Cervical restorations were known as the least durable type of restoration. Therefore, it is important for clinician to identify the contributing factors that may lead to failure of the restorations. Objective: The purpose of this study was to compare the clinical performance in terms of type of restorative materials and the influence of clinical handling technique of non-carious cervical restorations. Materials and Methods: This cross-sectional study was carried out to patients with restorations on non-carious cervical lesions (NCCLs) at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia dental clinic. The clinical performance of the restorations was evaluated using the ratings of the United States Public Health Service criteria and analyzed using the Pearson Chi-square.