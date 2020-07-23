Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Welcome to the Mindful Wellbeing Workshop: Module 8 - Integration
Outline – Session 8 • Integration • Integrating the 7 themes • The end of the beginning • Seated Meditation • Three minute...
Homework Debrief Did you practice meditating? If so, what was your experience? Did you complete the exercise “observing th...
The body scan - meditation
The Body Scan - Script Find a place where you will be safe, secure, and undisturbed. Lie on your back on a firm mat or cus...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Module 8 mind hic

23 views

Published on

Outline – Session 8
Integration
Integrating the 7 themes
The end of the beginning
Seated Meditation
Three minute breathing space
Homework

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module 8 mind hic

  1. 1. Welcome to the Mindful Wellbeing Workshop: Module 8 - Integration
  2. 2. Outline – Session 8 • Integration • Integrating the 7 themes • The end of the beginning • Seated Meditation • Three minute breathing space • Homework
  3. 3. Homework Debrief Did you practice meditating? If so, what was your experience? Did you complete the exercise “observing the ego”? What did you observe? Do you have any other questions or concerns concerning the topic of the last session, “the Ego”?
  4. 4. The body scan - meditation
  5. 5. The Body Scan - Script Find a place where you will be safe, secure, and undisturbed. Lie on your back on a firm mat or cushioned floor, arms resting by your side, palms facing upward. If you find it difficult to stay awake during the meditation, it may be helpful to open your eyes or prop your head up with a pillow. If neither helps, you can change position that that would help you stay awake. Other positions include standing or sitting in a chair. Close your eyes and start to focus your attention on the fact that you are breathing. Allow each inhale and exhale to flow through your body. Notice how your body feels with each breath as well as where the breath flows. With each breath, allow yourself to sink deeper into the floor. •Keep in mind that your mind will inevitably wander through this practice as that is what all minds do. When this happens, notice it and gently and kindly bring your attention back to the part of the body on which you were focusing. As you continue to breathe, on the inhale, imagine the breath filling your lungs and then moving down into the belly, into the left leg, and all the way out of the left toes. As you exhale, imagine or feel your breath moving in through your toes, up the left leg, through the abdomen, all the way up into your chest, and finally out through your nose. With a playful approach, practice a couple of cycles of this kind of breathing. Use this breathing technique throughout the remainder of the scan. When you notice a tense or unpleasant sensation, breathe into it and imagine relaxing, releasing, and letting go. Notice all the sensations in your body, beginning with the bottom of your left foot. Where do you feel pressure? What does it feel like? Move with your attention from the bottom of your left foot, up the ankle to the left leg, lower leg, knee, upper leg, across the pelvic region, down the right leg. Move into your pelvic region, scanning the front and back of your body. Notice all the sensations that arise and let them go. As you focus on each part of the body, observe what you see and feel there without forcing anything to happen. If you don’t feel anything in an area of your body, that’s okay. Simply act as an observer, noticing how your body feels today. Continue up through the stomach, upper chest, neck, down the left arm, back up through the collarbone down the right arm, up to your hairline, forehead, and finally face. Remember to observe each small area of every part of your body. For example, you may want to notice what is happening in between your toes, ankles, shoulders, ears, tongue. Investigate every area of the body with gentle curiosity. After observing every point in the body, feel your body as a whole, breathing in and out, fully alive.

×