Saobracaj 5.razred

КОРИСНИ САЈТОВИ ⮚ Провери своје знање о саобраћајним прописима везаним за кретање пешака и возача бицикла кроз игру http:/...
  1. 1. Обавезе и одговорност деце као учесника у саобраћају
  2. 2. Циљ часа је да се упознате са вашим обавезама и одговорношћу као учесника у саобраћају
  3. 3. Деца као учесници у саобраћају треба да: ⮚ Познају Закон о безбедности саобраћаја ⮚ Поштују и примењују правила и прописе који су њиме регулисани Веома је важно да сви спремно улазимо у саобраћај и да при томе не угрожавамо ни себе ни остале учеснике у саобраћају.
  4. 4. Правила којих треба да се придржавате као ПЕШАЦИ ● Ходати тротоаром свуда где га има, а тамо где нема тротоара морате знати да је правилно кретати се стазом уз леву ивицу пута, тако да му возила долазе у сусрет ● Када се крећете у колони, искључиво да се крећете једно за другим ● Нађете најбезбедније место за прелазак преко улице ● Улицу прелазити на обележеном пешачком прелазу - „зебри“
  5. 5. ● Када је на семафору упаљено зелено светло за пешаке, СТАНЕТЕ, добро погледате и ослушнете, обавезно погледате лево, па десно и још једном лево ● Улицу прелазите најкраћим путем ● Не трчите док прелазите улицу ● Увек будете опрезни и проверите да ли су сви аутомобили прошли или се зауставили Правила којих треба да се придржавате као ПЕШАЦИ
  6. 6. ● Дете млађе од 12 година не сме да управља бициклом на јавним путевима. ● Возач бицикла старији од 18 година може на бициклу превозити дете до осам година старости, ако је на бициклу уграђено посебно седиште ● Када се креће бициклистичком стазом, брзина бицикла не сме бити већа од 35 km/h. ● Ако на путу постоји бициклистичка трака, возач бицикла је дужан да се креће десном бициклистичком траком. Шта каже закон за бициклисте?
  7. 7. ● На бициклистичким стазама за саобраћај у оба смера возила, возач бицикла мора да се креће десном страном у смеру кретања возила. ● Ако се два или више возача бицикала крећу у групи, дужни су да се крећу један за другим. ● Дете млађе од 12 година не сме се превозити на мопеду, трициклу и мотоциклу. ● Ако дете учини прекршај прописа о безбедности саобраћаја на путевима, казниће се родитељ новчаном казном прописаном за учињени прекршај. Шта каже закон за бициклисте?
  8. 8. ● НОСИ СВЕТЛЕЋУ ОДЕЋУ ТАКО ДА БУДЕ ШТО УОЧЉИВИЈЕ И ОСВЕТЛИ СВОЈ БИЦИКЛ (напред белим, а назад црвеним светлом). ● УВЕК НОСИ ЗАКОПЧАНУ КАЦИГУ ● ПОШТУЈ ПРАВИЛА САОБРАЋАЈА ● ДОК ВОЗИШ, НЕ ИГРАЈ СЕ И НЕ КОРИСТИ МОБИЛНИ ТЕЛЕФОН Правила којих треба да се придржавате као БИЦИКЛИСТА
  9. 9. ● УВЕК ВОЗИ ТАКВОМ БРЗИНОМ ДА МОЖЕШ ДА УСПОРИШ ИЛИ СЕ ЗАУСТАВИШ НА ВРЕМЕ ● ПРОВЕРИ, ГЛЕДАЈ И СИГНАЛИЗИРАЈ РУКОМ ПРЕ НЕГО ШТО НАПРАВИШ НЕКИ МАНЕВАР ● АКО НИСИ СИГУРАН КАКО ДА РЕАГУЈЕШ, ЗАУСТАВИ СЕ И СИЂИ СА БИЦИКЛА ● БУДИ СПРЕМАН ДА ИЗБЕГНЕШ ОПАСНОСТ У СВАКОМ ТРЕНУТКУ Правила којих треба да се придржавате као БИЦИКЛИСТА
  10. 10. У овом поглављу смо до сада научили саобраћајна правила и прописе и како да се безбедно понашамо у саобраћају као пешаци и бициклисти. Међутим, саобраћајна култура подразумева много више од тога, као нпр. понашање деце у моторним возилима и средствима јавног превоза. Под саобраћајном културом се подразумева начин понашања учесника у саобраћају и њихово поштовање свих правила савременог живота у срединама где се одвија саобраћај. Правила којих треба да се придржавате као ПУТНИК
  11. 11. ● Приликом уласка у аутобус, не гурајте се и не ометајте излазак путника из возила. ● Осим путника који су раније дошли предност при уласку у аутобус имају труднице, мајке са децом, инвалиди, старе и немоћне особе. ● Овим особама треба увек уступити место за седење у аутобусу. ● Школске ранчеве у аутобусу скините са рамена да не сметају осталим путницима. Правила којих треба да се придржавате као путник у ЈАВНОМ ПРЕВОЗУ
  12. 12. ● Не једите у аутобусу, посебно не сладолед. ● У аутобус не смете улазити на ролшуама, ни уносити свог кућног љубимца. ● Приликом изласка из аутобуса, сачекајте да возило стане па тек онда без гурања пажљиво сиђите. ● Помозите старијој и изнемоглој особи, мајкама са дечјим колицима и инвалидима да безбедно сиђу из аутобуса. Правила којих треба да се придржавате као путник у ЈАВНОМ ПРЕВОЗУ
  13. 13. ● У моторном возилу на предњем седишту не сме да се превози дете млађе од 12 година. ● Лице ниже од 135 цм превози се везано у одговарајућем хомологованом безбедносном седишту, које је причвршћено за возило у складу са декларацијом произвођача возила, односно произвођача безбедносног седишта. ● Ако дете учини прекршај прописа о безбедности саобраћаја на путевима, родитељ ће се казнити са новчаном казном прописаном за учињени прекршај. Правила којих треба да се придржавате као путник у МОТОРНИМ ВОЗИЛИМА
  14. 14. Коришћење сигурносног појаса у аутомобилу је обавезно и врло важно!!! Појас смањује ризик од тешких повреда у саобраћајним незгодама за око 60–70%, док у случају превртања возила смањује ризик од смртног страдања за 75%. Правила којих треба да се придржавате као путник у МОТОРНИМ ВОЗИЛИМА
  15. 15. Употреба сигурносних појасева, приликом судара задржава тело возача односно путника чврсто везано за седиште и тиме спречава удар тела у делове унутрашњости возила. Појас је направљен тако да прелази преко најчвршћих делова тела – рамена и карличног појаса. Важно је да појас користе сви путници у возилу, јер невезани путници могу да угрозе себе, возача и сувозача, који седе на предњим седиштима и који су везани. Правила којих треба да се придржавате као путник у МОТОРНИМ ВОЗИЛИМА
  16. 16. КОРИСНИ САЈТОВИ ⮚ Провери своје знање о саобраћајним прописима везаним за кретање пешака и возача бицикла кроз игру http://pazljivko.rs/pazljivkova-zona ⮚ Видео материјал – како се понашати у саобраћају https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTwDcFipzQE
  17. 17. Хвала на пажњи !

