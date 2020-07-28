Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ترکیب‬ ‫نوعیت‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ادویہ‬ ‫ذیل‬ ‫درج‬ Darjazail Advia Ki Nauiate Tarkeeb (Composition of The Following Drugs) HAKIM MOH...
Contents  Dare Chikna, ‫دارچکنہ‬  Safeda Kashghari, ‫کاشغری‬ ‫سفیدہ‬  Raskapoor, ‫رسکپور‬  Kajli ‫کجلی‬
Perchloride of Mercury
Mercuric Chloride ‫سفید‬ ‫سنکھیا‬ Mercury ‫پارہ‬Ferric Sulphate‫کسیس‬ ‫ہیرا‬
‫کاشغری‬ ‫سفیدہ‬Safeda Kashghari Zinc oxide
Stannum (Tin) ‫قلعی‬Zinc ‫جست‬Sirka Anguri ‫انگوری‬ ‫سرکہ‬Lead ‫سیسہ‬
Sub Chloride of Mercury
Gile Armani ‫ارمنی‬ ‫گل‬ Mercury ‫پارہ‬Phitkiri ‫پھٹکری‬Nmake Lahori ‫الہوری‬ ‫نمک‬
  1. 1. ‫ترکیب‬ ‫نوعیت‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ادویہ‬ ‫ذیل‬ ‫درج‬ Darjazail Advia Ki Nauiate Tarkeeb (Composition of The Following Drugs) HAKIM MOHD AKHTAR ALI (MD ILMUL SAIDLA) ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF ILMUL SAIDLA (UNANI PHARMACY) ZH UNANI MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, SIWAN
  2. 2. Contents  Dare Chikna, ‫دارچکنہ‬  Safeda Kashghari, ‫کاشغری‬ ‫سفیدہ‬  Raskapoor, ‫رسکپور‬  Kajli ‫کجلی‬
  3. 3. Perchloride of Mercury
  4. 4. Mercuric Chloride ‫سفید‬ ‫سنکھیا‬ Mercury ‫پارہ‬Ferric Sulphate‫کسیس‬ ‫ہیرا‬
  5. 5. ‫کاشغری‬ ‫سفیدہ‬Safeda Kashghari Zinc oxide
  6. 6. Stannum (Tin) ‫قلعی‬Zinc ‫جست‬Sirka Anguri ‫انگوری‬ ‫سرکہ‬Lead ‫سیسہ‬
  7. 7. Sub Chloride of Mercury
  8. 8. Gile Armani ‫ارمنی‬ ‫گل‬ Mercury ‫پارہ‬Phitkiri ‫پھٹکری‬Nmake Lahori ‫الہوری‬ ‫نمک‬

