: отмена платежа/возврат  Полные/частичные возвраты денег на карту  покупателя в 2 клика bePaid Личный кабинет: возврат средств   17Простые платежи для бизнеса Через API-запрос и личный кабинет
  18. 18. 9. Личный кабинет: учетные записи  Определенные права определенным сотрудникам bePaid Личный кабинет: учетные записи   18Простые платежи для бизнеса
  19. 19. 10. Прием оплаты в мобильном приложении  Платежная форма внутри приложения под ios и android bePaid Оплата в мобильном приложении   19Простые платежи для бизнеса Без открытия в окне браузера - покупатель никогда не покидает приложение продавца для оплаты Покупателю не нужно набирать номер карты - достаточно просто направить камеру смартфона или планшета на карту, чтобы номер карты правильно отобразился на экране.
  20. 20. 11. Уведомление об оплате  На указанный e-mail и в систему продавца bePaid Уведомление об оплате   20Простые платежи для бизнеса Уведомление об оплате на электронный адрес и в систему интернет-продавца Уведомление об оплате на электронный адрес покупателя Уважаемый Demo Merchant, Данное письмо уведомляет вас о прошедшей транзакции. Пожалуйста, внимательно ознакомьтесь и сохраните приведенную ниже информацию UID транзакции: 3f3b3897-037a-486e-88fd-01edf3ce573f Тип транзакции: Платеж Статус транзакции: Успешный Сумма транзакции: 10,00 EUR Дата транзакции: 2017-12-11 18:20:54 UTC Способ оплаты: VISA ОПИСАНИЕ:  test payment ПЛАТЕЛЬЩИК: bePaid Dzerzhinskogo 95 Minsk, 212101 Belarus Телефон: +37292230101 ---- Платежные услуги предоставлены bePaid, http://www.bepaid.by Пример
  21. 21. bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Дополнительные возможности   21 Технические возможности Визуализация ЕРИП 
  22. 22. 1. Единый личный кабинет  для приема платежей по картам и через ЕРИП bePaid Единый личный кабинет    22Простые платежи для бизнеса ручное выставление счетов аналитика транзакций детализация плательщиков настраиваемый доступ сотрудникам загрузка реестра плательщиков
  23. 23. 2. Одна платежная страница для ЕРИП и автоматическая генерация счета в ЕРИП на сайте -  bePaid Единая платежная форма    23Простые платежи для бизнеса Покупателю остается лишь перейти в свой интернет-банкинг и закончить платеж других методов оплаты
  24. 24. 3. Виджет оплаты в iFrame c QR-кодом для быстрой оплаты в мобильных приложениях банков bePaid Виджет оплаты    24Простые платежи для бизнеса Покупателю на сайте продавца открывается виджет с QR-кодом для быстрой оплаты в мобильных приложениях банков. Доступна кастомизация виджета! Для работы с виджетом требуется интеграция с bePaid!
  25. 25. 4. Готовые интеграционные модули для тех, кому нужна автоматизация продаж с сайта -  bePaid Простая интеграция    25Простые платежи для бизнеса Нужно выбрать готовый модуль для своей CMS и просто установить его, следуя инструкции -  и никаких затрат А если модуль для CMS отсутствует, обратитесь к нам. Все модули смотрите тут: https://bepaid.by/dev
  26. 26. 4. Готовые решения для магазинов без CMS Встроенный модуль приема платежей bePaid в сайтах-конструкторах  bePaid Простая интеграция    26Простые платежи для бизнеса Создайте сайт на конструкторе, с которым мы проинтегрированы. Заключите с нами договор и принимайте платежи.
  27. 27. bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Apple Pay  27 Технические возможности Apple Pay Визуализация
  28. 28. 1. Простое подключение в личном кабинете  для всех клиентов в рамках действующего договора с bePaid bePaid Apple Pay   28Простые платежи для бизнеса Если у ваших покупателей есть Apple ID, то он автоматически распознается в вашем интернет-магазине. При оплате через десктоп ему необходимо всего лишь положить товар в корзину и нажать кнопку оплатить. При оплате через мобильные устройства, пользователь подтверждает платеж отпечатком пальца. В обоих случаях оплата совершается мгновенно, верификация покупателя происходит с помощью Face ID или Touch ID.
  29. 29. bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Дополнительные возможности   29 Защита от мошенничества для бизнеса Визуализация 3-D Secure - аутентификация держателя карты  beProtected - настраиваемая система фильтрации потенциально проблемных платежей без 3-D Secure.
  30. 30. Инструменты защиты от мошенничества комплексный подход и предотвращение 99,9% мошеннических атак Первая линия защиты - 3-D Secure Официальная технология проверки плательщика, поддерживаемая международными платежными системами, и известная как Verified by Visa , как Mastercard SecureCode или просто как 3-D Secure Гарантированно защищает магазины и сервисы от претензий принудительного возврата средств на карту плательщика с причинами якобы мошенничество.  Когда транзакция прошла проверку по 3-D Secure, вся ответственность за мошенничество ложится на банк-эмитент и на владельца карты, даже если банк, выпустивший карту, не поддерживает технологию 3-D Secure Добавить основной текст beProtected -  инструмент второй линии защиты Система сравнивает параметры транзакции с заданными настройками проверки и принимает решение — пропустить платеж с 3-D Secure авторизацией, пропустить без 3-D Secure, но выдать флаг предупреждения к дальнейшей обработке или отклонить и не пропустить на процессинг.  Используется для предотвращения мошенничества по операциям с участием банковских платежных карт путем отслеживания потенциально проблемных платежей. Для принятия решения о дальнейшей обработке операции beProtected использует более 40 различных параметров транзакции: номер карты, страна выдачи карты, сумма операции, частота использования карты за промежуток времени, ночное время в стране выдачи карты, использование различных сервисов сокрытия реального сетевого адреса плательщика и т.д. C помощью beProtected вы можете проверить гипотезу по предотвращению мошенничества и проанализировать транзакции для повышения эффективности защиты в режиме реального времени и постфактум. bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Инструменты защиты от мошенничества   30
  31. 31. 3-D Secure: настройки для продавца  верификация владельца карты bePaid Уведомление об оплате   31Простые платежи для бизнеса Возможность отключить проверку на 3-D Secure только сотрудниками bePaid
  32. 32. beProtected: настройки для продавца анти-фрод система bePaid Уведомление об оплате   32Простые платежи для бизнеса
  33. 33. Как проходит проверка на фрод Интернет-продавец Антифрод-система  Банк-эквайер Инициирует запрос на оплату и отправляет его в  антифрод-систему bePaid Прогоняет запрос, через индивидуально настроенные фильтры для каждого продавца, принимает решение, пропускать платеж или нет, затем отправляет ответ интернет-продавцу Получает запрос от интернет-магазина на списание денежных средств, если транзакция прошла проверку через фильтры beProtected защита от мошенничества 24/7  Мы защищаем своих клиентов от мошеннических платежей: вовремя о них узнаем, вовремя их индексируем, имеем возможность быстро отменить такие платежи, и, соответственно, интернет-продавец, своевременно о них узнав, не отправляет товар, или не начинает оказывать  дорогостоящую услугу 1 2 3 bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Как проходит проверка на фрод  33
  34. 34. Безопасные платежи: система защиты для каждого бизнеса Увеличение конверсии платежей Индивидуально настроенные параметры под конкретный тип бизнеса, позволяют снизить количество платежей, отклоненных из-за недостаточной гибкости фильтров Выявление не логического поведения Непрерывная проверка транзакций для обнаружения мошеннической активности, не попадающей под логические правила Самообучаемый подход к предотвращению мошенничества Система собирает информацию о стране покупателя, об IP адресе, о стране IP адреса, электронную почту покупателя, номер его телефона, имя покупателя и даже цифровой отпечаток устройства, с которого покупатель делает платеж, так называемый device ID. Вся эта информация накапливается в beProtected, и в дальнейшем анализируется, с целью найти пересечения одних и тех же параметров у разных покупателей и разных транзакций bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Безопасные платежи  34
  35. 35. Больше, чем платежный сервис для бизнеса Особые схемы взаимодействия кому нужно больше Консультации по законодательству Партнерская программа Доработка системы под нужды бизнеса bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Больше, чем платежный сервис   35
  36. 36. Нам доверяют  Более 2840 компаний и индивидуальных предпринимателей уверены в нас Нам доверяют     36bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Авиа и туризм Билетные операторы Электронная коммерция Такси и каршеринг IT-компании Образовательные центры  и центры развития Гостиницы и аренда недвижимости Консалтинг и услуги Государственные учреждения
  37. 37. Как связаться с нами +375 29 664-00-24 +375 17 277-01-18  На сайте: www.bepaid.by Позвоните: Напишите: Через социальные сети: sales@bepaid.by facebook.com/bepaid.by instagram.com/bepaid.by vk.com/bepaid bePaid. Простые платежи для бизнеса ООО "ИКомЧардж" г.Минск, пр-т. Дзержинского, 104, офис 1403/1 www.bepaid.by УНП 191670289 bePaid Простые платежи для бизнеса Свяжитесь с  нами 37

