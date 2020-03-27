The healthcare industry is witnessing a considerably rapid shift to a ‘preventative’ approach over treatment, which has been offering a new dimension to the perception of clinicians and patients, about the overall industry. While nutraceuticals constitute one of the key beneficiaries of this trend, it is highly likely that the opportunities will remain abound in the nutraceuticals category, for pharma and food companies, to enter the preventative healthcare landscape. By complementing each other’s strengths, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals have blurred the application barriers of complete protein powders, such as egg white powder. This presents an exciting new opportunity to market players so as to diversify their offerings, for food processing and pharmaceutical companies.