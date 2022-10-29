Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Self-Talk and Brain Training Tools-Wayne Weathersby

Oct. 29, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Stay Positive in the Face of Obstacles
Stay Positive in the Face of Obstacles
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
1 of 6 Ad
1 of 6 Ad

Self-Talk and Brain Training Tools-Wayne Weathersby

Oct. 29, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Self Improvement

Reframing Your Thoughts
It truly is not what happened in your life that creates your story, it’s how you interpreted (or
framed) your experiences.
The Power of Interpretation (Perspective)
Your interpretation of events either empower you or disempower you. Even the worst
experiences of life, that feel like a curse, can be re-framed to find the silver lining or blessing
contained within them. It is the MEANING we attach to a situation that determines whether it
moves us forward or holds us back. The meaning also impacts the way we react and feel about
any circumstances.
Find the Silver Lining
For every seemingly negative circumstance in life, there either was (or could be) a positive
outcome because of it. You can choose to interpret events in a way that is DISEMPOWERING
(makes you feel resentful or guilty) or you can interpret them in a way that is EMPOWERING
by asking yourself:

Reframing Your Thoughts
It truly is not what happened in your life that creates your story, it’s how you interpreted (or
framed) your experiences.
The Power of Interpretation (Perspective)
Your interpretation of events either empower you or disempower you. Even the worst
experiences of life, that feel like a curse, can be re-framed to find the silver lining or blessing
contained within them. It is the MEANING we attach to a situation that determines whether it
moves us forward or holds us back. The meaning also impacts the way we react and feel about
any circumstances.
Find the Silver Lining
For every seemingly negative circumstance in life, there either was (or could be) a positive
outcome because of it. You can choose to interpret events in a way that is DISEMPOWERING
(makes you feel resentful or guilty) or you can interpret them in a way that is EMPOWERING
by asking yourself:

Self Improvement
Advertisement

Recommended

Stay Positive in the Face of Obstacles
Wayne Weathersby
How To Overcome Challenges By Wayne Weathersby.pdf
Wayne Weathersby
Be Productive NOT Busy! Wayne Weathersby (Podcast)
Wayne Weathersby
Rich or Poor? You Have a Choice!
Wayne Weathersby
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
Advertisement

More Related Content

Featured (20)

How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
Advertisement

Self-Talk and Brain Training Tools-Wayne Weathersby

  1. 1. 54 Self-Talk and Brain Training Tools Reframing Your Thoughts It truly is not what happened in your life that creates your story, it’s how you interpreted (or framed) your experiences. The Power of Interpretation (Perspective) Your interpretation of events either empower you or disempower you. Even the worst experiences of life, that feel like a curse, can be re-framed to find the silver lining or blessing contained within them. It is the MEANING we attach to a situation that determines whether it moves us forward or holds us back. The meaning also impacts the way we react and feel about any circumstances. Find the Silver Lining For every seemingly negative circumstance in life, there either was (or could be) a positive outcome because of it. You can choose to interpret events in a way that is DISEMPOWERING (makes you feel resentful or guilty) or you can interpret them in a way that is EMPOWERING by asking yourself: • “What else might be going on here?” • “What did I learn from this experience?” • “What can I do differently next time?” • “What positive outcome eventually came as a result of this situation?” • “What meaning does it have? What purpose does it give me?” •
  2. 2. 55 • “How can I use this for GOOD?” Make a list of any experiences from your life story (past or present) that are “negative” and then identify the positive outcomes and/or the empowering perspective you can take from them. “Negative” Life Experiences Positive Outcomes/Perspectives
  3. 3. 56 Affirmations and Incantations 4 Keys to Successful Affirmation Statements: 1. It must be believable and within your control 2. It must be present tense (happening now), personal (I), positive (no "not" or "don't) 3. You must FEEL IT 4. You must repeat it REGULARLY (3-5 times per day for 21-30 days) What is a belief that you hold or a negative thought you say to yourself regularly that you would like to REPLACE with a more empowering, positive affirmative statement? Write a NEW phrase to replace the old one, using the guidelines above. Repeat this affirmative statement at least 3 times a day (5 to 10 times each session). Consider posting it on your mirror, computer or nightstand where you can see it regularly. Do this with additional beliefs/thoughts. Belief or Negative Thought Replacement Positive Affirmation
  4. 4. 57 Incantations Incantations take affirmations a step further and make them PHYSICAL. An incantation is a phrase or language pattern that is said out loud and with an engaged physiology. Putting affirmations into motion engages more of your brain and makes it more real. Incantations are also spoken OUT LOUD. This also sends additional signals to your brain that you are SERIOUS. If you must do your incantation when other people are around and you don’t want to draw undo attention to yourself, you can do it silently—but whenever you can, say it out loud. Incantations can be a whole phrase like an affirmation, or they can be a short phrase such as “I am confident!” What affirmation from above would you like to use as an incantation? Or, write a new one. What movement could you make while reciting this incantation? (Examples: Raise your hands in the air like you’re cheering, pull in your elbow as if you’re saying “yes!”, jump up and down or dance.) Next, pick a certain time that you will practice your incantation EVERY DAY. Be specific so that it’s easy to habituate it. For instance, you can do it right after you brush your teeth.
  5. 5. 58 Uncovering the Lies Self-Talk Activity When you are completing this activity, focus on one category at a time. Materials you’ll need: • 1 pen • 1 pencil • 10 sheets of lined paper (as many as you need) How to Uncover the Lies and Rewrite Them Step 1: Identify the Lies • Start with your pencil. Write down a lie your inner critic tells you about yourself. • Skip 4 lines • Staying in the same life category, write down another lie. • Skip 4 lines • Once you’ve exhausted beliefs in this category, move onto another category and repeat. For example: I’ll never get married. Step 2: Tell the Truth • Put away your pencil and take out your pen. • On the line under each lie, you’re going to write the truth. The truth could be the opposite of your lie or it could be simply something nicer. Reach for the highest level, self- affirming belief you can find. NOTE: Make sure your truth is written as a positive statement. Do not use “not” or “no” or “isn’t” or “don’t”. For example, if your lie was “I am stupid” your truth would not be “I am NOT stupid” it would be “I am intelligent at many things”. Step 3: 7 Daily Reminders Next, read the lies and the truths to yourself every day for 7 days. On the 7th day, ERASE the lies. Revisit this activity any time you need a pick-me up, a reminder, or if you discover there are more limiting, critical beliefs you want to uncover and replace. Activity sheet on the following page.
  6. 6. 59 Lie (write in pencil): Truth (write in pen): Lie (write in pencil): Truth (write in pen): Lie (write in pencil): Truth (write in pen): Lie (write in pencil): Truth (write in pen): Lie (write in pencil): Truth (write in pen): Lie (write in pencil): Truth (write in pen):

×