The healthcare industry is witnessing a considerably rapid shift to a ‘preventative’ approach over treatment, which has been offering a new dimension to the perception of clinicians and patients, about the overall industry. While nutraceuticals constitute one of the key beneficiaries of this trend, it is highly likely that the opportunities will remain abound in the nutraceuticals category, for pharma and food companies, to enter the preventative healthcare landscape. By complementing each other’s strengths, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals have blurred the application barriers of complete protein powders, such as egg white powder. This presents an exciting new opportunity to market players so as to diversify their offerings, for food processing and pharmaceutical companies.

Egg White Powder Market Has Been Estimated to Account for US$ 1.3 Bn in revenues by 2029 end

  Egg White Powder Market March 2020 Report Id : REP-GB-6804 Published On : July ,2019 Category : Food and Beverages
  4. 4. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Egg White Powder Market Analysis 4 Egg White Powder - Way Ahead of Whey • The healthcare industry is witnessing a considerably rapid shift to a ‘preventative’ approach over treatment, which has been offering a new dimension to the perception of clinicians and patients, about the overall industry. • While nutraceuticals constitute one of the key beneficiaries of this trend, it is highly likely that the opportunities will remain abound in the nutraceuticals category, for pharma and food companies, to enter the preventative healthcare landscape. • By complementing each other’s strengths, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals have blurred the application barriers of complete protein powders, such as egg white powder. • This presents an exciting new opportunity to market players so as to diversify their offerings, for food processing and pharmaceutical companies. • The growth of health & wellness trend is further reinforcing the prospects of egg white powder, primarily for the fact that this complete protein is diet-friendly, lactose-free, and aids in repairing of muscles. The lactose-free attribute of egg white powder has been lately garnering interests as a potential replacement for dairy based whey counterparts.
  5. 5. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Egg White Powder Market Analysis 5 To know more about this market, request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6804 Food Processing Sector Opening Doors of Opportunities • Powdered eggs have been around since the initial phase of the 20th century, and have evolved in terms of applications over the years. • Looking at the increasing number food allergy and intolerance cases, products such as egg white powder are being perceived as profitable investments to enter the food ingredients category. • In addition to protein-rich attributes, egg white powder is capable of fulfilling the typically recommended dose of amino acids, calcium, and cholesterol-free protein. • The meat-free nature of egg white powder further substantiates sales, particularly within the vegetarian consumer population. • With an evident shift of consumers to vegetarianism, it is highly likely that egg white powder market will continue to witness strong gains in years to come.
  6. 6. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Egg White Powder Market Analysis 6 We offer tailor-made solutions to fit your requirements, request customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6804 Innovation - A Path Forward for Stakeholders • Innovation and product diversification remain in the stakeholders’ arsenal to seize a significant pie of the market revenues. • Several innovations have made their mark in arming the gains of partakers in the egg white powder market, wherein manufacturers have placed their focus on new and innovative flavors of egg white powders. • Egg white powder manufacturers have shifted their goalposts to customer-centric product offerings, as consumers are seemingly re-shifting preferences to traditional and novel flavors and tastes. • This is opening a window of opportunities for manufacturers looking to experiment with permutations and combinations, to launch unusual offerings. • Innovation-driven strategies are enabling the companies to develop a roadmap to manufacture products that address consumer prerequisites and constantly launch new in-trend products.
  8. 8. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Egg White Powder Market Analysis 8 How Growth will Unfold • Given the steady demand for unique clean label ingredients, egg white powder market is highly likely to witness a new stream of opportunities in terms of applications taking shape in the forthcoming years. • End user demand for high-quality and safe ingredients will continue to expand, and manufacturers, in response to the same, will leverage consumer-centric approaches to render rewarding product developments. • Sensing the lucrativeness of cosmetics and personal care industry, from egg white powder application point of view, companies are leveraging online retailing to enable easy availability of cosmetic egg white products, such as lotions, creams, and soaps.
