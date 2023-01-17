Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

steampunk-a-retrofuturistic-19th-century-aesthetic-workshop-infographics.pptx

Jan. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

बहना तेरे प्यार में
Shabddotin
The Irrational Season
tudohooi
How About Them Apples #flushyourmeds
invalid0
How to Recover Deleted Photos from WhatsApp.pdf
Aafiya24
Weird #flushyourmeds
invalid0
International Journal of Computer Science, Engineering and Applications (IJCSEA)
IJCSEA Journal
How to Optimize Your Videos Like a Pro
Drive Traffic Media
BTS (Bangtan Boys).pdf
34ShaliniT
1 of 35 Ad

steampunk-a-retrofuturistic-19th-century-aesthetic-workshop-infographics.pptx

Jan. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Social Media

hawaq sen z teya tv je en e te iral tus he eh hteeh gg

hawaq sen z teya tv je en e te iral tus he eh hteeh gg

Social Media
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
8.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.6k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20.6k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.3k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
741 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.8k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

बहना तेरे प्यार में
Shabddotin
8 views
The Irrational Season
tudohooi
3 views
How About Them Apples #flushyourmeds
invalid0
8 views
How to Recover Deleted Photos from WhatsApp.pdf
Aafiya24
4 views
Weird #flushyourmeds
invalid0
5 views
International Journal of Computer Science, Engineering and Applications (IJCSEA)
IJCSEA Journal
4 views
How to Optimize Your Videos Like a Pro
Drive Traffic Media
3 views
BTS (Bangtan Boys).pdf
34ShaliniT
0 views
I tipi dei Social
Eva Zenith
2 views
Increase Your Twitter Reach With These 8 Simple Strategies
NdorBalzs
5 views
Radio Programme Production 1-1.pptx
NandikaBajaj
5 views
NEXT VIEW ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS.pdf
unknown971961
3 views
Motivate your self like never before.docx
Awutubedipo
4 views
communi in village.pptx
ssuser92d0c8
2 views
4th International conference on Advanced Natural Language Processing (AdNLP 2...
IJCSEA Journal
3 views
Happy Lohri
Shabddotin
6 views
social media presentation (7).pptx
MuhammadZeeshanAnwar5
4 views
Marketing Your Social Work Practice: Tips to Boost Your Online Presence
Aggregage
19 views
Presentation1.pptx
LAMasamayor
3 views
Hypothesis PPT FOR RESEARCH
Shiv Kumar
6 views
बहना तेरे प्यार में
Shabddotin
8 views
1 slide
The Irrational Season
tudohooi
3 views
1 slide
How About Them Apples #flushyourmeds
invalid0
8 views
9 slides
How to Recover Deleted Photos from WhatsApp.pdf
Aafiya24
4 views
1 slide
Weird #flushyourmeds
invalid0
5 views
2 slides
International Journal of Computer Science, Engineering and Applications (IJCSEA)
IJCSEA Journal
4 views
2 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.2k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.1k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

steampunk-a-retrofuturistic-19th-century-aesthetic-workshop-infographics.pptx

  1. 1. Steampunk Here is where your presentation begins A Retrofuturistic 19th-Century Aesthetic Workshop Infographics
  2. 2. About these infographics ● This template contains an assortment of complementary infographic resources for the Steampunk: a Retrofuturistic 19th-Century Aesthetic Workshop presentation ● These infographics are adapted to the style of the aforementioned presentation, so you can insert them easily and have them completely integrated at once. You just need to do the following: ○ Select the element that you want to copy ○ Right-click and choose “Copy” ○ Go to the slide where you want the element to appear ○ Right-click and choose “Paste”
  3. 3. Steampunk infographics Despite being red, Mars is very cold 04 Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings 03 Jupiter is the biggest planet of them all 02 Venus is the second planet from the Sun 01 100% 80% 20% 40%
  4. 4. Steampunk infographics Earth is the third planet from the Sun Earth Mars is actually a cold place Mars It doesn’t have a solid surface Jupiter Ceres is in the main asteroid belt Jupiter was named after a god Neptune is far away from us Mercury is quite a small planet Venus has very high temperatures Saturn has several rings
  5. 5. Steampunk infographics Mercury Venus Jupiter Venus is the second planet from the Sun Mercury is the smallest planet of them all Mars Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun Ceres is located in the asteroid belt Saturn Pluto is now considered a dwarf planet Jupiter is the biggest planet of them all Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun. It's also the fourth-largest planet by diameter in the Solar System
  6. 6. Steampunk infographics 01 Jupiter Jupiter is the biggest planet in the Solar System 02 Mercury Mercury is the smallest planet in the Solar System 03 Venus Venus is extremely hot, even more than Mercury 04 Earth Earth is the only planet known to harbor life
  7. 7. Steampunk infographics Venus has a beautiful name, but also high temperatures Venus Despite being red, Mars is actually a cold place Mars Jupiter is the biggest planet in the Solar System Jupiter Saturn is the second-largest planet in the Solar System Saturn
  8. 8. Steampunk infographics Mercury is the smallest planet in the Solar System Mercury Earth is the only planet known to harbor life Earth Despite being red, Mars is very cold Mars It's located in the main asteroid belt Ceres Saturn is a gas giant and has rings Saturn Neptune is very far away from us Neptune
  9. 9. Steampunk infographics True data Neptune is far away from us Mars is a cold planet Jupiter is a huge gas giant Saturn has several rings Earth harbors life Venus is terribly hot Fake data Mercury is a big planet Earth has no life Neptune is a gas giant Saturn doesn’t have rings Mars has high temperatures Jupiter is an ice giant
  10. 10. Steampunk infographics It's the only planet that harbors life Earth Jupiter doesn’t have a solid surface Jupiter Despite being red, Mars is very cold Mars Venus has a beautiful name Venus
  11. 11. Steampunk infographics Jupiter is the biggest planet of them all Jupiter Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun Mercury Venus is the second planet from the Sun Venus Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings Saturn
  12. 12. Do it Venus Earth is a planet that harbors life Ceres It's located in the main asteroid belt Steampunk infographics Don't do it Mars Despite being red, Mars is very cold Mercury It's the closest planet to the Sun
  13. 13. Follow the link in the graph to modify its data and then paste the new one here. For more info, click here Steampunk infographics Mars Mars is actually a very cold place 100% Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings Saturn 30% It’s the farthest planet from the Sun Neptune 60%
  14. 14. Follow the link in the graph to modify its data and then paste the new one here. For more info, click here Steampunk infographics Neptune It’s far away from us 16,7% Saturn is the ringed planet Saturn 27,8% Jupiter It was named after a god 55,6%
  15. 15. Steampunk infographics Despite being red, Mars is a cold place Mars 10% Venus is the second planet from the Sun Venus 50% Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings Saturn 10% It’s the biggest planet in the Solar System Jupiter 30%
  16. 16. Steampunk infographics December, 2xxx Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Mars is actually a cold place 12/09/2XXX Jupiter is a gas giant 12/25/2XXX
  17. 17. Steampunk infographics It's an ice giant Neptune 01 It has rings Saturn 02 It's a gas giant Jupiter 03 It's made of basalt Mars 04 Earth has life Earth 05 It's a dwarf planet Pluto 06 It’s a bright star Sun 07 It's terribly hot Venus 08
  18. 18. Steampunk infographics Saturn was named after a Roman god Saturn 01 Jupiter doesn’t have a solid surface Jupiter 03 Neptune is very far away from the Sun Neptune 02 Earth is the third planet from the Sun Earth 04 Venus is the second planet from the Sun Venus 05 Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun Mercury 06
  19. 19. Steampunk infographics It's the fourth-largest planet by diameter in the Solar System Neptune Mercury is the smallest planet in the Solar System Mercury It's a dwarf planet Pluto It has several rings Saturn Mars is a cold planet Mars It's in the asteroid belt Ceres It’s a gas giant Jupiter We all live on Earth Earth
  20. 20. Steampunk infographics Jupiter It’s the biggest planet of them all 100 20 Saturn It's a gas giant and has several rings 40 60 Mars Mars is actually a very cold place 90 50 Follow the link in the graph to modify its data and then paste the new one here. For more info, click here
  21. 21. Steampunk infographics Venus 01 Mercury is small 02 Venus is terribly hot 03 Earth has life 04 Mars is a red planet 05 The Sun is a star Jupiter It's the biggest planet of them all Saturn Saturn was named after a Roman god The Moon It’s our planet’s natural satellite Neptune It's very far away from the Sun
  22. 22. Steampunk infographics Saturn has several rings Saturn 01 Neptune is far away from us Neptune 02 It's considered a dwarf planet Pluto 03 Mercury is quite a small planet Mercury 06 Earth is the planet with life Earth 05 Mars is full of iron oxide dust Mars 04
  23. 23. Steampunk infographics Earth is the third planet from the Sun 40% Pluto is now considered a dwarf planet 30% Jupiter Venus Despite being red, Mars is very cold 20% Neptune is very far away from us 10%
  24. 24. Steampunk infographics Jupiter is the biggest planet in the Solar System Jupiter 01 Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest in the Solar System. It was named after a Roman god Despite being red, Mars is actually a cold place Mars 02 Earth is the only planet known to harbor life Earth 03
  25. 25. Steampunk infographics 01 Mercury Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun 02 Venus Venus is the second planet from the Sun 03 Earth Earth is the third planet from the Sun 04 Mars Despite being red, Mars is very cold 05 Jupiter Jupiter doesn’t have a solid surface 06 Saturn Saturn was named after a Roman god
  26. 26. Steampunk infographics Venus has a beautiful name and is the second planet from the Sun Venus Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest of them all Mercury Despite being red, It's actually a cold place. It’s full of iron oxide dust Mars
  27. 27. Steampunk infographics Mars Mars was named after a god 01 Venus Venus has a beautiful name 03 Earth It's the third planet from the Sun 02
  28. 28. Steampunk infographics It's a cold place Mars Venus is very hot Venus Earth has life Earth It’s a gas giant Jupiter
  29. 29. Steampunk infographics It was named after a god Jupiter 03 It’s far away from us Neptune 04 It's the planet with life Earth 05 Venus is terribly hot Venus 02 It was named after a god Mars 01
  30. 30. Steampunk infographics Venus has a beautiful name and is the second planet from the Sun Venus Saturn Mars Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest of them all Mercury Neptune Jupiter
  31. 31. Steampunk infographics Earth is the only planet known to harbor life Earth 2XXX It's extremely hot, even more than Mercury Venus 2XXX Despite being red, Mars is actually a cold place Mars 2XXX It’s the farthest planet from the Sun Neptune 2XXX
  32. 32. Steampunk infographics Venus is terribly hot, even hotter than Mercury, and its atmosphere is extremely poisonous ● Saturn has rings ● Mercury is very small ● Pluto is a dwarf planet ● Neptune is far away from us ● Jupiter is a gas giant Venus It's the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest one in the entire Solar System Mercury 01 Earth is the third planet from the Sun and the only one that harbors life Earth 02
  33. 33. Instructions for use For more information about editing slides, please read our FAQs or visit our blog: https://slidesgo.com/faqs and https://slidesgo.com/slidesgo-school If you have a free account, in order to use this template, you must credit Slidesgo in your final presentation. Please refer to the next slide to read the instructions for premium users. As a Free user, you are allowed to: - Modify this template. - Use it for both personal and commercial projects. You are not allowed to: - Sublicense, sell or rent any of Slidesgo Content (or a modified version of Slidesgo Content). - Distribute Slidesgo Content unless it has been expressly authorized by Slidesgo. - Include Slidesgo Content in an online or offline database or file. - Offer Slidesgo templates (or modified versions of Slidesgo templates) for download. - Acquire the copyright of Slidesgo Content.
  34. 34. Instructions for use (premium users) As a Premium user, you can use this template without attributing Slidesgo. You are allowed to: ● Modify this template. ● Use it for both personal and commercial purposes. ● Share this template in an editable format with people who are not part of your team. You are not allowed to: ● Sublicense, sell or rent this Slidesgo Template (or a modified version of this Slidesgo Template). ● Distribute this Slidesgo Template (or a modified version of this Slidesgo Template) or include it in a database or in any other product or service that offers downloadable images, icons or presentations that may be subject to distribution or resale. ● Use any of the elements that are part of this Slidesgo Template in an isolated and separated way from this Template. ● Register any of the elements that are part of this template as a trademark or logo, or register it as a work in an intellectual property registry or similar. For more information about editing slides, please read our FAQs or visit our blog: https://slidesgo.com/faqs and https://slidesgo.com/slidesgo-school
  35. 35. Infographics You can add and edit some infographics to your presentation to present your data in a visual way. ● Choose your favourite infographic and insert it in your presentation using Ctrl C + Ctrl V or Cmd C + Cmd V in Mac. ● Select one of the parts and ungroup it by right-clicking and choosing “Ungroup”. ● Change the color by clicking on the paint bucket. ● Then resize the element by clicking and dragging one of the square-shaped points of its bounding box (the cursor should look like a double-headed arrow). Remember to hold Shift while dragging to keep the proportions. ● Group the elements again by selecting them, right-clicking and choosing “Group”. ● Repeat the steps above with the other parts and when you’re done editing, copy the end result and paste it into your presentation. ● Remember to choose the “Keep source formatting” option so that it keeps the design. For more info, please visit our blog.

×