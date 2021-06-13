Power point dra. Ucello de Melino.Proceso electronico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Juzgado de primera instancia en lo civil, comercial, minas y laboral de la tercera circunscripción judicial de la provinci...
EL EXPEDIENTE DIGITAL CON CERTIFICACION DE CALIDAD CONFORME NORMA ISO 9001/2015 Juzgado de primera instancia en lo civil, ...
PLATAFORMA TECNOLOGICA • 2001: a nivel provincial: el gobierno avanza hacia la implementación del gobierno electrónico. co...
PLATAFORMA TECNOLOGICA • 2008: Poder Judicial: sistema de gestión de expedientes TRAMIX (actual gestión en la administraci...
1/4/2014 – reforma CPCC • Introduce el concepto de : escritos presentados como documento electrónico, firma digital, elimi...
1/9/14 – DIGITALIZACION. • Causas nuevas: no tienen soporte papel. • Causas anteriores: no se agregan escritos papel ni se...
VENTAJAS (desde la gestion) • Disminución de la concurrencia de abogados a la mesa de entradas 75%. • Disminución del tiem...
VENTAJAS (desde los destinatarios) • Celeridad • Transparencia • Descongestión de mesa de entradas • Pueden consultar expe...
Encuesta marzo 2015 • SERVICIO INTEGRAL PRESTADO POR EL JUZGADO: 80% excelente 10% muy bueno 10% bueno • EL NIVEL DE EXCEL...
Juez de Paz dra Laconcha
