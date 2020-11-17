Contentious relationship between sex workers and researchers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
University of Roehampton SEX WORKERS AND RESEARCH ERS: A CONTENTI OUS RELATION Victoria Holt
How can I get sex workers to engage with this project? Researchers Sex workers Why do academics keep trying to engage me i...
We’re hard to find Resource to exploit Compensation Researchers not committed to issues politically Propagating stere...
“The whorearchy is the hierarchy that shouldn’t – but does – exist in the sex industry, which makes some jobs within it mo...
Disabled clients’ right to buy sex How sex workers stay safe How sex work, or paying for sex, is queer Police funded r...
“They want our experience, our story, but the research it is influenced by money, by careers, not of what is needed for ou...
 NSWP - Smart Guide: Recognising Sex Workers as Experts  http://transactions.space  Van der Meulen, (2012): ‘When Sex i...
 Do sex workers have an opportunity to assess how the research has been presented?  Will this research perpetuate hierar...
VICTORIA HOLT  holtv@roehampton.ac.uk @victoriabee27  https://forgedintimacies.wordpress.com/
Webinar 16th November 2020

  1. 1. University of Roehampton SEX WORKERS AND RESEARCH ERS: A CONTENTI OUS RELATION Victoria Holt
  2. 2. How can I get sex workers to engage with this project? Researchers Sex workers Why do academics keep trying to engage me in their research?
  3. 3. We’re hard to find Resource to exploit Compensation Researchers not committed to issues politically Propagating stereotypes
  4. 4. “The whorearchy is the hierarchy that shouldn’t – but does – exist in the sex industry, which makes some jobs within it more stigmatized than others, and some more acceptable… It’s driven by assumptions and prejudice.”
  5. 5. Disabled clients’ right to buy sex How sex workers stay safe How sex work, or paying for sex, is queer Police funded research Bad practice
  6. 6. “They want our experience, our story, but the research it is influenced by money, by careers, not of what is needed for our struggle. The research, it is just for themselves…” - Natalia, trans sex worker
  7. 7.  NSWP - Smart Guide: Recognising Sex Workers as Experts  http://transactions.space  Van der Meulen, (2012): ‘When Sex is Work: Organising for Labour Rights and Protections’ Labour / Le Travail 69(1)  Bella Matos and Lola Haze (2019) ‘Bottoms up: a whorelistic literature review and commentary on sex workers’ romantic relationships’ Sexual and Relationship Therapy, 34(3)  Eurydice Aroney, Penny Crofts (2019) ‘How Sex Worker Activism Influenced the Decriminalisation of Sex Work in NSW, Australia’ The International Journal for Crime, Justice and Social Democracy, 8(2)
  8. 8.  Do sex workers have an opportunity to assess how the research has been presented?  Will this research perpetuate hierarchies within the sex worker community itself?  Will you be employing sex workers to help shape or collate the research, or to legitimise the research?  If this research will be informing policy, how representative of sex workers is it?  If you are a sex working academic, am you conscious of the whorearchy?  What are sex workers are saying are the key research questions worth exploring?  How do I support sex workers in ways which they have identified?  How can I ensure that my research incorporates diverse voices and sex work lived experiences?  How can I ensure that the researcher and sex worker relationship is as honest, transparent and ethical as possible?  If there are no sex workers on the panel, or invited to the discussion, should I be going?
  9. 9. VICTORIA HOLT  holtv@roehampton.ac.uk @victoriabee27  https://forgedintimacies.wordpress.com/

