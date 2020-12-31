WT Women's Basketball Game Notes (12-30-20)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
12020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION 2020-21 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES WOMEN’S BASKET...
2 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL GENERAL INFORMAT...
3 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION # SCHOOL (RECORD)...
4 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL Scored 100+ poin...
5 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION DIVISION LSC OVE...
6 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL ALL-TIME ATTENDA...
7 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL Kristen Mattio h...
8 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION CAMILLE PERKINS As...
9 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL 2020-21 NUMERICA...
10 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION 2020-21 LADY BUFF...
11 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTI...
12 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION CAREER STATISTICS...
13 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTI...
14 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTI...
15 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTI...
16 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTI...
17 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTI...
18 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTI...
19 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION CAREER STATISTICS...
20 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTI...
21 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION CAREER HIGHS Poin...
  1. 1. 12020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION 2020-21 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CONTACT: Brent Seals | bseals@wtamu.edu | 806.651.4442 DECEMBER Fri. 19 at Arkansas-Fort Smith * W, 60-57 Sat. 20 at Arkansas-Fort Smith * W, 63-49 JANUARY Sat. 2 at Midwestern State * 3:30 p.m. Mon. 4 Midwestern State * 4:00 p.m. Fri. 8 Texas Woman’s * 4:00 p.m. Sat. 9 Texas Woman’s * 2:00 p.m. Thu. 14 at UT Permian Basin * 5:00 p.m. Sat. 16 UT Permian Basin * 2:00 p.m. Fri. 22 Texas A&M-Kingsville * 4:00 p.m. Sat. 23 Texas A&M-Kingsville * 2:00 p.m. Mon. 25 St. Edward’s * 5:30 p.m. Tue. 26 St. Edward’s * 5:30 p.m. Fri. 29 at Texas A&M International * 5:00 p.m. Sat. 30 at Texas A&M International * 3:00 p.m. FEBRUARY Thu. 4 Angelo State * 5:30 p.m. Sat. 6 at Angelo State * 3:30 p.m. Fri. 19 at Cameron * 5:00 p.m. Sat. 20 at Cameron * 3:00 p.m. Thu. 25 at --/#3 Lubbock Christian * 5:30 p.m. Sat. 27 --/#3 Lubbock Christian * 2:00 p.m. MARCH LSC Championship (Top Seed Host) Tue. 2 LSC Quarterfinals T.B.D. Fri. 5 LSC Semifinals T.B.D. Sat. 6 LSC Championship T.B.D. NCAA Division II South Central Regionals (T.B.D.) Fri. 12 Regional Quarterfinals T.B.D. Sat. 13 Regional Semifinals T.B.D. Sun. 15 Regional Championship T.B.D. NCAA Division II Elite Eight (Columbus, Ohio) Tue. 23 National Quarterfinals T.B.D. Wed. 24 National Semifinals T.B.D. Fri. 26 National Championship T.B.D. * - Denotes LSC Game Rankings Reflect the WBCA/D2SIDA Top-25 Polls WBCA Top-25 Poll Begins January 2021 Home Games Played at the First United Bank Center 2020-21 SCHEDULE & RESULTS WEST TEXAS A&M PROBABLE STARTERS #3 #4 #10 #20 #34 Jayla Burgess F | 6-2 | Fr. Lexy Hightower G | 5-8 | Sr. Delaney Nix G | 5-8 | Jr. Aminata Dosso G | 5-9 | Jr. Abby Spurgin P | 6-2 | Sr. LADYBUFFBASKETBALL26 NCAA TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES // 19 LONE STAR CONFERENCE TITLES // 7 REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS HEAD COACH Kristen Mattio (6th Year) WT / CAREER RECORD 141-29 / 141-29 #19 WEST TEXAS A&M (2-0, 2-0 LSC) vs. MIDWESTERN STATE (1-1, 1-1 LSC) GAME INFORMATION Dates: January 2, 2021 Time: 3:30 p.m. Location: Wichita Falls, Texas Venue: D.L. Ligon Coliseum Stream: LSC Digital Network Live Stats: MSUMustangs.com Series | Streak: WT, 52-15 | W1 Last: WT, 66-34 | 2.27.20 | Canyon GAME 3 HEAD COACH Christopher Reay (2nd Year) MSU / CAREER RECORD 5-7 / 5-7 MIDWESTERN STATE Midwestern State enters 2021 with an overall record of 1-1 as they split Lone Star Conference crossover action at Cameron on December 11 & 12, MSU was scheduled to take on Texas A&M International (Dec. 18-19) and St. Edward’s (Jan. 2-3) but those contests were postponed due to COVID-19. Christopher Reay served as interim head coach for the final 10 games of the 2019-2020 season following the late Noel Johnson’s leave of absence due to ovarian cancer. Reay guided the Mustangs to a 4-6 finish and a trip to the Lone Star Conference Opening Round. He was named the program’s 11th head coach on June 22, 2020. MSU was tabbed ninth in the 2020-21 LSC Preseason Poll. Frances King leads the way offensively for the Mustangs as the sophomore from Rockdale has gone 10-of-22 (45.5%) from the floor including a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe to average 13.5 points per game to go along with five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. WT HEAD COACH KRISTEN MATTIO Kristen Mattio has continued the storied tradition of Lady Buff Basketball as she is now in her sixth season at the helm of West Texas A&M. She has registering an overall record of 141-29 during her time in Canyon for a winning percentage of 82.9% as the Nashville native is the fastest head coach in program history to reach the 125-win plateau. WINNING TRADITION The 2019-20 season marked the eighth-straight year of 20 or more wins for the Lady Buffs. WT won 30 or more games in 2013-14 and 2014-15 and have had atleast 30 wins in six different seasons since 1980-81. The Lady Buffs have not had a losing season since 1980-81 and have won 20 or more games in 29 seasons during that span with a string of nine-straight from 1983-1992. PPG: ..... 4.0 APG: ..... 1.0 RPG: ..... 3.5 FG%: ..... 28.6% 3FG%: ..... 00.0% FT%: ..... 80.0% PPG: .....1 8.0 APG: ..... 1.5 RPG: ..... 5.5 FG%: ..... 50.0% 3FG%: ..... 66.7% FT%: ..... 88.9% PPG: ..... 0.0 APG: ..... 2.5 RPG: ..... 3.0 FG%: ..... 00.0% 3FG%: ..... 00.0% FT%: ..... 00.0% PPG: ..... 8.0 APG: ..... 0.5 RPG: ..... 6.0 FG%: ..... 61.5% 3FG%: ..... 00.0% FT%: ..... 00.0% PPG: ..... 10.0 BPG: ..... 2.0 RPG: ..... 5.5 FG%: ..... 40.0% 3FG%: ..... 00.0% FT%: ..... 1.000% Overall (Streak):......................................WT Leads 52-15 (W1) In Canyon:.............................................WT Leads 29-4 (W7) In Wichita Falls:......................................WT Leads 20-9 (L1) Neutral Site:............................................WT Leads 4-2 (W3) Unknown Date/Site:..................................................................... Kristen Mattio vs. MSU:...............................................11-2 (W7) In Canyon:.................................................................. 6-0 (W6) In Wichita Falls:............................................................ 3-2 (L1) Neutral Site:............................................................... 2-0 (W2) Last Meeting:.................................... Feb. 27, 2020 (Canyon) Last WT Win:.......................Feb. 27, 2020 (66-34 / Canyon) Largest WT Win Margin:......................... 68 (Jan. 10, 1984) Most WT Points Scored:........................123 (Jan. 10, 1984) Last MSU Win:..............Jan. 31, 2019 (66-61 / Wichita Falls) Largest MSU Win Margin:........................19 (Dec. 5, 2012) Most MSU Points Scored:......................95 (Feb. 15, 1992) SERIES HISTORY
  2. 2. 2 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL GENERAL INFORMATION Location Canyon, Texas Founded 1910 Enrollment 10,169 Colors Maroon and White Nickname Lady Buffs Home Facility First United Bank Center (FUBC) Capacity 4,800 Opened January 26, 2002 Conference Lone Star Conference Affiliation NCAA Division II President Dr. Walter V. Wendler Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael McBroom FACILITY HISTORY Opened January 26, 2002 Capacity 4,800 Home Record (Since 1/26/02) 231-33 (.875) Undefeated Seasons at the FUBC (Last) 4 (2013-14) HISTORY Start of Modern Statistical Era 1980-81 (40th season) All-Time Record 964-265 (.784) All-Time Home Record 516-71 (.881) All-Time Road/Neutral Record 443-192 (.698) NCAA Postseason Appearances 26 Last NCAA Postseason Appearance 2019-20 LSC Division/Regular Season Titles (Last) 19 (2019-20) LSC Tournament Appearances 32 LSC Tournament Championships (Last) 15 (2018-19) BASKETBALL COACHING STAFF Head Coach Kristen Mattio Alma Mater Evangel (2003) Record at WT 141-29 (6th Season) Winning Percentage at WT 82.9% Career Record 141-29 (6th Season) Associate Head Coach Camille Perkins Assistant Coach Kristian Branson 2019-20 REVIEW Overall Record 27-6 Home: 14-1 | Away: 10-2 | Neutral: 3-3 LSC Record 19-3 Divisional Record (Finish) 9-1 (1st) Conference Tournament LSC Semifinals vs. St. Edward’s, W 70-46 vs. Lubbock Christian, L 59-46 Postseason South Central Regional Quarterfinals vs. Western State (Canceled Due to COVID-19) Final WBCA Ranking 25th 2020-21 PREVIEW Letterwinners Returning/Lost 6/7 Starters Returning/Lost 3/2 Newcomers 5 Returning Minutes 52.0% (3,447 of 6,625) Returning Points 64.2% (1,396 of 2,175) Returning Rebounds 48.1% (633 of 1,316) ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS Director of Digital Content (WBB Contact) Brent Seals Cell Phone (806) 674-7050 Office Phone (806) 651-4442 Email bseals@wtamu.edu Office Address 2620 Russell Long Boulevard Canyon, Texas 79015 Virgil Henson Activities Center (Room Athletics Website www.GoBuffsGo.com Twitter @LadyBuffHoops Facebook .com/LadyBuffHoops Instagram @LadyBuffBasketball QUICK FACTS TEAM COMPARISON LSC PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR Lexy Hightower was named the LSC Preseason Player of the Year for the second straight season announced on November 24th. She redshirted for the Lady Buffs during the 2019-20 campaign following a junior season where the Amarillo product became one of the top players in all of NCAA Division II women’s basketball. The 2019 LSC Player of the Year went 205-of-400 (51.3%) from the floor including 83-of-179 (46.4%) from behind the arc and 42-of-56 (75%) from the free throw line to lead the Lady Buffs in scoring with 16.2 points per contest to go along with 62 assists, three blocks and 36 steals while averaging 30.5 minutes per game. Hightower became the 23rd member of the 1,000 Career Point Club back on January 26, 2019 as she enters her senior campaign as the 14th leading scorer in program history (1,278). Hightower picked up D2CCA Honorable Mention All-American accolades as a junior while being named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-American for the second straight season. HOME SWEET HOME West Texas A&M is home to one of the finest multi-purpose facilities in the country as the First United Bank Center has served as the home of the Lady Buffs since January 26, 2002. The Lady Buffs are a staggering 231-33 inside of the FUBC during that time for a winning clip of 87.5%. WT has averaged 1,065 fans per contest since the facility opened its doors with the largest crowd coming on Opening Night with 4,941 members of Buff Nation seeing the Lady Buffs take on rival Abilene Christian. LSC DIGITAL NETWORK HYBRID PRICING MODEL Fans will be able to purchase a $10 daily pass that will give them access to all football, volleyball and basketball contests on the network that day as well as access to previously aired games from the current season for 24 hours. In addition to live and archived streaming options, viewers will have the option to purchase and download games from the 2020-21 season for $10 each. Fans can watch games and purchase passes online at www.lonestarconferencenetwork. com on computer and mobile devices. Viewers can also tune in to games on the LSC Digital Network via OTT apps available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku by searching for “LSC Digital Network”. QUICK HITS - Jayla Burgess became the first true freshman to start the season opener for the Lady Buffs in 15 years on December 19th. Dixie Bell and Emily Brister were the last in an 86-58 road win at Adams State on November 18, 2005. - This season marked the latest calendar date that WT has ever started the season. The previous latest was November 28, 1987 when Bob Schneider led then West Texas State to a 75-52 victory over MSU-Denver at “The Box”. WTSU would go on to finish the season 33-1 overall with an appearance in the NCAA Division II National Championship Game. - Lexy Hightower has moved into fourth place on WT’s career list of made three pointers, passing Lori DeShields (198 / 1993-97). WT 123 61.5 106 53.0 +8.5 .475 .287 .389 .132 3.5 .710 19 67 86 43.0 +11.0 20 10.0 42 21.0 -10.5 11 5.5 9 4.5 Category Total Points Scoring Offense Total Points Allowed Scoring Defense Scoring Margin Field Goal Percentage Field Goal Percentage Def. 3PT Field Goal Percentage 3PT Field Goal Percentage Def. 3-Pointers Per Game Free Throw Percentage Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Rebounding Average Rebounding Margin Assists Assists Per Game Turnovers Turnovers Per Game Turnover Margin Steals Steals Per Game Blocks Blocks Per Game MSU 130 65.0 146 73.0 -8.0 .336 .408 .176 .273 3.0 .698 33 50 83 41.5 -1.0 17 8.5 37 18.5 -1.0 17 8.5 11 5.5 >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> << << << << << << << << << << << << << << <<
  3. 3. 3 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION # SCHOOL (RECORD) PTS 1ST PREV. 1 Drury (32-0) 567 15 1 2 Ashland (31-0) 560 8 2 3 Hawaii Pacific (29-1) 524 0 3 T4 Alaska Anchorage (31-2) 467 0 5 T4 Lubbock Christian (28-3) 467 0 6 6 Grand Valley State (28-3) 459 0 4 7 Walsh (28-2) 421 0 9 8 Indiana (PA) (28-3) 385 0 7 9 Texas A&M-Commerce (28-3) 346 0 10 10 Benedict (27-3) 345 0 12 11 Adelphi (27-3) 324 0 8 12 Central Missouri (27-4) 308 0 15 13 Lee (TN) (26-4) 262 0 11 14 Azusa Pacific (25-5) 239 0 13 15 Virginia Union (23-4) 234 0 16 16 Univ. of the Sciences (26-4) 184 0 14 17 Lander (26-5) 163 0 23 18 North Georgia (26-5) 141 0 18 19 Belmont Abbey (27-3) 129 0 17 20 Tampa (24-5) 110 0 19 21 UC San Diego (25-5) 108 0 25 22 Anderson (SC) (26-5) 106 0 20 23 Stonehill (23-5) 101 0 25 24 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3) 93 0 21 25 West Texas A&M (27-6) 65 0 22 Others receiving votes: Colorado Mesa (26-5) 49; Minnesota Duluth (26-6) 46; Glenville State (26-5) 39; Sioux Falls (26-6) 39; Emporia State (24-7) 33; Union (TN) (26-5) 28; Bowie State (25-5) 19; Southeastern Oklahoma State (22-7) 19; Gannon (25-6) 11; Cal State San Marcos (25-5) 10. WBCA DIVISION II TOP-25 POLL (MAR. 9) # SCHOOL (1ST) REC. PTS. 1 Drury (15) 32-0 398 2 Ashland 31-0 369 3 Lubbock Christian (1) 28-3 301 4 Indiana (Pa.) 28-3 298 5 Alaska Anchorage 31-2 297 6 Hawaii Pacific 29-1 292 7 Walsh 28-2 259 8 Tampa 24-5 235 9 Texas A&M-Commerce 28-3 231 10 Stonehill 23-5 225 11t Emporia State 24-7 203 11t Grand Valley State 28-3 203 13 Lander 26-5 202 14 Adelphi 27-3 173 15 Union (Tenn.) 26-5 157 16 North Georgia 26-5 140 17 Glenville State 26-5 136 18 Minnesota-Duluth 26-6 124 19 West Texas A&M 27-6 111 20 Cal State San Marcos 25-5 86 21t Central Missouri 27-4 84 21t Lee 26-4 84 23 Belmont Abbey 27-3 79 24 Colorado Mesa 26-5 57 25 Gannon 25-6 39 Others receiving votes: Nebraska-Kearney 28, Saint Anselm 24, Northwest Nazarene 10, Western Colorado 5, Azusa Pacific 3, Bowie State 3, Sioux Falls 3, Delta State 1, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1 D2SIDA DIVISION II TOP-25 POLL (PRESEASON) At Home..............................................................0-0 On the Road.......................................................2-0 On a Neutral Court...........................................0-0 Day.......................................................................2-0 Night....................................................................0-0 GAME SITUATIONS Leading or tied at Half.....................................2-0 Trailing at Half....................................................0-0 Leading with 5:00 left (regulation)................1-0 Trailing or Tied with 5:00 left.........................1-0 In Overtime Games..........................................0-0 SCORING WT scores less than 60 points......................0-0 WT scores between 60-69............................2-0 WT scores between 70-79.............................0-0 WT scores between 80-89............................0-0 WT scores between 90-99............................0-0 WT scores 100+ points....................................0-0 Opponent scores less than 60.....................2-0 Opponent scores between 60-69...............0-0 Opponent scores between 70-79................0-0 Opponent scores between 80-89...............0-0 Opponent scores between 90-99...............0-0 Opponent scores 100+....................................0-0 Games decided by 3 points or less..............1-0 Games decided by 4-9 points.......................0-0 Games decided by 10-19 points.....................1-0 Games decided by 20 or more points........0-0 DAYS OF THE WEEK On Monday........................................................0-0 On Tuesday........................................................0-0 On Wednesday.................................................0-0 On Thursday......................................................0-0 On Friday............................................................0-0 On Saturday........................................................1-0 On Sunday..........................................................1-0 In November......................................................0-0 In December......................................................2-0 In January...........................................................0-0 In February.........................................................0-0 In March..............................................................0-0 vs. Ranked Opponents....................................0-0 vs. Regional Opponents.................................2-0 ................................ (Lone Star, Rocky Mountain) vs. D-II Non-Regional Opponents.................0-0 vs. Non-DII Opponents....................................0-0 WT’S RECORD WHEN... LAST MEETING Official Basketball Box Score -- Game Totals -- Final Statistics Midwestern St. vs West Texas A&M 02/27/20 5:30 pm at Canyon, TX Midwestern St. 34 • 11-14,8-12 Lone Total 3-Ptr Rebounds ## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min 14 Kityana Diaz f 3-8 0-1 0-0 3 3 6 2 6 0 2 0 1 17 43 Elizabeth Cathcart f 2-8 0-0 2-5 1 4 5 2 6 1 3 2 2 20 11 Hannah Reynolds c 1-10 0-0 0-0 2 6 8 1 2 2 1 1 0 19 04 Mica Schneider g 0-10 0-5 0-0 0 3 3 3 0 3 0 0 0 27 24 Courtney Kerr g 1-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 13 00 Shawnisay Millar 1-6 0-1 5-6 1 3 4 3 7 0 0 0 0 17 01 Eternity Jackson 0-4 0-1 0-0 1 1 2 2 0 2 0 0 1 18 02 Sheridan Bostic 0-3 0-3 0-0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 03 Corbriyana Wingfield 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 10 Frances King 0-6 0-3 0-0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 11 12 Markayla Johnson 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 7 15 Haevyn Risley 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 4 4 2 3 1 0 16 22 Kaki Simpson 1-5 1-5 0-0 1 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 15 23 Mandy Withey 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 2 5 4 0 2 0 0 8 Team 6 2 8 Totals 13-71 1-20 7-11 18 25 43 28 34 10 13 4 5 200 1st - FG %: 2-16 12.5% 3FG %: 0-4 0.0% FT %: 1-2 50.0% 2nd: 5-16 31.3% 0-2 0.0% 2-5 40.0% 3rd: 3-18 16.7% 1-6 16.7% 0-0 0.0% 4th: 3-21 14.3% 0-8 0.0% 4-4 100.0% Game: 13-71 18.3% 1-20 5.0% 7-11 63.6% Deadball Rebounds 3 West Texas A&M 66 • 25-5,18-3 Lone S Total 3-Ptr Rebounds ## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min 34 Abby Spurgin c 4-7 0-0 3-4 2 4 6 4 11 1 4 2 0 15 03 Megan Gamble g 3-3 2-2 6-7 0 4 4 1 14 4 2 3 2 27 10 Delaney Nix g 1-7 0-6 0-0 0 3 3 0 2 2 3 0 0 25 11 Nathalie Linden g 2-6 2-2 0-0 0 3 3 1 6 1 1 0 1 19 12 Sienna Lenz g 3-5 1-1 3-5 0 3 3 0 10 1 3 0 1 25 02 Asha Scott 0-2 0-0 2-6 0 1 1 2 2 2 2 0 1 14 05 McKauley Gregory 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 Daria Cosgrove 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 21 23 Braylyn Dollar 4-9 0-1 5-8 1 12 13 3 13 0 2 1 1 23 24 Klara Dolk 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 Ella Felkins 0-1 0-0 2-2 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 40 Mary Rose Foster 1-4 0-1 2-2 0 6 6 5 4 0 2 2 0 22 Team 3 1 4 Totals 19-46 5-13 23-34 8 41 49 17 66 11 20 8 8 200 1st - FG %: 4-13 30.8% 3FG %: 2-4 50.0% FT %: 8-10 80.0% 2nd: 3-11 27.3% 1-4 25.0% 4-5 80.0% 3rd: 5-10 50.0% 1-2 50.0% 5-8 62.5% 4th: 7-12 58.3% 1-3 33.3% 6-11 54.5% Game: 19-46 41.3% 5-13 38.5% 23-34 67.6% Deadball Rebounds 5 Officials: Jim Tennison,Ken Wappes,Brad Whittington Technical fouls: Midwestern St.-None. West Texas A&M-None. Attendance: 1067 2019-20 Women's Basketball. Round: 0. Midwestern St. vs West Tex. A&M. Played Score by periods 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Midwestern St. 5 12 7 10 34 West Texas A&M 18 11 16 21 66 RECORD BOOK WATCH SCORING 1. 2,645 Emily Brister 2005-09 2. 1,988 Celeste Stevenson 2001-05 3. 1,940 Vanessa Wells 1984-88 4. 1,877 Natasha Taylor 1993-97 5. 1,727 Chon White 2011-15 6. 1,637 Brandi Green 1997-01 7. 1,598 Teresa Tinner 1986-90 8. 1,452 Von Tucker 1984-88 9. 1,450 Devin Griffin 2011-14 10. 1,427 Lori DeShields 1993-97 11. 1,391 Debbie Webb 1974-78 12. 1,358 Sasha Watson 2013-17 13. 1,337 Joni Unruh 2007-12 14. 1,314 Lexy Hightower 2016-Pres. 3-PT FIELD GOALS MADE 1. 234 Emily Brister 2005-09 2. 214 Carlee Massie 2000-04 3. 209 Holly Isaacs 2006-10 4. 199 Lexy Hightower 2016-Pres. 3-PT FIELD GOAL ATTEMPTS 1. 604 Emily Brister 2005-09 2. 561 Suni Jo Petty 2001-05 3. 522 Lori DeShields 1993-97 4. 515 Holly Isaacs 2006-10 515 Carlee Massie 2000-04 6. 472 Casey Land 2010-14 7. 443 Lexy Hightower 2016-Pres. 3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE 1. .449 Lexy Hightower 2016-Pres. 2. .416 Carlee Massie 2000-04 3. .410 Michaela Neuhaus 2014-16 4. .409 Valeree Valdez 1997-00 5. .406 Holly Isaacs 2006-10 6. .396 Alie Decker 2015-17 7. .387 Emily Brister 2005-09 8. .384 Madison McLain 2013-15 9. .374 Delaney Nix 2018-Pres. FREE THROW PERCENTAGE 1. .845 Casey Land 2010-14 .845 Valeree Valdez 1997-00 3. .843 Leona Gerber 1987-89 4. .832 Emily Brister 2005-09 5. .825 Mindy Norman 2000-01 6. .818 Maddison Wild 2013-17 7. .810 Josephine Longoria 1988-92 8. .787 Lexy Hightower 2016-Pres. BLOCKED SHOTS 1. 311 Brandi Green 1997-01 2. 198 Alicia Saunders 2004-07 3. 174 Abby Spurgin 2017-Pres. BLOCKED SHOT AVERAGE 1. 2.6 Brandi Green 1997-01 2. 2.5 Tiana Parker 2017-20 3. 2.4 Alicia Saunders 2004-07 4. 1.9 Abby Spurgin 2017-Pres.
  4. 4. 4 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL Scored 100+ points.......................................W, 100-59 vs. New Mexico Highlands (11/23/18) Scored 100+ points (Non-OT)....................................W, 100-59 vs. N.M. Highlands (11/23/18) Scored 100+ points (LSC)................................. W, 100-52 vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Scored 100+ points (Non-LSC)..................................W, 100-59 vs. N.M. Highlands (11/23/18) Scored 90+ points...........................................W, 91-37, Oklahoma Panhandle State (12/5/19) Scored 90+ points (LSC).............................................W, 93-57 vs. UT Permian Basin (2/9/19) Played an overtime game................................................................L, 49-52, Tarleton (2/13/20) Won an overtime game............................................W, 67-60, Eastern New Mexico (2/26/19) Lost an overtime game.....................................................................L, 49-52, Tarleton (2/13/20) Played a two overtime game....................................L, 111-112 (3OT) vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) Played a three overtime game.................................L, 111-112 (3OT) vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) Played a four overtime game.................................................................................................Never Played consecutive games that went to overtime............................................................Never Held a team to 40 points or less...............................(W, 66-34) Midwestern State (2/27/20) Held a team to 20 points or less in a half.........19, 1st Half, (W, 63-49) at UAFS (12/20/20) Shot 60+ % FG.................................................60.3% (35-of-58) vs. #17 Angelo State (2/1419) Shot 60+ % FG (half)......................65.5% (19-of-29) (1st Half) at UT Permian Basin (1/9/20) Held a team to 25% FG.......................................18.3% (13-of-71) Midwestern State (2/27/20) Held a team to 25% FG (half)......................... 17.2%, (5-of-29), (1st Half) at UAFS (12/20/20) Made 10+ 3-pointers............................................................... 10, vs. UT Permian Basin (2/9/19) Made 15+ 3-pointers...............................................................................15, Angelo State (2/3/16) Did not make a 3-pointer.............................................................(0-of-4) at Cameron (2/25/12) Held a team to zero 3-pointers............................(0-of-11) at Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/23/20) Shot 90 percent FT (min. 10 att.)................................ (17-of-17) vs. Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) Attempted 35+ free throws.................................................. 36, Western New Mexico (2/7/19) Made 30+ free throws.......................................... (32-of-47) vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith (11/9/13) Had 55+ rebounds......................................................................58, UT Permian Basin (1/30/18) Had 50+ rebounds.............................................................. 53, Western New Mexico (1/30/20) Had 30+ assists..................................................................31, New Mexico Highlands (11/23/18) Had 25+ assists..............................................................................27, UT Permian Basin (2/9/19) Forced 30+ turnovers...............................................................31, Oklahoma Christian (12/6/14) Forced 25+ turnovers.....................................................25, at Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/23/20) Had 25+ steals............................................................... 41, vs. American-Puerto Rico (12/9/99) Had 15+ steals...................................................................15, at Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/23/20) Had 15+ blocks.........................................................................................16, East Central (1/14/06) Had 10+ blocks....................................................................... 13, #2 Lubbock Christian (1/18/20) Never trailed.........................................................W, 63-49, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Overcame a 10-point deficit to win........................................................vs. St. Mary’s (12/14/19) ........................................... Trailed by 12, 31-19, with 9:45 left in the 4th Quarter, Won 62-60 Overcame a 15-point deficit to win...........................................................at Cameron (2/25/12) .......................................... Trailed by 16, 30-14, with 1:06 left in the 2nd Quarter, Won 57-43 Five players score in double figures.......................................Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/21/19) .......................................................Lenz (13), Spurgin (11), Parker (10), Gamble (10), Linden (10) Two players score 20+ points.................................................... Western New Mexico (2/7/19) ................................................................................................Abby Spurgin (25), Delaney Nix (21) Two players record double-doubles..........................................at UT Permian Basin (1/9/20) .............................................................................................Tiana Parker (16 Points, 11 Rebounds) ......................................................................................... Braylyn Dollar (10 Points, 12 Rebounds) Scored 40+ points....................................47, Brandi Green vs. Minnesota-Morris (12/20/00) Scored 30+ points....................................... 30, Abby Spurgin vs. UT Permian Basin (1/2/20) Scored 20+ points............................27, Lexy Hightower at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Scored 10+ points (10+ consecutive games).................................................. 14, Abby Spurgin ....................................................................................................at Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/23/20) ....................................................................................... thru present, Lubbock Christian (3/7/20) Scored 10+ points (15+ consecutive games).......................................................17, Chon White ...................................................................................................Texas A&M-International (12/14/14) ........................................................................................ thru, at Texas A&M-Commerce (2/21/15) Scored 20+ pointss (consecutive games)....................................................3, Lexy Hightower .................................................................................................. 26, #17 Angelo State (2/14/19) thru .......................................................................................................................25, at Tarleton (2/21/19) Scored 20+ points (3+ consecutive games)................................................3, Lexy Hightower ...........................................................................................................26, #17 Angelo State (2/14/19) .................................................................................................. 22, Texas A&M-Kingsville (2/16/19) .......................................................................................................................25, at Tarleton (2/21/19) Scored 20+ points (5+ consecutive games)......................................................5, Emily Brister .............................................................................................................31, at Adams State (11/22/08) .....................................................................................20, Oklahoma Panhandle State (11/28/08) ..............................................................................................................................22, Drury (11/29/08) ........................................................................................................34, Central Oklahoma (12/4/08) ......................................................................................................26, Northeastern State (12/6/08) Scored 30+ points (consecutive games)............................................................ 3, Emily Brister .......................................................................................................... 34, at Texas Woman’s (1/8/09) ...........................................................................................35, at Texas A&M-Commerce (1/10/09) ...........................................................................................................35, Abilene Christian (1/17/09) Made 10+ field goals..................................... 11, Abby Spurgin vs. UT Permian Basin (1/2/20) Shot 100% FG (min. 5 att.).........................Tyesha Taylor (11-11) vs. Texas Woman’s (1/26/19) Made 8+ 3-pointers.................................................8, Emily Brister at Tarleton State (2/21/07) Made 5+ 3-pointers.......................................................... 5, Delaney Nix at UT Tyler (2/20/20) Made 15+ free throws...........................................16, Chon White vs. Texas Woman’s (3/6/15) Made 10+ free throws..................................11, Abby Spurgin at A&M International (1/25/20) Had 20+ rebounds....................................... 20, Latoya Robinson vs. Angelo State (1/24/02) Had 15+ rebounds.............................. 15, Deleyah Harris vs. Eastern New Mexico (2/26/19) Double-double..........................................................................................................Aminata Dosso ......................................................at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 10 Points, 10 Rebounds (12/20/20) Consecutive double-doubles................................................................................2, Tiana Parker ..........................................................11 Points, 11 Rebounds at Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/23/20) ....................................................11 Points, 11 Rebounds at Texas A&M International (1/25/20) Double-double (3+ consecutive games).........................................................3, Maddison Wild .......................................................................21 Points, 12 Rebounds vs. Tarleton State (3/4/16) ........................................................................ 10 Points, 14 Rebounds vs. Angelo State (3/5/16) .......................................................10 Points, 10 Rebounds vs. UC-Colorado Springs (3/10/16) Had 15+ assists...............................18, Stephanie Williams vs. Okla. Panhandle St. (12/4/95) Had 10+ assists........................................................10, Megan Gamble vs. Cameron (2/29/20) Had 10+ steals..................................................... 10, Emily Brister vs. Tarleton State (2/25/06) Had 5+ steals............................................5, Megan Gamble at Western New Mexico (1/5/19) Had 10+ blocks...........................................12, Alicia Saunders vs. Abilene Christian (1/14/06) Had 5+ blocks............................................................. 5, Abby Spurgin vs. Cameron (2/29/20) Played every minute................................Madison Parker vs. Eastern New Mexico (1/25/18) Played more than 40 min.............................................43, Delaney Nix vs. Tarleton (2/13/20) WEST TEXAS A&M... A LADY BUFF... THE LAST TIME...
  5. 5. 5 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION DIVISION LSC OVERALL WEST W-L PCT. W-L PCT. W-L PCT. STREAK HOME AWAY NEUTRAL Lubbock Christian 0-0 0.000 2-0 1.000 2-0 1.000 W2 2-0 0-0 0-0 West Texas A&M 0-0 0.000 2-0 1.000 2-0 1.000 W2 0-0 2-0 0-0 Midwestern State 0-0 0.000 1-1 0.500 1-1 0.500 L1 0-0 1-1 0-0 UT Permian Basin 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1 1-0 0-0 0-0 Angelo State 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- 0-0 0-0 0-0 SOUTH W-L PCT. W-L PCT. W-L PCT. STREAK HOME AWAY NEUTRAL Texas A&M-Kingsville 0-0 0.000 2-0 1.000 2-0 1.000 W2 2-0 0-0 0-0 Texas A&M International 0-0 0.000 1-1 0.500 2-1 0.667 W1 1-1 1-0 0-0 St. Edward’s 0-0 0.000 0-2 0.000 0-2 0.000 L2 0-2 0-0 0-0 St. Mary’s 0-0 0.000 0-2 0.000 0-2 0.000 L2 0-0 0-2 0-0 UT Tyler 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- 0-0 0-0 0-0 NORTH W-L PCT. W-L PCT. W-L PCT. STREAK HOME AWAY NEUTRAL Texas A&M-Commerce 0-0 0.000 2-0 1.000 2-0 1.000 W2 0-0 2-0 0-0 Cameron 0-0 0.000 1-1 0.500 1-1 0.500 W1 1-1 0-0 0-0 Oklahoma Christian 0-0 0.000 1-1 0.500 1-1 0.500 W1 0-0 1-1 0-0 Texas Woman’s 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1 0-1 0-0 0-0 UAFS 0-0 0.000 0-4 0.000 0-4 0.000 L4 0-2 0-2 0-0 OFFENSE 12.14 Ashton Duncan Lubbock Christian 12.21 Dyani Robinson Texas A&M-Commerce 1.4 -- -- 1.11 -- -- 1.18 -- -- 1.25 -- -- 2.1 -- -- 2.8 -- -- 2.15 -- -- 2.22 -- -- 3.1 -- -- DEFENSE 12.14 Anastacia Mickens Texas A&M-Kingsville 12.21 Juliana Louis Texas A&M-Commerce 1.4 -- -- 1.11 -- -- 1.18 -- -- 1.25 -- -- 2.1 -- -- 2.8 -- -- 2.15 -- -- 2.22 -- -- 3.1 -- -- SATURDAY, JANUARY 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville at Texas A&M International 1:00 p.m. St. Mary’s at Texas A&M-Commerce 2:00 p.m. Cameron at Texas Woman’s 2:00 p.m. Arkansas-Fort Smith at UT Permian Basin 2:00 p.m. Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler 3:00 p.m. St. Edward’s at Midwestern State Postponed Oklahoma Christian at Angelo State 3:30 p.m. West Texas A&M at Midwestern State 3:30 p.m. SUNDAY, JANUARY 3 St. Edward’s at Midwestern State Postponed Oklahoma Christian at Angelo State 1:30 p.m. Arkansas-Fort Smith at UT Permian Basin 2:00 p.m. St. Mary’s at Texas A&M-Commerce 2:00 p.m. Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler 3:00 p.m. MONDAY, JANUARY 4 Texas Woman’s at Cameron 2:00 p.m. Midwestern State at West Texas A&M 4:00 p.m. Texas A&M International at Texas A&M-Kingsville 5:00 p.m. THE LONE STAR CONFERENCE THIS WEEK IN THE LSC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK # School (1st Place) Points 1. Lubbock Christian (15) 553 2. West Texas A&M (15) 551 3. Texas A&M-Commerce (9) 531 4. Angelo State 428 5. St. Mary’s 400 6. St. Edward’s 370 7. Cameron 336 8. UAFS 302 9. Midwestern State 261 10. Texas Woman’s 249 11. Oklahoma Christian 191 12. Texas A&M International 180 13. UT Permian Basin 156 14. Texas A&M-Kingsville 114 15. UT Tyler 58 2020-21 PRESEASON POLL
  6. 6. 6 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL ALL-TIME ATTENDANCE MARKS (TOP 50) # Opponent Date Attendance Result 1. Abilene Christian Jan. 26, 2002 4,941 L, 77-81 2. Colorado Mesa Mar. 17, 2014 3,365 W, 59-56 3. Tarleton Feb. 25, 2006 3,260 W, 90-57 4. Tarleton Feb. 23, 2008 3,123 W, 64-48 5. Abilene Christian Jan. 17, 2009 2,971 W, 91-65 6. Northwest Missouri State Mar. 14, 2008 2,754 L, 71-72 OT 7. Midwestern State Feb. 24, 2007 2,733 W, 73-55 8. Texas A&M-Commerce Feb. 2, 2002 2,650 W, 80-61 9. Central Oklahoma Mar. 16, 2009 2,602 W, 65-52 10. St. Mary’s Mar. 12, 2010 2,597 W, 78-50 11. Emporia State Mar. 13, 2010 2,586 L, 69-76 12. Angelo State Mar. 16, 2019 2,346 L, 70-73 OT 13. Abilene Christian Feb. 27, 2010 2,167 L, 72-78 14. Tarleton Feb. 25, 2017 2,147 W, 73-69 15. Angelo State Feb. 17, 2018 2,088 W, 71-62 16. Tarleton Jan. 23, 2010 2,017 W, 74-69 17. Texas A&M-Commerce Jan. 20, 2018 1,923 L, 55-59 18. Midwestern State Feb. 11, 2015 1,957 W, 59-55 19. Eastern New Mexico Feb. 26, 2019 1.926 W, 67-60 OT 20. Tarleton Jan. 18, 2018 1,917 L, 64-66 21. Abilene Christian Feb. 27, 2008 1,861 W, 60-58 22. Texas A&M-Kingsville Jan. 18, 2014 1,848 W, 82-47 23. Tarleton Feb. 18, 2015 1,829 W, 76-63 24. Texas A&M-Kingsville Feb. 7, 2015 1,827 W, 81-57 25. Emporia State Mar. 14, 2009 1,821 W, 86-83 26. Midwestern State Feb. 19, 2011 1,789 W, 75-59 27. Eastern New Mexico Mar. 15, 2019 1,785 W, 68-67 28. UC-Colorado Springs Mar. 16, 2015 1,747 W, 96-69 29. Texas A&M-Kingsville Feb. 21, 2009 1,697 L, 66-70 30. Eastern New Mexico Feb. 6, 2010 1,677 W, 84-45 31. Angelo State Jan. 21, 2006 1,661 W, 67-65 32. St. Mary’s Mar. 15, 2014 1,656 W, 79-66 33. Texas A&M-Commerce Jan. 22, 2005 1,655 L, 69-78 34. Lubbock Christian Jan. 18, 2020 1,654 W, 64-56 35. Tarleton Mar. 2, 2013 1,621 W, 67-62 36. Tarleton Jan. 22, 2014 1,587 W, 82-60 37. Texas Woman’s Feb. 27, 2005 1,555 W, 97-63 38. Abilene Christian Mar. 13, 2009 1,552 W, 78-53 39. Eastern New Mexico Feb. 16, 2008 1,546 W, 78-57 40. Eastern New Mexico Jan. 15, 2011 1,532 W, 66-51 41. McMurry Nov. 23, 2012 1,526 W, 82-23 Abilene Christian Jan. 31, 2004 1,526 W, 68-64 43. Texas A&M-Kingsville Feb. 5, 2011 1,521 W, 72-51 44. Tarleton Feb. 14, 2009 1,508 W, 69-50 45. Eastern New Mexico Jan. 30, 2016 1,502 W, 67-45 46. Abilene Christian Feb. 5, 2005 1,478 W, 80-55 47. Angelo State Jan. 29, 2004 1,445 W, 57-55 48. Texas A&M-Kingsville Feb. 21, 2004 1,428 W, 95-49 49. Southwestern Oklahoma St. Nov. 24, 2012 1,412 L, 51-79 Texas A&M-Kingsville Feb. 4, 2006 1,412 W, 110-77 BY THE NUMBERS Opening Day.............................................................January 26, 2002 (Saturday) Opponent (Result)........................................................Abilene Christian (L, 77-81) All-Time Home Record...........................................................................217-32 (.871) Total Attendance............................................................................................268,087 Games Played.........................................................................................................249 Average Attendance........................................................................................... 1,077 1,000+ Attendance Games....................................................................................108 2,000+ Attendance Games.....................................................................................16 3,000+ Attendance Games....................................................................................... 4 4,000+ Attendance Games........................................................................................ 1 First Win......................................... 50-44, Texas A&M-Kingsville (Jan. 31, 2002) 25th Win....................................104-55, Texas A&M-Commerce (Feb. 19, 2004) 50th Win...............................................................93-61, Cameron (Feb. 28, 2006) 75th Win................................................73-55, Midwestern State (Feb. 24, 2007) 100th Win................................................................69-50, Tarleton (Feb. 14, 2009) 150th Win.....................................88-57, Colorado State-Pueblo (Nov. 30, 2013) 200th Win....................................... 58-46, Western New Mexico (Jan. 27, 2018) NCAA POSTSEASON ATTENDANCE RECORDS # Opponent Date Attendance Result 1. Colorado Mesa Mar. 17, 2014 3,365 W, 59-56 2. Northwest Missouri St. Mar. 14, 2008 2,754 L, 71-72 OT 3. Central Oklahoma Mar. 16, 2009 2,602 W, 65-52 4. St. Mary’s Mar. 12, 2010 2,597 W, 78-50 5. Emporia State Mar. 13, 2010 2,586 L, 69-76 6. Angelo State Mar. 16, 2019 2,346 L, 70-73 OT 6. Emporia State Mar. 14, 2009 1,821 W, 86-83 7. Eastern New Mexico Mar. 15, 2019 1,785 W, 68-67 7. UC-Colorado Springs Mar. 16, 2015 1,747 W, 96-69 8. St. Mary’s Mar. 15, 2014 1,656 W, 79-66 9. Abilene Christian Mar. 13, 2009 1,552 W, 78-53 10. Arkansas-Fort Smith Mar. 14, 2015 1,194 W, 70-57 11. St. Edward’s Mar. 14, 2014 1,104 W, 90-72 12. Cameron Mar. 13, 2015 1,015 W, 80-61 FIRST UNITED BANK CENTER - “HOME OF LADY BUFF BASKETBALL”
  7. 7. 7 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL Kristen Mattio has continued the storied tradition of Lady Buff Basketball as she enters her sixth season at the helm of the West Texas A&M in 2020-21. She has registering an overall record of 139-29 during her time in Canyon for a winning percentage of 82.7% as the Nashville native is the fastest head coach in program history to reach the 125-win plateau. WT claimed their 19th Lone Star Conference Regular Season/Divisional Title during the 2019-20 campaign with an overall record of 27-6 with a 19-3 mark in league action, advancing to the program's 26th NCAA Tournament before the sudden end to the campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lady Buffs also excelled in the classroom as a member of the WBCA Division II Team Academic Honor Roll. The Lady Buffs finished the 2018-19 season with an overall record of 29-4, claiming a share of the LSC Regular Season Title while also winning the LSC Tournament Title as they made the program’s 25th overall appearance in the NCAA Division II Postseason with a run to the Regional Semifinals. Mattio was named the Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year for the second straight season while four Lady Buffs claimed All-LSC accolades including LSC Player of the Year Lexy Hightower who was named a D2CCA and WBCA All-American. The 2017-18 Lady Buffs continued to be the measuring stick in the LSC as they claimed the regular season and tournament titles with an overall record of 29-5 with a 16-4 mark in league action. WT advanced to the Regional Finals with wins over Arkansas-Fort Smith and Metro State before falling to Lubbock Christian in the Title Game. Mattio was named the Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year, four Lady Buffs picked up All-LSC accolades while sophomore guard Lexy Hightower was named a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American. In 2016-17, Mattio and the Lady Buffs had another standout year both on the court and in the classroom as the team won the Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball Academic Championship with a team grade-point average of 3.568 and finished 19th nationally in the WBCA Academic Top 25. WT sophomore Reagan Haynes earned the prestigious honor of winning the Elite 90 Award which goes to the top student-athlete with the best GPA at the National Championship round. On the court in 2016-17, the Lady Buffs continued the success from her first season as the team was ranked as high as third nationally during the season and finished 15th in the final WBCA Top 25. The Lady Buffs finished third in the LSC with a 15-5 record and a semifinal appearance in the LSC Championship. WT earned an at-large berth in the NCAA South Central Regional where the Lady Buffs shined, winning their third regional in four years with a wins over Regis, Colorado State-Pueblo and Angelo State. She went 28-5 overall and went 13-3 in her first season as head coach in the Lone Star Conference. Mattio guided the Lady Buffs the program’s third- straight Lone Star Conference regular season title and a berth in the LSC championship game. WT received the No. 3-seed in the South Central Regional where the Lady Buffs defeated UC-Colorado Springs and Black Hills State, before falling to eventual national champion Lubbock Christian in the Sweet Sixteen. It was a matchup of the two best teams in the region all season. Mattio was named head coach of the Lady Buffs on May 12, 2015, after serving two seasons as associate head coach under Mark Kellogg who took the head coaching position at Stephen F. Austin. Mattio, served under Kellogg in 2013-2014 and 2014-15 as the Lady Buffs went 62-6 with two Elite Eight appearances and one national runner-up finish. The Lady Buffs won two Lone Star Conference regular season and tournament titles, while winning two South Central Region Tournament championships. Mattio assisted Kellogg at Northwest Missouri State last year and was Kellogg’s top assistant for five years at Fort Lewis College. There, the Skyhawks went an impressive 143-20 and 93-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, capturing three-straight RMAC regular season titles and two RMAC tournament championships in 2010-11 and 2011-12. During her tenure at FLC, the Skyhawks made a trip to the NCAA Division II tournament each season. The highlight, however, was the 2009-10 season which saw the Skyhawks go 35-4 and advance to the national championship game where they fell to Emporia State. Prior to Fort Lewis, Mattio spent one season as the assistant coach at Memphis Central High School in Memphis, Tenn., helping her team to a 25-8 record. While in Memphis, Mattio also worked with and coached youth at Memphis Athletic Ministries. Mattio first worked with Kellogg at Montana State University from 2003-2005 where they both were assistant coaches. While at MSU, she was responsible for the Bobcats’ academics, film exchange, recruiting and community affairs. Along with a stop as an assistant coach at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., Mattio spent one season as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Evangel University, in Springfield, Mo., where her team reached the Elite Eight in the NAIA Division II National Championships and posted a 29-9 record. She played point guard and was a team captain for the Lady Crusaders while in college and was instrumental in leading Evangel to the NAIA Division II Sweet Sixteen. She led her team to two NAIA tournament appearance and three Heart of America Conference titles (2000-2003). Mattio graduated from Evangel in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing/management. She earned a master’s degree in 2006 in sports and wellness leadership from Austin Peay. KRISTEN MATTIO Head Coach | Sixth Season at West Texas A&M Evangel '03 | Marketing/Management
  8. 8. 8 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION CAMILLE PERKINS Associate Head Coach | Seventh Season at West Texas A&M Angelo State '11 | Psychology Camille Perkins begins her seventh season as an assistant coach at West Texas A&M, entering her fourth season at the program's Associate Head Coach in 2020-21. WT claimed their 19th Lone Star Conference Regular Season/Divisional Title during the 2019-20 campaign with an overall record of 27-6 with a 19-3 mark in league action, advancing to the program's 26th NCAA Tournament before the sudden end to the campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lady Buffs also excelled in the classroom as a member of the WBCA Division II Team Academic Honor Roll. The Lady Buffs finished the 2018-19 season with an overall record of 29-4, claiming a share of the LSC Regular Season Title while also winning the LSC Tournament Title as they made the program's 25th overall appearance in the NCAA Division II Postseason with a run to the Regional Semifinals. WT finished 23rd in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II Top-25 Poll as four Lady Buffs claimed All-LSC accolades including LSC Player of the Year Lexy Hightower who was named a D2CCA and WBCA All-American. The 2017-18 Lady Buffs continued their reign atop of the Lone Star Conference as they claimed the regular season and tournament titles with an overall record of 29-5 with a 16-4 mark in league action. WT advanced to the NCAA South Central Regional Finals with wins over Arkansas-Fort Smith and Metro State before falling to Lubbock Christian in the Title Game. In 2016-17, Perkins helped guide the Lady Buffs to their third Elite Eight in four years and a 26-9 record overall. In 2015-16, Perkins helped lead the Lady Buffs to their third-straight Lone Star Conference regular season title and Sweet Sixteen appearance. In her first season, she helped lead the team to the LSC regular season and tournament titles and WT’s second consecutive Elite Eight appearance with a 30-3 overall record. She came to WT from Angelo State where she was an assistant coach for the Rambelles in 2013-14. Perkins was an All-LSC player for Angelo State form 2008-2011 and was a graduate assistant from 2011-2013. She finished her playing career at ASU as the second all-time leading scorer in program history and is the school-leader in free throws made (573) and attempts (749). The Groesbeck, Texas, native, also is among the top five in the Rambelle women’s basketball record book in points per game, field goals made, 3-pointers made, assists and steals as she averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game her senior season and was an All- LSC South Division First Team selection for the fourth time in her career. As a freshman, she earned LSC Freshman of the Year honors in 2008. Perkins earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in education both from Angelo State. KRISTIAN BRANSON Assistant Coach | Fourth Season at West Texas A&M Baylor '14 | Education Kristian Branson enters his fourth season as an Assistant Coach for the Lady Buffs.  In his three seasons in Canyon, Branson helped guide the Lady Buffs to a 85-15 overall record with three LSC Regular Season Championships, two LSC Tournament Titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in each of the three seasons. His responsibilities include guard development, coordinating travel, team budgeting, scouting and film on opposing teams, as well as duties related to recruiting Branson came to Canyon in the Summer of 2017 after spending one season as the video coordinator for women’s basketball at Stephen F. Austin under former Lady Buff head coach Mark Kellogg. The team went 25-8, losing in the conference tournament championship game. Branson was charged with video sharing and breakdown of games and practice at SFA, while evaluating opposing players and highlight tapes. He also worked with the post players for the Lady Jacks. Prior to SFA, Branson worked as an assistant women’s basketball coach at University of Mary Hardin- Baylor helping guide his team to a 15-11 record, winning 11 of their final 13 games, and five players named all-conference in 2015-16. Branson worked under Mark Morefield, who was a former assistant at Baylor under Scott Drew. In addition, he also has had stints as an assistant coach and junior varsity head coach at Vanguard College Preparatory, and head coach of the Centex Elite AAU Team. While coaching at the high school level in college, Branson coached four players who received college scholarships. Branson is a native of Palmdale, California. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Baylor University in 2014 and currently is pursuing a master’s degree in mass communication from Stephen F. Austin. 
  9. 9. 9 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL 2020-21 NUMERICAL ROSTER # NAME YR. POS. HT. HOMETOWN (PREVIOUS) 2 Asha Scott Jr. Guard 5-8 Washington, D.C. (Univ. of Vermont) 3 Jayla Burgess Fr. Forward 6-2 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Union HS) 4 Lexy Hightower Sr. Guard 5-8 Amarillo, Texas (Amarillo HS) 5 McKauley Gregory So. Guard 5-9 Lubbock, Texas (Cooper HS) 10 Delaney Nix Jr. Guard 5-8 Tahlequah, Oklahoma (Tahlequah HS) 12 Sienna Lenz Jr. Guard 5-8 Chilliwack, British Columbia (Simon Fraser) 20 Aminata Dosso Jr. Guard 5-9 Paris, France (Univ. of San Diego) 23 Braylyn Dollar Jr. Forward 6-0 Lubbock, Texas (Monterey HS) 24 Jillian Sowell Fr. Guard 5-10 Southlake, Texas (Carroll HS) 25 Madison Kast Jr. Post 6-1 Visalia, California (Ventura College) 30 Lauren Taylor Jr. Guard 5-10 Collierville, Tennessee (Christian Brothers) 34 Abby Spurgin Sr. Post 6-2 Fredericksburg, Texas (Fredericksburg HS) 2020-21 ALPHABETICAL ROSTER # NAME YR. POS. HT. HOMETOWN (PREVIOUS) 3 Jayla Burgess Fr. Forward 6-2 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Union HS) 23 Braylyn Dollar Jr. Forward 6-0 Lubbock, Texas (Monterey HS) 20 Aminata Dosso Jr. Guard 5-9 Paris, France (Univ. of San Diego) 5 McKauley Gregory So. Guard 5-9 Lubbock, Texas (Cooper HS) 4 Lexy Hightower Sr. Guard 5-8 Amarillo, Texas (Amarillo HS) 25 Madison Kast Jr. Post 6-1 Visalia, California (Ventura College) 12 Sienna Lenz Jr. Guard 5-8 Chilliwack, British Columbia (Simon Fraser) 10 Delaney Nix Jr. Guard 5-8 Tahlequah, Oklahoma (Tahlequah HS) 2 Asha Scott Jr. Guard 5-8 Washington, D.C. (Univ. of Vermont) 24 Jillian Sowell Fr. Guard 5-10 Southlake, Texas (Carroll HS) 34 Abby Spurgin Sr. Post 6-2 Fredericksburg, Texas (Fredericksburg HS) 30 Lauren Taylor Jr. Guard 5-10 Collierville, Tennessee (Christian Brothers) COACHING & SUPPORT STAFF HEAD COACH - Kristen Mattio (6th Season) ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH - Camille Perkins (7th Season) ASSISTANT COACH - Kristian Branson (4th Season) STUDENT ASSISTANT - Klaudia Johnson STUDENT ASSISTANT - Brianna Stewart STUDENT ASSISTANT - KateyWhite SPORTS MEDICINE - Devin Neill SPORTS PERFORMANCE - Sarah Ramey ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS - Brent Seals ROSTER BREAKDOWN BY CLASS Seniors (2): Lexy Hightower, Abby Spurgin Juniors (7): Braylyn Dollar, Aminata Dosso, Madison Kast, Sienna Lenz, Delaney Nix, Asha Scott, Lauren Taylor Sophomores (1): McKauley Gregory Freshmen (2): Jayla Burgess, Jillian Sowell BY POSITION Guard (8): Aminata Dosso, McKauley Gregory, Lexy Hightower, Sienna Lenz, Delaney Nix, Asha Scott, Jillian Sowell, Lauren Taylor Forward (2): Jayla Burgess, Braylyn Dollar Post (2): Madison Kast, Abby Spurgin BY STATE/COUNTRY British Columbia (1): Sienna Lenz California (1): Madison Kast France (1): Aminata Dosso Oklahoma (2): Jayla Burgess, Delaney Nix Tennessee (1): Lauren Taylor Texas (5): Braylyn Dollar, McKauley Gregory, Lexy Hightower, Jillian Sowell, Abby Spurgin Washington D.C. (1): Asha Scott BY MAJOR Biology (2): Jayla Burgess, Braylyn Dollar Business Marketing (1): Jillian Sowell Corporate Communications (1): Madison Kast Criminal Justice (1): Asha Scott Education (1): Abby Spurgin Electronic Media/Broadcasting (1): Lexy Hightower General Studies (1): Aminata Dosso Health Science (1): McKauley Gregory Mechanical Engineering (1): Lauren Taylor Political Science (1): Delaney Nix Sports & Exercise Science (1): Sienna Lenz
  10. 10. 10 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION 2020-21 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL TV/RADIO ROSTER ASHA SCOTT Jr. | Guard | 5-8 Washington, D.C. JAYLA BURGESS Fr. | Forward | 6-2 Tulsa, Oklahoma LEXY HIGHTOWER Sr. | Guard | 5-8 Amarillo, Texas McKAULEY GREGORY So. | Guard | 5-9 Lubbock, Texas DELANEY NIX Jr. | Guard | 5-8 Tahlequah, Oklahoma SIENNA LENZ Jr. | Guard | 5-8 Chilliwack, British Columbia AMINATA DOSSO Jr. | Guard | 5-9 Paris, France BRAYLYN DOLLAR Jr. | Forward | 6-0 Lubbock, Texas JILLIAN SOWELL Fr. | Guard | 5-10 Southlake, Texas MADISON KAST Jr. | Post | 6-1 Visalia, California LAUREN TAYLOR Jr. | Guard | 5-10 Collierville, Tennessee ABBY SPURGIN Sr. | Post | 6-2 Fredericksburg, Texas KRISTEN MATTIO Head Coach CAMILLE PERKINS Associate Head Coach KRISTIAN BRANSON Assistant Coach 22 KLAUDIA JOHNSON Student Assistant BRIANNA STEWART Student Assistant KATEY WHITE Student Assistant 22 22 33 22 44 22 55 22 1010 22 1212 22 2020 22 2323 22 2424 22 2525 22 3030 22 3434 22 22 22 22 22 22
  11. 11. 11 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTICS CAREER HIGHS Points: 6, Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) Rebounds: 4, Adams State (11/29/19) Assists: 5, at Western New Mexico (1/11/20) Steals: 1 (4x), Cameron (2/29/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 1 (6x), UT Permian Basin (2/1/20) 3-Pointers: 1 (3x), UT Permian Basin (2/1/20) Free Throws: 6, Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) Minutes: 17, at UT Tyler (2/20/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: -- Rebounds: -- Assists: -- Steals: -- Blocks: -- Field Goals: -- 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: -- GAME TRACKER ‘19-20 ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- -- Scored 10+ Points -- -- -- Scored 20+ Points -- -- -- Led WT in Scoring -- -- -- Led WT in Rebounds -- -- -- Led WT in Assists 1 -- 1 Led WT in Steals -- -- -- Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- -- Had 3+ Steals -- -- -- Had 3+ Assists 1 -- 1 Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- -- Had 5+ Assists 1 -- 1 LSC HIGHS Points: 6, Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) Rebounds: 3, at UT Tyler (2/20/20) Assists: 5, at Western New Mexico (1/11/20) Steals: 1 (3x), Cameron (2/29/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 1 (5x), UT Permian Basin (2/1/20) 3-Pointers: 1 (2x), UT Permian Basin (2/1/20) Free Throws: 6, Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) Minutes: 17, at UT Tyler (2/20/20) Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2019-20 25-0 174 7.0 7-26 .269 3-8 .375 17-32 .531 11-19-30 1.2 19 0 11 23 0 4 34 1.4 2020-21 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- TOTAL 25-0 174 7.0 7-26 .269 3-8 .375 17-32 .531 11-19-30 1.2 19 0 11 23 0 4 34 1.4 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UAFS 12/20 DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SCOTT VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 2/27/20 H 14 0 2 0 0 2 6 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - 14 0 2 0 0 2 6 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 AVG. - 14. - - - - - - - - 1.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 #2 // ASHA SCOTT Guard // 5’8 // Junior // Washington, D.C. St. John’s College Prep // University of Vermont 2019-20 (Sophomore): Scott saw time in 25 contests for the Lady Buffs during her sophomore campaign in 2019-20. The Washington, D.C. native went 7-of-26 (26.9%) from the floor including 3-of-8 (37.5%) from deep and 17-of-32 (53.1%) from the free throw line to average 1.4 points per contest. Scott dished out 11 assists to go along with four steals and 30 total rebounds (11 offensive, 19 defensive) as she averaged 7.0 minutes per game for WT.
  12. 12. 12 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2020-21 2-2 46 23.0 2-7 .286 0-0 .000 4-5 .800 1-6-7 3.5 4 0 2 2 0 1 8 4.0 TOTAL 2-2 46 23.0 2-7 .286 0-0 .000 4-5 .800 1-6-7 3.5 4 0 2 2 0 1 8 4.0 CAREER HIGHS Points: 8, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: 1, (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Minutes: 24, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: 8, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: 1, (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Minutes: 24, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) GAME TRACKER ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- Scored 10+ Points -- -- Scored 20+ Points -- -- Led WT in Scoring -- -- Led WT in Rebounds -- -- Led WT in Assists -- -- Led WT in Steals -- -- Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 3+ Steals -- -- Had 3+ Assists -- -- Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- -- LSC HIGHS Points: 8, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: 1, (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Minutes: 24, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 22 2 6 0 0 4 5 1 2 3 1 0 1 8 @UAFS 12/20 24 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 1 0 0 4 @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - BURGESS VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - AVG. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #3 // JAYLA BURGESS Forward // 6’2 // Freshman // Tulsa, Oklahoma Union High School At Union High School: Burgess joins the Lady Buffs following a standout prep career at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she a forward and post for the Redskins under head coach Joe Redmond. She was an All-State selection during her senior campaign while also being named to the Vype Magazine Top-100 and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the Redskins. As a junior, shw as an Honorable Mention All-State honoree while also excelling in the classroom as a member of the Oklahoma Indian Honor Society and the National Honor Society.
  13. 13. 13 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2016-17 28-12 685 24.5 93-185 .503 38-89 .427 31-39 .795 12-46-58 2.1 48 2 37 49 2 20 255 9.1 2017-18 34-34 1032 30.4 180-382 .471 76-172 .442 52-65 .800 23-63-86 2.5 57 0 60 64 2 44 488 14.4 2018-19 33-33 1006 30.5 205-400 .513 83-179 .464 42-56 .750 30-80-110 3.3 51 0 62 68 3 36 535 16.2 2019-20 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2020-21 2-2 67 33.5 13-26 .500 2-3 .667 8-9 .889 2-9-11 5.5 4 0 3 7 0 1 36 18.0 TOTAL 97-81 2790 28.8 491-993 .494 199-443 .449 133-169 .787 67-198-265 2.7 160 2 162 188 7 101 1314 13.5 CAREER HIGHS Points: 29, Midwestern State (12/1/18) Rebounds: 9, Angelo State (3/16/19) Assists: 6, Texas Woman’s (12/7/17) Steals: 4 (2x), UT Permian Basin (1/30/18) Blocks: 2, St. Edward’s (11/18/16) Field Goals: 12 (2x), Angelo State (2/14/19) 3-Pointers: 6 (2x), at Texas Woman’s (2/28/19) Free Throws: 8 (3x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Minutes: 42, Eastern New Mexico (2/26/19) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: 27, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Rebounds: 6, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Assists: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 9, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 3-Pointers: 1 (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Free Throws: 8, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Minutes: 34, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) GAME TRACKER ‘16-17 ‘17-18 ‘18-19 ‘20-21 Car. Had a Double-Double -- -- -- -- -- Scored 10+ Points 16 23 21 1 61 Scored 20+ Points 1 7 10 1 19 Led WT in Scoring 4 18 12 1 35 Led WT in Rebounds -- -- 1 -- 1 Led WT in Assists 3 4 5 1 13 Led WT in Steals 6 8 8 -- 22 Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s 1 12 10 -- 23 Had 3+ Steals 3 3 3 -- 9 Had 3+ Assists 5 6 7 -- 18 Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- 6 2 -- 8 Had 5+ Steals -- -- -- -- -- Had 5+ Assists 1 2 -- -- 3 LSC HIGHS Points: 29, Midwestern State (12/1/18) Rebounds: 7 (2x), at Texas A&M-Commerce (2/23/19) Assists: 6, Texas Woman’s (12/7/17) Steals: 4, UT Permian Basin (1/30/18) Blocks: 1, at Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/10/19) Field Goals: 12, Angelo State (2/14/19) 3-Pointers: 6 (2x), at Texas Woman’s (2/28/19) Free Throws: 8 (3x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Minutes: 42, Eastern New Mexico (2/26/19) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 34 4 10 1 1 0 0 1 5 6 1 0 0 9 @UAFS 12/20 33 9 16 1 2 8 9 1 4 5 2 0 1 27 @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - HIGHTOWER VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 1/5/17 A 27 6 9 2 4 0 0 0 3 3 1 0 1 14 2/11/17 H DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/18 H 19 4 11 1 6 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 9 2/10/18 A 33 9 17 5 8 4 4 1 3 4 0 0 0 27 3/1/18 N 34 4 16 1 7 4 5 0 5 5 2 1 2 13 12/1/18 H 39 8 17 5 10 8 10 0 4 4 2 0 0 29 1/31/19 A 38 3 8 1 4 2 4 0 3 3 3 0 2 9 2/27/20 H DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - 190 34 78 15 39 18 23 2 18 20 8 1 7 101 AVG. - 31.7 - - - - - - - - 3.3 1.3 0.2 1.2 16.8 #4 // LEXY HIGHTOWER Guard // 5’8 // Senior // Amarillo, Texas Amarillo High School 2020-21 (Senior): Named the 2020-21 Lone Star Conference Preseason Player of the Year. 2019-20 (Redshirt): Hightower suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason and redshirted for the Lady Buffs during the 2019-20 campaign.
  14. 14. 14 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2019-20 15-0 54 3.6 5-16 .313 0-8 .000 0-1 .000 4-2-6 0.4 2 0 1 1 0 1 10 0.7 2020-21 1-0 2 2.0 0-0 .000 0-0 .000 0-0 .000 1-0-1 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 TOTAL 16-0 56 3.5 5-16 .313 0-8 .000 0-1 .000 5-2-7 0.4 2 0 1 1 0 1 10 0.6 CAREER HIGHS Points: 4, Oklahoma Panhandle State (12/5/19) Rebounds: 3, Adams State (11/29/19) Assists: 1, Adams State (11/29/19) Steals: 1, vs. St. Edward’s (3/5/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 2, Oklahoma Panhandle State (12/5/19) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 6 (3x), Eastern New Mexico (1/30/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: -- Rebounds: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Assists: -- Steals: -- Blocks: -- Field Goals: -- 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) GAME TRACKER ‘19-20 ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- -- Scored 10+ Points -- -- -- Scored 20+ Points -- -- -- Led WT in Scoring -- -- -- Led WT in Rebounds -- -- -- Led WT in Assists -- -- -- Led WT in Steals -- -- -- Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- -- Had 3+ Steals -- -- -- Had 3+ Assists -- -- -- Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- -- -- LSC HIGHS Points: 2 (2x), Cameron (2/29/20) Rebounds: 2, Western New Mexico (1/30/20) Assists: -- Steals: -- Blocks: -- Field Goals: 1 (2x), Cameron (2/29/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 6, Western New Mexico (1/30/20) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 @UAFS 12/20 DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - GREGORY VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 2/27/20 H 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 AVG. - 3.0 - - - - - - - - 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 #5 // McKAULEY GREGORY Guard // 5’9 // Sophomore // Lubbock, Texas Cooper High School 2019-20 (Freshman): Gregory saw time in 15 contests for the Lady Buffs during her true freshman campaign in 2019-20. The Lubbock native went 5-of-16 (31.3%) to average 0.7 points per game while also registering one assist, one steal and six rebounds (four offensive, two defensive) to average 0.4 per game.
  15. 15. 15 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2018-19 33-17 586 17.8 71-163 .436 46-119 .387 21-29 .724 14-28-42 1.3 47 0 51 45 1 18 209 6.3 2019-20 33-33 960 29.1 112-271 .413 83-221 .376 20-24 .833 9-70-79 2.4 35 0 73 67 4 31 327 9.9 2020-21 2-2 66 33.0 0-5 .000 0-5 .000 0-0 .000 1-5-6 3.0 2 0 5 4 0 2 0 0.0 TOTAL 68-52 1612 23.7 183-439 .417 129-345 .374 41-53 .774 24-103-127 1.9 84 0 129 116 5 51 536 7.9 CAREER HIGHS Points: 21 (2x), Angelo State (1/16/20) Rebounds: 6, at Regis (11/9/19) Assists: 6, Oklahoma Panhandle State (12/5/19) Steals: 4, at Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/23/20) Blocks: 1 (4x), UT Permian Basin (2/1/20) Field Goals: 7 (3x), vs. St. Mary’s (12/14/19) 3-Pointers: 7, Angelo State (1/16/20) Free Throws: 3 (2x), at Regis (11/9/19) Minutes: 43, Tarleton (2/13/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: -- Rebounds: 3, (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Steals: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: -- 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 33 (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) GAME TRACKER ‘18-19 ‘19-20 ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- -- -- Scored 10+ Points 4 17 -- 21 Scored 20+ Points 2 2 -- 4 Led WT in Scoring 2 5 -- 7 Led WT in Rebounds 1 1 -- 2 Led WT in Assists 2 6 1 9 Led WT in Steals 3 7 1 11 Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s 7 13 -- 20 Had 3+ Steals -- 4 -- 4 Had 3+ Assists 7 11 1 19 Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s 1 5 -- 6 Had 5+ Steals -- -- -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- 5 -- 5 LSC HIGHS Points: 21 (2x), Angelo State (1/16/20) Rebounds: 5 (3x), Tarleton (2/13/20) Assists: 5 (3x), UT Permian Basin (2/1/20) Steals: 4, at Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/23/20) Blocks: 1 (2x), UT Permian Basin (2/1/20) Field Goals: 7 (3x), vs. St. Mary’s (12/14/19) 3-Pointers: 7, Angelo State (1/16/20) Free Throws: 3, Tarleton (1/19/19) Minutes: 43, Tarleton (2/13/20) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 33 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 2 3 4 0 2 0 @UAFS 12/20 33 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NIX VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 12/1/18 H 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/31/19 A 12 0 1 0 0 2 2 0 1 1 1 0 1 2 2/27/20 H 25 1 7 0 6 0 0 0 3 3 2 0 0 2 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - 40 1 9 0 7 2 2 0 4 4 3 0 1 4 AVG. - 13.3 - - - - - - - - - 1.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 #10 // DELANEY NIX Guard // 5’8 // Junior // Tahlequah, Oklahoma Tahlequah High School 2019-20 (Sophomore): Nix became a staple on the court for the Lady Buffs during her sophomore campaign in 2019-20 as she started all 33 games in Maroon & White. The Tahlequah, Oklahoma native went 112-of-271 (41.3%) from the field including 83-of-221 (37.6%) from behind the arc and 20-of-24 (83.3%) from the free throw line to average 9.9 points per game which ranked second on the team. Nix registered 73 assists, 31 steals and four blocks to go along with 79 total rebounds (nine offensive, 70 defensive) to average 2.4 per contest. For her efforts on the court, she was named Second Team All-LSC.
  16. 16. 16 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2019-20 33-22 758 23.0 98-195 .503 13-61 .213 45-64 .703 32-94-126 3.8 43 1 45 68 2 28 254 7.7 2020-21 2-0 11 5.5 0-2 .000 0-0 .000 1-2 .500 0-1-1 0.5 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0.5 TOTAL 35-22 769 22.0 98-197 .497 13-61 .213 46-66 .697 32-95-127 3.6 43 1 45 69 2 28 255 7.3 CAREER HIGHS Points: 23, East Central (11/16/19) Rebounds: 8 (2x), Cameron (2/29/20) Assists: 4, UT Permian Basin (2/1/20) Steals: 4, at Texas A&M-Commerce (2/22/20) Blocks: 1 (2x), Western New Mexico (1/30/20) Field Goals: 6 (5x), vs. St. Edward’s (3/5/20) 3-Pointers: 3, East Central (11/16/19) Free Throws: 12, East Central (11/16/19) Minutes: 34, at Texas A&M-Commerce (2/22/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Rebounds: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: -- Steals: -- Blocks: -- Field Goals: -- 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Minutes: 9, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) GAME TRACKER ‘19-20 ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- -- Scored 10+ Points 12 -- 12 Scored 20+ Points 1 -- 1 Led WT in Scoring 4 -- 4 Led WT in Rebounds 2 -- 2 Led WT in Assists -- -- -- Led WT in Steals 6 -- 6 Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s 1 -- 1 Had 3+ Steals 1 -- 1 Had 3+ Assists 6 -- 6 Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- -- -- LSC HIGHS Points: 14, Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) Rebounds: 8 (2x), Cameron (2/29/20) Assists: 4, UT Permian Basin (2/1/20) Steals: 4, at Texas A&M-Commerce (2/22/20) Blocks: 1 (2x), Western New Mexico (1/30/20) Field Goals: 6 (2x), Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) 3-Pointers: 2, Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) Free Throws: 4, at Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/23/20) Minutes: 34, at Texas A&M-Commerce (2/22/20) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 @UAFS 12/20 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LENZ VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 2/27/20 H 25 3 5 1 1 3 5 0 3 3 1 0 1 10 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - 25 3 5 1 1 3 5 0 3 3 1 0 1 10 AVG. - 25.0 - - - - - - - - 3.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 10.0 #11 // SIENNA LENZ Guard // 5’8 // Junior // Chilliwack, British Columbia Abbotsford Senior Secondary // Simon Fraser 2019-20 (Sophomore): Scott saw time in 25 contests for the Lady Buffs during her sophomore campaign in 2019-20. The Washington, D.C. native went 7-of-26 (26.9%) from the floor including 3-of-8 (37.5%) from deep and 17-of-32 (53.1%) from the free throw line to average 1.4 points per contest. Scott dished out 11 assists to go along with four steals and 30 total rebounds (11 offensive, 19 defensive) as she averaged 7.0 minutes per game for WT.
  17. 17. 17 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2020-21 2-2 37 18.5 8-13 .615 0-1 .000 0-3 .000 2-10-12 6.0 3 0 1 9 0 2 16 8.0 TOTAL 2-2 37 18.5 8-13 .615 0-1 .000 0-3 .000 2-10-12 6.0 3 0 1 9 0 2 16 8.0 CAREER HIGHS Points: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Rebounds: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1 (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 5, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 24, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Rebounds: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1 (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 5, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 24, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) GAME TRACKER ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double 1 1 Scored 10+ Points 1 1 Scored 20+ Points -- -- Led WT in Scoring -- -- Led WT in Rebounds 1 1 Led WT in Assists -- -- Led WT in Steals -- -- Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 3+ Steals -- -- Had 3+ Assists -- -- Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- -- LSC HIGHS Points: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Rebounds: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1 (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Blocks: -- Field Goals: 5, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 24, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 13 3 4 0 0 0 2 0 2 2 0 0 1 6 @UAFS 12/20 24 5 9 0 1 0 1 2 8 10 1 0 1 10 @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - DOSSO VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - AVG. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #20 // AMINATA “MIMI” DOSSO Guard // 5’9 // Junior // Paris, France Bishop Alemany High School (Ca.) // University of San Diego At the University of San Diego: Dosso comes to Canyon following two seasons at the University of San Diego where she saw time in 56 contests with three starts for the Toreros. As a sophomore in 2019-20, she went 23-of-50 (46%) from the floor to average 1.6 points per game while grabbing 24 total rebounds (nine offensive, 15 defensive) to go along with 12 assists, 15 steals and five blocks. As a freshman in 2018-19, Dosso went 31-of-84 (36.9%) from the floor to average 2.9 points per game while registering 37 rebounds, 18 assist, eight steals and two blocks.
  18. 18. 18 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2018-19 33-0 444 13.5 42-79 .532 1-7 .143 35-68 .515 27-102-129 3.9 54 0 29 54 11 20 120 3.6 2019-20 33-8 730 22.1 106-208 .510 6-20 .300 97-136 .713 51-141-192 5.8 92 5 58 98 12 33 315 9.5 2020-21 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- TOTAL 66-8 1174 17.8 148-287 .516 7-27 .259 132-204 .647 78-243-321 4.9 146 5 87 152 23 53 435 6.6 CAREER HIGHS Points: 24, Oklahoma Panhandle State (12/5/19) Rebounds: 14, Western New Mexico (1/30/20) Assists: 5 (2x), at Eastern New Mexico (1/4/20) Steals: 4, vs. St. Edward’s (3/5/20) Blocks: 3, Texas A&M-Kingsville (2/16/19) Field Goals: 10 (2x), Western New Mexico (1/30/20) 3-Pointers: 1 (6x), Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) Free Throws: 11, Lubbock Christian (1/18/20) Minutes: 31, Tarleton (2/13/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: 9, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 6, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Assists: 3, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Blocks: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Field Goals: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Minutes: 20, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) GAME TRACKER ‘18-19 ‘19-20 ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double 1 5 -- 6 Scored 10+ Points 1 13 -- 14 Scored 20+ Points -- 2 -- 2 Led WT in Scoring -- 4 -- 4 Led WT in Rebounds 4 6 -- 10 Led WT in Assists -- 7 -- 7 Led WT in Steals 4 8 -- 12 Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- -- -- Had 3+ Steals 2 3 -- 5 Had 3+ Assists 2 10 1 13 Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- 2 -- 2 LSC HIGHS Points: 21, Western New Mexico (1/30/20) Rebounds: 14, Western New Mexico (1/30/20) Assists: 5 (2x), at Eastern New Mexico (1/4/20) Steals: 3 (4x), Tarleton (2/13/20) Blocks: 3, Texas A&M-Kingsville (2/16/19) Field Goals: 10, Western New Mexico (1/30/20) 3-Pointers: 1 (4x), Texas Woman’s (2/15/20) Free Throws: 11, Lubbock Christian (1/18/20) Minutes: 31, Tarleton (2/13/20) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 20 4 9 0 1 1 2 3 3 6 3 1 1 9 @UAFS 12/20 15 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 3 1 0 0 2 @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - DOLLAR VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 12/1/18 H 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/31/19 A 22 2 3 0 0 1 2 1 6 7 1 2 2 5 2/27/20 H 23 4 9 0 1 5 8 1 12 13 0 1 1 13 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - 54 6 12 0 1 6 10 2 18 20 2 3 4 18 AVG. - 18.0 - - - - - - - - 6.7 0.7 1.0 1.3 6.0 #23 // BRAYLYN DOLLAR Forward // 6’0 // Junior // Lubbock, Texas Monterey High School 2019-20 (Sophomore): Dollar was a force on the court for the Lady Buffs during her sophomore campaign in 2019-20 as she saw time in all 33 contests with eight starts. The Lubbock product went 106-of-208 (51%) from the floor including 6-of-20 (30%) from behind the arc and 97-of-136 (71.3%) from the charity stripe to average 9.5 points per contest which ranked third on the team. Dollar registered 58 assists, 33 steals and 12 blocks to go along with 192 rebounds to average 5.8 per game. Dollar picked up Honorable Mention All-LSC honors while also being tabbed the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year.
  19. 19. 19 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2020-21 2-0 19 9.5 1-4 .250 0-0 .000 0-0 .000 1-1-2 1.0 2 0 1 3 0 0 2 1.0 TOTAL 2-0 19 9.5 1-4 .250 0-0 .000 0-0 .000 1-1-2 1.0 2 0 1 3 0 0 2 1.0 CAREER HIGHS Points: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Assists: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Steals: -- Blocks: -- Field Goals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Assists: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Steals: -- Blocks: -- Field Goals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) GAME TRACKER ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- Scored 10+ Points -- -- Scored 20+ Points -- -- Led WT in Scoring -- -- Led WT in Rebounds -- -- Led WT in Assists -- -- Led WT in Steals -- -- Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 3+ Steals -- -- Had 3+ Assists -- -- Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- -- LSC HIGHS Points: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Assists: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Steals: -- Blocks: -- Field Goals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: -- Free Throws: -- Minutes: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 10 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 1 0 0 2 @UAFS 12/20 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SOWELL VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - AVG. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #24 // JILLIAN SOWELL Guard // 5’10 // Freshman // Southlake, Texas Carroll High School At Southlake Carroll High School: Sowell comes to Canyon following a standout prep career at Southlake Carroll High School where she was a Team Captain for the Dragons under head coach Robyn McCoart. She finished her high school career with 1,523 points with an impressive 317 made three-pointers, she was selected First Team All-District during her senior campaign as the talented guard led the Dragons to their first playoff victory since 2015. As a junior, Sowell led the DFW area in made three-pointers (114) while finishing the season with 18.4 points per game.
  20. 20. 20 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL #BUFFNATION WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM | 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2020-21 2-0 27 13.5 5-6 .833 3-4 .750 0-0 .000 0-3-3 1.5 4 0 1 2 3 1 13 6.5 TOTAL 2-0 27 13.5 5-6 .833 3-4 .750 0-0 .000 0-3-3 1.5 4 0 1 2 3 1 13 6.5 CAREER HIGHS Points: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Assists: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Blocks: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Field Goals: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Free Throws: -- Minutes: 15, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Assists: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Blocks: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Field Goals: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Free Throws: -- Minutes: 15, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) GAME TRACKER ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- Scored 10+ Points 1 1 Scored 20+ Points -- -- Led WT in Scoring -- -- Led WT in Rebounds -- -- Led WT in Blocks 1 1 Led WT in Steals -- -- Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 3+ Steals -- -- Had 3+ Assists -- -- Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- -- LSC HIGHS Points: 10, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Rebounds: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Assists: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Blocks: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Field Goals: 4, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 3-Pointers: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) Free Throws: -- Minutes: 15, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/19/20) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 15 4 5 2 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 1 10 @UAFS 12/20 12 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 2 0 3 @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - KAST VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - AVG. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #25 // MADISON KAST Post // 6’1 // Junior // Visalia, California Redwood High School // Montana State // Ventura College At Ventura College: Kast comes to Canyon following one season at Ventura College where she started all 27 games for the Pirates. She went 126-of-275 (45.8%) from the floor including 17-of-60 (28.3%) from behind the arc and 58-of-82 (70.7%) from the free throw line to average 12.1 points per game to go along with 151 total rebounds, 16 assists, four steals and 40 blocks to earn First Team All-Western State Conference. The Pirates claimed the SoCal Regional Championship and advanced to the program’s 19th CCCAA State Elite Eight.
  21. 21. 21 WEST TEXAS A&M LADY BUFF BASKETBALL 2020-21 WEST TEXAS A&M BASKETBALL | WWW.GOBUFFSGO.COM #BUFFNATION CAREER HIGHS Points: 12, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Rebounds: 7 (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: -- Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Blocks: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Field Goals: 5, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 3-Pointers: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Free Throws: -- Minutes: 29, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 2020-21 SEASON HIGHS Points: 12, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Rebounds: 7 (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: -- Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Blocks: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Field Goals: 5, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 3-Pointers: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Free Throws: -- Minutes: 29, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) GAME TRACKER ‘20-21 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- Scored 10+ Points 1 1 Scored 20+ Points -- -- Led WT in Scoring -- -- Led WT in Rebounds -- -- Led WT in Assists -- -- Led WT in Steals -- -- Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 3+ Steals -- -- Had 3+ Assists -- -- Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- -- LSC HIGHS Points: 12, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Rebounds: 7 (2x), at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Assists: -- Steals: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Blocks: 1, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Field Goals: 5, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 3-Pointers: 2, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) Free Throws: -- Minutes: 29, at Arkansas-Fort Smith (12/20/20) 2020-21 GAME-BY-GAME vs. Date Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. @UAFS 12/19 19 2 3 0 1 0 0 1 6 7 0 0 0 4 @UAFS 12/20 29 5 7 2 2 0 2 3 4 7 0 1 1 12 @MSU 1/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 1/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TWU 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @UTPB 1/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - UTPB 1/16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAMUK 1/23 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SEU 1/26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @TAMIU 1/30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ASU 2/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @ASU 2/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MSU 2/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @MSU 2/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @CU 2/20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - @LCU 2/25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LCU 2/27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TAYLOR VS. MSU Date H/A/N Min. FG FGA 3FG FGA FT FTA Off. Def. Tot. Ast. Blk. Stl. Pts. 1/2/21 A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/4/21 H - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTALS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - AVG. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #30 // LAUREN TAYLOR Guard // 5’10 // Junior // Collierville, Tennessee Collierville High School // Christian Brothers At Christian Brothers: Taylor comes to Canyon following two seasons at Christian Brothers University where she saw time in 49 games with 33 starts for the Lady Bucs. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Lauren started all 24 games for the Bucs as she went 115-of- 235 (48.9%) from the floor including 37-of-93 (39.8%) from behind the arc to average 12.7 points per contest which was second on the team, Taylor grabbed 157 rebounds (6.5/game) to go along with 43 assists, 23 steals and three blocks while averaging 32.5 minutes per contest. CAREER STATISTICS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST TO BLK STL PTS AVG 2020-21 2-0 48 24.0 7-10 .700 2-3 .667 0-2 .000 4-10-14 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 1 16 8.0 TOTAL 2-0 48 24.0 7-10 .700 2-3 .667 0-2 .000 4-10-14 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 1 16 8.0

