Learn about Pulse Diagnosis and gain insight into the classifications of various pulses. Discover methods from China on how to feel the pulse. In Chinese medicine pulse diagnosis there are four important elements, namely location, rate, shape, and force in traditional pulse condition. It can be either superficial or deep, slow or rapid, excessive or deficient.

In modern times, we apply the standard of 28 different pulse conditions in the Chinese Medicine study.

Pulses you will learn about:

The floating, deep, slow, rapid, foreceless, excessive pulse groups and about pulses in combination such as the floating and tight pulse, slippery and rapid pulse and many more pulses in combinations.

This is what you get:

Download the E-Book: 68 pages

Purhase the full course on:
https://wushantcm.com/courses/pulse-diagnosis-in-chinese-medicine/

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. Pulse Diagnosis in Chinese Medicine Online Course by Tim Vukan – Wushan TCM
  2. 2. Tim Vukan, MMed, Master of Chinese medicine at (ZCMU) is one of the few foreigners who completed his more than 13 years of Chinese medicine education directly in China! He is a certified Chinese medicine practitioner who has been studying and practicing for more than ten years at Zhejiang Chinese Medical University in Hangzhou (China). He is now teaching Chinese medicine to Chinese and foreign students at ZCMU. Contact Email: info@wushantcm.com About Tim Vukan
  3. 3. CONTENTS 1 2 3 4 Insight from China Introduction to Pulse Diagnosis Learning Experience The Classification of Pulses 脉诊在中国 脉诊入门 脉象分类与主病 训练把脉
  4. 4. CONTENTS 5 6 The concurrent pulse groups Your Questions 相兼脉与主病 有问题? 联系我！
  5. 5. Pulse Diagnosis on a young child 脉诊 Mài Zhěn pulse diagnosis
  6. 6. There are four important elements, namely location, rate, shape, and force in traditional pulse condition. Pulse location refers to where a pulse can be taken. It can be either superficial or deep. A pulse with superficial location is called floating pulse while with deep location deep pulse. Pulse rate refers to the frequency of pulse. And it is either slow or rapid. A slow pulse is one with less than 4 beats per breath and a rapid pulse with 5 or 6. Pulse shape refers to the radial extent of the pulse or its special form responding to the finger. For example, the hollow pulse responds to the finger like a scallion stalk while the bouncing pulse bouncing pea. Pulse power refers to the strength of the pulse, it can be either differentiated into an excess one or a deficient one. A pulse that responds to the finger forcefully is named excess pulse while powerlessly deficient pulse.
  7. 7. The floating pulse group 浮脉类
  8. 8. 1. The Classification of Pulses The floating pulse group 浮脉类 The floating pulse group includes the floating pulse, surging pulse, moderate pulse, scattered pulse, hollow pulse and drum skin pulse. The location of all these pulses is shallow and can be felt by a gentle pressure, so they are all classified into one group.
  9. 9. 1. The floating pulse [Features of Pulse Condition] It responds to the finger like a driftwood floating on the water when pressed gently but gets weakened when a heavy pressure is applied. [Clinical Significance] It suggests the exterior syndrome, and can also be found in the syndrome of deficiency. [Pulse Explanation] The floating pulse reflecting the pathogenic factors remain at the muscle surface and indicates the exterior syndrome. When exogenous pathogenic factors attack the superficial portion of the body, defensive Yang Qi combats with them and vessel Qi rises to the surface. It responds to the finger when pressed gently. In case of a protracted disease and weak constitution, the Yang Qi cannot be hold and escaping outside, the pulse can also be floating and forceless.
  10. 10. The deep pulse group 沉脉类 The deep pulse group includes the deep pulse, the hidden pulse, the weak pulse and the firm pulse. The location of these pulses is deep and can only be touched when pressed heavily.
  11. 11. 1. The Deep pulse [Features of Pulse Condition] It only responds to the finger when pressed heavily, like a stone deep at the water bottom. [Clinical Significance] It suggests the interior syndrome. but also can be found in normal persons. [Pulse Explanation] Pathogenic factors accumulated in the interior, the healthy Qi struggles with the pathogenic factor and cause the Qi and blood getting blocked inside, so the pulse will be deep and forceful, suggesting the interior excess syndrome; but if there is deficiency of Zang-Fu organs which results in consumption of Yang Qi and exhaustion of Qi and blood, then the pulse should be deep and forceless, suggesting the interior deficiency syndrome.
  12. 12. Pulse Combinations Corresponding Syndromes Deep and wiry pulse Indicating the liver-Qi stagnation or water retention in the body Deep and rough pulse Indicating the blood stasis syndrome. pathogenic cold Wiry and thread pulse Indicating liver-kidney Yin deficiency, or liver Qi stagnation with deficiency in the spleen Deep and moderate pulse Indicating retention of water-dampness resulting from deficiency in the spleen Deep and thready pulse Indicating the deficiency of Yin or deficiency of blood Wiry, slippery and rapid pulse Indicating liver fire with phlegm, or internal phlegm-heat accumulation Deep, thready and rapid pulse Indicating the deficiency of Yin or deficiency-heat syndrome Wiry and tense pulse Indicating cold-pain or obstruction of the liver vessels due to pathogenic cold
  13. 13. Do you have any Questions? Learn about pulses Practice them on a real patient Follow your teachers
  14. 14. Do you have any Questions? Tim Vukan My Contact Email: info@wushantcm.com
  15. 15. Online Courses by Wushan TCMLearn more about Chinese Medicine from Hangzhou and visit my website on www.wushantcm.com

