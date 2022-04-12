Successfully reported this slideshow.

Tracxn - Geo Monthly Report - Norway Tech - Mar 2022

Apr. 12, 2022
Tracxn - Geo Monthly Report - Austria Tech - Mar 2022
Tracxn - Geo Monthly Report - Austria Tech - Mar 2022
Tracxn - Geo Monthly Report - Norway Tech - Mar 2022

Apr. 12, 2022
  1. 1. TRACXN MONTHLY REPORT MARCH 2022 NORWAY TECH
  2. 2. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Contents 2 Norway Tech Snapshot 3 Investment Snapshot 4 List of Funding Rounds 5 New Investors 6 Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year 7 New Analyst Picks 8 Acquisitions 9 Recent News 10
  3. 3. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Norway Tech Snapshot – March 2022 Norway Tech: Snapshot – March 2022 Note : "Investors" refers to "Institutional Investors" only 3 $148M 3 Overall Geo Stats 8 1 16 5 5 Funding Rounds $ Invested Analyst Picks Ardoq Upgraded to SOONICORN New Investors D1 Ventures Kraken Ventures Series A+ rounds Active Investors IPOs Acquisitions Drylab Top Funding Rounds Top Markets Top Investors Top Cities Monthly Leader Board Oslo (4 Rounds, $134M) Fornebu (1 Rounds, $14M) $125M - Series D Ardoq (2013, Oslo, $133M) $14M - Series A Unleash (2015, Fornebu, $16.5M) $5.9M - Series A Joystream (2017, Oslo, $5.9M) $1.6M - Seed Presail (2021, Oslo, $1.6M) One Peak Partners (1 Investments) Spark Capital (1 Investments) Frontline Ventures (1 Investments) Schibsted Media Group (1 Investments) IT Operations Ardoq DevOps Unleash Build Tools OTT Video Joystream Market Size Companies Covered 2,670 Funded Companies 874 Total Funding $3.5B Funding in last 12 months $1.3B Top Exits IPOs 38 Acquisitions 223 Company Stage Unicorns 4 Soonicorns 7 Minicorns 58 Editor Picks 293 Series A+ 179 Series C+ 44 Acqui-Hires 2 Deadpooled 132 Top Cities Oslo (314 Rounds, $2.4B) Trondheim (57 Rounds, $116M) Top Investors Investinor (50 Investments) StartupLab (36 Investments)
  4. 4. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Investment Snapshot Investment Snapshot of Norway Tech as of March 2022 Norway Tech: Investment Snapshot 4 # Rounds $ Funding Investment Trend Top Investments (March 2022)* Ardoq (2013, Oslo, $133M) $125M - Series D One Peak Partners Unleash (2015, Fornebu, $16.5M) $14.0M - Series A Spark Capital Joystream (2017, Oslo, $5.8M) $5.8M - Series A Digital Currency Group Presail (2021, Oslo, $1.6M) $1.6M - Seed Skyfall Ventures Knips (2020, Oslo, $1.1M) $1.1M - Seed Schibsted Media Group *Shows only the lead Investors
  5. 5. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. List of Funding Rounds List of Funding Rounds in Norway Tech in March 2022 Norway Tech: List of Funding Rounds Note: Seed Stage (Seed, Angel), Early Stage (Series A, Series B), Late Stage (Series C+), PE 5 LATE STAGE $125.0M - Series D Ardoq (2013, Oslo, $132.5M) Cloud-based solutions for enterprise architecture management EQT, One Peak Partners EARLY STAGE $5.8M - Series A Joystream (2017, Oslo, $5.8M) Blockchain-based video streaming platform Digital Currency Group, Hypersphere, Alliance DAO, D1 Ventures EARLY STAGE $14.0M - Series A Unleash (2015, Fornebu, $16.5M) Cloud based feature management solutions provider Spark Capital, Alliance Venture, Firstminute Capital, Frontline Ventures, Arkwright X SEED STAGE $1.1M - Seed Knips (2020, Oslo, $1.1M) Platform offering software to manage and engage leads Schibsted Media Group SEED STAGE $1.6M - Seed Presail (2021, Oslo, $1.6M) Deal management solution for blockchain projects Skyfall Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Weekend Fund, Kraken Ventures, Avlok Kohli, and 10 more
  6. 6. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. New Investors List of New Investors in Norway Tech in March 2022 Norway Tech: List of New Investors 6 Investor Company Info Round Amount Round Name D1 Ventures 23 portfolio companies | Limited information available Joystream Blockchain-based video streaming platform $5.85M Series A Kraken Ventures 11 portfolio companies | Venture capital fund investing in fintech and crypto startups Presail Deal management solution for blockchain projects $1.60M Seed Hypersphere 33 portfolio companies | Limited information available Joystream Blockchain-based video streaming platform $5.85M Series A EQT 36 portfolio companies | Private fund focused on debt and equity investments in real estate, startups, and multiple sectors Ardoq Cloud-based solutions for enterprise architecture management $125M Series D Weekend Fund 15 portfolio companies | Micro-venture capital fund investing in multiple sectors Presail Deal management solution for blockchain projects $1.60M Seed One Peak Partners 27 portfolio companies | Growth stage tech-focused VC firm funding companies in Europe Ardoq Cloud-based solutions for enterprise architecture management $125M Series D Global Founders Capital 426 portfolio companies | Seed to growth stage startups focused stage-agnostic VC firm Presail Deal management solution for blockchain projects $1.60M Seed Alliance DAO 3 portfolio companies | DAO venture capital-backed accelerator focused on blockchain startups Joystream Blockchain-based video streaming platform $5.85M Series A
  7. 7. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year. 7 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round 1 <> 0 Digital Twin Modelling Software $150M 2 Cognite | $150M | Series B 2 <> 0 Oil and Gas Analytics Software $150M 2 Cognite | $150M | Series B 3 ▲10 Human Presence Detection Sensors $44.7M 1 Novelda | $44.7M | Series D 4 -- Internet First Meeting Room System Brands $30.0M 1 Neat | $30.0M | Series A 5 ▲1 Gamification Based Learning $26.0M 1 Attensi | $26.0M | Series B 6 -- Electric Car Subscriptions $22.3M 1 imove | $22.3M | Series A 7 ▲8 Drugs for Multiple Cancer Types $20.0M 1 Cytovation | $20.0M | Series A 8 -- Aesthetic Medicines $20.0M 1 Cytovation | $20.0M | Series A 9 -- Project Time Tracking Software $14.0M 1 Memory | $14.0M | Series B 10 ▲9 Social Shopping Networks $11.0M 1 Tise | $11.0M | Series B
  8. 8. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. New Analyst Picks Interesting Companies identified by Analysts in Norway Tech in March 2022 Norway Tech: Analyst Picks 8 Upgraded to SOONICORN Ardoq (2013, Oslo, $6.3M, Series A) Cloud-based solutions for enterprise architecture management One Peak Partners, EQT, Bertel O. Steen Kapital and 5 other Investors Upgraded to MINICORN Unleash (2015, Fornebu, $2.5M, Seed) Cloud based feature management solutions provider Spark Capital, Frontline Ventures, Firstminute Capital and 4 other Investors Added to Editor's Pick Joystream (2017, Oslo, $5.8M, Series A) Blockchain-based video streaming platform Digital Currency Group, Hypersphere, Alliance DAO and 4 other Investors Added to Editor's Pick Presail (2021, Oslo, $1.6M, Seed) Deal management solution for blockchain projects Skyfall Ventures, Weekend Fund, Global Founders Capital and 12 other Investors Added to Editor's Pick Aviant (2020, Trondheim, Unfunded) Provider of on-demand autonomous drone delivery services
  9. 9. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Acquisitions List of Acquisitions in Norway Tech in March 2022 Norway Tech: Acquisitions 9 Acq. Date Company Acquirer Deal Size 28 Mar 2022 Drylab(2009, Oslo) Software provider for metadata, dailies, and collaboration MTS
  10. 10. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Recent News (1/2) Recent News in Norway Tech in March 2022 Norway Tech:News 10 Exit News . ● Lunar set to acquire Norwegian digital bank Instabank for €132m FinTech Futures . ● Grant Thornton advises on cross-border sale of Scottish EdTech firm Private Equity Wire . ● Media Tech SPAC acquires film and TV production software platform Drylab Proactive Investors . ● Yorkshire glass manufacturer acquired by German investment firm Bdaily . ● Adevinta sells its stake in InfoJobs Brazil to RedArbor AIM Group . ● Element Logic expands its operations into Americas via acquisition of SDI Industries mmh.com . ● VISMA’s Acquisition of Calipso Group Global Legal Chronicle . ● Creditsafe acquires B2B Information services company Graydon from Atradius Business Money . People News . ● Senior appointment and promotion at Azets Insider Media ● SalMar names Linda Litlekalsøy Aase as next CEO SeafoodSource . ● Leappoint Appoints New Managing Director Of Emea To Lead Connected Work™ Growth In Global Markets PR Newswire
  11. 11. Norway Tech - March 2022 Copyright © 2022, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Explore more on Tracxn Explore more about Norway Tech on Tracxn Platform Norway Tech: Explore more on Tracxn Platform 11 Companies Recent Companies Covered Funded Companies Editor's Pick Soonicorn Club SaaS Companies in Norway AI Companies in Norway Fintech Companies Norway Consumer Digital in Norway Company Due Diligence Detailed profile of Oda Competitors of Gelato Cap Tables of Cognite Investment Activity Recent Investments Investment Trend of last 10 years Mega Investments Rounds Investors Most Active Investors Most Active Angel Investors Unicorn Investors Exits IPO'd Companies Recent Acquisitions Most Active Acquirers Recent Acquihires News & Events Recent News News on People News on Unicorns Upcoming Events Library Recent Reports Tracxn Blog Global Sector Landscape
