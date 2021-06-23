Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hedgehog Book Pages
Your Kit Contains the following • PAPERBACK BOOK • TWO GOOGLY EYES • BLACK POM POM • GLUE • BRUSH TO APPLY GLUE • PAPER IN...
• Fold the first Page down and inward at an angle Instructions: • Remove Cover of an old book. Tear 4-5 pages from book, s...
• NOW, F OLD THE REST OF THE PAGE OVER VERTICALLY INWARD. • AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE, F OLD A SMALL CORNER DOWN.
• THIS WILL CREATE ONE END LONGER AND POINTIER THAN THE OTHER - THE LONGER END WILL BE THE FACE OF THE HEDGE HOG • CONTINU...
• IF YOU WISH TO USE ONLY PART OF THE BOOK, SIMPLY USE A CRAF T KNIF E TO TRIM OF F THE BACK EXCESS PAGES F ROM THE BOOK.
• NEXT, TAKE THE 4 - 5 LO O SE P AGE S AN D F OLD THEM IN HALF. • UNFOLD THE PAGES AND CUT THEM IN HALF
• Now, stack the halves together, and cut into spikes. • Every few folds of the hedgehog, glue the spikes in between the f...
• N O W YO U WILL AT T AC H T HE EYES AND NOSE T O THE POINTY END OF THE HEDGEHOG. • F INALLY, GLUE YOUR HEDGEHOG ONTO THE...
This Program Brought to you by the Hubbard Center for Lifelong Learning Coordinator, Jamie
DIY Book Hedgehog

Use an old book to make a cute hedgehog craft! Its a perfect way to add some literary charm to your bookshelf. The supplies are easy to find and these steps are a breeze to follow.

DIY Book Hedgehog

  1. 1. Hedgehog Book Pages
  2. 2. Your Kit Contains the following • PAPERBACK BOOK • TWO GOOGLY EYES • BLACK POM POM • GLUE • BRUSH TO APPLY GLUE • PAPER INSTRUCTIONS
  3. 3. • Fold the first Page down and inward at an angle Instructions: • Remove Cover of an old book. Tear 4-5 pages from book, set aside
  4. 4. • NOW, F OLD THE REST OF THE PAGE OVER VERTICALLY INWARD. • AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE, F OLD A SMALL CORNER DOWN.
  5. 5. • THIS WILL CREATE ONE END LONGER AND POINTIER THAN THE OTHER - THE LONGER END WILL BE THE FACE OF THE HEDGE HOG • CONTINUE THIS PROCESS UNTIL THE BOOK HAS COM PLETELY BEEN FOLDED OR YOU ARE HAPPY WITH THE SIZE OF THE HEDGEHOG.
  6. 6. • IF YOU WISH TO USE ONLY PART OF THE BOOK, SIMPLY USE A CRAF T KNIF E TO TRIM OF F THE BACK EXCESS PAGES F ROM THE BOOK.
  7. 7. • NEXT, TAKE THE 4 - 5 LO O SE P AGE S AN D F OLD THEM IN HALF. • UNFOLD THE PAGES AND CUT THEM IN HALF
  8. 8. • Now, stack the halves together, and cut into spikes. • Every few folds of the hedgehog, glue the spikes in between the folds. • DO THIS AS MANY TIMES AS YOU WISH, I DID IT EVERY 6 PAGES. TEAR OUT MORE PAGES IF YOU NEED TO AND CREATE MORE SPIKES.
  9. 9. • N O W YO U WILL AT T AC H T HE EYES AND NOSE T O THE POINTY END OF THE HEDGEHOG. • F INALLY, GLUE YOUR HEDGEHOG ONTO THE BLACK PAPER AND DISPLAY
  10. 10. This Program Brought to you by the Hubbard Center for Lifelong Learning Coordinator, Jamie

